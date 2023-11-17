Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Giving Thanks Recipe Exchange: Leslie Jones Brings Order To The Holiday

We don’t deserve Leslie Jones:

 

Let’s start with desserts first! I’m taking this crowd-pleaser to Thursday’s gathering:

If you’re going to be a guest at someone else’s Thanksgiving dinner, this is the dish to take.  It’s pretty to look at and it’s both sweet and tangy, perfect after a big dinner.  You’ll wow everyone with it and it’s foolproof to make.

Cranberry Upside Down Cake

  • ½ cup butter
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 cups cranberries, chopped*
  • ½ cup walnuts, finely chopped
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 tsp orange zest (rind)
  • 1 ¼ cups flour
  • 1 tbsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ½ cup milk

Topping

  • ½ cup powdered sugar
  • 1-1/2 tbsp orange juice (more as needed)
  • 2 tsp butter, softened

8×8 glass baking dish & mixing bowl

Preheat oven to 350°

Melt 3 tbsp of butter and pour into baking dish, spread to cover bottom and up the sides. Add ½ cup sugar, mix with butter on bottom of pan. Add cranberries & walnuts, spread over bottom of pan. Cream remaining butter & sugar, add vanilla, egg, orange zest, mix well. Add flour, baking powder & milk, mix until well blended, don’t over mix. Pour batter over cranberry mixture. Bake for 1 hour, or until golden brown and center bounces back at the touch. Invert on plate. Let cool.

Topping: Mix together butter, orange juice & powdered sugar, pour over cake and serve.

* if you don’t have a food processor, you can leave cranberries whole. I did for the one pictured.

============

If you don’t like cranberries, how about pumpkin? Also very showy:

Buttermilk Pumpkin Bundt Cake recipe can be found here. 

 

==============

Finally, a public service announcement

National Park Service LEGO Vignettes is at Yellowstone National Park.


It’s that time of year again. We don’t know who needs to hear this, but it is illegal to cook turkeys in the hot springs at Yellowstone National Park. Boiled, baked, stewed, roasted, brined, spatchcocked, grilled, braised, sous-vide, smoked, and deep fried are all illegal. They will ban you from the park! Just don’t do it. #FindYourPark #Thanksgiving

==========================

Bonus puppy. Scout turned 6 (!!) this month. Doesn’t seem possible. But it is very true. Still the Baby (we call Trixie the Puppy).  This is her MUST. HAVE. WALK. NOW. face.

What’s on your holiday menu? Favorite desserts to share? What’s your pie of choice? I’m a blueberry gal, apple with a crumble top is a close second. Up later this weekend – Turkey and Sides! Stay tuned.

Share your recipes or ask recipe questions in the comments.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    50Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      Scout!

      I’m trying to recover from lunch — a sandwich at a local bar that was beautifully cooked, thinly sliced turkey with stuffing, cranberry sauce, and gravy on a baguette. Oh, I think there was some cole slaw and fried onions in there too. Delicious.

      Our friend makes goose for Thanksgiving, with red cabbage, etc.

    4. 4.

      sab

      It was raining a lot all day, so my pitbull girl has not been out at all. Her bladder must be bursting, but pitbulls do not do rain. She keeps begging me to make the rain stop.

    6. 6.

      TaMara

      @sab: LOL. In their eyes we do control the weather. When it gets cold the ducks are soooo pissed at me.

      I’ve been under the weather all week and Scout was over the missing walks situation. We did take abbreviated walks today (I walked them all separately)

    7. 7.

      Scout211

      I am baking four different pies this year for the 16 of us.  Pumpkin, cherry, Dutch apple and pecan.

      Pecan pie is simple and easy.  There are many different versions but this one is my go-to version and always is a crowd pleaser:

      Pecan Pie

      1 cup Karo Dark Corn Syrup

      3 eggs, lightly whipped

      1 cup white sugar

      2 tbsp butter, melted

      1 tsp vanilla extract

      2 cups pecans, chopped

      9 inch pie shell, uncooked (I always prepare my own, but YMMV)

      Stir the first 5 ingredients thoroughly, using a spoon.

      Mix in pecans.

      Pour into the pie shell.

      BAKE on the center rack of the oven for 60-70 minutes at 350 degrees (or until done).

      The pie is done when the enter reaches 200 degrees.  Tap center surface of pie lightly.  It should spring back when done.

      Cool for 2 hours.  Serve with whipped cream.

       

    10. 10.

      Scout211

      Does anyone have a good stuffing recipe that can be made in the slow cooker?  I have found a few online but I tried one last year and it was a soggy mess.  If any jackals have one that you like, please post it here or the link to it online.

      Thanks!

