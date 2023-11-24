Blame it on the dog…

that's the perfect thanksgiving conversation https://t.co/BQbglddJGN — flglmn (@flglmn) November 23, 2023

Best Thanksgiving headline ever? pic.twitter.com/V1ajtPlR2E — Eric Boehm (@EricBoehm87) November 23, 2023



(Coolidge did not, in fact, eat that racoon. The First Couple named her Rebecca, and kept her as a pet.)







Must be nice, when the whole world revolves around *you*:

I used to think QAnon was nutty. Then I heard about the Black Friday Conspiracy. Seriously, extremists are certifiable. — DCPetterson (@dcpetterson) November 24, 2023

See, Biden forced Israel and Hamas to agree to a temporary ceasefire and to exchange prisoners RIGHT NOW, at this moment, to prevent a nationwide boycott of retailers on Black Friday which was poised to protest the lack of a ceasefire–because Biden is (gasp!) an evil capitalist — DCPetterson (@dcpetterson) November 24, 2023

have these kids ever seen what black friday shoppers look like? that gleam in their eye? that determination that nothing will stand in their way? a middle aged lady named Doris is gonna take them out if they get between her and that new microwave on sale. https://t.co/ypMi9KbG5v — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) November 23, 2023



(I assume this is mostly a propaganda campaign, intended to keep people away… but there may be a few dedicated DSA kiddies from the gentrifying suburbs who actually show up at the mall, only to discover that the average Black Friday shopper has very little sympathy for the political styling of ‘actionists’… )