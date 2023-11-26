In between packing for the annual trip to South Carolina tomorrow, I watched the Pelican Brief today. It was always one of those movies that every time it showed up on USA ot TNT or one of those channels, no matter what part of the movie it was, I would just probably watch it. A comfort movie, if you know what I mean.

Watching it today, it seemed from like another universe. It’s hard with everything moving at lightning speed to remember that not only in my lifetime, but as an adult, it didn’t used to be this way. In the movie, two SCOTUS judges are assassinated, and it took weeks and weeks before it was all sorted out. Now, if something happens, if it is not resolved in two days people are screaming for heads.

Just weird. And unhealthy, I think.