Because the Stakes Are So Low (Open Thread)

The battle for runner up in the GOP primary is about to get uglier. The AP (and other outlets) are reporting on a huge outlay from the Nikki Haley campaign on ad buys for Iowa and New Hampshire.

Haley can see DeSantis is on the ropes, and she probably anticipates a bump from the recent debate, after she improbably channeled all of America by angrily calling Ramaswamy “scum.” From the AP article:

Nikki Haley ‘s presidential campaign will reserve $10 million in television, radio and digital advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire beginning in the first week of December, a massive investment designed to give the former United Nations ambassador an advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a critical moment in the GOP nomination fight…

Haley’s move comes as she fights to emerge as the clear alternative to former President Donald Trump to represent the GOP against President Joe Biden next fall. DeSantis stands as Haley’s strongest competition for her party’s second-place slot, although the Florida governor’s campaign has shown signs of financial strain following a tumultuous summer…

“Nikki Haley’s momentum and path to victory are clear,” [Haley campaign manager Betsy] Ankney said. “The same can’t be said for Ron DeSantis, who, even with a decent showing in Iowa, can’t afford a cup of coffee at the Red Arrow diner in New Hampshire and is a mere tourist in South Carolina.”

Ouch! But she’s not wrong — the article says the DeSantis campaign reported only $5M left at the end of the last quarter, and he and Tacky O probably already blew that on private jets. DeSantis and his spokesman, Andrew Romeo, claim he’s raised untold millions since then, but they lie a lot.

DeSantis has a deep-pocketed PAC that is running his campaign in a way that seems awfully close to if not over the legal line. Haley has her own PAC that the AP says has largely kept pace with the DeSantis PAC’s outlay. But can the DeSantis PAC afford to piss away even more now that Haley doubled down? Maybe!

“As Americans look behind the curtain, they will see (Haley) does not have the extensive record of conservative achievements that Ron DeSantis boasts,” Romeo said Monday in response to Haley’s advertising plans. “It’s clear there is no way Nikki Haley can beat Donald Trump, and every dollar spent on her candidacy is an in-kind to the Trump Campaign. … We are confident the Iowa voters will see who will best represent them and their values.”

“Conservative achievements” like a six-week abortion ban (a ticking time bomb for the DeSantis candidacy), a disastrous and corrupt hostile takeover of the Disney district, and culture war idiocy that has made a state that has long been the nation’s laughingstock an object of scorn outside MAGA chud circles.

I’m not sure who will come in second, and it probably doesn’t matter unless Trump chokes on an overcooked, ketchup-slathered steak before November 5, 2024. But I’m halfway rooting for Haley to overtake the lumpish DeSantis, just in case. She’s horrible — they’re all horrible! But he’s worse.

Open thread.

      MattM

      I’m not sure who will come in second, and it probably doesn’t matter unless Trump chokes on an overcooked, ketchup-slathered steak before November 5, 2024

      What is the actual…er…drop-dead date to replace someone on the ticket. I assume it varies by state…?

      Old School

       “It’s clear there is no way Nikki Haley can beat Donald Trump,”

      That’s true.  How about the DeSantis campaign?

      “Look over there!” Romeo yelled before running away.

      Anonymous At Work

      Anyone following the Trump trial in NYC?  Don Jr. testifying that his father is “an artist” at real estate.

      Any lawyers want to weigh in on what, if any, effect this would have on a bench trial?

      Hoodie

      Haley v. DeSantis is the real struggle between the remnants of the Bush/Cheney wing and institutional Trumpism without Trump.   The fact that DeSantis is struggling could be an indication of the inherent weakness of Trumpism without the Dear Leader; DeSantis is an example of near 0 degrees Kelvin as far as charisma goes.

      Scout211

      @Anonymous At Work: LOL! An artist and also a genius!  Junior wants a higher allowance, methinks.
      Here are the details:

      In Donald Trump Jr.’s narrative in court Monday, his father has taken over dilapidated buildings and properties and used his skills as a “visionary” to turn them all into one of the best in the city, the country and in some cases, the world.

      When the Trump Organization took over the Trump Park Avenue building, Donald Trump Jr. oversaw the renovation project and testified Trump Org. created a space with one of the highest prices per square foot in the city at the time, he said.

      Trump Jr. referred to the additions they added to the top of the Park Avenue building as being like the Louvre with glass cubes added to provide more light.
      The Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, was swampland before his father took it over. “No one for decades had seen any value in it,” Trump Jr. said, and Donald Trump turned it into “one of the finest golf clubs in the world.”

      Trump Jr. said that when the Trump Org. developed the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles, his father “noticed a crown jewel and had to have it and turn it into something special.”

      Trump attorney Cliff Robert has spent the morning walking Trump Jr. through nearly all of the Trump properties to help build the narrative, including some of the properties that the New York attorney general alleges were fraudulently inflated in value on Trump’s financial statements.

      During his questioning by the attorney general’s office earlier in the trial, Trump Jr. claimed he wasn’t familiar with the valuations of the properties included on the financial statements.

      The New York attorney general’s office will have the chance to cross-examine Trump Jr. again, and could raise his awareness of the value of the assets in question in this case.

       

      Judge Arthur Engoron allowed Donald Trump’s attorney Cliff Robert to submit into evidence a February 2022 valuation of Trump’s Doral Golf Resort & Spa that valued the property at $1.3 billion, over objections from the New York attorney general’s team.

      The judge allowed the document – a third party’s valuation of Trump’s Doral resort – to be used for a limited purpose even though it was dated outside the relevant time period in this case, telling Trump’s team he’s tried to give them “the benefit of the doubt.”

      The judge, nevertheless, noted, “I can’t see any relevance.”

      Wyatt Salamanca

      She’s horrible — they’re all horrible

      Having to choose between Trump, Haley, or DeSantis is like having to choose between arsenic, cyanide, or ricin.

      wjca

      I’m halfway rooting for Haley to overtake the lumpish DeSantis, just in case. She’s horrible — they’re all horrible! But he’s worse.

      Well, that would be one way, should TIFG implode, to guarantee that the racists and misogynists stay home on Election Day.

      mrmoshpotato

      The battle for runner up in the GOP primary is about to get uglier.

      I would order all the popcorn, but I would definitely throw it all up if I watched any of this continuing shitshow.  (And we aren’t even to the main, shitty, orange, disgusting, fascist feature yet!)

      Alison Rose

      About fucking time:

      The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it had issued an ethics code for the justices after a series of revelations about undisclosed property deals and gifts intensified pressure on the court to adopt one.

      In a statement by the court, the justices said they had adopted the code of conduct “to set out succinctly and gather in one place the ethics rules and principles that guide the conduct of the members of the court.”

      “For the most part these rules and principles are not new,” the court said, adding that “the absence of a code, however, has led in recent years to the misunderstanding that the justices of this court, unlike all other jurists in this country, regard themselves as unrestricted by any ethics rules.”

      Left unclear was how the code will be enforced.

      LOL it probably won’t be.

      Baud

      @Wyatt Salamanca:

      For us, sure.  But we don’t have to make that choice.

      I kind of hope Haley is the nominee just so we don’t have to deal with all the pundits and free thinkers who will scold Dems about how they have a duty to vote for a woman president.

