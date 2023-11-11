The sister of the commenter who went by Emerald posted this as a comment in Cole’s post:

I hope this is the right place to put this. I’m not familiar with this site. I’m fulfilling one of my sister’s last wishes to post her last message here.

Dear friends of my sister “Emerald” (her real name was Monica D. Wyatt, Ph.D.) I’m sorry to report that she passed away on September 6th, 2023. I’m also sorry it has taken 2 months for me to get to this. It’s been tough. She didn’t want anyone to know that she had fatal ALS disease.

I was her caregiver for 2+ years. She was our Dad’s caregiver for many years until he passed from complications of Parkinson’s disease in 2012. She wrote this:

Monica earned a Ph.D from The University of Georgia in Reading Education and taught at Northern Illinois University. She participated in theater for about 20 years. She never found the time to read all the books she hoped to read, but got enjoyed quite a few, including all of Dickens. Her name is inscribed on the Perseverance Rover and will remain on Mars for a billion years. She loved cats! She passed due to complications of ALS disease but insists that she is now dancing. Peace to you all.