The New Statists

In the “Hostages” thread below, in response to a comment I made about Israel under Netanyahu, Adam outlined how healthy democracies take on authoritarian traits and/or devolve into illiberal, managed “democracies” (scare quotes mine):

(Israel) ceased to be a democracy when Bibi started pushing the reforms legislatively in the spring. Having hundreds of thousands of citizens in the street protesting, the bulk of the fighter pilots in the Israeli Air Force, and the bulk of the Israeli Special Forces resign in protest is not actually a sign of a healthy, vibrant democracy. They are the signs of a state that has crossed the threshold into authoritarianism because you have lost the ability to use the normal political process to achieve your goals. In this case blocking Bibi’s judicial reforms.

It is the same dynamic here. The fact that 6 JAN 2021 happened is the same type of indicator. As was McConnell’s blocking Obama from appointing a Supreme Court Justice. As is 30 states having GOP trifectas and, as a result, being managed illiberal democracies where the will of the majority of voters do not actually matter. As is having to get a court order to keep polls open in majority Black districts in Mississippi because they ran out of ballots within an hour of opening and still never had enough ballots for everyone to vote. As is every extreme gerrymander and extreme voter suppression scheme.

All the extra hard work everyone has to do to just barely eke out competitive victories in the US is not a sign of a vibrant liberal democracy. All of this extra effort and work and expense are signs that the US has already gone past the tipping point. Far too may people – elected officials, the news media, elites, notables – either refuse to recognize what has happened and continues to happen or refuse to admit it out of fear of what happens when they actually tell everyone the truth.

The US was an imperfect pluralistic liberal democracy from the late 1960s through to 2016. Prior to that at the municipal, state, and federal level it was an illiberal managed democracy. The backlash to the period that was the late 1960s through 2016 was strong, relentless, under reported, ignored, pooh poohed, and, as a result, succeeded in pushing the US back into what it has been for the majority of its existence. Which is not a liberal democracy.

I was unhappy with that response. Not because I don’t believe it’s true but because I think it is.

Later I read an essay by Josh Marshall at TPM that struck me as a piece of the same puzzle clicking into place. It didn’t seem that way at first because the topic of the essay is Elon Musk and his frivolous lawsuit against Media Matters.

But then Marshall mentioned how an agent of an illiberal state, the crooked attorney general of Texas, Ken Paxton, slithered forth to help Musk silence a media outlet. And how other agents of illiberal managed democracy states followed suit. That’s when it clicked:

This isn’t merely opportunistic. Of all the “ideas” and “policies” backfilled into the fetid carcass of Trumpism this one stands out. That is the belief that the marketplace of ideas or the literal marketplace can no longer be relied on to keep America pure and right. The ‘culture’ is slipping away. What is necessary is to gain state power and use that power to coerce culture and society back in a conservative direction. With all the Trumpite ‘think tanks’ and organizations popping up to support a second Trump term, this is the one overriding idea and aim: state power to change the direction of society and culture.

Certainly conservative principles to the contrary were as often as not in the past honored in the breach. But the change is real. It means new kinds of state action and a much more antagonistic relationship with major elements, though by no means all, of the business community. But most important. and underlying all the rest, it is premised on a basic belief that conservatism is not popular. Cultural and social change left to their own devices are running against it. State intervention is required to change it.

We’ll see that in abundance if Trump retakes the presidency next year. We’ll continue to see it at the state level even if he doesn’t.

In both scenarios, on every front, the hard-right is leveraging state power to undermine democracy. Speaking only for myself, I don’t think it’s too late to tip the balance back — to recover the imperfect pluralistic liberal democracy that prevailed from the late 1960s until 2016.

But I also don’t think it’s pessimism to acknowledge that it’s going to be a long, hard slog to do so and that the outcome is uncertain. In fact, I think acknowledging that is essential because if we can’t accurately define the stakes, if we treat this as business as usual, we’ve already lost.

