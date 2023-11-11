Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Veterans Day

I tried to find this video somewhere besides twitter and could not.  It’s really great.  We have to win in 2024.

My dad was a veteran and he almost never talked about any details, but there was a special tone in his voice when he talked about his “Army buddies”.  My dad’s brother made it through the war, but he spent much of his life in mental institutions because they didn’t understand “shell shock”.

So much sacrifice, even if you don’t lose a life or a limb.  All who served deserve our thanks.

Imagine being a military family and hearing the total lack of respect that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth, with respect to people who have served.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    69Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      Damn. Next time some intrepid reporter visits a swing state diner to let the yahoos blather about how much they still love Trump, they should play this ad for them and ask on camera why they hate the troops.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Imagine being a military family and hearing the total lack of respect that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth disgusting orange fascist face, with respect to people who have served.

      Had to fix.  To Hell with Dump.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bbleh

      Well, but there were those very severe transient heel spurs — really very severe, the most severe kind, many people have said — very painful. Very severe, very painful.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      twbrandt

      Kurt Vonnegut had this to say about November 11:

      I will come to a time in my backwards trip when November eleventh, accidentally my birthday, was a sacred day called Armistice Day. When I was a boy, and when Dwayne Hoover was a boy, all the people of all the nations which had fought in the First World War were silent during the eleventh minute of the eleventh hour of Armistice Day, which was the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

      It was during that minute in nineteen hundred and eighteen, that millions upon millions of human beings stopped butchering one another. I have talked to old men who were on battlefields during that minute. They have told me in one way or another that the sudden silence was the Voice of God. So we still have among us some men who can remember when God spoke clearly to mankind.

      Armistice Day has become Veterans’ Day. Armistice Day was sacred. Veterans’ Day is not.

      So I will throw Veterans’ Day over my shoulder. Armistice Day I will keep. I don’t want to throw away any sacred things.

      What else is sacred? Oh, Romeo and Juliet, for instance.

      And all music is.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JPL

      @Alison Rose: True!!

      Today trump bragged about his terrorist kill being bigger than Osama.   I would make him eat those words, by saying  REALLY!

      Today trump made fun of Paul Pelosi’s attack and I would quickly point out that not even you crazy uncle would do that on Thanksgiing.

      something is really off with trump and it needs to be pointed out often.   He’ll always be orange Hitler to me.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      divF

      Veteran’s Day is a special day for my family. My father’s immigrant Italian father served in the US Army in WWI, and as a consequence became a US citizen. My father’s birthday was November 11, and he served 26 years in the Army, retiring as a MSgt. Grandpa is buried at the VA cemetery on Long Island, Dad’s grave is at Arlington (veteran of the WW II era, Korea, and Vietnam).

      When my father first met Madame divF, there was a little bit of a problem as to what she should call him. I’m named after him, so using his first name would be confusing. He finally suggested a name he had answered to for 20 years – “Sarge”. That tickled both of them.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      hells littlest angel

      Imagine being a military family and hearing the total lack of respect that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth, with respect to people who have served.

       

      And then imagine pretending you never heard it, and writing a check to that rotten motherfucker.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      moonbat

      @twbrandt: I happened to be in London briefly earlier this week and had an interesting chat with a cab driver who was outraged that there were protests being planned for today —  Remembrance Day. Not that he thought that the issues being protested were not important, but he wanted that hour, that time for remembrance alone.
      I think to many people there it is still sacred.​
       

      ETA And, NO this was a real person! I don’t do Friedman safaris. lol

      Reply
    19. 19.

      wjca

      “That guy is smart.  Why did he join the military?” — TIFG

      If you’re dumb enough to ask the question, you’re way too dumb to understand the answer.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TriassicSands

      Trump only needs the military to deploy at home to crush demonstrations, kill immigrants, and facilitate his next coup should prove necessary.

