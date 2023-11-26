Quick housekeeping note: I think one you asked me a question/follow up question in the comments overnight after I’d racked out. If you can remember what it was, just repost it and I’ll try to get to it tomorrow.

Good news: NYT corrected the article's misleading title and included Ukraine loss details. With millions initially exposed to the original, unfortunately the damage has already been done. Thank you everyone who shared and help to spread the message pic.twitter.com/XzfrKEc4BU — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) November 26, 2023

Russian occupied Crimea:

The entire northern Black Sea basin region seems to be seeing The Storm of the Century ❄️❄️❄️ — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 26, 2023

According to the authorities of the Russian occupation in Crimea, half a million people are without electricity. That’s almost a quarter of the entire population of that occupied peninsula. The lack of electricity disabled all of the water supplies.

⁰The worst part of the storm… pic.twitter.com/y4JrKBJNPA — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 26, 2023

Is it too much wishful thinking to hope that storm will wash away Russian occupiers from Crimea? pic.twitter.com/zzzYHeHY9K — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 26, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We cannot stand aloof from Ukraine’s defense, and glory to all our people who understand this – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today, a considerable part of our country is facing extremely difficult weather conditions. The situation is particularly difficult in the southern regions of Ukraine. Our units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police, utilities and local authorities are working around the clock and will continue to do so. I ask all Ukrainian citizens in the areas affected by the bad weather to be as cautious as possible. If necessary, please contact the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police, and our other state and municipal agencies. Our power engineers will restore electricity supply to all cities and villages that are currently experiencing temporary power outages due to the weather as soon as possible. As of now, these are about 400 settlements in ten regions. In particular, operational headquarters have already been deployed and are currently functioning in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions. Special vehicles have been deployed to the roads where needed. I would like to thank everyone who is working now and will continue to work tomorrow to protect us from this bad weather and to restore normal living conditions in all our Ukrainian communities as soon as possible. Now, when it is so difficult, in such conditions, we should all be especially grateful to those who defend our country, who carry out Ukrainian offensive operations, who are in combat positions, at combat posts, on duty in mobile fire groups and in all our other units that protect Ukraine, the life of our state and our independence.

Intense hostilities do not stop for a single hour in the Donetsk directions and in Kharkiv region – in the direction of Kupyansk. Our warriors are also holding their positions in the south of the country: Zaporizhzhia region, our Kherson region. I want to thank everyone who rightly responds to Russian terrorist attacks, who repels enemy assaults even now – in such conditions. Soldier Oleh Danylchenko, a combat medic of the 110th separate mechanized brigade, Senior Soldier Oleksiy Tokariev and Junior Sergeant Mykola Tyshchenko, both of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade, Senior Soldier Yaroslav Bazil and Junior Sergeants Ihor Ponomarenko and Serhiy Kashyrin, all three of the 118th separate mechanized brigade, Soldier Andriy Shabelnyk of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade, Sergeant Andriy Tarhoniy of the 80th separate air assault brigade, Junior Sergeant Ihor Shapran of the 92nd separate assault brigade, and soldier Oleksandr Voronenko of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade particularly distinguished themselves this week. I thank each of you, warriors, all your brothers-in-arms, everyone who helps our brigades, all Ukrainian defense and security forces, who works in our defense production facilities, who supplies everything needed by Ukraine and our people, who tends the wounded, trains our warriors, and organizes volunteer fundraisers for the sake of Ukrainian strength. We cannot stand aloof from defense. And glory to all our people who understand this, who fight, who work and help for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians! We are strong in unity. Glory to Ukraine!

Had productive meeting with the President of NATO Parliamentary Assembly @MichalSzczerba Ukraine’s Defence Ministry plans on adopting NATO standards and practices to strengthen #UAarmy. Exchanged ideas on NATO summit in DC. pic.twitter.com/qe5f3Zq26Z — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) November 26, 2023

Had a weekly call with my U.S. counterpart, Secretary Austin @SecDef. We discussed the latest security assistance priorities and mutual steps to strengthen #UAarmy capabilities. I also highlighted russia’s massive drone attack on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure… — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) November 26, 2023

More on the Black Sea storm:

Heavy snowstorm hits Odesa, central, and eastern Ukraine. Some border crossings to Moldova closed. Schools in Kyiv and Odesa shift to distance learning tomorrow. Can't imagine what it's like in the trenches pic.twitter.com/KpEktaZcHI — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 26, 2023