    13. 13.

      laura

      Deviled eggs

      Hard boil and peel 1 dozen eggs. Slice in half long ways. Stash the whites in the fridge. To the yolks (I do this in a food processor, but a fork can get the job done) add a splash of red wine vinegar, 1 full tsp salt, 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, 1 tsp paprika, 1 heaping tsp dry mustard powder, minced parsley, minced chives, enough mayo to bind and make creamy but not gloppy. Blitz to a slurry. Taste and adjust- esp the mustard and salt. Spoon into a ziploc type bag fitted over a cup so you’re filling a corner like a pastry bag- which is what you are doing. Twist the end and add a rubber band or twist tie so no back flow. Chilled. When ready to serve, put the whites on your serve ware. Cut the tip off the slurry bag and pipe into the whites and hit the tops with some paprika followed by more parsley and chives. Enjoy them twice😉

    15. 15.

      sab

      Cranberry upside down cake looks amazing.

      I love cranberries but my family doesn’t. That cake looks like a good solution to my problem of what to do with the cranberries after the holiday

      ETA They like cakes. I don’t so much. I like pies. If you like the fruit just put it in a pie . If you like the taste, that is different.

    16. 16.

      BC in Illinois

      Looking forward to Thanksgiving meals. Three of the four kids’ families live nearby, so they will — reasonably — be going to Chicago, Michigan, and Iowa for Thanksgiving itself, but we will have various get-togethers before and after the actual day. Pecan pies — yes! My son-in-law’s turkey wrapped in bacon  — yes.

      And someone saying,

      “Yes [G’pa/Dad]. we know.

      You like equal parts of pumpkin pie and whipped cream.

      By weight.”

    17. 17.

      narya

      I am heading to Downstairs Neighbor’s for Thanksgiving. I’ll make some rolls, and anything else savory she needs, but also! Dessert. One will be a poached pear tart (simple sable crust, almond frangipane, aforementioned pears, which are poached with wine, lemon, vanilla, cinnamon stick and . . . something). The other I’ve been mulling over, and last night I settled on it: I’m gonna adapt an opera cake. So: three layers of joconde, with fillings of (1) pumpkin butter, and (2) whipped mascarpone/heavy cream (instead of the usual coffee syrup/French buttercream/chocolate ganache). I’m gonna make either a brown sugar frosting or a salted caramel glaze (the latter, most likely), and then make some pumpkin-seed brittle for crunch. For the syrup, I will likely do maple/ginger syrup of some kind; haven’t sorted that out completely yet. I will try to remember to take pictures.

    19. 19.

      zhena gogolia

      @Scout211: Yay for using Karo dark corn syrup. I do too — I use Fannie Farmer’s recipe, and it is delicious. If you only eat it once a year, I see nothing wrong with corn syrup. I’ve tried the other ways, and I don’t think it’s as good!

      I also use Fannie Farmer’s tart crust, which is excellent. Lots of butter.

    23. 23.

      sab

      @eclare: I like pecan pie, but only if it is very heavy on pecan so you don’t need so much sugar filling.

      My Ohio husband hates pecan. With a passion. How is that even possible? I don’t know but he does it.

    24. 24.

      narya

      @eclare: We made one in pastry school, and I might have made one at the bakery a million years ago, but . . . they’re not that difficult, just a lot of fiddly bits. My biggest concern is the pumpkin butter: I roasted a sugar pumpkin, but I haven’t done anything else with it yet–I’ve been looking for a good recipe. Which I will then proceed to mostly ignore . . .

    25. 25.

      eclare

      @sab:

      My mother was very involved with her church group, United Methodist Women, as I was growing up.  Every fall they held their big fundraiser, selling pecans, kind of like Girl Scout cookies.  I remember box after box of bags of pecans all over the house, waiting to be sold and turned into pies.

    28. 28.

      Maxim

      Yum, recipes! My favorite pie is razzleberry, and (in the summer) fresh peach cobbler is to die for, but Dutch apple and pecan are also yummy. I have not had to prepare a whole T-Day meal in ages, just side dishes with other people hosting. It’d be fun to host sometime … and then I probably wouldn’t ever want to do it again, lol.

    29. 29.

      C Stars

      @narya: Your pear tart sounds lovely. Pears and ginger are two of my favorite flavors in winter/holiday cooking. I don’t like eating raw pears but love them in baked goods (and savory dishes). I have a huge jar of pears in syrup that needs to be used, I am thinking trying to make an experimental pear gingerbread upside-down cake.

      One thing that bugs me about the “Christian” (nominally) winter holidays in this country is the big whirl of activity to get ready for the one day and then after Christmas (and Boxing Day or OTHER RELATIVES day), all the cheer is supposed to be done with. Boo. This year I plan to celebrate Epiphany. The Stars Spouse grew up in the south celebrating this day with a special cake. When I look up what he calls a “king cake” it looks very gaudy! Anyone have a good recipe for an epiphany cake?

