Cheney Turns Over a Teapot

Liz Cheney, avenging angel of the deposed neo-con wing of the Republican Party, has a book coming out soon. CNN got its mitts on a pre-publication copy. From the excerpts I read, it seems that Cheney, unlike certain political reporters, didn’t hold back material details to drive book sales. But the book contains color that may interest DC soap opera addicts.

Cheney describes Kevin McCarthy as a craven liar, which isn’t news to anyone, Republican or Democrat. Contempt for McCarthy (along with loathing for Vivek Ramaswamy) are among the few bipartisan political beliefs Americans still share. But Cheney adds details on the motives behind McCarthy’s post-J6 maneuvers to effect a Trump rapprochement.

I figured McCarthy walked back his initial assertion that Trump bore responsibility for the mob attack on the Capitol after seeing polls indicating Trump was still popular in his district. Turns out the danger McCarthy perceived was related but much graver than that: Cheney says McCarthy feared alienating Trump would affect McCarthy’s “ability to fundraise,” which prompted the about-face on Trump.

Cheney, who was still in House leadership at the time, says when she first saw the photo of McCarthy shaking hands with Trump in Florida three weeks after the coup attempt, she thought it was photoshopped. When she found out it was real, Cheney demanded answers.

“Mar-a-Lago? What the hell, Kevin?” Cheney asked.

“They’re really worried,” McCarthy said. “Trump’s not eating, so they asked me to come see him.”

“What? You went to Mar-a-Lago because Trump’s not eating?” Cheney responded.

“Yeah, he’s really depressed,” McCarthy said.

The not eating thing has to be a falsehood. I mean, maybe for five hours he didn’t eat, but for three weeks? McCarthy lies a lot, but the Trump muumuu-suits don’t. (Still, I do hope he was despondent, if only temporarily. Despite the pending legal matters, I suspect a psychological toll is the only measure of justice we’ll ever get out of the traitorous orange fart cloud, so every bit of distress should be relished.)

Cheney describes the House Repubs’ descent into cowardice and madness, which we all saw in real time. She says one colleague praised her courage for standing up to Trump but declined to do so himself out of fear for his family’s safety. (Take note, New York appeals court!) She describes a caucus session after she voted to impeach where she was hectored by a colleague in dumb sexist terms:

She refused to back down, and what followed was a four-hour meeting where colleagues attacked her for standing up to Trump. In one memorable exchange, Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania said to her, “It’s like you’re playing in the biggest game of your life and you look up and see your girlfriend sitting on the opponent’s side!”

The remark provoked a chorus of female members who yelled back, “She’s not your girlfriend!”

Good God. But Cheney didn’t fit in anywhere anymore. She writes about working with Democrats on the January 6 inquiry, saying it was like being “a visitor from another planet.” Pelosi understood the value of Cheney’s participation and brushed off staffers’ objections:

Cheney writes that Pelosi’s team “pulled together a list of the 10 worst things I had ever said about her. Speaker Pelosi took one look at the list, handed it back to her staffer, and asked: ‘Why are you wasting my time with things that don’t matter?’”

It was an unexpected alliance, but Cheney says Pelosi always backed her up, and in turn, she was immediately impressed by Pelosi’s leadership.

“We may have disagreed on pretty much everything else, but Nancy Pelosi and I saw eye to eye on the one thing that mattered more than any other: the defense of our Constitution and the preservation of our republic.”

I don’t know if Pelosi holds grudges or settles scores, but if she does, she waits until the object of her ire is no longer useful to Democrats. Smart lady!

According to CNN, Cheney ends the book with a plea:

“Every one of us – Republican, Democrat, Independent – must work and vote together to ensure that Donald Trump and those who have appeased, enabled, and collaborated with him are defeated.”

Cheney concludes: “This is the cause of our time.”

Well, Cheney is wrong about almost everything, but she’s not wrong about that.

    2. 2.

      Jackie

      I bit and preordered it as a gift from “TIFG” 🤭

      My normie family members won’t get the joke, but I’ll enjoy using the gift message as the bookmark!

    6. 6.

      Michael Bersin

      I’ll pass on reading the book.

      They all helped build it. I give no credit to them for pointing out the existential threat after they built it with the intent of creating an existential threat. You know, leopards and faces.

    7. 7.

      Alison Rose

      Cheney writes that Pelosi’s team “pulled together a list of the 10 worst things I had ever said about her. Speaker Pelosi took one look at the list, handed it back to her staffer, and asked: ‘Why are you wasting my time with things that don’t matter?’”

