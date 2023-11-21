Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

House Speaker candidate unfamiliar with how to win non-gerrymandered election.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

This really is a full service blog.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

A consequence of cucumbers

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 636: The Day of Dignity & Freedom

War for Ukraine Day 636: The Day of Dignity & Freedom

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , , , ,

Quick housekeeping note. I’m going to do a brief follow on regarding the Israel-Hamas ceasefire for hostages agreement at the bottom of tonight’s update.

Today is the anniversary/commemoration marking the start of the EuroMaidan Movement/the Revolution of Dignity.

10 years ago, Ukrainians demonstrated unity and stood up against dictatorship and lawlessness. A few months later, when the russian aggression began, we came together to defend our independence.

This journey is fraught with difficulties and setbacks. But despite this, we are confident that it leads us to victory.

We continue our fight.

Happy Dignity and Freedom Day! 🇺🇦

Oh, dear god.

Mariupol, November 2013.

The word ‘revolution’ is in everyone’s eyes.
We were so young; we were dreamers for a better tomorrow.

A handful of students, a couple of lecturers, and @adnashmyash on that day put The City of Maria by the Sea on the map of the Euromaidan that was only in its beginning.

Who knew what was coming our way… violent crackdown in the Maidan, a three-month standoff, a massacre, the fall of the pro-Russian regime… and then Russia’s revenge full of hatred and imperial resentment.

This was the beginning of our ongoing war of independence.

Here’s the machine translation of Nayyem’s 2013 tweet:

RT!! We meet at 22:30 under the Independence Monument. Dress warmly, take umbrellas, tea, coffee, and friends.

I think it is very important that we all remember that the person who started the EuroMaidan protests, movement, and the Revolution of Dignitary is a native Dari speaking Afghan Pashtun Muslim who emigrated to Ukraine to attend university. Nayyem’s existence and activism clearly demonstrates that Putn’s rhetoric about the EuroMaidan Movement/Revolution of Dignity has been and always will be a lie.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Ukrainian people are able to achieve their goals when everyone is fighting for Ukraine – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

21 November 2023 – 20:02

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

I have just had a meeting with the German Minister of Defense, and today he visited not only Kyiv, but also the regions of our country to support our warriors and all our people. I am grateful for this.

We have a new powerful package of support from Germany – defense support, one billion three hundred million euros, and, among other things, this package includes strengthening of our air defense, namely the production of new IRIS-T systems and missiles for air defense. Thanks to this, our cities, thousands of lives of our people will be saved from Russian terror. It is very important that this package also includes the artillery we need – a solid package indeed. Germany is among the leaders in helping our defense, our state and in preserving peace throughout Europe.

We discussed with Minister Boris Pistorius the situation on the battlefield today, our cooperation, in particular in joint arms production – in everything that will help protect both Ukraine and our entire Europe.

Today, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of Moldova Maia Sandu visited Kyiv as well. On the tenth anniversary of the beginning of Maidan, this is especially symbolic. The main topic was our integration into the European Union, of both Ukraine and Moldova. Our country is doing everything necessary to actually start accession negotiations. All the decisions we had to make have already been made. And now we will even adopt the decisions that were supposed to be made by spring, that is, according to the schedule after the EU’s political decision to start negotiations. Ukraine has an absolutely clear position – to implement everything and be fully prepared for the start of negotiations, because for us it is all very concrete: every success of our country adds confidence and motivation to our people, to all those who defend Ukraine and help us.

Today we have discussed the progress we are making, and of course it is very important that the European Union fulfills its promise by making a decision for Ukraine and giving us a start to negotiations. I am grateful to Mr. President of the European Council Charles Michel and all partners in Europe for their support – now is the time to strengthen solidarity.

It was a good meeting with the President of Moldova – we discussed the whole range of our relations. We focused, of course, on how we can enhance our economies and our security. We talked about our exports, about cooperation in the Ukraine-Moldova-Romania triangle. I thank you, Maia, Madam President, for your sincerity and will to strengthen our relations. Ukraine and Moldova together – together with all our partners – can add growth and social justice to our countries and to our entire region.

And one more thing.

Today, here at the Mariyinsky Palace, I have honored our paratroopers with state awards – it is their professional day, the Day of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine. Our strong warriors, our powerful combat brigades… I thank every warrior for everything you do for Ukraine and Ukrainians, I thank all the commanders who take care of the soldiers’ lives, I thank everyone who helps to protect our country and people and who brings the expulsion of the occupiers closer.

The Ukrainian people know how to achieve their goals. When we all fight for this – for the sake of Ukraine.

