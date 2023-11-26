Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

‘Interesting’ Read: ‘Zoom fatigue’ may take toll on the brain and the heart, researchers say

Small study, biased observers, all the usual caveats. Still… From the Washington Post, “‘Zoom fatigue’ may take toll on the brain and the heart, researchers say” [unpaywalled gift link]:

Does a session on Zoom, FaceTime or Microsoft Teams leave you drained and listless?…

A recent brain-monitoring study supports the phenomenon, finding a connection between videoconferencing in educational settings and physical symptoms linked to fatigue.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, looked for physiological signs of fatigue in 35 students attending lectures on engineering at an Austrian university. Half of the class attended the 50-minute lecture via videoconference in a nearby lab and a face-to-face lecture the following week, while the other half attended first in person, then online.

Participants were monitored with electroencephalogram (EEG) and electrocardiogram (ECG) instruments that recorded electrical activity in the brain and their heart rhythms. They also participated in surveys about their mood and fatigue levels…

There were “notable” differences between the in-person and online groups, the researchers write. Video participants’ fatigue mounted over the course of the session, and their brain states showed they were struggling to pay attention. The groups’ moods varied, too, with in-person participants reporting they felt livelier, happier and more active, and online participants saying they felt tired, drowsy and “fed up.”

Overall, the researchers write, the study offers evidence of the physical toll of videoconferencing and suggests that it “should be considered as a complement to face-to-face interaction, but not as a substitute.”

They say the research should be replicated in business settings and homes to get a more accurate sense of how such sessions affect participants, calling for further studies that include more portions of the brain and a broader participant base…

If nothing else, it’s probably useful to know there’s actual physical effects, if only to be prepared in advance.

      Smart companies don’t force everyone to use video all the time.  Just when necessary or sometimes the managers seem to do it more often.  Voice only is not as tedious as worrying about what everyones doing on camera.  And I doubt that most people get much out of video that they wouldn’t get out of just voice.