      He doesn’t need the military abroad because his “enemies” — democracies — aren’t going to attack us and all the dictators are his pals. Basically, he wants to use the military as his own personal militia.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Princess

      A) The clip in that video really shows how Trump has deteriorated since 2016

      B) This is a two-fer — it attacks Trump but it also implicitly highlights how Tuberville and the GOP as a whole aren’t standing up for the military. I expect this is the opening salvo of what will be a developing case making that point.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Alison Rose

      My dad’s father, Grandpa Walt, was in the Air Force and he really wanted to go overseas and (I’m probably wording this wrong) fly combat missions. But he was colorblind so they wouldn’t allow him to, and that crushed him. He stayed in the States and was a gunnery instructor and some other things, and he was proud of that, but I always felt bad for him that he didn’t get to do what he most wanted to.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @TriassicSands: In case you didn’t see my reply to you in the earlier thread:

      @TriassicSands: Oh, not to worry, my comment was totally in the spirit of yours!  Sorry that wasn’t clear.

      I have been wondering whether you saw what someone (maybe Another Scott?) added to the thread recently where you were telling us about your health condition.  The comment was added kind of late but it seemed important to me.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      TriassicSands

      @twbrandt:

      With an all volunteer military, most people have no connection to it unless a family member serves. That’s a relatively small number. Therefore, there is no real connection to Veterans’ Day. (Or is it Veterans Day or Veteran’s Day? I think the plural form of veteran made possessive makes the most sense. ???)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      gene108

      @Alison Rose:

      Next time some intrepid reporter visits a swing state diner to let the yahoos blather about how much they still love Trump, they should play this ad for them and ask on camera why they hate the troops.

      Jordan Klepper with “The Daily Show” did this sort of thing routinely, pointing out their logical inconsistency between what they say and what Trump does.

      Seen other people doing similar things on YouTube.

      Doesn’t have an impact on Trump supporters.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      TriassicSands

      @WaterGirl:

      Don’t worry about it. You shouldn’t have to look for it. I will try to find it. Thank you.

      Now, I’m in the hospital for another total intestinal blockage due to Crohn’s disease. Today is day 8.

      I’ve had 3 N/G tubes inserted and removed. And there is a good chance I’ll get number 4 soon. For anyone who thought getting a COVID deep nasal swab was unpleasant, you really should try an N/G tube insertion. Not fun.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Hoppie

      My Dad tried to volunteer right after Pearl Harbor, and was rejected for poor eyesight.  Of course, he was drafted six months later, put in an anti-aircraft unit.

      He was in the North Africa, Sicily, Anzio, Salerno, and southern France landings.

      His anti-aircraft unit was the only one known in the history of warfare to sink a submarine, so far as I know.  Hushed up at the time, I can’t find any references.  The Germans had surrendered and been given safe passage into the Bay of Naples, but nobody thought to tell my Dad’s unit, high on the hills overlooking the Bay.

      In southern France they thought the war was effectively over; he was now a corporal and given charge of a village.  His first act was to consult the village elders, and then allow the “working girls” to, er, go back to work.

      Battle of the Bulge interrupted this idyll, where he got his third purple heart and was invalidated home.  He had a 10% disability the rest of his life.

      He was always disturbed by thunderstorms, which in southwestern Ohio  were not uncommon.

      My draft lottery year was 1970, and when my number came up 296 I dropped my student deferment for a lowish-risk year of eligibilty.

      I have always been amazed by his stories of mud, cold and misery slogging up the Italian peninsula, and hugely respect everyone who was part of that.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      My three uncles served in WWII. It made them officially Antifa, something the family was/is proud of.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      MFA

      “Imagine being a military family and hearing the total lack of respect that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth, with respect to people who have served.”

       

      …and, then, still voting for that bone-spurred weaselly motherf*er.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Mike in NC

      My dad enlisted in the Army in March 1942 and was sent to Hawaii, then Australia, and finally to New Guinea and the Philippines. He never made a big deal of his service, but when I was in high school we visited DC, and he insisted on a tour of Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. My wife’s dad was drafted in 1942 and served in North Africa, Italy, and Germany. He became a career military police officer. Glad neither of them lived to see what an absolute fucking disgrace sat in the White House for four years.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      TriassicSands

      @WaterGirl: I started this thread to honor veterans, and I ended up with a thread about Trump.

      I’m a veteran, but I’ve always preferred to have people NOT say “Thank you for your service.” Why? Among other reasons, because, first, I wasn”t in combat, and second, because I’m afraid those words have become boilerplate and they have no more real meaning for most people than the words “Hi, how are ya” mean when two acquaintances pass one another in the street.

