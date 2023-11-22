Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

PAC Men (Open Thread)

by | 17 Comments

Things got ugly at a Tuesday strategy meeting held by Never Back Down PAC bigwigs, i.e., the geniuses who are running the flailing Ron DeSantis 2024 campaign, according to NBC News. The main item on the agenda was how to stop Nikki Haley’s surge.

But PAC consultant Jeff Roe, a hired gun, and board member Scott Wagner, allegedly a DeSantis confidant, huffed and puffed in a manner reminiscent of toxic masculinity decanter Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK).

“You have a stick up your a–, Scott,” Roe fumed at Wagner, who is a member of the Never Back Down board.

“Why don’t you come over here and get it?” Wagner responded, rising from his chair. He was quickly restrained by two fellow board members. The interaction was relayed to NBC News by a source who was in the room.

The infighting represents an escalation in the long-running war between Never Back Down’s professional political operatives and DeSantis’ Tallahassee-based inner circle over who is to blame for the governor’s failure to compete effectively with front-runner Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Fellas, I’ll tell you who’s to blame, and I’ll do so free of charge. The person who is to blame is Ron DeSantis. The tell is that voters were more enthusiastic about his candidacy before they met him. Afterward, they were all like, “Ewww, get this scowling, snippy, beady-eyed, weird-boots-wearing poser outta my cornfield.”

Now, trying to depose the cult figure from a cult of personality was always going to be a tall order. It’s understandable that donors admired the cut of Ron’s jib in what they prematurely assumed was the post-Trump era. DeSantis ticks so many boxes: plutocrat lackey who presents as populist, deeply corrupt, overt authoritarian tendencies, inspires enthusiasm among racists, misogynists, Nazis, etc.

But your boy Ron just doesn’t have it, whatever “it” is. He’s an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding. It’s time to punch each other in the dicks one last time and go back to Tallahassee.

Open thread.

    17Comments

    5. 5.

      Baud

       Afterward, they were all like, “Ewww, get this scowling, snippy, beady-eyed, weird-boots-wearing poser outta my cornfield.”

      It’s nice to see that Republicans have some standards.

    8. 8.

      Brachiator

      But your boy Ron just doesn’t have it, whatever “it” is. He’s an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

      Ron DeSantis is It-less.

      Also, according to a recent CNN story, Nikki Hayley is attracting the attention of GOP big money.

      In one sign of growing donor enthusiasm for her campaign, billionaire hedge fund founder Ken Griffin said this week he is now considering financially backing Haley after remaining on the sidelines in the GOP primary.

      When is the next GOP debate?

    9. 9.

      Ken

      @Old School: No, their strategy for how to beat Trump is that he drops dead suddenly (“And then — a miracle!” — Salieri in Amadeus). Beating Nikki Haley is because they expect the party to turn to whoever’s in second place after the miracle.

    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      Things got ugly at a Tuesday strategy meeting held by Never Back Down PAC bigwigs, i.e., the geniuses who are running the flailing Ron DeSantis 2024 campaign, according to NBC News. The main item on the agenda was how to stop Nikki Haley’s surge

       

      Couldn’t happen to a better group of demons.

    14. 14.

      MattF

      I recall that at the start of the DeSantis campaign, there was a noticeable lack of actual DeSantis footage containing images of actual DeSantis actually saying something. And chatter about how his wife was his ‘secret weapon’. Raised certain questions.

