Dank Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Dean Phillips Is (Wonder Bread) Toast

Kennedy’s Louisiana seat is safely gerrymandered, and he’s got many years of favors to his donors to protect him. So he can afford to ‘joke‘ about our Vice President’s capabilities, as part of his latest clown performance on Fox News…


 
‘Many people are saying… ‘

Dean Phillips, on the other hand, is just another white dude who thinks having money makes him ‘perceptive’ — just ask any of his hired hands and / or ‘friends’. This kind of genteel racism will do him no harm in New Hampshire (93% ‘White alone‘ per the last census), and he just may get a short-lived publicity bump after their primary from a scoop-hungry media (unless the GOP Angry Tantrums Caucus sucks up all the oxygen, once again). But once his campaign moves on to South Carolina, (69% ‘White alone‘, and a stronghold of support for President Biden): Burnt toast.


Phillips’ professional advisors are already dumping anti-Biden attack ads in New Hampshire — and in DC, where they can’t score Dean any votes, but they *can* go on former Republican Steve Schmidt’s resume for his next gig. And he’s already sparked two contenders for his House Seat in Minnesota, either of whom look to be an upgrade from ‘mediocre white dude’.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      My wife and I damn near moved to Shreveport in 1990 for a job offer. Luckily we went down there to check it out, promptly turned around afterward, went home. Fuck that static and boy did we ever dodge a bullet. The company that had the job offer mismanaged themselves into the ground a few years later as I half expected after our visit there. We actually liked Bossier City better than Shreveport.

      Our most memorable sight was the “Do Not Put Dead Animals In The Trash Can” signs on the rural highway. Crossing the state line from Texas into Louisiana was like crossing from day into night; nicely inmate-trimmed boulevard-style highway of Texas and then the war zone known as Louisiana…lol!

