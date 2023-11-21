Quick housekeeping note. I’m going to do a brief follow on regarding the Israel-Hamas ceasefire for hostages agreement at the bottom of tonight’s update.

Today is the anniversary/commemoration marking the start of the EuroMaidan Movement/the Revolution of Dignity.

10 years ago, Ukrainians demonstrated unity and stood up against dictatorship and lawlessness. A few months later, when the russian aggression began, we came together to defend our independence. This journey is fraught with difficulties and setbacks. But despite this, we are… pic.twitter.com/YB5InrddRh — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 21, 2023

Oh, dear god. Mariupol, November 2013. The word 'revolution' is in everyone's eyes.

We were so young; we were dreamers for a better tomorrow. A handful of students, a couple of lecturers, and @adnashmyash on that day put The City of Maria by the Sea on the map of the… pic.twitter.com/UEMzwjShGq — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 21, 2023

“We, Ukrainians, are a European nation. And we’ll fight for our future. Because Ukraine is Europe 🇺🇦🇪🇺” Revolution of Dignity of 2013-2014. 🎥: Andriy Dubchak (personal archive and for Radio Svoboda)#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/Fa5ER2IsU7 — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) November 21, 2023

This was it. 10 years ago to the minute, at 9:04pm local time here in Kyiv, this tweet and a twin post from Mustafa on Facebook calling for Ukrainians to gather on Kyiv’s Independence Square sparked the Euromaidan uprising that became the Revolution of Dignity. https://t.co/b321Nuwok6 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) November 21, 2023

Here’s the machine translation of Nayyem’s 2013 tweet:

RT!! We meet at 22:30 under the Independence Monument. Dress warmly, take umbrellas, tea, coffee, and friends.

I think it is very important that we all remember that the person who started the EuroMaidan protests, movement, and the Revolution of Dignitary is a native Dari speaking Afghan Pashtun Muslim who emigrated to Ukraine to attend university. Nayyem’s existence and activism clearly demonstrates that Putn’s rhetoric about the EuroMaidan Movement/Revolution of Dignity has been and always will be a lie.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Ukrainian people are able to achieve their goals when everyone is fighting for Ukraine – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! I have just had a meeting with the German Minister of Defense, and today he visited not only Kyiv, but also the regions of our country to support our warriors and all our people. I am grateful for this. We have a new powerful package of support from Germany – defense support, one billion three hundred million euros, and, among other things, this package includes strengthening of our air defense, namely the production of new IRIS-T systems and missiles for air defense. Thanks to this, our cities, thousands of lives of our people will be saved from Russian terror. It is very important that this package also includes the artillery we need – a solid package indeed. Germany is among the leaders in helping our defense, our state and in preserving peace throughout Europe. We discussed with Minister Boris Pistorius the situation on the battlefield today, our cooperation, in particular in joint arms production – in everything that will help protect both Ukraine and our entire Europe. Today, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of Moldova Maia Sandu visited Kyiv as well. On the tenth anniversary of the beginning of Maidan, this is especially symbolic. The main topic was our integration into the European Union, of both Ukraine and Moldova. Our country is doing everything necessary to actually start accession negotiations. All the decisions we had to make have already been made. And now we will even adopt the decisions that were supposed to be made by spring, that is, according to the schedule after the EU’s political decision to start negotiations. Ukraine has an absolutely clear position – to implement everything and be fully prepared for the start of negotiations, because for us it is all very concrete: every success of our country adds confidence and motivation to our people, to all those who defend Ukraine and help us. Today we have discussed the progress we are making, and of course it is very important that the European Union fulfills its promise by making a decision for Ukraine and giving us a start to negotiations. I am grateful to Mr. President of the European Council Charles Michel and all partners in Europe for their support – now is the time to strengthen solidarity. It was a good meeting with the President of Moldova – we discussed the whole range of our relations. We focused, of course, on how we can enhance our economies and our security. We talked about our exports, about cooperation in the Ukraine-Moldova-Romania triangle. I thank you, Maia, Madam President, for your sincerity and will to strengthen our relations. Ukraine and Moldova together – together with all our partners – can add growth and social justice to our countries and to our entire region. And one more thing. Today, here at the Mariyinsky Palace, I have honored our paratroopers with state awards – it is their professional day, the Day of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine. Our strong warriors, our powerful combat brigades… I thank every warrior for everything you do for Ukraine and Ukrainians, I thank all the commanders who take care of the soldiers’ lives, I thank everyone who helps to protect our country and people and who brings the expulsion of the occupiers closer. The Ukrainian people know how to achieve their goals. When we all fight for this – for the sake of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

10 years ago, we began a new chapter in our struggle. 10 years ago, Ukrainians launched their first counteroffensive. Against lawlessness and an attempt to rob us of our European future. Against unfreedom.