      I love Pelosi. I hope she also told her staff to stop acting like high schoolers.

    8. 8.

      geg6

      Mike Kelly, GQP-PA and used car dealer, is a piece of actual shit.  And yes, he is an actual used (and new) car dealer.  What a racket that must be.  Just out of college, I worked in advertising for a local radio station and had to go and get copy for the Kelly dealerships’ ads.  I hated when he was around because he was always leering at me when I was there.

    9. 9.

      dnfree

      I sent an email yesterday to electoral-vote.com and it was included in the discussion on grocery prices today, so I’m mildly pleased.  They even included my photos.  I continue to be amazed at the number of people shopping at Jewel when Meijer prices are so much lower on many routine items.

    10. 10.

      Turgidson

      It’s remarkable how so many people who were driven out of the GOP by MAGAts quickly “discover” that Dem leaders are…actually good at their jobs and *gasp* fundamentally decent people.

      The Lincoln Project people are more effusive in their praise for Biden than almost any Democrat at this point.  Cheney suddenly sees Pelosi as not just a real actual human being, but as a valuable ally in the cause of her time.

      It’s almost like living in the sealed wingnut professional/media Batshittia parallel universe can lead one to believe crazy things, particularly about Democrats.  Who knew.

    12. 12.

      geg6

      @dnfree: ​ Maybe they are like me. Even though Walmart has lower prices on many things on my grocery list, I choose not to shop there most of the time and get most of my groceries at the higher-priced but local chain Giant Eagle or, for some specific things, Aldi. Corporately owned Giant Eagle stores are union and even some (though not all) of the franchise stores are also union.​
       
      ETA: From what I have read, that Meijer dude who lost his House seat is a real asshole.

    13. 13.

      narya

      @Baud: While sitting in the Social Security Administration office the other day, waiting my turn, I listened to Hillary’s podcast interview with Pelosi; it dropped on 1/18/21, so just after J6. It was quite good–and just reaffirms, for the nth time, how awesome Pelosi is.

      Also: Maddow is interviewing Cheney on Monday’s show, for people who might be interested.

    14. 14.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Michael Bersin: ​
        More or less where I am. I mean, it’s great that she found a line in the sand and all, but she still has a lot of odious views. She’s not getting any of my money.

    15. 15.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Cheney’s loyalty to the Constitution rule seems to be sincere, which never fails to surprise me. I honestly didn’t think anybody who chose to be a Republican politician in the current era actually believes in what this country stood for, or had any principles beyond power and money.

      Of course she was ostracized for having principles, so there’s that.

    16. 16.

      eclare

      Nancy’s mantra above all:  just win, baby.  And the J6 committee was a win for democracy.

      I saw her interviewed on a talk show, IIRC The Late Show with Colbert, and she said she had very thick skin.  She sure does.

    17. 17.

      p.a.

      @geg6:
      US Aldi is German Aldi Sud.  US Trader Joe’s is German Aldi Nord.  The German brother-owners split over whether to franchise or not.  Later, the anti-franchise brother… franchised.

    18. 18.

      cain

      @geg6:

      Mike Kelly, GQP-PA and used car dealer, is a piece of actual shit.  And yes, he is an actual used (and new) car dealer.  What a racket that must be.  Just out of college, I worked in advertising for a local radio station and had to go and get copy for the Kelly dealerships’ ads.  I hated when he was around because he was always leering at me when I was there.

      It seems like Texas political establishment consists of used car dealerships.

      Used car dealerships are natural GOP strongholds. I hate those assholes and their dealerships are eyesores.

    19. 19.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Searcher: That is exactly what I thought when I read the excerpt.  Further, it makes me wonder whether Cheney ever asked herself “How did I find out about this? How it is that this information has become available to me?”

      From an opposite tack: Cheney needs to make her alignment with Pelosi palatable to old-style Republicans whose support she needs for an eventual presidential run. This sort of anecdote does that. So I have to ask myself: “How did I find out about this? How it is that this information has become available to me?”

      Hm. It ‘s being made available to me by Liz Cheney. I don’t know that I believe it…

    21. 21.

      Scout211

      I posted yesterday on the CNN “exclusive” of Cheney’s book. I called Cheney our favorite anti-hero but I’ll amend that to our former favorite anti-hero because you are correct in this, BC:

      I don’t know if Pelosi holds grudges or settles scores, but if she does, she waits until the object of her ire is no longer useful to Democrats. Smart lady!

