Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

“In the name of Zandar, I will fight the Stupid!”

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Let’s finish the job.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Sunday Night Open Thread

In between packing for the annual trip to South Carolina tomorrow, I watched the Pelican Brief today. It was always one of those movies that every time it showed up on USA ot TNT or one of those channels, no matter what part of the movie it was, I would just probably watch it. A comfort movie, if you know what I mean.

Watching it today, it seemed from like another universe. It’s hard with everything moving at lightning speed to remember that not only in my lifetime, but as an adult, it didn’t used to be this way. In the movie, two SCOTUS judges are assassinated, and it took weeks and weeks before it was all sorted out. Now, if something happens, if it is not resolved in two days people are screaming for heads.

Just weird. And unhealthy, I think.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      RevRick

      Speaking of weird and unhealthy, the Philadelphia Eagles seem to be hellbent on killing off their fans. The last two weeks have been cardiac alerts.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Tim C.

      There’s a lot of unhealthy these days.   I feel my padding and resilience against the stupid is so so so much thinner than it used to be.   The Bush II era for example,  all that BS at the time.  I was mad, I went to protests, I did all the things, then I went home and slept well.   Got drunk the night we invaded Iraq and then just got up and kept doing things.

      2004, when W got reelected, same story,  felt bad a day or two and then just got over it and kept working for change, sleeping fine.

      The last 7 years it’s been a trainwreck of anxiety and what not.    Stopped drinking, (partially inspired by your struggle and victory John) but it’s hard to have hope.    I wish I could go back to feeling just moderately bad about the world, doing my part, and then having hope someday it will get better.

      For now, it’s all about plugging away.

      Peace.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      Just weird. And unhealthy, I think.

      I think of it as yet another example of a technological advancement — in this case the advent and spread of social media — moving faster than social adaptation to it, which is almost inevitable — how could society even begin to adapt to something that hasn’t been implemented yet? — but sorta seems to catch people by surprise nearly every time.

      We’ll get over it.  The degree to which The Youngs understand social media and have woven both it and expectations concerning it into their lives actually also surprises me a little.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      @John: Just weird. And unhealthy, I think.

      Yes, it is. Not the least because it takes a while to sort out exactly what happened vs. what people (even eyewitnesses) think happened and then to come up with a coherent workable plan to fix/address what happened. And in the meantime disinformation, stupid takes, and just plain confusion get a head start. So then the competition of different narratives and conspiracy theories takes hold. It’s exhausting, it’s unhealthy, it’s demoralizing. And some of that is on purpose.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Citizen Alan

      While I roll my eyes at most of John Grisham’s works, I have a soft spot for The Pelican Brief. This is Grisham and I had the same Con Law Professor (separated by a decade or more). He was my favorite professor in law school, but Grisham apparently wasn’t fond of him–the con law professor whose car gets blown up early in the book/movie was based on him.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cain

      Speaking of comfort movies, after a long while I saw ‘Sholay’. Considered to be the best Bollywood movie of all time. It’s basically an Indian version of your Clint Eastwood type spaghetti western. Highly recommend! It’s over 50 years old now!

      Seeing it again, I realized how much more stuff I missed before.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      piratedan

      it is kind of strange the juxtaposition between the need to be even faster in combating climate change and yet, we have roughly 40% of our nation going thru some anti-science throes even post pandemic.  Then we have the Middle east crisis with Hamas and Israel that has been ongoing for decades and people online keep insisting it gets solved yesterday without understanding that the people with the weapons don’t have a vested interest in doing so.  It’s like hot takes are given more credence than studying, gathering data and then acting upon it or gaming out the repercussions that create more discussion.

      In short, people have kind of stopped being serious.

      Reply

