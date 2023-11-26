Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – BJ Peeps Who Are Writers, Tell Us About Your Books!

Medium Cool – BJ Peeps Who Are Writers, Tell Us About Your Books!

30 Comments



Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

BJ peeps who are writers, tell us about your books!  Whether you’re a lurker, a commenter, or a front-pager, we want to hear about them all.  Even if you have had your book featured in some way on Balloon Juice, please speak up.  Not everyone reads every thread, so folks may have missed it.  Don’t be shy!

Oh, and be sure and give us the elevator pitch for your book, and not just the title!

If you’re not a writer yourself, or even if you are, you may have read books written by other BJ peeps, so please tell us your thoughts about those books.  I think we can include books written by close family members, too!

I can’t be the only person who likes to read and to give books as gifts, can I?

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    6. 6.

      Ladyraxterinok

      Somewhat OT

      Just found out that in book 8 (1961) of Louis L’Amour Sackett series, the 1st Sackett character inTX gets to Uvalde !!TX, kills a player cheating at poker, and heads out

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

      That was you? All these years and you out yourself on a top ten thousand blog when you could have walked out on stage at Glastonbury and said “Hi, Dave. Wanna play some oldies?”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tony Jay

      I’d love to be a writer, but that whole ‘actually writing a complete book’ thing? It’s even harder than G. R. R. Martin makes it look.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      C Stars

      Today I met the memoirist, screenwriter, and playwright R. Eric Thompson and purchased his book of essays, Congratulations, the Best is Over! He also recently wrote a biography of Maxine Waters.

       

       

      ETA Thompson is one of the writers on Dickenson, a TV show that I hadn’t heard of until today but sounds interesting. Any reviews from the BJ gallery?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      I almost wrote a book once.  I was going to title it To All the Dogs I’ve Loved Before.  A tribute to each of my dogs, with stories about them and stuff that was going on in my life when they were with me.

      Who else has thought about writing a book, and what would it have been about?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Miss Bianca

      I’ve read Frankensteinbeck’s books and I gifted “Please Don’t Tell My Parents I’m a Supervillain” to my great-niece.

      There a lot more BJ authors out there whose books I do plan to get to…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mvr

      Was complaining today about books I like and how most mystery series books try to develop by going over the top – more violence, more surprises, higher stakes, or more expensive hardware. Even most of the ones I like and once loved do it. Wish I could write one myself. The mysteries would get smaller, the stakes lower except in a personal sense.

      What I love about Raymond Chandler is that the stories stayed small in a way. The largest stakes were personal stakes.

      I doubt I will ever write fiction, because I am too old to embark on that path. But I have opinions.​​

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Miss Bianca

      @WaterGirl: I’ve been working on a number of historical/fantasy fiction stories for years, mostly for my own amusement. The latest one I’ve been thinking about revisiting is about a hard-boiled werewolf police inspector set during the French Revolution…kind of The Scarlet Pimpernel in reverse (if you remember that one!).

      Reply
    23. 23.

      J.

      Any mystery lovers? If so, check out my latest, FRAMED IN NAPLES. It’s got a palette full of colorful characters, intrigue, and romance. And for those interested in a holiday mystery, check out THE CRISIS BEFORE CHRISTMAS. Both books are part of my Sanibel Island Mystery series and take place before the hurricane. Also, you don’t have to read my prior books to enjoy them. FYI They make great stocking stuffers! The paperback editions are available wherever books are sold online and in select bookstores. (You can also ask your local bookstore to order them.) They’re also available for the Kindle and on Kindle unlimited.

      On a personal note, for those who know my story, we had to sell our beloved, newly renovated home on Sanibel at the end of last year. There was too much damage and our insurance company denied our claim. Though FEMA gave us some money. Happy to say that despite losing nearly everything, including our sanity, we are doing okay, and with the help of therapy and time and the love and support of my readers, I was able to write again.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      wonkie

      I’m a writer! Thank you for this opportunity. I do think my books will appeal to BJ readers. My most recent is book is a conversation between a woman who travels to Basin and Range Natl Monument to die under the desert stars–but she doesn’t die all the way. Instead, she becomes a ghost and meets a coyote spirit.   The dead woman is very concerned about the big questions about God, afterlife, and the meaning of life. The coyote spirit is more interested in coffee, card games, and storytelling. Their conversation roams such topics as particle colliders, stealing dogs, spiders, petroglyphs, and how the woman lost her bra at a truck stop in Yukon Territory.  This is a quote from a review:   “Koerber’s writing pulled me right back in. It’s this amazing collection of simple words that are smoothly delivered and that create interesting moments that all work together to pull the mind to something grand. You’re on the verge of plunking down 99 cents for this book? Do it! This one’s a gem!
      After you finish, there are others to enjoy. Don’t miss them either!”

      Encounters with Old Coyote by Laura Koerber | Goodreads

      Thanks again, and happy holiday season to everyone.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Tom Levenson

      Y’all probably know this, given my grandstanding on the front page whenever I have something grand to stand around about…but I write nonfiction, mostly centered on history-and-science.  This very evening I’m working on revisions to my seventh, titled So Very Small, which is about how germ theory was figured out (and, as or more important, why it took so damn long).  It’s really about the pressures of society, belief, and culture that shape what science can do–which leads not only to an argument about why it took 2 centuries to get from the discovery of microbes to the realization they matter in disease, but also some insight on why we continue to f **k up around infectious disease. I swear I started on this project before the pandemic.

