You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Holiday Decorations

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Holiday Decorations

Nothing wrong with the occasional holiday humblebrag:

Like the Post Office, Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night…

Per the Washington Post, “Jill Biden unveils a crafty, candy-filled White House Christmas” [gift link]:

While it’s easy for adults to become jaded about holiday decorations — whether it’s because of the cost, the hassle or the inescapability of it all — children tend to feel unbridled excitement over the bright lights and the promise of toys. It’s that glee that the White House wants to capture with this year’s sparkling holiday display, with its “Magic, Wonder, and Joy” theme.

“It is a time for our senses to awaken — for each of us to smell the aroma of favorite family recipes, to hear the warmth of a dear friend’s voice, to see the glow of lights and decorations, to taste the sweetness of candies and treats, and to feel the quiet stillness and strength of faith,” first lady Jill Biden writes in her introduction to this year’s Holidays at the White House booklet.

While the Bidens were eating turkey and shopping in Nantucket over Thanksgiving, a dedicated crew back in Washington worked on yuletide trimming. Three hundred volunteers — one of the highest numbers in recent history — from across the country came together to bring the vision to life. The glittering offerings include 98 Christmas trees fitted with 33,892 ornaments; 142,425 holiday lights adorning the trees, mantels and historic moldings; and 14,975 feet of ribbon.

Despite the grandeur and sheer volume of decorations and volunteers, though, the White House’s holiday display has one thing in common with a regular home: the rush to get everything done in time. “We were scrambling a bit” to complete everything before the Bidens returned, says Carlos Elizondo, White House social secretary. “We did some final touches and some final things, and then they came down and they loved it.”…

Reading, a major focus for the first lady, is highlighted in many of the rooms. The Library displays vignettes that celebrate the tradition of holiday bedtime stories, including a cozy brass bed with a cat that resembles Biden pet Willow snoozing on top of it. Stacks of children’s books surround the scene, with stars and moons hanging above…

The centerpiece — an 18½-foot Fraser fir from Fleetwood, N.C. — stands floor to ceiling in the Blue Room. Fitting for the home of someone known as Amtrak Joe, there’s a re-creation of a vintage passenger train circling the tree. It rides through rainbow forests of bottle-brush trees and tiny towns. Ornaments of homes and neighborhoods depicting the 50 states, territories and the District of Columbia decorate the branches.

The East Room, the largest room in the White House, is filled with three-dimensional, multistory interactive advent calendars that resemble the People’s House. Each evening, someone will open the window corresponding to that day. The first lady will be among the participants, and her social media accounts will share photos from the events…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Baud

      A true honor to be able to celebrate the holidays with the most pro-youth administration of my lifetime.

      Can’t even imagine the hate he got in the replies.

      Jeffro

      Good morning folks.  Love Dr. Biden’s take on Christmas decorating!

      I woke up thinking how amazing it is that House Dems spanked James Comer SO HARD over the past year that Comer can’t even take Hunter Biden up on his offer to testify, ’cause it would be in public.  LOL

      Watching Comer, various Fox hosts, etc try to ‘spin’ and pretend that testifying in secret is somehow 1,000% totes better than testifying in public was an early Christmas treat!

      Kay

      I was on a walk with my husband last night and we encountered a mail carrier still out at 7:30. It’s my neighborhood and he’s not the regular carrier (they call the extras ‘jump’ carriers – they just deliver parcels to back up the regulars) and I really wanted to help him – felt like he and I together could knock it out in 30 minutes. Poor thing.

      Scout211

      @Baud: Does Fox even talk about the War on Christmas anymore?

      I think that the larger “war on woke” has superseded all of the smaller wars the brave soldiers on the right are battling.

      Or maybe Melania lost the war on Christmas in that bloody battle in the hallway.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Love the lightness and brightness of this year’s WH Christmas decorations. Finally, the garish, nightmarish Melania holiday experiments are fading, fading from memory……

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Oh, me too. But I appreciate her jumping in – lotta followers. It’s going to have to be a volunteer effort because as we know political media aren’t going to do any work. They’re all busy meeting with lawyers to hash out book deals.

      satby

      @OzarkHillbilly: I don’t have a war on Christmas, just deep apathy at this point in my life. Logistics make it hard for my family to get together so we’re celebrating it on the 10th, I hate decorating for any holidays when there’s no kids around to enjoy it, and retail is such a treat (not) to work during the holidays.

      Alice in co

      Biden’s in my state today! touting (among other things) an expansion of wind and  solar in the Pueblo area.  According to news articles, the Inflation Reduction Act has created 3,500 jobs in Colorado thus far.  Unfortunately, in order to read the news a person had to read about Boebert too.  I’m glad, though, that Biden’s making efforts to turn her very conservative district around.

      topclimber

      @Baud: “You can fool some of the people all of the time” is the motto of the NGA (National Grifters Association)–lifted without any stovepipe hat tip to Honest Abe because these are grifters after all.

      satby

      @eclare: Right? Of my kid’s generation in my and my sister’s family, only 1 out of seven has a child, and that’s child, singular. Not as fun.

