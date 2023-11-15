A “Party of losers”? Dysfunction in Michigan, broke in Arizona, alienated in Georgia, the GOP is plagued by MAGA incompetence, infighting and a feckless national party leadership who don’t know how or won’t rebuke Nazi rhetoric by their Dear Leader.
Yup.https://t.co/st3IALhosA
— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) November 14, 2023
Y’all remember Michael Steele, ‘Chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) from 2009 until 2011’ ?
Per the Washington Post, ‘National Republicans fear the cash crunch could hamper field operations in key swing states come 2024’ [unpaywalled gift link]:
In Arizona, the state GOP chairman has been begging the Republican National Committee for a financial bailout. Michigan party officials have gotten into physical fights as their finances have dipped into the red. And in Georgia, the state party is in a standoff with the Republican governor and saddled with legal fees for alternate electors put forward in 2020.
In each of these 2024 battlegrounds, election denial and grass-roots fervor for former president Donald Trump have rocked the Republican apparatus. Now, the state parties are plagued by infighting, struggling to raise money and sometimes to cover legal costs stemming from Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat — threatening to hamper GOP organizing capabilities in next year’s presidential election.
“There has been an emphasis on ideological cleansing instead of electioneering,” said John Watson, the Georgia GOP chairman from 2017 to 2019. “If those new entrants to the party want to argue the earth is flat and the election is stolen, those are counterproductive to winning elections.”
State parties are typically critical in election years for mobilizing volunteers and running get-out-the-vote efforts, and they can collect larger checks or buy cheaper airtime than other groups. Those functions are now in doubt as the fissures fuel finger-pointing and competition for donor dollars. Even as more experienced leaders have taken the reins in some cases, they are struggling to undo some of the damage from MAGA-aligned predecessors and deal with continued pressure from the movement.
The transformation in these key states is the result of a coordinated movement, sometimes called the “Precinct Strategy.” Former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon and other MAGA influencers have promoted the effort in the past three years to slot election deniers into local party positions and demand new leadership. In local and state parties across the country, operatives and local officials say the makeup of state party leadership has changed…
As one senior Republican who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid put it, for anyone seen as out of step with the MAGA movement, “they will not work with you; you’re the devil.”…
Arizona: ‘We desperately need to keep the lights on’
In January, Jeff DeWit was elected Arizona state GOP chairman as a consensus choice who could bridge the party’s internal divisions between pro-Trump, election-denying activists and more-traditional conservatives, given his record of winning a statewide race in 2014 for treasurer and his early support of Trump’s first presidential run. He inherited a party in disarray from the previous chair, Kelli Ward, a MAGA firebrand who led efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss in the state and has since decamped to a boat in the Caribbean.
DeWit has repeatedly asked national Republican groups for financial support that largely has not come. His appeals to the RNC began in February and have extended through mid-September, including to national and regional staffers and directly to RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, according to people familiar with the discussions, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose private conversations…
Michigan: ‘Amateur hour’
In Michigan, infighting within the state GOP has twice broken out into physical altercations. The fights played out as Republicans there have disputed who controls some county parties, with competing factions claiming to be in charge.
The state chair, Kristina Karamo, was elected in February in a MAGA groundswell, besting Trump’s own pick of failed attorney general candidate Matt DePerno. Both he and Karamo, who ran unsuccessfully for secretary of state, came to prominence for baselessly claiming fraud in the 2020 election…
But many Michigan Republicans have already lost patience with Karamo’s leadership over concerns about the party’s finances. Some of her past supporters are already calling for her ouster…
Karamo blamed past party leaders who she accused of trying to sabotage her, making her task of raising money and recruiting volunteers harder, and acknowledged her insularity.
“One of the big problems in our party is a constant betrayal by a lot of our Republican elected officials, so that many people quit the party,” she told the group, according to a recording of the meeting. “I get stabbed in the back by a lot of opportunists.”…
Georgia: ‘A severe uphill climb’
At a bucolic wedding barn in rural Gillsville, halfway between Atlanta and the South Carolina border, a few hundred Republicans came dressed up for a barbecue dinner and an auction to raise money for legal fees of some of the people who served as alternate electors falsely claiming Trump won the 2020 election here.
The state party is stuck paying legal bills for the alternate electors after the executive committee voted in January 2022 to indemnify them, and followed up with another similar vote after former state GOP chair David Shafer’s successor, Josh McKoon, became chair in June, according to a person with knowledge of the state GOP’s internal deliberations. Shafer was charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, in a case that centers on efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 defeat. Willis has alleged the elector scheme is part of a criminal conspiracy that includes Trump.
At the fundraiser, second vice chair David Cross said the state party needed help and had been abandoned by Kemp. “I know I’m going to get in trouble for this, but our general has not lifted a finger to help the Georgia GOP,” Cross said to cheers.
Kemp fell out with the state party over the alternate-elector plan, the party’s claims of a stolen election and Shafer’s support for Trump even as he slashed Kemp and other Georgia Republicans. Kemp’s allies in the state legislature created a new type of political committee with no contribution limits, effectively empowering Kemp to bypass the official state party in fundraising and election spending.
A Kemp adviser, speaking on the condition of anonymity to be candid, said the move was necessary because the formal party leadership had been taken over by extremists, and that other candidates in the state were now supported by Kemp’s group. The adviser said his political operation had little contact with the state party in recent years…
No more room in the lifeboat, says Kemp… More delicious detail at the link.
Could not happen to a more deserving bunch!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings