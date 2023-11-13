Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Run for Something Is > Moms for (Against) Liberty

In case you’re in the market for some inspiration this morning, I’ll share a bit of the information Mousebumples shared from the Run for Something newsletter.

Moms for Liberty had a bad cycle — losing nearly everywhere. (You can read more about how they ate shit hard in MSNBC or Salon, among other places.)

Per WSJ, “roughly a third of candidates endorsed by Moms for Liberty won Tuesday or were leading in contested races, down from 45% in prior races.” The 1776 Project, a comparably dangerous political organization, had a 59% win rate.

Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of Run for Something school board candidates’ won, including every single one of the Run for Something candidates who was up against someone endorsed by Moms for Liberty.

🌸

42 votes in a county race in Pennsylvania in November 2023 decided the conditions of the 2024 election — when I say “to win the big elections, we have to win the small ones,” that’s what I mean. That’s why Clerk Work, which resulted in 77% of our pro-democracy candidates winning, including 15 specifically against anti-democracy opponents, has been so important!

🌸

Their job is to discourage us; our job is to keep working for the world we want.

Totally open thread.

    1. 1.

      brendancalling

      The MFL psychos who took over the Central Bucks School Board in PA—the one going after the LGBTQ+ kids—all lost their races. Bye bye, assholes!

      citizen dave

      Checked out the 1776 Project website, etc.  Man, they REALLY want you to report on a school teaching Critical Race Theory–the pop-up is omnipresent on their website.  Their list of candidates is simply a list of various schools.  On another news website there is a story, which states that “Assuming all unofficial results hold, the 1776 Project PAC will have seen 68 of its 118 preferred candidates win during the 2023 general election, which amounts to a success rate of about 58%”

       

      The problem is that there seems to be no indepedent verification of any of this–maybe AP has people doing it?  I would tend to highly doubt any information put forward by MFL or 1776 Project themselves.

      Alison Rose

      Imagine that. In the real world, people want candidates who actually care about governing and helping people, not ones who just want to scream and inflict harm as widely as possible.

      Mousebumples

      Thanks for this, WaterGirl! I love the work that Run for Something does, as it’s great to see young people – and people of color! – running for office.

      A few more links to highlight, and hopefully I won’t fall into spam…

      Erin Barr beat an incumbent who dropped charges against a minister for solicitation of a minor

      Juan Jaramillo is a 30 year old son of Colombian immigrants and is the first Latino elected to the city council in Revere.

      Lots of good news, and I’m happy to celebrate our wins – and build on them in the elections to come!

      Jess

      This IS inspiring–thank you! I’m working on developing courses to teach my students how to be engaged citizens and create the world they want to see, and these sorts of stories are great examples of how to do it. Let’s make sure there are more of them!

      Marmot

      Thanks for these, WG.

      As I complained in a thread after the election, NPR was crediting abortion—and only abortion—for Dem wins. Guess they felt they had to accommodate the bad NYT/Sienna poll.

      But clearly, right wing nuts lost big to Dems, full stop.

      Marmot

      @Marmot:

      Guess they felt they had to accommodate the bad NYT/Sienna poll.

      This poll and the election results are leading me to a weird hypothesis, and I’m wondering whether anybody can provide some detail:

      Is it possible that low turnout benefits us now? We have highly engaged abortion-rights voters and pro-democracy voters, while they’re obsessed with idiot conspiracy theories about the uselessness of elections.

      Miss Bianca

      @Marmot: Interesting hypothesis – it would be a very complete turnaround in voter dynamics if so. We’ve had a couple election cycles where we have observed this phenomenon, so maybe some savvy election observers are crunching the numbers as we type…

