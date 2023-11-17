We don’t deserve Leslie Jones:

Let’s start with desserts first! I’m taking this crowd-pleaser to Thursday’s gathering:

If you’re going to be a guest at someone else’s Thanksgiving dinner, this is the dish to take. It’s pretty to look at and it’s both sweet and tangy, perfect after a big dinner. You’ll wow everyone with it and it’s foolproof to make.

Cranberry Upside Down Cake

½ cup butter

1 cup sugar

2 cups cranberries, chopped*

½ cup walnuts, finely chopped

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp orange zest (rind)

1 ¼ cups flour

1 tbsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

½ cup milk

Topping

½ cup powdered sugar

1-1/2 tbsp orange juice (more as needed)

2 tsp butter, softened

8×8 glass baking dish & mixing bowl

Preheat oven to 350°

Melt 3 tbsp of butter and pour into baking dish, spread to cover bottom and up the sides. Add ½ cup sugar, mix with butter on bottom of pan. Add cranberries & walnuts, spread over bottom of pan. Cream remaining butter & sugar, add vanilla, egg, orange zest, mix well. Add flour, baking powder & milk, mix until well blended, don’t over mix. Pour batter over cranberry mixture. Bake for 1 hour, or until golden brown and center bounces back at the touch. Invert on plate. Let cool.

Topping: Mix together butter, orange juice & powdered sugar, pour over cake and serve.

* if you don’t have a food processor, you can leave cranberries whole. I did for the one pictured.

============

If you don’t like cranberries, how about pumpkin? Also very showy:

Buttermilk Pumpkin Bundt Cake recipe can be found here.

==============

Finally, a public service announcement

==========================

Bonus puppy. Scout turned 6 (!!) this month. Doesn’t seem possible. But it is very true. Still the Baby (we call Trixie the Puppy). This is her MUST. HAVE. WALK. NOW. face.

What’s on your holiday menu? Favorite desserts to share? What’s your pie of choice? I’m a blueberry gal, apple with a crumble top is a close second. Up later this weekend – Turkey and Sides! Stay tuned.

Share your recipes or ask recipe questions in the comments.