Year after year, step by step, we make every effort to ensure that,… pic.twitter.com/HkEarZkbJB — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 21, 2023

10 years ago, we began a new chapter in our struggle. 10 years ago, Ukrainians launched their first counteroffensive. Against lawlessness and an attempt to rob us of our European future. Against unfreedom. Year after year, step by step, we make every effort to ensure that, among the other stars on the EU flag, which represents the unity of European nations, our star shines as well. The Ukrainian star. Only the strong can be united. United, so that they become free. Free, so that they have dignity. For the sake of new times. Happy Dignity and Freedom Day to the strong people of the strong country. Glory to Ukraine!

I visited Kyiv with a key message: what happens in Ukraine matters, because rules matter and sovereignty matters. pic.twitter.com/3MWJMxGPHH — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) November 21, 2023

On the 10th anniversary of the Euromaidan, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made a surprise visit in Kyiv. He emphasizes the importance of that day as well as his admiration for the Ukrainian people. I know that many, myself included, want that Germany finally gives… pic.twitter.com/HxUoY9cVOv — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 21, 2023

On the 10th anniversary of the Euromaidan, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made a surprise visit in Kyiv. He emphasizes the importance of that day as well as his admiration for the Ukrainian people. I know that many, myself included, want that Germany finally gives green light for the Taurus missile, but I acknowledge that he is not the obstacle but Scholz. However, the question is anyway how long this German administration will exist. I also want to add my admiration for the Ukrainian people. I have been fighting for their freedom in my way since 2014. Not everything can be seen here, but it doesn’t have to be. More importantly is the success. #Germany #Ukraine

Germany:

Defense Minister of Germany Boris Pistorius announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth EUR 1.3 billion. The capabilities in this package include

Defense Minister of Germany Boris Pistorius announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth EUR 1.3 billion. The capabilities in this package include

Also Germany:

For those outside Germany needing context: The German government coalition violated laws in reference to budget spending. This might sound trivial at the first sight but it isn’t, and a change of the law has at this stage no majority in parliament. The finance ministry has,… https://t.co/abTdoYNCcO — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 22, 2023

Machine translation of the quoted tweet:

And the full English explanation.

For those outside Germany needing context: The German government coalition violated laws in reference to budget spending. This might sound trivial at the first sight but it isn’t, and a change of the law has at this stage no majority in parliament. The finance ministry has, therefore, cut all expenditure and basically strangled all agreements to death, which the coalition has agreed upon when signing up to this government. It is an absolute mess which in my opinion has little chance to keep this government alive. The only thing which stops them to end the coalition altogether is the fact that all three of those parties are currently more or less unpopular. New elections will relegate them to oblivion, but there is no way out from this gridlock either, at least not without making things worse. And Vice-chancellor Habeck made a joke on the expanse of Scholz when being confronted concerning the reason of this mess. Due to the fact that the government parties would lose soundly during potential new elections, there is still a theoretical chance that they might agree upon a bad compromise, but they would only postpone the inevitable and then the repercussions would be worse then ending right now.

New combat mission of our pilots to protect 🇺🇦 skies.@KpsZSU pic.twitter.com/31LC9i0smD — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 21, 2023

“Some Ukrainian pilots have already started flight training on F-16 fighters in Denmark.” – Spokesman of the Air Force Command of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat.https://t.co/GUKYedlf0T pic.twitter.com/37HEx37rFQ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 21, 2023

Here’s the full video segment with Ukrainian Air Force Spokesman Yuri Ignat with English captions turned on:

This is going to be a problem:

As I work on a project mapping changes in russian military infrastructure, I see a troubling trend — new factories, training sites, hospitals, bases, and supplies from NK and Iran. Yet, our allies seem unaware of the gravity of the issue. No, the problem will not resolve itself — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) November 21, 2023

There isn’t actually anything else after “itself” in Tatarigami’s twet.

I look forward to seeing his assessment.

This is also going to be a problem:

Listening to @KofmanMichael on slowdown of war. “The level of fighting has gone to a place where the individual tree lines all have a name … tree lines have become critical objectives.” @RALee85 says 2-3 weeks ago Ukr daily fire rate fell, Ru now has shell & FPV drone advantage. — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) November 21, 2023

Krynky, Left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Unfortunate situation for the Russian marines in Krynky. pic.twitter.com/Tq0xgvXLUB — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 21, 2023

Kumachove, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

/2. Location of the strikes aftermath shown on the photos appears to be Kumachove. 66km from the front line. (47.6205709, 38.2638291) pic.twitter.com/YLwLxIfWBn — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 21, 2023

As reported, on November 19, Ukraine struck the location where a concert was held in honor of the ceremonial awarding of the 810th brigade of the Russian marines, in the Donetsk region.

As claimed 25 Russians were killed. It’s also reported that Polina Menshih who performed for Russian soldiers was also killed during the event.