I’m probably preaching to the choir here. I suspect most of us feel in our bones — and have for years now — that the country is on a knife’s edge. That feeling didn’t go away when Biden was inaugurated, and it won’t dissipate if, dog willing, he’s inaugurated for a second time.

Some of us are already living in authoritarian fiefdoms within a federal system where democracy is increasingly tenuous. If we can’t begin to turn that around at every level, the most chilling slogan from the flailing DeSantis campaign, “make America Florida,” may come true regardless of what happens to the ridiculous Pudd’n Boots himself. Let’s not let that happen, okay?

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      Not because I don’t believe it’s true but because I think it is.

      Well-said,  BC.  Well-said.  Thank you for so clearly declaring what’s at stake.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      H.E.Wolf

      I agree. Let’s not let that happen. And it won’t, if we persevere as Sherrilyn Ifill describes below.

      “I don’t know of anything in the history of Black people in this country in which I’ve read some account in which it ended with, ‘and then they gave up.’ That’s just not what we do. I know we work for the future of our children and our grandchildren and their children.” – Sherrilyn Ifill, 2020.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Agree with everything. I think the believe that if they can use the state to force people to change, they won’t get much resistance because the people want to change and are looking for leaders who will drive it.

      Kind of a domestic version of “we will be greeted as liberators.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Juju

      That feeling of being on a knife’s edge did go away for me, with the inauguration, but returned when I saw the picture of Kevin McCarthy kissing the Cheeto dusted turd’s ring at Mar a Lago.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cain

      @Baud:

      Agree with everything. I think the believe that if they can use the state to force people to change, they won’t get much resistance because the people want to change and are looking for leaders who will drive it.

      The change they are driving is basically state supported white male patriarchy. It’s to turn back the clock. I dont’ think people are going to give up the rights over the past 80 years that we’ve fought.

      But also to make it happen they would have to also ignore every judicial ruling as well that allowed us to have those rights.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I agree with this completely. I think the thing that has consistently frustrated me about the anti-Democratic party leftists is that they would be the first ones beaten or imprisoned if the fascists have their way. I don’t know how they can’t get this. If everything blows apart, they won’t get a socialist paradise. They will lose their freedom or their lives.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MattF

      The real RW plan for abortion policy is to stop being ‘nice’ about it. Put those images of aborted fetuses on billboards and on TV. Put people in jail. Use the power and resources of the state to make people think twice about exercising their rights.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Professor Bigfoot

      I am very much reminded of Redemption: the backlash against Reconstruction after the end of the Civil War.

      Democrats are now perceived as the party of Black people, and are being attacked both literally and physically in the same way “Democrats” attacked “Republicans,” 1865-1876.

      Or to put it more simply, the way conservatives attacked liberals.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      narya

      @cain: One of the taglines of the “Strict Scrutiny” podcast is “Stare decisis is for suckers,” and they back that up, often, by showing in detail how the current court just makes shit up when they want to overturn/ignore a precedent. And, really, Dobbs should bring that home to people if nothing else does. They also make up doctrines (“major questions”), and they have been insisting on “historical” precedent, especially around gun laws, in ways that are just insane. The one good thing about all of their corruption is that it is bringing negative attention in ways that their batshit crazy decisions are not (other than Dobbs). Frankly, if they’d done with Dobbs what they’ve done w/ the VRA–step by step, carving pieces away–the outrage would be more muted, I fear

      ETA: and the 4th Circuit just overturned a MD handgun licensing law, thanks to the SCOTUS decision.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      CarolPW

      @MattF: ​
       I fucking wish they would put actual photos of the most frequently aborted fetuses on billboards. They look like bits of cotton balls.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      piratedan

      @Professor Bigfoot: I can see the parallels where liberals are the new “abolitionists”, which is to say, allies in name, and in deed, but not as constant and steadfast and somewhat divided on the details.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      bbleh

      Agree with pretty much all of it, but I’d suggest two other things.

