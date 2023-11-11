Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Second rate reporter says what?

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

You are here: Home / Absent Friends / Rest in Peace Commenter Emerald. May Her Memory Be a Blessing!

Rest in Peace Commenter Emerald. May Her Memory Be a Blessing!

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The sister of the commenter who went by Emerald posted this as a comment in Cole’s post:

I hope this is the right place to put this. I’m not familiar with this site. I’m fulfilling one of my sister’s last wishes to post her last message here.

Dear friends of my sister “Emerald” (her real name was Monica D. Wyatt, Ph.D.) I’m sorry to report that she passed away on September 6th, 2023. I’m also sorry it has taken 2 months for me to get to this. It’s been tough. She didn’t want anyone to know that she had fatal ALS disease.
I was her caregiver for 2+ years. She was our Dad’s caregiver for many years until he passed from complications of Parkinson’s disease in 2012. She wrote this:
Monica earned a Ph.D from The University of Georgia in Reading Education and taught at Northern Illinois University. She participated in theater for about 20 years. She never found the time to read all the books she hoped to read, but got enjoyed quite a few, including all of Dickens. Her name is inscribed on the Perseverance Rover and will remain on Mars for a billion years. She loved cats! She passed due to complications of ALS disease but insists that she is now dancing. Peace to you all.

On behalf of all the other front pagers, all of our commenters, lurkers, and readers I want to extend our sincerest condolences to Dr. Wyatt’s family. May her memory be a blessing.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Brachiator
  • CaseyL
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Hoppie
  • MomSense
  • NaijaGal
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Ohio Mom
  • SpaceUnit
  • sralloway

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      Nukular Biskits

      Her name is inscribed on the Perseverance Rover and will remain on Mars for a billion years.

      I realize this is probably a small thing, given all the other accomplishments, friendships, etc, that was the life that passed, but this is super cool.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      sralloway

      I’m sorry for your loss. Four hours ago my nephew called me to let me know my sister died at 7:15 pm. I am having difficulties with all the sad news of late. My best to you at this tough time.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NaijaGal

      Condolences on your loss, Emerald’s sister. Thank you for being a wonderful caregiver and for honoring her wishes for her last BJ post. I hope that you do come back from time to time to let us know how you’re doing.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Alison Rose

      A reply comment on Cole’s post linked to a post from a few years ago where Emerald talked about her love of Dickens, and said this in response to someone:

      Highly worth the time though! Go and read just the description of the fog at the beginning of Bleak House. Head spinning stuff!

      Bleak House is my favorite Dickens novel of the (I think) seven books of his I’ve read, and I agree wholeheartedly with this comment about the beginning. When I picked that one up, I was a bit intimidated because it is quite long, but immediately, within the first page, I was sucked right in by just how wonderfully Dickensian it was.

      She had good taste!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Hoppie

      Blessings to her.  We cared for Ms  Hoppie’s  aunt who had PD and it’s a tough one. May her spirit live on in someone she touched.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ohio Mom

      My deepest condolences to Emerald’s sister, family and friends.

      I don’t have the skill of others when it comes to googling old comments but I did find this one from Emerald in this post about Dobbs:

      FiGHT BACK by MisterDancer

      104.
      Emerald
      JUNE 24, 2022 AT 8:05 PM
      I’m against violence, but would throwing rotten tomatoes at them really be violence? Rotten tomatoes are not lethal or even dangerous. They’re just unpleasant when they land on you. Or maybe mashed potatoes? Anyway, something squishy and messy. Especially if you see them in a restaurant or, say, anywhere in public.

      Clearly, a very sweet sense of humor has left the planet.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.