Glory to Ukraine!

10 years ago, we began a new chapter in our struggle. 10 years ago, Ukrainians launched their first counteroffensive. Against lawlessness and an attempt to rob us of our European future. Against unfreedom.

Year after year, step by step, we make every effort to ensure that, among the other stars on the EU flag, which represents the unity of European nations, our star shines as well. The Ukrainian star.

Only the strong can be united. United, so that they become free. Free, so that they have dignity. For the sake of new times.

Happy Dignity and Freedom Day to the strong people of the strong country. Glory to Ukraine!

 

On the 10th anniversary of the Euromaidan, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made a surprise visit in Kyiv.

He emphasizes the importance of that day as well as his admiration for the Ukrainian people. I know that many, myself included, want that Germany finally gives green light for the Taurus missile, but I acknowledge that he is not the obstacle but Scholz. However, the question is anyway how long this German administration will exist.

I also want to add my admiration for the Ukrainian people. I have been fighting for their freedom in my way since 2014. Not everything can be seen here, but it doesn’t have to be. More importantly is the success.

#Germany #Ukraine

Germany:

Defense Minister of Germany Boris Pistorius announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth EUR 1.3 billion.

The capabilities in this package include
◾️4 IRIS-T systems
◾️20,000 155 mm ammo
◾️anti-tank mines and other weapons.

We are grateful to Minister Pistorius and the German people for their steadfast support.

🇺🇦🤝🇩🇪
@BMVg_Bundeswehr

Also Germany:

Machine translation of the quoted tweet:

Es ist aus. Diese deutsche Bundesregierung ist am Ende. Macht ein Ende.

Neuwahlen!

And the full English explanation.

For those outside Germany needing context:

The German government coalition violated laws in reference to budget spending. This might sound trivial at the first sight but it isn’t, and a change of the law has at this stage no majority in parliament.

The finance ministry has, therefore, cut all expenditure and basically strangled all agreements to death, which the coalition has agreed upon when signing up to this government.

It is an absolute mess which in my opinion has little chance to keep this government alive. The only thing which stops them to end the coalition altogether is the fact that all three of those parties are currently more or less unpopular. New elections will relegate them to oblivion, but there is no way out from this gridlock either, at least not without making things worse. And Vice-chancellor Habeck made a joke on the expanse of Scholz when being confronted concerning the reason of this mess.

Due to the fact that the government parties would lose soundly during potential new elections, there is still a theoretical chance that they might agree upon a bad compromise, but they would only postpone the inevitable and then the repercussions would be worse then ending right now.

Here’s the full video segment with Ukrainian Air Force Spokesman Yuri Ignat with English captions turned on:

This is going to be a problem:

There isn’t actually anything else after “itself” in Tatarigami’s twet.

I look forward to seeing his assessment.

This is also going to be a problem:

Krynky, Left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Kumachove, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

As reported, on November 19, Ukraine struck the location where a concert was held in honor of the ceremonial awarding of the 810th brigade of the Russian marines, in the Donetsk region.
As claimed 25 Russians were killed. It’s also reported that Polina Menshih who performed for Russian soldiers was also killed during the event.

 

Irpin:

Two photos, one and a half years apart:

1st: Evacuation from Irpin. In March 2022 almost 40,000 people escaped Russian occupation along this road from Irpin in just a few days.

2nd: New bridge opened.

Remnants of the old bridge will be preserved as a memorial to honor Irpin’s liberation and Kyiv’s defense.

📷 Oleksandr Kubrakov

Switching tracks to the ceasefire for hostages stuff, we appear to have a deal.

Barak Ravid has the details at Axios: (emphasis mine)

The Israeli government and Hamas announced separately on Tuesday they have agreed to a Qatar-mediated deal in which the militant group will free dozens of Israeli hostages in exchange for a four-day pause in fighting in Gaza and the release of dozens of Palestinians held in prisons in Israel.

Why it matters: The deal, once implemented, will be the biggest diplomatic breakthrough and the first major pause in fighting since the war began.

Details: In the first phase of the two-phase deal, Hamas is expected to free at least 50 Israeli women and children held in Gaza, while Israel is expected to release about 150 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and children over the four-day pause.

  • Israel will allow around 300 aid trucks per day to enter Gaza from Egypt. More fuel will also be allowed in during the pause in fighting, according to an Israeli official.
  • In the second phase,Hamas could release dozens more women, children and elderly people. The Israeli government said it would extend the pause for every additional 10 hostages released.
  • It is unclear when the deal will be implemented.
  • The Israeli Cabinet approved the deal after more than five hours of discussions.