      Cheney is getting less and less useful and she may get a bump with this tell-all gossipy book that “names names,” but her power is fading and her usefulness to Democrats is likely in the rear view mirror.

    23. 23.

      WereBear

      I did a lot of middle-school GAAAHS over this Cheney piece.

      “Democrats! From the planet of good governance. The horror.”

      To me it’s simple. She figured out the Republican party was going to die and she wants the ashes.

    24. 24.

      cain

      @Scout211: Cheney is playing the long game. At some point, MAGA is going to collapse under its own hubris if our Democracy survives. Cheney will be seen as the one pol that pushed back and showed leadership and principles.

    26. 26.

      Old School

       

      US economic growth was even stronger in the third quarter than previously estimated, underscoring the economy’s remarkable resilience in the face of elevated inflation and high borrowing costs earlier this year.

      Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, rose at an annualized rate of 5.2% from July through September, according to the Commerce Department’s second estimate, released Wednesday morning. GDP is adjusted for inflation and seasonal swings.

    27. 27.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Baud: Yeah, she gets it.  Making nice with Cheney and Kinzinger was a necessary task to having any sort of effective Jan 6 Committee.  I know many on our side think that pointing out that Cheney is still terrible is some sort of amazing insight, but it’s not.  And it never was.  Pelosi and the House had a job to do for the sake of our historical record and Democracy.  The idea that they would flinch because Cheney is still a Republican asshole is just silly and shows why Pelosi is where she is, and they are just complaining from the sidelines.  These were the same people who were mad about Pelosi’s ice cream.

    28. 28.

      Frank Wilhoit

      There is a very important grain of truth in Cheney’s peroration, but it is completely undermined by (at least) two fallacies.

      The grain of truth is in the bit about “…those who have appeased, enabled, and collaborated with him…”. I take “enabled” to include his voters; but this is the first fallacy, because for Cheney, as for all Republican politicians of her generation, the voters do not exist: votes are the output of a linear (if sometimes very noisy) function whose input is money spent on advertising.

      The second fallacy, of course, is that Cheney is not prepared to take any of the necessary actions, nor even to allow any others to take them while she stands by as a passive spectator. Her tactical concern may be to keep Trump out, but her strategic concern is to keep the Democrats out; and it is perfectly clear that the latter concern extends to the Democrats’ constituents, each to the last, whereas (per the above) it is not likely that the former concern extends to Trump’s constituents. Ex nihilo nihil fit, or, in Shakespeare’s paraphrase, “Nothing will come of nothing: speak again.”

    29. 29.

      Freemark

      @Old School: And media keep saying the ‘pain is coming’. They know someday they’ll be right. Then it will be we correctly predicted on _____ yada, yada, yada. Of course ignoring all their wrong predictions.

    30. 30.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Michael Bersin:

      I’ll pass on reading the book.

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      She’s not getting any of my money.

      Thank you, you are my spirit guides. Cheney’s mouth noises about states advocating abortions after birth. In the room cheering when the House voted to gut the ACA. Directed the Jan 6 hearings to shield most everyone’s complicity except for Trump. Called the insurrectionists misled patriots.

      Feel dirty reading the excerpts, no matter how “delicious”.

    31. 31.

      Gvg

      @geg6: Around here I tend to shop a Publix and they do cost more. We have been shopping there my whole life and they carry some brands I prefer that Walmart doesn’t, but I do get some things at Walmart. I don’t like to though because they are the worst at long lines, dirty stores and even the online order and pickup has a long wait till it’s ready, then a long wait in the parking lot sometimes. Clearly their years of treating employees like shit is catching up with them and they aren’t staffed. So I only check them when other sources are out. Target had comparable prices on the few things I think Publix is too pricy on and much better online service.

      With the higher priced store, I buy up on sales which they have, and do a little buying elsewhere. I don’t eat a complicated diet, so I can manage it.

    32. 32.

      davecb

      @cain: There are lots of people who are conservative: they prefer gradual change.
      Regrettably there are lots of what are called “movement conservatives”, all around the world.  They want rapid change, but only if it is to their personal advantage.  In the previous generation, they were centered in Germany, Italy and Japan…
      The Canadian Conservative party and US Republican party both suffered hostile takeovers by the movement conservatives of this generation. I got to watch the Canadian one.​

