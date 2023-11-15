The @StateDept 's new Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy is leading the charge so the world is prepared to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious diseases. pic.twitter.com/YprRLv0wYd

We are using the power of our diplomacy to better protect the U.S. and the world from health threats.

– New cases: 162,568 est. – Average: 171,297 (-2,213) – States reporting: 50/50 – In hospital: 12,820 (-133) – In ICU: 1,526 (-16) – New deaths: 1,214 – Average: 1,407 (-93)

Levels of the HV.1 subvariant, part of the Omicron EG.5 family, were most common and continue to rise. https://t.co/C5hNHw9cxb

FDA has cleared its 1st OTC home antigen test for #Covid. No, really, this is the 1st. The agency granted full bona fide clearance to a test called Flowflex. Since 2020, FDA has granted only *emergency use* approvals to multiple antigen-based Covid tests https://t.co/c1zbLSxNCu pic.twitter.com/dw7eKWaWMI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 12, 2023

Study says mass #vaccination programs cut #COVID19 cases in #Japan by 65%. Mass vaccination campaigns directly prevented 640,000 COVID-19 cases during the sixth wave, & indirectly prevented as many as 8.5 million infections.https://t.co/YHU14L3t1j

Australia/New Zealand: Health experts recommend people wear masks amid a new COVID-19 wave. They also recommend celebrating Christmas outdoors.https://t.co/C1hgt6GP7V report:https://t.co/feoyqgdXTr — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 11, 2023



Here's the latest variant picture for Iceland. Iceland is the first country where BA.2.86.* "Pirola" has become dominant. BA.2.86.* "Pirola" (74%) has risen rapidly, from 10% to 70% frequency in just 2 weeks. EG.5.* "Eris" (18%) fell sharply.

🧵 pic.twitter.com/xzckiTgQpE — Mike Honey (@Mike_Honey_) November 11, 2023



Sweden: Covid-19 report "The recent increasing spread of infection continued during week 44, increases in both confirmed cases, inpatient occupancy, new ICU patients and deaths with Covid-19."https://t.co/c64WmIwt0phttps://t.co/mrVXZqYn5o pic.twitter.com/ZvFddR5Ix3 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 12, 2023

Lancet: The level of criminal incompetence exposed by recent witnesses to the UK COVID-19 Inquiry has proven that many, if not most, of over 230,000 deaths were preventable. https://t.co/V9eRmmh81w — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 10, 2023

Canada: Mask mandate imposed for all long-term care home staff in Ontario. 5,459 COVID-19 cases among LTC residents. 181 people hospitalized Aug-Oct 2023.

106 deaths.https://t.co/XO6eje4D4o report:https://t.co/VT2eNFqxdF — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) November 11, 2023

Trust in science plummeted during the #Covid pandemic, a @pewresearch poll reveals, with 27% presently saying they little or no confidence in science, down from 12% in April 2020.

Wrong lesson learned. Covid would have been much worse without science. https://t.co/k2TrDI1YsF — Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) November 14, 2023



Men are living shorter than ever versus women. Top reason? #COVID19. Men are less likely to vaccinate, less likely to mask, less willing/slow to see doctors, and also higher biological risk of severe #COVID. The last one is biological, but others are maybe toxic masculinity. pic.twitter.com/PZ40CM5Yw8 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 14, 2023

Study: Persistent CNS immune activation not main driver of neurologic long #COVID The researchers found no evidence of neuroinflammation.https://t.co/B4KR8sFwPL pic.twitter.com/qCDjl0HLxF — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) November 10, 2023



Long COVID linked to allergies in new study https://t.co/ooRGBzRsdz via @CIDRAP — Paloma Franceschi (@DocpalFrancesc2) November 10, 2023



What to know about #SARSCoV2 variant JN.1: It's a descendant of BA.2.86 & has a known immune-evasive mutation. You may recall BA.2.86 as the "Pirola" variant that never took off. Now we have JN.1, its next of kin, which may be even more immune-evasive https://t.co/1ZLIF1gVI1 pic.twitter.com/Il4XbzqWdU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 11, 2023

"Many chronic illnesses have been largely ignored, dismissed, and ridiculed. Long COVID has taught the world that these diseases are real, there is a biological basis for them, and we need to study them." – Prof. @VirusesImmunity of @YaleMed & @YaleSPHhttps://t.co/dKUcONOfps — Yale School of Public Health (@YaleSPH) November 8, 2023

The number of US adults who say they're having "serious difficulty" w/ memory & decision-making has gone up considerably since the start of the pandemic. Adults in their 20s, 30s & 40s are driving the trend. Researchers point to #LongCovid as a major cause https://t.co/7Rvqx85gtd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 13, 2023

