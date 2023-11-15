President Biden takes questions from journalists on the South Lawn. For @nytimes pic.twitter.com/dNVEjJNGQO
— Tom Brenner (@tombrennerphoto) November 13, 2023
WATCH: @POTUS announces $6 billion in new investments from Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make communities across the nation more resilient to climate change! pic.twitter.com/67qnGBKK3g
— Building Back Together (@BuildingBack_US) November 14, 2023
And the Prez that pulled this off WHILE resurrecting the manufacturing base, passing infrastructure, reducing poverty, AND wrecking the Russian Army without a US shot fired…has a chattering class demanding he resign cuz he has a childhood stutter idiots confuse for senility. https://t.co/AuLMWjlhaE
— zeddy (@Zeddary) November 14, 2023
https://t.co/Eg2zEHlfaz pic.twitter.com/esec0Tz9XC
— Professional Shitposter (@FlexasaurusWrex) November 15, 2023
I’m in San Francisco for the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Meeting. @POTUS and I look forward to welcoming leaders from throughout the Indo-Pacific and working together to promote economic growth and prosperity in the region. pic.twitter.com/SdTNgotKQE
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 15, 2023
Tonight, @HouseDemocrats welcome to our Caucus a trailblazing public servant and steadfast advocate for the American people — Congressman @GabeAmo!
Looking forward to working alongside our newest Member to deliver for hardworking families across New England and the country. pic.twitter.com/CMfdXylyGZ
— Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) November 14, 2023
Minutes before Rachel Maddow walked out on our stage, we got word that the House passed Speaker Mike Johnson's bill to fund the government into the new year. Here's how @maddow reacted.#Colbert pic.twitter.com/BNwj4jVm4z
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 15, 2023
