COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 15, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 15, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: November 15, 2023


    12Comments

    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Thanks, AL. Some great choices this morning.

      My favorites:

      Men are less likely to vaccinate, less likely to mask, less willing/slow to see doctors, and also higher biological risk of severe #COVID. The last one is biological, but others are maybe toxic masculinity.

      Maybe?

      For 40 years, from 1980 to 2020, Republicans argued that government should never tell private businesses what to do. Now they’re passing laws, from DeSantis with Disney to Abbott with doctors, telling private businesses what to do. They are a party of no principles.

      No principles?

      GOP bullies are only allowed to bully, they cannot be bullied. And they will pass laws to make that so. Those are their principles.

      Somehow these two X/Tweets seem to go together.  Hmmm.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      New Deal democrat

      BIobot’s last update earlier this week shows a continued slight increase in wastewater particles to 444 per mL from 425 one week ago. The recent high from the end of August was 640 vs. the June low of 165. This is almost identical to one year ago, as we approached the Thanksgiving through New Year’s spike to 1,160 per mL. All 4 Census regions are showing the same general trend.

      The CDC’s update from Monday shows a decrease to 14,800 hospitalizations, almost a 1/3rd decline from the early September peak of 20,700, vs. the June low of 6,300. One year ago the comparable number was 24,600.

      Deaths for the week of October 14 were 1,200, down from their late September peak of 1,390, and vs, their early July low of 486. One year ago deaths were 2,150.

      If we continue along the path of having 40% fewer hospitalizations and deaths this early winter season vs. last year, hospitalizations should peak at about 2,700 at the beginning of January, and deaths at about 2,300 shortly thereafter.

      I did read yesterday that the new booster was effective against variant BA.2.86, and so is expected to give good protection against its new subvariant JN.1, if that becomes the dominant variant this winter. As of last week’s update, JN.1 wasn’t even included in the CDC’s menu of alphabet soup.

      Overall I remain very impressed that between vaccinations and naturally acquired resistance, the pandemic continues to generally wane. Still, I will be masking in public places indoors for the winter, not just because of COVID, but because we have learned how effective it is against other infections like the flu.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Albatrossity

      @Scout211: Actually, the “principle” governing the GOP re government regulations is to oppose anything that might protect human beings. Health and safety regulations, pollution regulations, etc. all are designed to keep PEOPLE safe. Vaccinations are also designed to keep PEOPLE safe.

      Therefore, they are against both of those things.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RaflW

      Wow. We left Australia (after visiting NZ first) eight days ago. A month total across the two countries, and yeah, we did not see much mask use at all. Not probably much different than in the US, and I don’t think we got much negativity directed at us as we did mask much more than the average person, but I did say to the BF at one point “the pandemic seems just as ‘over’ here as at home” (in terms of how ppl lived daily).

      Part of our planning was that we went in mid-late spring so we could mostly dine outside. And that worked about 95% of the time, and we stayed healthy. I often just get routine, dumb sinus colds on trips with long flights. Not this time. I may always mask in TSA, gate areas, and until takeoff — longer if, as was the case SFO-MSP the other day, there’s a typhoid Marky coughing in my or an adjacent row. A KN95 for 4 hours (or even 8) is a tiny inconvenience compared to Covid, or even a week of run of the mill sniffles.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Marmot

      27% [currently] saying they [have] little or no confidence in science …

      27%, you say?

      Also, edited for emphasis and English.

      Reply