       

      ETA Extra credit question, best pie flavor? It’s always going to be apple for me. No crumble, just crust, and apple apple apple….

    30. 30.

      narya

      @eclare: Yeah, I had a plan to go to pastry school, work at a bakery, and then open my own place. I did the first two, but the third one became un-doable, so after two years making thousands of croissants, I went back to working with words rather than pastry. What I mostly took from the experience–in addition to having made a lot of stuff at least once–is the ability to tackle a lot of work in the kitchen efficiently. Well, and, the willingness to try to be creative; we’ll see how it comes out!

    32. 32.

      narya

      @C Stars: The pear tart was in an old Cooks Illustrated (and is now in their baking cookbook). I tackled it, and was so pleased by the success that I embarked on the path described in the previous comment . . .

      I can find you recipes for king cakes–but I’ve seen many variations. One is also called a pithivier, I think? (Galette de Rois)

    35. 35.

      C Stars

      @narya: galette des rois… I looked it up…looks more delicious to me than the iced mardi gras version. I wonder if I could use premade puff pastry.

    36. 36.

      sab

      @eclare: My mother did that for Smith College alumnae. We called them ( and my Mom) the Squirrels. They used to rummage in our garage

      My dad always laughed at them. He called them Squirrels.

    37. 37.

      martha

      Oh Tamara the cranberry upside down cake looks delish. I make a similar one, a recipe from David Lebovitz (love his blog!). It’s also very yummy. This year, I’m trying the  Skillet Pumpkin and Apple cake from the Washington Post. I really don’t like pumpkin (sacrilegious, I know) but my husband does. So I’m hoping there will be enough apples in it to dilute the pumpkin for me.

      Also, since it’s just the two of us, he’ll grill a spatchcocked chicken instead of turkey.

    39. 39.

      CarolPW

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Leftover stuffing is to put fried eggs on. The primary reason to cook a turkey and make gravy from the drippings is to have hot turkey sandwiches. Left over turkey bits are good for creamed turkey on lentils or beans, or in a cottage pie. Yes, I have turkey opinions.

    40. 40.

      sab

      @eclare: We voted at a UMC church. I grew up Episcopalian.  I am thinking of switching to the actual Protestants that aren’t so preppy. I hate how political even religion is.

    43. 43.

      sab

      Lately I cannot read BJ without a notepad nearby. Great recipes, and if I wait they will be gone in a flood of new blogstuff.

    44. 44.

      sab

      @Scout211: Good idea in reverse. I hate molasses and use dark Karo as a substitute. If you like molasses a switch might not hurt.

      ETA I don’t know why I hate molasses. I just do. And a lot. It’s visceral. I rwally hste everytjing about molasses, especially the taste.

    45. 45.

      eclare

      @sab:

      It all depends on the individual church.  The United Methodist church that my relatives go to voted to leave the conference rather than perform same sex marriages in their church.  When I went to a neighborhood coffee group at the United Methodist church near me, people there were getting stuff ready for the Pride parade.

    46. 46.

      VeniceRiley

      My mother made the best apple pie and the best pumpkin pie. Hands down. Not much for sweets now, nor baking. But the memories are delicious.

    47. 47.

      sab

      @eclare: Yikes. Episcopal Church is hierarchical. Top down : bishop or hierarchy decides. Protestant churches are bottom up. Congregstion decides. Switch from one to the other is a huge jump.

    48. 48.

      SuzieC

      @laura: Also to be extra fancy caviar.

       

      I am substituting a cranberry salad for my usual but too sugary cranberry relish this year.  Greens, dried cranberries, lightly candied walnuts, shaved carrots and your choice of cheese.  I like bleu or gorgonzola.  Balsamic as dressing.

      It’s just the three of us for T-Day but we’re having a big family gathering the week between Xmas and New Year’s.  By popular demand I’m making gravlax.  Served with all the accouterments.  Also baking three cakes–two boozy cakes for adults and a non-booze chocolate cake for the 5 kids in attendance.

    49. 49.

      sab

      My family thinks I am a good cook. I was just hoping to retire from Turkey Day. UnFortunately I am a much better cook than my stepsons’ mother ( bitchy me – a very low bar.)

    50. 50.

      C Stars

      How misanthropic would it be if we just skipped Thanksgiving altogether? Two of our family will be returning in the afternoon from a days-long wilderness adventure and will likely be craving showers and downtime more than anything else. The other two of us will have spent the Wednesday before working at the food bank. None of us really like turkey. We’ve been invited to a family event a couple of hours away but it will be a big stretch to get there in time depending on the return time of the hikers.

      I think I just want to order Chinese food and watch movies.

      Reply