The storm over the Black Sea will severely disrupt the ordinary life. The Odesa region is completely covered in snow and wind. Operations relating to the war will certainly have an impact, too. Especially in the east of Ukraine, where the wind is pushing a lot of humid air from… pic.twitter.com/5sFum2WOw8 — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 26, 2023

The storm over the Black Sea will severely disrupt the ordinary life. The Odesa region is completely covered in snow and wind. Operations relating to the war will certainly have an impact, too. Especially in the east of Ukraine, where the wind is pushing a lot of humid air from the Black Sea and Azov Sea will cause a lot of snow and rain in the coming days. Source of videos: https://t.me/stranaua #Ukraine #BlackSea

Marinka:

Ukrainian drone helping Russian servicemen get off their vehicle in Mar'inka area. pic.twitter.com/G9siRm1QF5 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 26, 2023

Avdiivka:

What the hell?… 110th Brigade finds a very "confused" Russian serviceman. Avdiivka direction. pic.twitter.com/CqhZTpgrbc — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 26, 2023

I’m not sure what’s going on there, but that Russian soldier is in need of assistance. I know it would be easy to write they should’ve just taken him out, but that soldier is either ill, drunk, drugged, suffering from the effects of the cold, or a combination of some/all of those. That he’s wandering around alone without a battle buddy is the sign of a major failure. Hopefully the Ukrainians were able to get to him, take him into custody, and provide assistance.

Bakhmut:

Krynky, left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson:

Magyar’s Birds strike hard!

Ukrainian servicemen from the "Magyar's Birds" set a new time record for an FPV strike – 1 minute and 20 seconds between a Russian BTR getting stuck in mud after firing, and getting hit by an FPV-drone.https://t.co/fHhpkTVGka pic.twitter.com/sJdkzPWMvz — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 26, 2023

Here’s more footage:

In Magyar’s latest video we can see a Russian BTR-82A firing near Krynky. In the end the Russian driver shows us all his intelligence and reverses his vehicle right into a ditch where, expectedly, it gets stuck. A FPV drone ends the vehicle for good.

⁰Shortly before, we can see… pic.twitter.com/GquzQ2eMKT — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 26, 2023

In Magyar’s latest video we can see a Russian BTR-82A firing near Krynky. In the end the Russian driver shows us all his intelligence and reverses his vehicle right into a ditch where, expectedly, it gets stuck. A FPV drone ends the vehicle for good. Shortly before, we can see another Russian BTR-82A which somehow ended up in the same ditch and shared the same fate. Coordinates: 46°44’56″N 33°07’43″E The coordinates are actually interesting which I will show soon. Source and full video: https://t.me/robert_magyar/707 #Ukraine #Krynky

Based on Magyar's latest footage we can assume that at some point and possibly even at this moment Ukrainian forces have widened their hold on the left (South) side of the Dnipro River. The Russian attempt to dislodge Ukrainian troops at this particular area in the east failed.… pic.twitter.com/m8QqxzwqPO — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 26, 2023

Based on Magyar’s latest footage we can assume that at some point and possibly even at this moment Ukrainian forces have widened their hold on the left (South) side of the Dnipro River. The Russian attempt to dislodge Ukrainian troops at this particular area in the east failed. #Ukraine #Kherson #Krynky

Russian occupied Donetsk:

Russians find out that attacking the critical infrastructure is a game that can be played by two, as half of temporarily occupied Donetsk is apparently without electricity after a successful Ukrainian strike takes out a distribution centre.https://t.co/p7lfm4qCh9 pic.twitter.com/2FIPyr2IAB — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 26, 2023

Chelyabinsk Oblast, Russia:

Explosion at the territory of the Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant. Russian sources report a fire at a transformer substation on the plant’s territory. The plant is used for military purposes, such as the production of tank engines. The cause and

of the explosion are not yet known. pic.twitter.com/csyHbQ5P3s — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 26, 2023

A tractor factory in Chelyabinsk, Russia, is on fire, causing strong explosions. Various of equipment is produced in this factory. Electricity and water next to that area have been severed. Source: https://t.co/HpHxB9nLZH#Russia #Chelyabinsk pic.twitter.com/EMqjdvbJ4z — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 26, 2023

Smolensk, Russia:

Tula, Russia:

It was a very loud night for the citizens in Tula, Russia, already. Source: Telegram / Baza#Russia #Tula pic.twitter.com/0NzdrZhmJa — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 26, 2023

Drone attack against Russian targets inside Russia. Especially in Tula several reports of explosions. It seems that the attack is ongoing even in the morning. This is the latest video. Source: Telegram / Baza#Russia #Tula pic.twitter.com/JzylNlHBuA — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 26, 2023