      “How ya doin’. Thank you for your service.” (Yawn.)

      Thank people who suffered, face genuine risk, or lost something. They deserve it. I don’t.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      VeniceRiley

      My grandfather served in WW1. My father in 2.

      Armistice day is a much bigger deal over here, and the news has been all over remembrance ceremonies vs Palestinian protest marches.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      TriassicSands

      @zhena gogolia:

      Thank you. Unfortunately, getting better to the doctors means eventually my having surgery that I may never recover from.

      Getting better for me means an end to constant excruciating pain, raging diarrhea, and endless nausea and vomiting.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      cain

      I really hated the whole “Support the Troops” car magnets. So many of them – but they won’t support veteran mental health or reduce funding. Troops are only important when they are in active theater but like babies once they are born they are just another thing that we don’t need to support with our tax dollars.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      wjca

      @TriassicSands: With an all volunteer military, most people have no connection to it unless a family member serves. That’s a relatively small number.

      There are lots of merits to an all volunteer military.  But IMHO there is one glaring downside: we’ve lost the greatest tool we had for exposing young people to others of very different backgrounds.  Different economic circumstances.  Different races.  Different religions.  Different numbers of generations since their families arrived here.

      The military was, I think, hugely important in unifying the country.  Repeatedly, years later, you’d see someone on the news and, instead of thinking “He’s weird.  Is he even a real American?” you’d think “Hey, I had an Army buddy like that.”  And I use the term “real American” deliberately.  You never heard that kind of bullsh*t back in the Golden Age that was the middle of the last century.

      /s

      Reply
    50. 50.

      JPL

      @TriassicSands: Well I always admired someone who was in public service, which you were.     Accept the thanks as a way to acknowledge your public service. .

      I also acknowledge that not all those that served deserve thanks.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Dan B

      I had an employee, a big strong straight guy, who had PTSD from Gulf War 1.  I got a call from the King County jail 9ne morning.  Hed been drinking, druving and acting out.  We didn’t know about PTSD at the time.  I hope he got help.  Some wounds are not visible.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      dexwood

      @TriassicSands: You’ve hit on something my good friend, a Vietnam vet with a purple heart says. He hates “thank you for your service”. Thinks it’s no better than “thoughts and prayers” these days.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Betty Cracker

      Bill served in the USAF, but he had the cushiest of jobs — playing piano at fancy NATO shindigs in European capitals for generals, heads of state and monarchs. He joined the service at 18 expecting to be regular old cannon fodder, but someone important heard him play in the rec room at a base in Biloxi and offered him a spot in the Air Force band. He scoffs when thanked for his service.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      BethanyAnne

      My great uncle was in Pearl Harbor during the attack. He never really recovered, and ended up drinking himself to death.

      On the other side of the family, Great Uncle H.E. (Everyone just called him those letters, they weren’t even short for his names.) went in early and dropped on Normandy. Came home with a French bride in tow.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      TriassicSands

      @dexwood:

      Yes, and despite the war he was in (not his fault), he sacrificed something more than just time and risked something far more. He can be, should be thanked, but it should be sincere with actual thought behind the words.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      piratedan

      @TriassicSands: I completely get it… my Dad was in the AF overseas between Korea and Vietnam, serving in places where it was “far from friendly”.  He made it a point to never glorify what he did.  He said he served, it was a two way street, it got him out of the mines of West Virginia, in return he worked a job for them and when he was done with his eight, he was happy to pack his bag and start a life with more skills than when he went in with.

      Everyone who serves deserves respect, but the GOP has cheapened it with all of this bs faux patriotism.  For a good number of people its a path from someplace shitty to something better, a place to get an education, learn a skill, perhaps even travel or make it a career.

      Could we treat our vets better, yes we can, yet even that has been politicized somehow.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Scout211

      @divF: Veteran’s Day is a special day for my family. My father’s immigrant Italian father served in the US Army in WWI, and as a consequence became a US citizen.

