In case you’re in the market for some inspiration this morning, I’ll share a bit of the information Mousebumples shared from the Run for Something newsletter.
First all women City Council in a major American city in the country. It’s a woman’s world in Saint Paul! 🌎 pic.twitter.com/AmdmtHQPN4
— HwaJeong Kim (@HJKforWard5) November 11, 2023
Moms for Liberty had a bad cycle — losing nearly everywhere. (You can read more about how they ate shit hard in MSNBC or Salon, among other places.)
Per WSJ, “roughly a third of candidates endorsed by Moms for Liberty won Tuesday or were leading in contested races, down from 45% in prior races.” The 1776 Project, a comparably dangerous political organization, had a 59% win rate.
Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of Run for Something school board candidates’ won, including every single one of the Run for Something candidates who was up against someone endorsed by Moms for Liberty.
42 votes in a county race in Pennsylvania in November 2023 decided the conditions of the 2024 election — when I say “to win the big elections, we have to win the small ones,” that’s what I mean. That’s why Clerk Work, which resulted in 77% of our pro-democracy candidates winning, including 15 specifically against anti-democracy opponents, has been so important!
Their job is to discourage us; our job is to keep working for the world we want.