Here’s Illia Ponomarenko’s take on what to expect in the upcoming winter campaign:

My own anticipation for the upcoming winter of war in Ukraine for the overall civilian population — it will be less difficult than the previous one. With the recent massive drone attacks, Russians probably made their first effort this cold season. With almost all of over 70… pic.twitter.com/hb4Wvlktyi — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 26, 2023

My own anticipation for the upcoming winter of war in Ukraine for the overall civilian population — it will be less difficult than the previous one. With the recent massive drone attacks, Russians probably made their first effort this cold season. With almost all of over 70 Shaheds downed, one would say that was hardly a successful step. And that, following last year’s failed campaign to deprive Ukraine of heating and electricity in winter (which started as early as October 10), they would not waste their entire missile stockpile again, especially now that the production is much more expensive and complicated due to the need to smuggle components worldwide, and given the last year’s poor results that essentially had little to no effect on the Ukrainian military effort. Yet, if that balding scum of a human being obsessed with his bruised ego and his megalomanic thirst for power says so and stamps his foot — the Russian military will be delivering new strikes with dozens of missiles every Monday, and fuck that voice of common reason. You should have seen and heard the night of January 1 in Kyiv when Russia launched dozens of Shaheds shortly after the midnight countdown, initiating a loud air battle over the sleepless city. Just imagine how petty and ridiculous one needs to be to do that just to spoil New Year’s Night for the people of Kyiv. The Missile Winter 2022-23 was, quite frankly, one hell of a time. Power failures, rotating outages, mobile communications, internet connection troubles, and warming posts in communities nationwide. For instance, my building in Bucha was more or less okay regarding the power supply. But the neighborhood in front of us was miserable sometimes. There were cold, dark days when they had electricity for four or five hours a day, with very long breaks. At some point, we even put forward an initiative to keep our apartment doors open for our neighbors to have a hot cup of tea or charge their gadgets and things like that. Solidarity rules! Many here in Ukraine, including yours truly, however,

expected things to be much worse, down to spending at least weeks in the 19th century. Nonetheless, thanks to our air defense and our grid repairers, Russia failed, as you know. Even on the most difficult days, around Christmas time, life and economic activities were never genuinely paralyzed. Restaurants, bars, hotels, offices, supermarkets, gyms, gas stations, even the smallest coffee shops, and shawarma kiosks — everything was generally working, either adapting to hours without electricity (who said you can’t work or have fun with friends by candlelight for 4 hours?) or invested in purchasing power generators, or batteries, or power stations. Modern technology makes going through things of such a kind as easy as never before. Last year, if you were lucky to have a good EcoFlow station and LED lights at home, you were generally quite okay with daily power outages. The problem, however, was that such energy equipment was either very expensive or hard to get due to extreme demand (or both!). This year, it’s not cheap, but still, it is much more affordable than during the Missile Winter, so many more people will buy something from themselves to outlast yet another winter of Russia’s aspiration towards peace with Ukraine. Either way, we all now have the experience, and everyone knows what he or she can do to make things easier in wartime winter. Not a new thing for us. And, of course, businesses. Large and small. Here and there in Kyiv and beyond, one can already see large shopping malls or business centers rolling out and installing really huge power stations on their parking lots. They’re also preparing to continue working as planned no matter what. Last winter, basically all large supermarket chains, for instance, would let anyone come and charge gadgets at their premises — the situation was not that critical, so not too many people adhered to that, but this was and is a good thing, of course. And, of course, thanks to Western aid, Ukraine’s air defense is right now as strong as never before. I’d even take the courage to state that Ukraine, particularly Kyiv, is among the best-defended places in the world. So… let’s see what’s coming our way. I think it’s going to be okay. Either way, we have no choice other than to live on, fight on, and support our military. We don’t have another homeland to live in. Support my work here: https://buymeacoffee.com/saintanger

And one update to his familial Holodomor recollection that posted after I did last night’s update:

Oh, I also recalled oldtimers from our village telling me when I was a kid that woman also used to shush at her neighbors trying to enter her hut and help her with some food: "Hush! You're waking the baby up!"

Horrific. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 26, 2023

For you logistics and acquisitions enthusiasts:

Mykola Salamakha, Ukrainian armored vehicle specialist, spoke on the capabilities of the Russians to restore tanks.https://t.co/nZ1FW6Knd7 — Oleksandr Arhat (@olarhat) November 26, 2023

Here’s the full video:

Just a quick updated on the Israel-Hamas truce.