      @Omnes Omnibus: Holidays are fine, I think it’s the enormous expectations and frenzy of activities I can do without. Plus, a good chunk of my cousins celebrate Hanukkah anyway.

      Kay

      A second multi-billion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant is coming to Kokomo.
      Stellantis and Samsung SDI will invest over $3.2 billion in a battery manufacturing facility, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced, right next door to the $2.5 billion factory announced in May 2022.

      My middle son is working on this plant in Kokomo. They have hundreds of electricians. He’s sleeping in his Lincoln Navigator – he doesn’t want to rent until he decides if he wants to stay for the whole project. Stellantis is Chrysler and Fiat. He says the car companies are joining with electronics companies because the car companies need expertise in electronics/batteries for EVs.

      satby

      @Kay: just too bad Indiana got the projects. Lousy state, lousy worker protections, lousy politics. And every elected official down there probably voted against the infrastructure act that made it possible. But they’ll act like they made it all happen and get away with it.

      I’m surprised too, because the education levels in this state suck donkey balls. It’ll be hard to staff.

      Suzanne

      I ran out of coffee creamer (almond milk, unsweetened) this morning, so I used some of SuzMom’s. Peppermint mocha. I took one sip and spit it out. Now I need some black coffee to get that fucken taste out of my mouth.

      I love the Christmas season, but pumpkin spice can kick peppermint chocolate’s ass every time.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: On the other hand, it’s good that at least one party is committed to serving the whole country when it holds power, whether individual states voted for the party or not. Trump was the first POTUS in my lifetime to blatantly use his power to screw over states that didn’t vote for him. It was a red line that sumbitch crossed, and it should remain an aberration.

      Geminid

      @satby: If Indiana’s Republican Congress members want to claim credit for these plants, it’s the job of state and local Democrats to contradict them.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Sure. I’ve never advocated screwing over red states for reasons unrelated to good public policy. I just wish Republican voters would object to being lied to by Republicans. If they still want to be conservative for honest reasons, so be it.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: That happens a lot here now. I’ve taken to turning my porch light on for them, because sometimes we don’t get our mail until 7 or 7:30. I guess they’re still short on employees.

      Jeffro

      @Baud:I just wish Republican voters would object to being lied to by Republicans

      THIS

      It’s like, “Could y’all please just raise your standards, just a little bit?  At least demand that your elected officials respect you kinda sorta somewhat?”

      But they always just settle for that brief racist, misogynist, or Dem-bashing sugar high.

      Manyakitty

      @satby: I kinda hope Intel yanks its planned factory out of Ohio. Who will want to move here when they can’t educate their kids and the inbred morons in our state legislature can’t stop stepping on each other’s dorks in their manic race to the bottom.

      Argh!!

      Geminid

      @Baud: This will be a problem nationwide, so maybe locals can get some national funding to place billboards near the plant sites:

         This project was made possible by Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act…andd not your lying, cheapskate Republican Representative.

      satby

      @Geminid: Having lived among them, it won’t matter. Facts don’t matter, proof doesn’t matter, their own children running away from the hellscape they’ve created doesn’t matter. If it’s not on OAN it’s a lie, according to most of them when I’ve tried.

      How will these plants attract competent workers in a state that won’t adequately educate their children and will let the women in the family die if a pregnancy goes wrong?

      Kay

      @satby:

      Ramping up for EVs is booming all over the upper midwest though. I don’t think people recognize how big this transformation from gas to electric is – huge. And it’s 100% Democrats – Republicans contributed nothing. It won’t help us in IN but it will in MI and WI. He says it’s chaotic because they don’t really know how to bid these jobs- they’ve never done them before- so the contractors underestimate how long it will take and then get fired and replaced when they don’t meet benchmarks. There’s a lot of frayed nerves and screaming and people storming off :)

      He just finished one in Detroit where he worked under 3 different electrical contractors over the course of the project.

      catclub

      @Betty Cracker: Trump was the first POTUS in my lifetime to blatantly use his power to screw over states that didn’t vote for him. It was a red line that sumbitch crossed, and it should remain an aberration.

       

      Ummm, no. I wish.

      See the Katrina response for Mississippi versus Louisiana, which had a Democratic governor at the time.  Pure political bias.

      BlueGuitarist

      @Baud:

      wish Republican voters would object to being lied to by Republicans

      agree.
      Wish a serious journalist would pass on the usual diner bs to find  out if the specific individuals ripped off have seen the scam:

      The folks who paid for building wall when Mexico didn’t
      money stolen by Bannon and other crooks
      TFG pardons Bannon for ripping off his base

      or folks who got credit card scammed into monthly donations

      And if they’ve seen the scam why will they still vote for him and his enablers?

      Geminid

      @satby: You talk about “them” like the residents of these areas all think alike and always will. I too have lived in Republican areas for decades, and what I’ve seen does not support that view.

