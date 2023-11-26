Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

BJ peeps who are writers, tell us about your books! Whether you’re a lurker, a commenter, or a front-pager, we want to hear about them all. Even if you have had your book featured in some way on Balloon Juice, please speak up. Not everyone reads every thread, so folks may have missed it. Don’t be shy!

Oh, and be sure and give us the elevator pitch for your book, and not just the title!

If you’re not a writer yourself, or even if you are, you may have read books written by other BJ peeps, so please tell us your thoughts about those books. I think we can include books written by close family members, too!

I can’t be the only person who likes to read and to give books as gifts, can I?