First, we now know that Hamas broke the truce before it even started: (emphasis mine)

Two stories from Israelis who were kidnapped and then returned home. One gives insights on Hamas, the other tells you something about the Israelis from the Kibbutzim who were taken.

The Israeli Health Minister shared that Adina Moshe, 72, whose husband Saeed was murdered by… pic.twitter.com/O2kGbg9lp2 — נדב איל Nadav Eyal (@Nadav_Eyal) November 26, 2023

Two stories from Israelis who were kidnapped and then returned home. One gives insights on Hamas, the other tells you something about the Israelis from the Kibbutzim who were taken.

The Israeli Health Minister shared that Adina Moshe, 72, whose husband Saeed was murdered by Hamas, argued with her Hamas kidnappers to allow her to stay in captivity – so that another woman, who she believed was in poor health, would be freed instead.

This happened after 50 days in Hamas underground tunnels. Imagine the courage and solidarity needed.

The second story tells you something about Hamas. Hilla Rotem Shoshani, just 13, was kidnapped with her mother, Raya. The deal with Hamas was to not separate families and release them together. However, only Hilla made it back to Israel. Hamas claimed to the negotiators that they lost track of her mom.

Back in Israel, Hilla told the IDF what really happened. She was with her mom the whole time, until two days before her release. Then, they were forcibly separated by the Hamas terrorists. Hamas intentionally did this *after* the agreement was in place, to break the deal by sending Hilla, 13, alone. Back without her mom.

Sinwar continues to stick his thumb in Joe Biden’s eye in order to demonstrate who is really in charge of this situation:

💥Among Israeli hostages released tonight: Ella & Dafna, @ZinMaayan1007's daughters; US-Israeli Abigail Idan, daughter of murdered journalist Roy Idan & Russian-Israeli Roni Kariboy, who was a sound-man at the No a music festival and is the first adult male hostage to be released pic.twitter.com/a1lB5vZest — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) November 26, 2023

Hamas announced it has released on Sunday a dual Israeli-Russian national it held hostage since October 7. In a statement Hamas said it released the hostage at the request of Russian president Putin in appreciation of his position on the Palestinian issue — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 26, 2023

Under the terms of the truce, no Israeli men – of single or dual nationality – are to be released. Additionally, the only American-Israeli released today was Abigail Idan. The remaining eight, which is the current published estimate for American-Israelis being held, are still unaccounted for. I expect that Sinwar will claim that they cannot be located or will try to hold them as a final bargaining chip should all else fail. I do not expect they will be released.

This would seem to be good news:

BREAKING: Hamas says in a statement that it is working on extending the pause in the fighting on Gaza by releasing more Israeli hostages — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 26, 2023

Except we now know that Hamas DOES NOT have many more hostages to actually exchange! The Financial Times has the details:

Efforts to extend a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas depend on the militant group locating dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza by civilians and gangs, Qatar’s prime minister has said. But Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told the Financial Times that more than 40 other women and children were being kept captive in Gaza who were not believed to be held by Hamas. He said the truce could be extended if Hamas was able to use the pause in the conflict to locate those hostages. “We don’t yet have any clear information how many they can find because . . . one of the purposes [of the pause] is they [Hamas] will have time to search for the rest of the missing people.”

The estimates have been that there are between 70 and 100 Israeli women and children being held hostage in Gaza. If more than 40 of them are not in Hamas’s custoday & Hamas doesn’t know where they are, then Hamas will run out of women and children hostages to exchange either tomorrow or Tuesday.

What happens then? The Israelis are going to go in hard. They are going to throw everything at Hamas. They are going flatten anything standing, bounce the rubble. The preferred course of action is to get as many of the women and children out first. But if Hamas cannot release any more after Tuesday, because they do not have them, cannot find them, or cannot get them from PIJ or the Gazan criminal gangs that have them, then they, like the men being held hostage, will be written off.

