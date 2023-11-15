Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Democrats Are Getting It Done

    1. 1.

      WereBear

      I think you have to go back to 2008 for me to be this proud of America.

      Also, I’m on TikTok. I like it! And I understand it’s good for book marketing.

      CoolAuntPammy

      The link should play in any browser. You don’t have to sign up. And there are lots more cute cats here than Twitter these days.

    2. 2.

      BlueGuitarist

      Democrats getting it done, but not getting credit, reposting this from last night from

      David Roberts @drvolts, who says:

      If you’re on the right, shitting on Dems is how you demonstrate the shared hatreds that make you part of the tribe.
      If you’re on the center-left, shitting on Dems is how you demonstrate the above-it-all independence that earns the admiration of peers.
      If you’re on the left …
      shitting on Dems is how you demonstrate the moral & ideological purity that are the price of membership.
      If you’re in the media, shitting on Dems is how you fight off accusations of bias & establish your “objectivity.”
      There is no faction in US politics — barely even elected Dems! — for whom praising Dems is socially advantageous. There’s no approbation waiting, no repetitional boost, for anyone. It is, from almost every vantage point, uncool.  (Just try it on Twitter to see for yourself.)
      Thus we get today’s information environment, which responds to a transition from four years of violent irrational madness & mass death to three years of relative scandal-free sanity & economic recovery with … unrelenting, top-to-bottom negativity.
      https://twitter.com/drvolts/status/1724544162836759022

    3. 3.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Greetings from balmy Ames, Iowa.  It’s in the 60s here.  Ames is typically one of the coldest spots in the state.

      I’m here for work and watching the morning local-yokel news it’s nothing but DuhSantis ads.  I had no idea he oversaw the largest economy in the USofA, took care of “rogue prosecutors” so “our schools could be safe” and “sent troops to the border” to, I think, save us from brown-skinned hordes.

      He clearly has a shitton of money to burn on literally non-stop ads.

      This should be my last work trip ever to Ames after doing so for decades.

    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Good summary by Rachel. Thanks for the pointer.

      We have to fight them every single day. And when we stand up and turn out, we win.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Couple of items which recently caught the eye.

      1) Try to sell it in less than a year and it becomes a very expensive, very ugly brick.

      2) Frankly, would have surmised a larger shortfall. Nice to read that ads bring in a relative pittance.

      Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social lost $31.6 million from its launch in early 2022 to mid-2023, a securities filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O), the SPAC that plans to merge with the company, showed on Monday. Source