      One is, the Right have been working the legitimate levers of democracy hard for a long time.  It’s no accident that a lot of state legislatures, and county councils/boards/whatever, and even school districts, went pretty hard-right over the past few decades — let’s say since the Gingrich era, plus or minus.  They’ve been whipped into a fear-frenzy for decades — we all know by whom and via what changing cast of issues — and they’ve organized / been organized, and they’ve responded.  And the result is legislatures that now have ample power, which they are happy to use, to subvert democracy entirely by things like gerrymandering, and state officials who are happy use  powers of the state to intimidate, suppress, and harass political opponents (and legislatures who won’t stop them).  Like it or not, we got caught napping (yeah yeah, shame on us for assuming that our political opponents wouldn’t be willing to subvert democracy overtly), and we’re still playing catch-up.

      The other — somewhat countervailing — is that, in my humble opinion as an Old, the electorate have been particularly prone to being manipulated by the Right in the last few decades because they/we skew old, which often means technologically unsophisticated (social media are terra incognita for very many of them; to be on Facebook is almost the height of sophistication), increasingly closed-minded (I find many of my contemporaries are simply bewildered by even the concept of Trans people), and, yes, easily scared.  Combine that with the rapid economic changes that have left many smaller towns essentially large-scale retirement communities / future ghost towns, and you have a big chunk of reliable voters who are prone to revanchism and authoritarianism.  And they/we are gonna start dying off pretty fast.  (You’re welcome.)  I think that alone will start to bring us back to the “normal” fraction of hard Rightists, which as has been widely observed hovers around 25 +/- 5% of the population in most industrialized democracies, which in turn will (FSM willing) cause the present tide of Crazy to recede.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      featheredsprite

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:

      Sister, Sister, Sister. I know that you are chafing under the reality that I may be different from you, but the Left as a whole is not the enemy. Many of us work very hard to GOTV and other projects.

      I’m going to gently accuse you of prejudice because you don’t seem to be disturbed by the ant-Democratic Party centrists, like Manchin, Senema, Kennedy, etc.

      We are family. [hug]

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Alison Rose

      @CarolPW: Or put up images of the results of literally any other extractive medical procedure. What do these people think a gall bladder or kidney or uterus looks like plopped onto an exam table? Everything inside the human body will look nasty as fuck outside of it.

      When I lived in SF and volunteered as a clinic escort at PP, our usual group of protestors were pretty chill. They’d sit across the street knitting and reading the Bible, and their signs typically had the sort of “fetus as drawn by Anne Geddes and Thomas Kincaid together” quality. But sometimes extra protestors would show up and stand on our side with the gross-out signs and try to gloat in victory if we turned away from them, like that was A SIGN THAT WE KNEW ABORTION WAS WRONG!!!! rather than just “wow blood ew”.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Maxim

      Yes, this is exactly what they want. To seize power at every level and use it to enforce their vision of a christianist white male supremacist country. They will lose even if they win — but let’s not let them win.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TheTruffle

      I’m really glad David Hogg and other young activists are getting that state-level races are just as important as federal races. That’s why Dems were so happy with Virginia’s election results.

      It’s also heartening that Moms for Liberty candidates lost in a big way. And after the Dobbs decision, I think it is a case of the dog catching the car for the GOP.

      However, there are enough people who love the Abbotts, DeSantises, and Paxtons out there. I’m no optimist, but I do hope that there are enough pissed off voters for at least some portions of the country to regain some sanity. Whatever form the USA takes–or even if it stays the USA–there are millions of everyday people who don’t share the MAGA vision.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I hate this because I agree with every word.  However I do take a lot of hope from looking at the way Black, Native/Indigenous People etc., have found the strength to keep fighting, so we can too.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      oldster

      Cf also the “Flight 93 Election” manifesto of Michael Anton, in which he argued that preventing Hillary Clinton’s election — and elevating Trumpism + patriarchy + white christian nationalism — was so important that it justified crashing the entire country if that’s what it took.

      They are radical extremists. They know it and we know it. It’s a pity that the entire mainstream news system is dedicated to preventing average Americans from knowing it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Martin

      Yeah, this has been my view for a while now – perhaps poorly expressed. White christians have had cultural control of this country literally since the first settlers. They maintained it through slavery and genocide, through the suppression of any and all other cultures they decided was a threat. They had the benefit of a population majority to support it, and control of two political parties. They had absolute control over one after the Civil Rights movement, and soft control of the other until Obama. Not coincidentally, that’s when white christians fell into the population minority. But institutions lag demographics. The prior group in power holds that power for some time after. Sometimes a long time as minority groups figure out how to form coalitions to gain and wield power. This is why the GOP obsession with courts – federal courts preserve that power through lifetime appointments – you can get another generation or two of cultural veto power by filling the courts the right way. This is why USSC feels so off right now. We’re accustomed to courts and legislatures playing catch-up to public sentiment – popular support for gay marriage hits 60+% before the legislature gets on board – but we’re not accustomed to popular support trending in one direction and the court going the other way. That’s a sign something is very wrong. It’s a measure of authoritarianism – the right knows which way the culture is going and rather than respect that, they’ve put forward very deliberate obstacles to it.

      I think everyone is pretty clear that nationally in popular terms, white christianity has lost control, but there are enough antidemocratic institutions in the US that you can hold on. The courts, but also the Senate if you can shift that white christian control to the state/regional level. So Texas and Florida picks up where the federal effort is failing. And well, that can go on for a long-ass time, as we saw in the fight against desegregation.

      The issue is what the end-game is. If white christians are fighting to retain/restore cultural authority despite a falling share of the population, there are only a few mechanisms to do that:

      1. Embrace minoritarian rule. Eliminate democracy.
      2. Remove or disenfranchise non-whites/non-chrisitans
      3. Increase white christian population.

      3 isn’t going to happen, because outside of Russia and maybe Italy, almost everyone else has embraced some form of multicultural democracy. There just aren’t enough white supremacists running around any more. And the GOP is doing both 1 and 2. But the intensity of the effort keeps growing because they have so little room left to operate. White christians were estimated to be under 45% of the population by this upcoming election. They’re losing ground rapidly because they are age-stratified. They’re old, and each year removes a lot more from the ranks than it produces.

      Interestingly, they are picking up a potential new group – young men, who are turning away from feminism. They aren’t buying the white christian business, but they are buying the patriarchy stuff. Expect the GOP to lean in harder to anti-women rhetoric, stripping women of voting rights, etc.

      But because the end-games are so wildly unlikely, and their efforts aren’t backing off at all – they do truly, deeply believe that the US was created by the founders to be a white christian refuge, and that ‘all men are created equal’ should be correctly interpreted as ‘all white christian men are created equal’. We know that the founders didn’t actually believe all men, because they allowed slavery, and women couldn’t even vote for another century and half so their interpretation may not be entirely wrong from a historical view. And if they believe it that deeply, I don’t think they’ll just walk away from this. I think they’ll increasingly turn to violence when other efforts fail. That’s been the trajectory thus far, and I expect it’ll get a lot worse.

      I don’t buy the ‘conservatives used to support democracy’ argument. I think they only supported democracy when the choice was two white christians, because both could be trusted to maintain white christian culture. I leave women out of this because I think patriarchy is even more deeply rooted and even if the US gets to something resembling a multicultural democracy, will still struggle with male domination tendencies. That’s a whole additional fight, that might get some relief in the process, but only some.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      Democracy only works when a) the rule of law is upheld by all parties and b) the ‘feedback loop’ (of voting/participating) produces tangible results for the majority.

