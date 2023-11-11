I tried to find this video somewhere besides twitter and could not. It’s really great. We have to win in 2024.

This Veterans Day, let’s remember what the last guy thinks of our service members pic.twitter.com/6nbZ1JuqEU — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 11, 2023

My dad was a veteran and he almost never talked about any details, but there was a special tone in his voice when he talked about his “Army buddies”. My dad’s brother made it through the war, but he spent much of his life in mental institutions because they didn’t understand “shell shock”.

So much sacrifice, even if you don’t lose a life or a limb. All who served deserve our thanks.

Imagine being a military family and hearing the total lack of respect that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth, with respect to people who have served.