Senator Jubilation T. Cornpone goes full racist. https://t.co/qvi3fddz63 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 21, 2023

Kennedy’s Louisiana seat is safely gerrymandered, and he’s got many years of favors to his donors to protect him. So he can afford to ‘joke‘ about our Vice President’s capabilities, as part of his latest clown performance on Fox News…

I doubt Kennedy thinks she’s stupid. He’s just appealing to the stupid fucks who know she’s smarter than them & who hate her for it. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 21, 2023





‘Many people are saying… ‘

Dean Phillips, on the other hand, is just another white dude who thinks having money makes him ‘perceptive’ — just ask any of his hired hands and / or ‘friends’. This kind of genteel racism will do him no harm in New Hampshire (93% ‘White alone‘ per the last census), and he just may get a short-lived publicity bump after their primary from a scoop-hungry media (unless the GOP Angry Tantrums Caucus sucks up all the oxygen, once again). But once his campaign moves on to South Carolina, (69% ‘White alone‘, and a stronghold of support for President Biden): Burnt toast.

Apparently Dean Phillips is floundering so hard that he’s now resorting to attacking Vice-President Harris. He better keep the VP’s name out of his mouth and apologize. No one will support him so he’s going to torch his entire reputation on the way out. Sad to see. pic.twitter.com/8fBhlLgBfj — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 21, 2023





Congressman, you'll be happy to know I spoke to a group of more than 50 Democrats on Sunday, and told them they'd have to stop buying Talenti. They all agreed. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) November 21, 2023

The water's only warm because you're pissing in it, Little Mister Not-Ready-For-Prime-Time. — Anna Maltese 💛 🏹 💛 (@MalteseAnna) November 21, 2023

Actually, I know the Vice President well and know her to be exceptional. Always prepared.

Strong.

Deeply knowledgeable.

Brings diverse perspectives to decisions. … and loyal. https://t.co/xaPGA7aCki — Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) November 21, 2023

Criticisms of Harris's "disposition" or "competency" are rooted in racism and misogyny, full stop. Phillips even ADMITS these criticisms are unfounded but he leans into them anyway. One of the most cynical things I've ever seen in American politics, and honey that bar was LOW — War Criminal Elmo 🇺🇦🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈🥞🥂 (@WarCriminalElmo) November 21, 2023

Dean Phillips wants you to think that “people” don’t have faith in Vice President Harris. Instead of echoing far-right talking points, maybe Dean should visit a college campus and feel the #Kamalove for himself. pic.twitter.com/rUd708thns — Voters of Tomorrow (@VotersTomorrow) November 21, 2023

Phillips’ professional advisors are already dumping anti-Biden attack ads in New Hampshire — and in DC, where they can’t score Dean any votes, but they *can* go on former Republican Steve Schmidt’s resume for his next gig. And he’s already sparked two contenders for his House Seat in Minnesota, either of whom look to be an upgrade from ‘mediocre white dude’.