Netanyahu added he told Biden that once the implementation of the agreement is over Israel "will go back to destroying Hamas with full force" — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 26, 2023

Now we wait and see how much longer this truce lasts.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos, but here’s something uplifting, though not animal related, from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow (Oi u luzi chervona kalyna) to the accompaniment of explosions. pic.twitter.com/7UrOESuKPi — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 26, 2023

Here’s the history of the song from Ukrainska Pravda:

The fact that Ukrainians are an extremely singing people is recognized by all. Even Russians who do not recognize Ukrainians as a people. Much of the song folklore is Cossack, shooting, insurgent songs about the main – struggle for freedom. Many new songs that appeared in the current war are dedicated to this topic. But now is the time not only for the emergence of new ones, but also for the return of the forgotten, to which new circumstances give a new sound. Such as “Oh in the meadow red viburnum”. A song that first sounded in a new way Ukrainian, and then Georgian, English, German, French. I first heard it in the late 1980s. In the wake of the national revival in Galicia, the song was performed by the band “Do not worry”, which included Vasyl Zhdankin, Victor Morozov, Taras Chubay and other later famous artists. Sometime then, I discovered the work of a British band that became one of my favorite – Pink Floyd. Despite the chronological coincidence, in my mind these two manifestations of music existed in completely different, parallel planes. When I tried to sing “Oh in the Meadow” or We don’t need no education, I couldn’t think that in thirty years “Oh in the Meadow” will be performed by Pink Floyd. The joint performance with Andriy Khlyvnyuk quickly flew to the top of the world charts, where the song was presented as a new composition by Pink Floyd, recorded for the first time after 30 years of silence of the band. But the song is not new and older not only for Andriy Khlyvnyuk, but even for the far not young Pink Floyd. This story is over 100 years old, but the roots go back several centuries. The song was first performed on the eve of the First World War in the winter of 1914 in Stepan Czarnetsky’s play “Sun of Ruins”. But Charnetsky actually created a remake of a folk song from Khmelnychyna, ie the middle of the 17th century. The ancient refrain was recorded and published in 1875 by famous collectors of Ukrainian heritage and figures of the Ukrainian national movement Vladimir Antonovich and Mykhailo Dragomanov. Charnetsky’s treatment quickly gained popularity. And especially when at the beginning of the world war it was picked up by Ukrainian Sich shooters – soldiers of the first in the 20th century Ukrainian military formation, although not independent, but created in the ranks of the Austro-Hungarian army. For the shooters, this song (still slightly reworked compared to Charnetsky’s version) became one of the hymns of their formation. As early as 1921, USS veterans created the Red Viburnum Publishing House, which published memoirs of members of the struggle for independence, soldiers of the UPR and ZUNR armies, research on the Ukrainian revolution. Meanwhile, the song hit the ocean. There, in 1925, her first recording was made by Ukrainian singer from the New York “Metropolitan Opera” Mykhailo Zozulyak, the same one who recorded the anthem “Not yet dead Ukraine” nine years earlier”. In 1944, “Red Viburnum” reappeared on a record in the United States, in the arrangement of Alexander Košice, the same one who made the world famous Ukrainian “Shchedrik”. Meanwhile, in Ukraine during the Second World War, the song became extremely popular among UPA soldiers. In the film “Red”, which tells about the uprising of Ukrainians in the Gulag camps in the early 1950s, the heroes also sing “Red viburnum”, which, given its popularity among the Bandera, can be quite real. And the real return of the song to Ukraine takes place in the late 1980s, when it began to sound openly at concert venues, stadiums and protest rallies. Interestingly, that’s when another version with words appeared Don’t bend, red viburnum, you have a white color. Don’t worry, glorious Ukraine, you have a good family. The author of these lines was the famous figure of the dissident movement of the 1960s and 1980s, Nadiya Svitlychny. Today, “Red viburnum” sounds to the whole world in different languages. A song from the Cossack era of the 17th century, recorded in the era of national revival in the 19th, processed during the Ukrainian Revolution in the early 20th century and sung by freedom fighters in the middle of the same century. A song that makes us strong in the 21st century because it unites with our predecessors who fought for the will of Ukraine in previous centuries. That’s all there is to it now. Until the next meetings in the cut of history. Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the lyrics:

Oyu luzi chervona kalyna pokhylylasya,

Chohos’ nasha slavna Ukrayina zazhurylasya.

A my tuyu chervonu kalynu pidiymemo,

A my nashu slavnu Ukrayinu, hey-hey, rozveselymo! Oyu luzi chervona kalyna pokhylylasya,

Chohos’ nasha slavna Ukrayina zazhurylasya.

A my tuyu chervonu kalynu pidiymemo,

A my nashu slavnu Ukrayinu, hey-hey, rozveselymo!

And in English:

In the meadow a red viburnum has bent down low

Our glorious Ukraine has been troubled so

And we’ll take that red viburnum and we will raise it up

And we, our glorious Ukraine shall, hey – hey, rise up – and rejoice!

And we’ll take that red viburnum and we will raise it up

And we, our glorious Ukraine shall, hey – hey, rise up and rejoice!

And here are a few different versions:

