Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

You cannot shame the shameless.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

I really should read my own blog.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: Leftovers

Late Night Open Thread: Leftovers

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

Blame it on the dog…


(Coolidge did not, in fact, eat that racoon. The First Couple named her Rebecca, and kept her as a pet.)



 
Must be nice, when the whole world revolves around *you*:


(I assume this is mostly a propaganda campaign, intended to keep people away… but there may be a few dedicated DSA kiddies from the gentrifying suburbs who actually show up at the mall, only to discover that the average Black Friday shopper has very little sympathy for the political styling of ‘actionists’… )

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.