      It’s important to the fascists that b) not happen, so it needs to be doubly important to us to point it out whenever, wherever it occurs.  Otherwise, the fascists blame us for the gridlock and dysfunction, and then it’s easy for people to lose faith in the whole system.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Citizen Alan

      @Juju: It never went away for me. As I see it, the basic problem we face–which is almost to horrible to even contemplate–is that slightly less than 50% of voters belong to a literal death cult. If Stephen King wrote a novel about literal demons taking over the country and infecting ordinary people and turning them into blood-thirsty soulless monsters, I don’t think I would feel any different about it than I do about the current GOP. I wish someone in the media would just pull the blinders away (maybe put on their Roddy Piper They Live sunglasses) and start polling questions like “Do you think Liberals should just be taken out and killed?” and see what sort of response they get.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      I interpret Adam as saying we’ve already lost. We can’t not let that happen, and what we need to do is arm up for civil war, which, sooner or later, is coming.

      But that seems futile too. It’s like we say to the gun fetishists: you think your guns will actually work against an American military? A total war, conducted without restraint, these days, means aerial saturation bombing, maybe nuclear. Cities vaporized. So maybe we just get the hell out of North America if we can.

      I live in Massachusetts, which is still a vibrant democracy, if anything more of one than it has been at any time in the past. But Massachusetts is small and militarily weak. One 300-kiloton warhead centered on Faneuil Hall or thereabouts could reduce us to a political irrelevancy in a millisecond.

      It’s probably my Cold War kid cast of mind that this where my mind automatically goes.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @featheredsprite: I know there are plenty of leftists who do good work and vote for the lesser of two evils, despite the fact it frustrates them. We are a big, disgruntled, but functional family. I am not criticizing all leftists.

      My criticism is based on a few particular people I personally know who seemed to be laboring under the illusion that if the Democratic party went down in flames, the US would become a progressive paradise, instead of a fascist hellhole.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Mike in NC

      The media recently reported with great fanfare that Gov. Abbott of Texas endorsed Trump, which came as a surprise to exactly nobody.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Hoodie

      You’re probably correct regarding the aims of the right and the means they are using to achieve them, but I wonder if the project will run out of gas in achieving hegemony because this country simply does not have the type of ethnic or cultural homogeneity of other countries that have succumbed to fascism, e.g., there isn’t a deep and widespread Catholic or other conservative tradition or some notion of a motherland, etc.    This is, of course, one reason why the right is so anti-immigration, as they instinctively know they’ll struggle trying to indoctrinating new waves of people coming into the country (hence Trump’s recent rants about making sure immigrants “share our religion’).  And unlike, say, the old Soviet Union, you don’t have vast numbers of poor people who can be easily dominated using force.   Places like California will only take so much shit before they think of heading to the exits, or at least start ignoring laws or Supreme Court rulings.  Colorado basically ignored federal law on weed and got away with it, and other states have followed suit.   A nationwide abortion ban might suffer a similar fate, e.g., some states might simply decide to ignore it.  I think you can trace a lot of this to the spread of the TV/big-box form of evangelical Christianity in rural and exurban parts of the South, Midwest and West, but I think there are limits to how far that can permeate society as a whole.  It gets magnified because of the fucked up structure of our federal system, e.g., Senate, electoral college, etc.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SuzieC

      How do you think the Right might try to strip women of voting rights?  I’ve wondered whether the Theocratic Six on the USCC might try to use the specious argument that the Founders didn’t allow women to vote, so the 19th Amendment is invalid.  I’ll bet some ultra right lawyers are gaming it out.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Hungry Joe

      Sobering. Depressing. And … accurate.

      Fortunately I just experienced a soul cleansing: Saw (HEARD!) The National last week at the San Diego State amphitheater. Sublime, spectacularly smart and quirky Sad-Dad power rock. Audience was in ecstasy. (Not “Ecstasy.” Although …)  Singer/songwriter Matt Berninger walked right by me during one of his crowd wanderings; I had a big, goofy smile on my face. Felt like I was ten years old.

      They we’re on Colbert/Late Show last night.

      Reply

