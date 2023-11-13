In case you’re in the market for some inspiration this morning, I’ll share a bit of the information Mousebumples shared from the Run for Something newsletter.

First all women City Council in a major American city in the country. It’s a woman’s world in Saint Paul! 🌎 pic.twitter.com/AmdmtHQPN4

Moms for Liberty had a bad cycle — losing nearly everywhere. (You can read more about how they ate shit hard in MSNBC or Salon, among other places.)

Per WSJ, “roughly a third of candidates endorsed by Moms for Liberty won Tuesday or were leading in contested races, down from 45% in prior races.” The 1776 Project, a comparably dangerous political organization, had a 59% win rate.

Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of Run for Something school board candidates’ won, including every single one of the Run for Something candidates who was up against someone endorsed by Moms for Liberty.