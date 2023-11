This news just broke:

Henry A. Kissinger, a scholar, statesman and celebrity diplomat who wielded unparalleled power over U.S. foreign policy throughout the administrations of Presidents Richard M. Nixon and Gerald Ford, and who for decades afterward, as a consultant and writer, proffered opinions that shaped global politics and business, died Nov. 29 at his home in Connecticut. He was 100.

This fact made me go hmmm…

His death was announced in a statement by his consulting firm, which did not give a cause.

Some folks have families to let the world know of their passing. Others, it seems, have consultants for that job…

Nil nisi bonum and all that, so I got nothing more to say…except that I’m really glad Jimmy Carter outlives him.

Over to you.