      That’s wonderful. 😊

      That was one good thing (among too many bad things) about the Dubya wars.  My SIL was able to become a US citizen because he enlisted in the military and served several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.  They flew him to Colorado where he was sworn in as a US citizen after being in the US for less than two years.  He served for almost 10 years and is now in the reserves.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      wjca

      I was in a discussion (on another blog/forum) and took exception to the ranting of some warmongering RWNJ.  His response was to suggest that my opinion was worthless, since I’d obviously never been in the military.  It was amusing to point out that I had a commission as a 2nd lieutenant and an honorable discharge, both of which suggested that he didn’t know what he was talking about on that score either.   (I refrained from mentioning that they were utterly irrelevant to the subject under discussion.)

      He wrote an immediate “Thank you for your service” and disappeared.  That’s the only time I’ve been happy to hear it.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Dan B

      A classmate had polio and went through physical therapy.  He got very muscular for an eighth grader.  He stepped on a mine in Vietnam and lost both legs.  He won the Boston Marathon in his wheelchair.  He became very bitter, unfortunately.  At least he had a wife and kids.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      TriassicSands

      @wjca:

      Rather than have everyone serve in the military to learn about others, I’ve always fantasized about a program in which when a child is born, an investment is made in her or his name. When the person reaches a certain age (maybe 18-21) the money is available for use to travel to any reasonable destination around the world. But there is an exception. Americans can’t go to other native English-speaking countries. While there is something to be learned from visiting Great Britain or Australia, it’s not the same as going to a country with a totally different history and culture.

      I think one of the problems many Americans have is that they have never seen another culture. Many have never traveled anywhere outside the U.S. and live their entire lives near where they were born. Visiting a truly different culture could be an eye  opener. While some European countries are not that dissimilar to the U.S., seeing the differences there can still cause a thoughtful person to reevaluate. The first time I went to Europe, it took less than two weeks for me to see that they did many things far better than the United States. My whole life I’d heard nothing but “This is the greatest country on earth.” Other cultures can teach us lessons, and war could have benefits, but it could also create problems. For example, if you serve in  a country where every civilian might try to kill you and you come home and enter law enforcement, you might view everyone as a threat and the more different they are from you, the more of a threat they will be. Not good.

      Gotta go — nurses calling…

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Tony Jay

      @moonbat:

      a cab driver who was outraged that there were protests being planned for today —  Remembrance Day

      Except – and this is the important bit to keep no mind – today isn’t Remembrance Day. Today is Armistice Day, the day everyone normally forgets about that celebrates the fact that wars end and peace breaks out.

      The reason your cabbie acquaintance was confused over the meaning of today is because the Tories in particular and the Right in general have been deliberately and very, very cynically trying to conflate the two days, and they’ve been doing that because today, the day of Peace, is the day of the March calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and a wider peace for Palestine.

      What they wanted, because they’re horrible bastards, is for people to believe that there was a mob of antisemitic terrorist lovers coming to London to damage the Cenotaph, attack old men selling poppies and generally ‘express hatred for the sacrifices of our brave veterans’. Sunak threatened to ban it, until the Police told him there were no grounds at all for a ban, then the scumbag Home Secretary Suella Braverman called it a ‘hate March’, accused the Metropolitan Police of being biased towards ‘Leftist’ demonstrators and called on far-Right thugs to come and ‘defend the Cenotaph’.

      And what happened today? Hundreds of thousands of people – Christians, Muslims, Jews, Atheists, probably a few Pastafarians thrown in too – marched peacefully through London for hours with zero arrests while a few hundred pissed up racist thugs took the Home Secretary up on her invitation and attacked the Police around the Cenotaph, leading to almost a hundred arrests.

      Since the March ended there have been a few (a very few) bandwagon-jumping ‘enthusiasts’ arrested for staging unauthorised sit-ins at underground stations, slimy Tory prick Michael Gove has been seen and shouted at, and the usual suspects in the Anti-Occupation = Anti-Semitism industry have been frantically attempting to smear the entire March as an antisemitic event because heaven forbid anyone dare to think of Palestinians as human beings with rights, don’t they know that was banned in Britain somewhere between 2016 and 2019?

      The Tories are going to try and pretend that neo-Nazis assaulting the Police and people carrying banners ‘that some people have claimed might offend’ are equivalent, but it’s not going to work. Footage of the Right acting like the filth they are were all over the News earlier today, and that’s going to be the abiding memory of this Armistice Day.

      Which isn’t Remembrance Day. That’s tomorrow.

      Reply

