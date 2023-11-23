Happy Thanksgiving- don’t forget to pop in the zoom!
Reader Interactions
52Comments
1.
Happy thanksgiving
2.
Need the link!
3.
@Suzanne: you have to email Water Girl
5.
Can’t Zoom, I am full of pie.
7.
Not too much. I myself am too bleedin’ logy at the moment and anyway I’m in the field with my balky Android. The laptop that’s my Zooming platform is one state over to the right.
8.
Courtesy of the ghouls at LGM:
@realDonaldTrump
Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia “Peekaboo” James, who has let Murder & Violent Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a “Psycho,” Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a “tiny” Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the “Bench” & tell him what to do; & Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to HELL; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY. Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!
9.
@danielx: I saw that earlier and all I can do is laugh at the miserable orange lunatic. So needy. So scared. So alone on Thanksgiving.
10.
@danielx: Was hoping for Fat Bastard to release an inspirational holiday greeting to all the vermin he plans to exterminate.
11.
@MagdaInBlack:
The holiday spirit in that message is overwhelming.
12.
The upside of being sick on a holiday is that you get to spend it in blissful peace.
The downside is, you’re sick.
13.
Happy Thanksgiving to all and I hope everyone survives! I’ve spent the last two days caring for my wife after she had a bad fall in the shower. Nothing broken but some serious bruising and a week off from work (at the least). The doc was able to take her in right away and check her injuries out. Ibuprofen, oxycodone and taking it real easy to heal up. Luckily she had made Thanksgiving dinner on Monday so we’re stocked up on eats for at least another day…lol!
She scared the shit out of me as this happened at 5:30 am as she was getting ready for work. I had to help her into a comfortable position and covering her with a blanket, doing a quick evaluation while calming her and then getting ibuprofen and 5 mg. of the good stuff from the emergency stash. I gave her a bit to get sorted out and then moved her to the bed to wait until the doc’s office opened. He prescribed the same painkiller at the same dosage. She’s now cut back to 2.5 mg. of oxy every six hours and that’s holding her well with the ibuprofen.
Luckily she fell in just about the least damaging way and I’ve since replaced all of the traction stuff in the shower. I probably went overboard a bit but she’s worth it!
Happy Turkey Day all and stay healthy!
14.
@danielx: He’s a sick, sick man who could win reelection. Far right leaders are winning all over including in the Netherlands.
Sorry to be such a downer but it’s possible.
15.
@danielx: Schoolteachers will use ‘parse that first sentence’ as punishment for students who act up in 8th grade English class.
The courts are divided as to whether that rises to the level of cruel and unusual.
16.
@danielx: Do I even want to know where “Peekaboo” comes from?
Also JFC can he please stop capitalizing 80% of his words????
17.
@Alison Rose: He reminds me of the Internet classic ‘UN-altered REPRODUCTION and DISSEMINATION of this IMPORTANT Information is ENCOURAGED, ESPECIALLY to COMPUTER BULLETIN BOARDS.’.
(Robert McElwaine, Usenet kook in the late 80s through the 90s)
18.
@JPL: The latest “Cornfield Resistance” podcast is called “Thinking the Unthinkable’ and is about how to deal with that possibility. I’m taking my time listening because today was not the day for that, for me.
20.
2 airports down, 1 to go
Unexpectedly busy at both, nearly all businesses inside were open. I’ve never flown on 🦃 day and I expected much less activity.
21.
@JPL:
They haven’t been winning too much here in the US recently in many elections
22.
Doltese for (forgive me) jigaboo. Same crap as riggers.
23.
I apologize in advance for this, but you did ask.
Substitute “jig” for “peek”, and you get a very offensive word that should never be used, so of course he goes there all the time.
I wish I had been unaware of it, but having grown up in Alabama, no such luck, unfortunately.
24.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Thanks! There is always a bright side. Germany has laws to prevent their rise in power. The Netherlands was a shock though, but truthfully the idiot can’t rule.
25.
@Odie Hugh Manatee: Best wishes to your dear wife on a full recovery. Glad it wasn’t worse.
26.
@thalarctosMaritimus: Apparently (astonishing, I know) Trump recognizes he cannot (yet) get away with the n-word. I wonder how long that will last.
27.
@MagdaInBlack: Even the MSM (Fin-ALLEEEE!) has been opining TIFG is loosing his marbles, AND it’s getting worse. Hopefully they keep it up!
28.
@Mike in NC: The night’s not over. TIFG saves his best for midnight 😉😁
29.
30.
@JPL:
No problem! And I don’t want to seem like I’m downplaying or anything. It is concerning that these right-wingers are winning election, but in a lot of cases the economy isn’t that great in these countries, and people vote against the ruling party. I also recall people mentioning right-leaning parties such as the Sweden Democrats are not anti-democracy, so if they fail, the voters will vote them out
It’s definitely important to remember the unthinkable is a possibility
31.
@NotMax: @thalarctosMaritimus: Uggghhhhhhhh God I hate him.
32.
@Other MJS: I’d bet everything I own he says it in private.
33.
When I see “have no fear,” I can only think “Smith is here!”
Trump thinks this stuff wins him votes. Possibly a few but net? I just don’t see it.
34.
Drawing challenge
Day 3
35.
Jesus Christ, that is unhinged AND nearly unreadable.
He just keeps attacking the judges overseeing his cases
36.
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
37.
@satby: What a good idea! I’m going to try to remember that for next year.
We had Ohio Dad’s extended family over, including his mother, whose presence in my life taught me why people make mother-in-law jokes.
A pair of cousins will need to be entertained tomorrow and then blessed quiet returns to Ohio Home.
38.
#Panauti (jinx) has been viral on Indian Twitter for almost a week.Since the final of the Cricket World Cup which India lost. Panauti in question is PM Modi.
Its a thing of beauty
I think the Orange Ogre is Republican’s Panauti, they have been losing elections since he became their standard bearer (not as many as they should or as many as I would like)
39.
@thalarctosMaritimus:The OED website says that the earliest known use of the word peekaboo is from 1600, in the writing of Ben Johson. I don’t think the J word has been around that long.
peekaboo, n., int., & adj. meanings, etymology and more | Oxford English Dictionary (oed.com)
40.
@schrodingers_cat: We had a gingko tree in our front yard at the house I grew up in, and when it would rain the leaves would end up plastered all over the driveway. That image brings back memories :) Love the coloring.
(BTW I ended up getting my friend’s kiddo a 48-set of Faber-Castell pencils and she was jazzed.)
41.
@Alison Rose: Polychromos? Or their watercolor pencils?
-
@NotMax: OMG, I think you’re right.
43.
@Odie Hugh Manatee: You’re a great husband!
44.
@danielx: Do I even want to know where “Peekaboo” comes from?
Also JFC can he please stop capitalizing 80% of his words????
Scans more grammatical in the original German….
45.
Sorry I missed the part about SFB using peekaboo as a replacement for something else. I want to hear the judge that lifted his gag order read that out loud from the bench and justify his decision.
46.
Refresh my memory. How did V & Q react to Thanksgiving?
47.
@schrodingers_cat: I’m not sure if they were either, they were called “Goldfaber” but I don’t know what that means. They came in a pretty tin and that caught my eye :P
48.
@schrodingers_cat: Stunning
49.
@Alison Rose: Polychromos and Albrecht Durer are their pro lines. Goldfaber is their advanced enthusiast line. I don’t have them but have heard good things about them.
50.
@Splitting Image: I’m alone and content with it. It does make me smile to see how much he is not.
52.
Can’t Zoom, I am full of pie.
I’m still stuffed from dinner (and I didn’t even have any dessert.)
