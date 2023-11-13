Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s finish the job.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

This blog will pay for itself.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

White supremacy is terrorism.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Avoidable hospitalizations and provider networks

Avoidable hospitalizations and provider networks

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: 

In this week’s JAMA Health ForumsXu et al* assessed the role of provider networks in Medicare Advantage against non-network Traditional Medicare on the rate of plausibly preventable hospital admissions. Medicare Advantage insurers are allowed to build networks.  These networks are a subset of clinicians in a region.  Traditional Medicare does not place cost-sharing restrictions or incentives to steer patients to any particular Medicare participating clinician.  The key question is whether or not this matters. They measure admission rates for five disease categories and find that it likely does matter (although more and better causal work is needed!) as going to the hospital is both expensive and quality of life lowering if it the admission was avoidable.

What do they find?

When controlling for the primary care clinician, the RR of avoidable hospital stays in MA vs TM changed by 2.6 percentage points (95% CI, 1.72-3.50; P < .001), suggesting that compared with TM beneficiaries, MA beneficiaries saw clinicians with lower rates of avoidable hospital stays.

The controlling for physician is important.  They look at clinicians who are serving both TM and MA patients and find that the physician does not appear to treat those patients differently.  Instead there seems to be selection occurring in who the MA plans contract with:

Clinician Performance Decile’s Medicare Advantage (MA) Patient Share Relative to Overall Sample MA Share

The first decile in the graph are the doctors who send the fewest patients to the hospital for avoidable conditions.  These docs have a Medicare panel (we can’t see their Medicaid, ACA, uninsured or commerical patient counts in these data) that is heavy on MA patients and lighter on TM patients.  The worst performing docs in the 10th decile treat comparatively more TM patients than MA patients by a substantial margin.

This is suggestive that MA is doing a decent job of contracting with docs who keep patients out of hospitals and/or steering patients to docs who keep patients out of the hospital when possible.  We know from other contexts that there is usually a lot of value of chopping off the worst 5% to 10% of a distribution for outcome measures and it seems that MA does this.  However, we need to think about what this would mean for access to care, equity and workforce development as MA is now over 50% of all Medicare covered lives.

 

 

* Disclosures:  I am on an R01 grant application with Dan Polsky that is currently under review.  I am playing e-mail ping pong this morning with Kelly Anderson (no relation) and others on a preliminary data/feasibility grant application. If our idea is feasible, we will turn the concept into a big grant and a lot of writing together over the second half of this decade.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • David Anderson
  • mskitty

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      mskitty

      Oh good!  An argument better than “I like mine”  to use in the running knife fight over MA vs TM at dkos.  Now if you could only quantify increase in health per MA dollar …

      Tabbed to cite, and thank you.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      David Anderson

      @mskitty:  That question is really tough to evaluate.  I think the current evidence is that without spillovers MA gets paid about the same as TM, but there is solid and enduring evidence that MA (once market share gets above ~18% in a county) changes practice patterns that produce both savings and health improvements.  The biggest challenge is that we strongly suspect Medicare Advantage is really good at picking the healthier/cheaper people within each disease state category https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full/10.1377/hlthaff.2022.01525) so we’re comparing Red Delicious Apples to JonaGold Apples at best and apples to pineapples at worst.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.