      That’s coming out in early 2025 (delayed by about six months to dodge the election). I’ve published six books prior to this one, many of them discussed here.  My Amazon author’s page is probably the best place to get a look at them, but when and as you can, libraries and local bookstores are the places to go. (And if your library doesn’t have a book, mine or anyone else’s, that you’d like to read, bug them to buy it. Authors love that.)

      It’s been an interesting ride, starting with climate change (in 1989!) and landing on financial follies and, in So Very Small,  the Great Chain of Being. Who knows what will come next. (I have an idea. Or two. But no settled decisions yet.)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Frankensteinbeck

      MY books?  AH HA HA HA HA HA HA.

      Okay, so, the most popular series by far is the eight books starting with Please Don’t Tell My Parents I’m A Supervillain series, a romp about middle and high school kids with super powers in a lighthearted superhero-infested LA.  As the title suggests, a lot of it…

      …look, most of my books are about how complicated morality is, so kids trying to be good while being labeled a bad guy is a running theme in and out of that series.

      I have other books!  My first three were very serious, but my name and sales got made doing the light stuff.  Still, Wild Children is literary fantasy about cursed eternal children, so dark it’s been described to me by multiple people as a Holocaust book.  Sweet Dreams Are Made Of Teeth is an exotic dark fantasy coming of age story about a nightmare who lives in the world of dreams.  I guarantee you have never read anything like it.  Quite Contrary is a Red Riding Hood story, and that is a very dark story indeed, but not dark enough to stop Mary Stuart, the most contrary 12 year old girl ever.

      I am quite proud of all three.  Also, while parents like to buy their kids the fun-looking Supervillain books, when they get to choose for themselves I find tween girls beeline to Wild Children.  Kids are deeper than we give them credit for.

      And I have fun side books!  I absolutely love You Can Be A Cyborg When You’re Older, about a 14 year old girl having a lot of fun in a cyberpunk dystopia.  I wanted to share with a new generation just how goofy 80s cyberpunk was under the grimdark mask.

      A Spaceship Repair Girl Supposedly Named Rachel is about a girl who semi-accidentally runs away from home by climbing onto a spaceship, and discovers that everything we know about space is wrong, because Earth is infected with Math.  The ACTUAL solar system is more like a string of pulp serials strung together.

      A Rag Doll’s Guide To Here And There is the book I wrote because I read the Oz books and went “I can be more childlike magic than that” and set out to prove it.  It’s syrupy sweet with a very dark core, an adventure in an enchanted kingdom of dolls narrated by the human heroine’s doll sidekick.

      I’ve written exactly one book with an adult main character, a side book in the Supervillain world entitled I Did Not Give That Spider Superhuman Intelligence, set in 1980 because 1980 was weird.

      And right now I’m taking a break from writing the last chapter of Skip School, Make Dragons, science fantasy about a girl who is so good at magical bioengineering that she causes and fixes some truly epic disasters.

      If you’ve figured out that I lean very strongly to early-mid teen female protagonists facing moral ambiguity while they kick ass, you have figured out correctly.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Hungry Joe

      Well, I’m more of a former writer — newspaper guy (book review editor and columnist, arts & feature writer. After I left the paper I wrote “Anyway*”, a middle-grade (ages 10-12) novel published by Simon & Schuster in hardcover in 2012, paperback in 2013. Not as Hungry Joe, of course, but under the name Arthur Salm, which coincidentally happens to be my real name. I got a pretty good advance, and the book did okay, but I think I’m done. Writing is … HARD.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JCNZ

      I wrote a book. “Red Herring,” published by HarperCollins in 2016 (ISBN #1775540897). It’s set during the 1951 Waterfront Strike, which was a showdown between left-wing unions and a right wing government. John Foster Dulles poked his nose in. New Zealand had its Red Scare, too. A private detective, Johnny Molloy, is asked by insurance company California Life & Mutual to find an Irish seaman who disappeared from a freighter en route to Korea and may have turned up in New Zealand. Molly – a former member of the Communist Party, veteran of the Spanish Civil War and campaigns in Greece, North Africa and Italy with the New Zealand Division during WW2, takes the case, his first in months. There’s not much demand for ex-Commo gumshoes.

      The book was well-reviewed and sold 2000 copies, which is not bad for here. HarperCollins commissioned a sequel, which is… continuing.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Josie

      Back in the summer, WaterGirl was kind enough to post my description of my novel about the Mexican Revolution.
      https://balloon-juice.com/2023/07/09/josie-a-dangerous-woman/

      I have since made it available on other in addition to Amazon–Barnes & Noble, iBooks, Baker & Taylor, etc.

      Now I’m working on a sequel and learning so much Mexican history. The next one will take place during the 30’s and 40’s. It still amazes me that we are taught so little of the history of a country that is right on our doorstep.
      As a former librarian I find that the research is actually more fun that the writing.

      Reply

