Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

When we show up, we win.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

Bark louder, little dog.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Cole is on a roll !

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

    10. 10.

      Nukular Biskits

      First Woman in Line: Where is the passenger processing lounge for the lunar shuttle?

      Information Agent: Concourse lounge C, fourth level.

      First Woman in Line: Thank you.

      Information Agent: Next?

      First Woman in Line: How long is my parking permit good for?

      Information Agent: Two hours.

      First Woman in Line: Thank you?

      Information Agent: Yes, next.

      Next Man: What’s the fastest animal on Earth?

      Information Agent: The cheetah. Next?

      Female Passenger #3: Should I fake my orgasms?

      Information Agent: Yes.

      Female Passenger #3: Thank you.

      Information Agent: Next?

    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      And yet no news from about Casa de Cole. :(

      Anyway, back to sleep.