Catch up quick: More than 240 people, including several Americans, were abducted during the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

What they’re saying: “After difficult and complicated negotiations over long days we announce that we have arrived at an agreement on a four-day humanitarian truce that was reached through Qatari and Egyptian efforts,” Hamas said in a statement.

  • The Israeli government stressed after the Cabinet approved the deal that it was committed to bringing all hostages home.
  • “The Israeli government and the IDF will continue the war in order to bring all the hostages back, finish destroying Hamas and make sure there can be no threat to Israel from Gaza,” the statement said.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier Tuesday that he had spoken to President Biden in recent days and asked him to help improve the deal. “It was improved so that it will include more hostages for a lower cost,” Netanyahu said. “President Biden helped and I thank him for that.”

Between the lines: Three ministers of the far-right Jewish Power Party were the only members of the Israeli Cabinet to vote against the deal.

  • Three ministers of the far-right Religious Zionist Party who threatened before the meeting to vote against the deal changed their position after hearing from the heads of the security services who recommended approving the agreement, a source with knowledge of the meeting said.

What’s next: Over the next 24 hours, the names of the Palestinian prisoners set to be released will be made public so that Israeli citizens can appeal to court against their release, according to an Israeli official who briefed reporters earlier Tuesday.

  • Israel will not release Palestinian prisoners who have been convicted of killing Israelis, the official said.

Noga Tarnopolsky boils it all down for us:

I think she’s hit the nail right on the head. The ceasefire is a victory for Sinwar and Hamas and a loss for Bibi. Given that reality I expect Bibi will lash out to try to reestablish his standing/find a way to save face. We’ll have to wait and see if Sinwar can actually deliver all the hostages, as well as how long both sides stick to the ceasefire/how long it actually lasts. Based on Bibi’s statements about the continuation of the war, I expect part of the way he’ll try to regain face will be to further punish the Palestinians.

Stuff like this is not going to help and I expect we’ll see more of it as Sinwar tries to locate all the hostages so he can live up to his end of the agreement:

Al-Quds Brigades of Palestinian Islamic Jihad says that Hanna Katzir has died while being held hostage.

This has not been confirmed by the Israeli government.

Hanna Katzir is 77 years old and was in need of medication and treatment which was reportedly not available.

Katzir and her son Elad were taken hostage on October 7.

That’s enough for today.

Your daily Patron!

There is a new Patron slide show at his official TikTok. Those don’t embed here, so click across if you want to see it.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • AlaskaReader
  • Alison Rose
  • bjacques
  • Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      The video in Zelenskyy’s tweet is subtitled in English and well worth the time to watch. Eloquent and powerful and moving, as his speeches always are.

      Dress warmly, take umbrellas, tea, coffee, and friends.

      This sounds like good advice in general in the cooler months.

      Thank you as always, Adam. (FYI the blockquote under Tendar’s tweet is still in German :) )

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      If G&T or another Ukrainian speaker is around: On this cute video post of a cat in a dugout with some soldiers from the In Ukraine FB page, the on-screen text is:

      УВАГА!!! КІТ БЛІНДАЖНИЙ ЗВИЧАЙНИЙ. ДУЖЕ НЕБЕЗПЕЧНИЙ МАЄ ДВІ ГРАНАТИ І ПОГАНИЙ НАСТРІЙ

      Google Translate gives me:

      WARNING!!! CAT DUNGEON COMMON. VERY DANGEROUS HAS TWO GRENADES AND A BAD MOOD

      I am assuming that “cat dungeon common” is not exactly the correct syntax? The rest of it did make me laugh. Most days I would not want my cat to have access to explosive devices.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jay

      https://www.bbc.com/russian/news-67454788

      The Beeb takes a deep dive into RuZZian PMC’s and “Volunteer” soldiers in Occupied Ukraine.

      Since the beginning of the war, Russian authorities have been trying to figure out how to manage dozens of disparate volunteer units that are not formally part of the Russian army. It seems that, as a response, the country’s military leadership decided to unite them under larger structures, the main ones being the army’s BARS system and the private military company Redut. The BBC tells how Cossacks, neo-Nazis, football fans, foreign mercenaries, veterans of the war in Donbass, ex-prisoners and ordinary Russians who decided to go to the front are fighting in Ukraine under these “brands”.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bjacques

      Thanks again, Adam. I’ve read every single one of your Ukraine posts.

      Did someone really say in the America is DOOMED thread downstairs that Ukraine wasn’t at war two years ago? Next February will be the 10th anniversary of the invasion of the Little Green Men…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.