Irpin:

Two photos, one and a half years apart: 1st: Evacuation from Irpin. In March 2022 almost 40,000 people escaped Russian occupation along this road from Irpin in just a few days. 2nd: New bridge opened. Remnants of the old bridge will be preserved as a memorial to honor Irpin’s… pic.twitter.com/mQ67inTR25 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 21, 2023

Two photos, one and a half years apart: 1st: Evacuation from Irpin. In March 2022 almost 40,000 people escaped Russian occupation along this road from Irpin in just a few days. 2nd: New bridge opened. Remnants of the old bridge will be preserved as a memorial to honor Irpin’s liberation and Kyiv’s defense. 📷 Oleksandr Kubrakov

Switching tracks to the ceasefire for hostages stuff, we appear to have a deal.

BREAKING: The Israeli cabinet approves Hostages deal with Hamas, PM office says — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 22, 2023

💥"The Government has approved an outline of the 1st stage, according to which at least 50 hostages–women & children–will be released over 4 days, during which there will be a pause in fighting. The release of every additional 10 hostages will result in 1 additional day of pause" pic.twitter.com/w8Tg6e923r — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) November 22, 2023

Barak Ravid has the details at Axios: (emphasis mine)

The Israeli government and Hamas announced separately on Tuesday they have agreed to a Qatar-mediated deal in which the militant group will free dozens of Israeli hostages in exchange for a four-day pause in fighting in Gaza and the release of dozens of Palestinians held in prisons in Israel. Why it matters: The deal, once implemented, will be the biggest diplomatic breakthrough and the first major pause in fighting since the war began. Details: In the first phase of the two-phase deal, Hamas is expected to free at least 50 Israeli women and children held in Gaza, while Israel is expected to release about 150 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and children over the four-day pause. Israel will allow around 300 aid trucks per day to enter Gaza from Egypt. More fuel will also be allowed in during the pause in fighting, according to an Israeli official.

In the second phase,Hamas could release dozens more women, children and elderly people. The Israeli government said it would extend the pause for every additional 10 hostages released.

It is unclear when the deal will be implemented.

The Israeli Cabinet approved the deal after more than five hours of discussions. Catch up quick: More than 240 people, including several Americans, were abducted during the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack. Four hostages, including two Americans, have since been released, one has been rescued and two others were found dead. What they’re saying: “After difficult and complicated negotiations over long days we announce that we have arrived at an agreement on a four-day humanitarian truce that was reached through Qatari and Egyptian efforts,” Hamas said in a statement. The Israeli government stressed after the Cabinet approved the deal that it was committed to bringing all hostages home.

“The Israeli government and the IDF will continue the war in order to bring all the hostages back, finish destroying Hamas and make sure there can be no threat to Israel from Gaza,” the statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier Tuesday that he had spoken to President Biden in recent days and asked him to help improve the deal. “It was improved so that it will include more hostages for a lower cost,” Netanyahu said. “President Biden helped and I thank him for that.” Between the lines: Three ministers of the far-right Jewish Power Party were the only members of the Israeli Cabinet to vote against the deal. Three ministers of the far-right Religious Zionist Party who threatened before the meeting to vote against the deal changed their position after hearing from the heads of the security services who recommended approving the agreement, a source with knowledge of the meeting said. What’s next: Over the next 24 hours, the names of the Palestinian prisoners set to be released will be made public so that Israeli citizens can appeal to court against their release, according to an Israeli official who briefed reporters earlier Tuesday. Israel will not release Palestinian prisoners who have been convicted of killing Israelis, the official said.

Noga Tarnopolsky boils it all down for us:

💥The fact that 45 days after perpetrating the worst recorded terror attack against a civilian population Yiyhe Sinwar is setting the terms is– it should leave Benjamin Netanyahu with little sleep. https://t.co/2mxpw03paL — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) November 22, 2023

I think she’s hit the nail right on the head. The ceasefire is a victory for Sinwar and Hamas and a loss for Bibi. Given that reality I expect Bibi will lash out to try to reestablish his standing/find a way to save face. We’ll have to wait and see if Sinwar can actually deliver all the hostages, as well as how long both sides stick to the ceasefire/how long it actually lasts. Based on Bibi’s statements about the continuation of the war, I expect part of the way he’ll try to regain face will be to further punish the Palestinians.

Stuff like this is not going to help and I expect we’ll see more of it as Sinwar tries to locate all the hostages so he can live up to his end of the agreement:

2. It’s important to note that Palestinian Islamic Jihad is blaming Hanna’s death on the Israeli governments “procrastination,” rather than them forcibly removing her from her home and taking her into Gaza and holding her and her son against their will. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 21, 2023

Al-Quds Brigades of Palestinian Islamic Jihad says that Hanna Katzir has died while being held hostage. This has not been confirmed by the Israeli government. Hanna Katzir is 77 years old and was in need of medication and treatment which was reportedly not available. Katzir and her son Elad were taken hostage on October 7.

That’s enough for today.

