The media has decided that ‘Big Daddy’ TFG is going for a Pound the Table legal defense — he can’t win, but he hopes to throw enough verbal spaghetti against the walls that his lawyers, or at least his cultists, can demand a do-over. Phillip Bump, at the Washington Post, points out that “Trump’s legal issues are bound with a thread of willful dishonesty”:

You can know nearly everything you need to know about Donald Trump by recognizing two aspects of his life before seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. The first is that he was the all-powerful head of a private company, granting him sweeping powers that in a political context would be deemed autocratic. The second is that he applied those powers to the world of New York City real estate, an industry riddled with dishonest actors and larded-on costs. Combine those two things and, of course, the result is a president with no apparent regard for the federal separation of powers who will say anything that comes to mind in an effort to close the deal. The sense in which Trump is the consummate salesman that he presents himself to be is one in which he consistently overinflates what he has to offer. His customers are then left in the unenviable position of admitting they got hustled or nodding along with their peers at the emperor’s luxurious new clothes — on those rare occasions, that is, when the dishonesties are even admitted…

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)



This week’s most mocked family member — TFG’s stunts are too well-worn, and increasingly too addled, to be worthy of further abuse — seems to have been Daddy’s favorite, Ivanka. Per Margaret Hartmann, at NYMag:

Being Ivanka Trump is super hard. Her new neighbors in Florida said mean things about her behind her back just because she served in her father’s wannabe authoritarian administration for four years. She really doesn’t want to testify in the civil fraud suit against the Trump Organization, where she worked for about a decade, but a mean judge said she has to. And when Ivanka’s team complained that she shouldn’t have to testify “in the middle of the school week,” a New York appeals court said she’d just have to shell out for a babysitter…





(Ann Telnaes via the Washington Post)



Even the NYTimes — usually a reliable defender, or at least minimizer, of all Trump misdeeds — let their style section get, frankly, snotty:

The guest star of the week was Ivanka Trump, making a reluctant return to center stage after announcing on Instagram last year that she was stepping out of the political limelight. She was the focus of this week’s final scene, flying up from her home in Florida, emerging from the bowels of a black town car to make her entrance in a navy wool coat and navy pantsuit, a black leather tote clutched in one hand, tiny pearl studs in her ears and with her blond hair falling in soft waves around her face, the picture of gentle, pulled-together professionalism and good will. That was always her role in the family White House drama: the rational actor, there to talk some restraint into her more bombastic, action-man dad. That Trump had taken the stand earlier in the week, in a navy suit, bright blue tie hanging extra long, and little flag pin. Not exactly his usual MAGA uniform of red (tie), white (shirt) and blue (suit) but a variation on the theme, perhaps in acknowledgment that the site was not the campaign trail, no matter how much he may use his legal problems to rally his troops. Besides, his pugilistic expression, made famous in his Georgia mug shot and then plastered over campaign merch, was fully present during his testimony, even if no one else was seeing red. And his suit set the tone for his children, all of whom coordinated in matching navy for their own time on the stand, an implicit show of family unity before any words were uttered. How do we know they’re on the same page? Just look at Mr. Trump’s sons and co-defendants Donald Jr. and Eric, both of whom testified the week before their father and sister, and both of whom were clothed as the perfect supporting cast, in matching pastel ties and shirts. Specifically, a pink tie and light blue shirt for Donald Jr. on Day 1 of his testimony and a light blue tie and powder pink shirt on Day 2, a light blue tie and white shirt for Eric, colors that would complement, rather than compete with, their father’s primary shades. Both wore matching brown lace-up shoes and carefully landscaped matching facial foliage. Both, like their father (and sister), avoided the bright red that has become the Trump signature color and, for that matter, any overt displays of wealth through accessorizing — a pointed choice for a family that delights in the trappings of “Dynasty.” And most likely a calculated one for a trial in which the judge has already found that Mr. Trump inflated his net worth, and the question is simply about how much of that flimflam was conscious fraud…



When it comes to Junior and What’s-His-Name, all one can say about their testimony earlier is that, given what’s on the record about their upbringing, they might hope to escape justice by pleading the aftereffects of childhood abuse / PTSD. Maybe they can’t remember anything about their entire adult careers because they were literally dropped on their heads too often!

