Things got ugly at a Tuesday strategy meeting held by Never Back Down PAC bigwigs, i.e., the geniuses who are running the flailing Ron DeSantis 2024 campaign, according to NBC News. The main item on the agenda was how to stop Nikki Haley’s surge.

But PAC consultant Jeff Roe, a hired gun, and board member Scott Wagner, allegedly a DeSantis confidant, huffed and puffed in a manner reminiscent of toxic masculinity decanter Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK).

“You have a stick up your a–, Scott,” Roe fumed at Wagner, who is a member of the Never Back Down board. “Why don’t you come over here and get it?” Wagner responded, rising from his chair. He was quickly restrained by two fellow board members. The interaction was relayed to NBC News by a source who was in the room. The infighting represents an escalation in the long-running war between Never Back Down’s professional political operatives and DeSantis’ Tallahassee-based inner circle over who is to blame for the governor’s failure to compete effectively with front-runner Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Fellas, I’ll tell you who’s to blame, and I’ll do so free of charge. The person who is to blame is Ron DeSantis. The tell is that voters were more enthusiastic about his candidacy before they met him. Afterward, they were all like, “Ewww, get this scowling, snippy, beady-eyed, weird-boots-wearing poser outta my cornfield.”

Now, trying to depose the cult figure from a cult of personality was always going to be a tall order. It’s understandable that donors admired the cut of Ron’s jib in what they prematurely assumed was the post-Trump era. DeSantis ticks so many boxes: plutocrat lackey who presents as populist, deeply corrupt, overt authoritarian tendencies, inspires enthusiasm among racists, misogynists, Nazis, etc.

But your boy Ron just doesn’t have it, whatever “it” is. He’s an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding. It’s time to punch each other in the dicks one last time and go back to Tallahassee.

Open thread.