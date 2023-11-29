Nothing wrong with the occasional holiday humblebrag:

Just told all my professors I won’t be in class on Wednesday or Thursday as I’ll be at the White House to celebrate the holidays with President Biden & First Lady Biden. A true honor to be able to celebrate the holidays with the most pro-youth administration of my lifetime. pic.twitter.com/Vh38EW3PR1

Like the Post Office, Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night…

The National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. was blown over Tuesday by a gust of wind. The tree was eventually lifted back up by a crane. It should be ready for the annual lighting ceremony on Thursday according to the National Park Service. pic.twitter.com/dhIXdOJwKW

Per the Washington Post, “Jill Biden unveils a crafty, candy-filled White House Christmas” [gift link]:

While it’s easy for adults to become jaded about holiday decorations — whether it’s because of the cost, the hassle or the inescapability of it all — children tend to feel unbridled excitement over the bright lights and the promise of toys. It’s that glee that the White House wants to capture with this year’s sparkling holiday display, with its “Magic, Wonder, and Joy” theme.

“It is a time for our senses to awaken — for each of us to smell the aroma of favorite family recipes, to hear the warmth of a dear friend’s voice, to see the glow of lights and decorations, to taste the sweetness of candies and treats, and to feel the quiet stillness and strength of faith,” first lady Jill Biden writes in her introduction to this year’s Holidays at the White House booklet.

While the Bidens were eating turkey and shopping in Nantucket over Thanksgiving, a dedicated crew back in Washington worked on yuletide trimming. Three hundred volunteers — one of the highest numbers in recent history — from across the country came together to bring the vision to life. The glittering offerings include 98 Christmas trees fitted with 33,892 ornaments; 142,425 holiday lights adorning the trees, mantels and historic moldings; and 14,975 feet of ribbon.

Despite the grandeur and sheer volume of decorations and volunteers, though, the White House’s holiday display has one thing in common with a regular home: the rush to get everything done in time. “We were scrambling a bit” to complete everything before the Bidens returned, says Carlos Elizondo, White House social secretary. “We did some final touches and some final things, and then they came down and they loved it.”…

Reading, a major focus for the first lady, is highlighted in many of the rooms. The Library displays vignettes that celebrate the tradition of holiday bedtime stories, including a cozy brass bed with a cat that resembles Biden pet Willow snoozing on top of it. Stacks of children’s books surround the scene, with stars and moons hanging above…

The centerpiece — an 18½-foot Fraser fir from Fleetwood, N.C. — stands floor to ceiling in the Blue Room. Fitting for the home of someone known as Amtrak Joe, there’s a re-creation of a vintage passenger train circling the tree. It rides through rainbow forests of bottle-brush trees and tiny towns. Ornaments of homes and neighborhoods depicting the 50 states, territories and the District of Columbia decorate the branches.

The East Room, the largest room in the White House, is filled with three-dimensional, multistory interactive advent calendars that resemble the People’s House. Each evening, someone will open the window corresponding to that day. The first lady will be among the participants, and her social media accounts will share photos from the events…