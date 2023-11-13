The battle for runner up in the GOP primary is about to get uglier. The AP (and other outlets) are reporting on a huge outlay from the Nikki Haley campaign on ad buys for Iowa and New Hampshire.

Haley can see DeSantis is on the ropes, and she probably anticipates a bump from the recent debate, after she improbably channeled all of America by angrily calling Ramaswamy “scum.” From the AP article:

Nikki Haley ‘s presidential campaign will reserve $10 million in television, radio and digital advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire beginning in the first week of December, a massive investment designed to give the former United Nations ambassador an advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a critical moment in the GOP nomination fight… Haley’s move comes as she fights to emerge as the clear alternative to former President Donald Trump to represent the GOP against President Joe Biden next fall. DeSantis stands as Haley’s strongest competition for her party’s second-place slot, although the Florida governor’s campaign has shown signs of financial strain following a tumultuous summer… “Nikki Haley’s momentum and path to victory are clear,” [Haley campaign manager Betsy] Ankney said. “The same can’t be said for Ron DeSantis, who, even with a decent showing in Iowa, can’t afford a cup of coffee at the Red Arrow diner in New Hampshire and is a mere tourist in South Carolina.”

Ouch! But she’s not wrong — the article says the DeSantis campaign reported only $5M left at the end of the last quarter, and he and Tacky O probably already blew that on private jets. DeSantis and his spokesman, Andrew Romeo, claim he’s raised untold millions since then, but they lie a lot.

DeSantis has a deep-pocketed PAC that is running his campaign in a way that seems awfully close to if not over the legal line. Haley has her own PAC that the AP says has largely kept pace with the DeSantis PAC’s outlay. But can the DeSantis PAC afford to piss away even more now that Haley doubled down? Maybe!

“As Americans look behind the curtain, they will see (Haley) does not have the extensive record of conservative achievements that Ron DeSantis boasts,” Romeo said Monday in response to Haley’s advertising plans. “It’s clear there is no way Nikki Haley can beat Donald Trump, and every dollar spent on her candidacy is an in-kind to the Trump Campaign. … We are confident the Iowa voters will see who will best represent them and their values.”

“Conservative achievements” like a six-week abortion ban (a ticking time bomb for the DeSantis candidacy), a disastrous and corrupt hostile takeover of the Disney district, and culture war idiocy that has made a state that has long been the nation’s laughingstock an object of scorn outside MAGA chud circles.

I’m not sure who will come in second, and it probably doesn’t matter unless Trump chokes on an overcooked, ketchup-slathered steak before November 5, 2024. But I’m halfway rooting for Haley to overtake the lumpish DeSantis, just in case. She’s horrible — they’re all horrible! But he’s worse.

Open thread.