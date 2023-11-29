Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Israel-Hamas Truce Appears To Be Over!

The Israel-Hamas Truce Appears To Be Over!

by

Reporting from Barak Ravid:

As I’ve written numerous times over the past week, eventually Sinwar was going to run out of time because his forces do not have control of all the hostages, let alone all the women and children hostages. It appears that reckoning is now imminent.

Now we wait to see what Israel does in a little over an hour.

Open thread!

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      Urza

      I figured Israel would stop when there wasn’t enough hostages left to care about.  Bibi can’t survive in peacetime now.

    7. 7.

      Jinchi

      Sorry if you’ve answered this question before, but if Sinwar doesn’t have control of all the hostages, are there other groups that do?

    8. 8.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jinchi: I have, but that’s okay. PIJ Has some. Gazan criminal gangs have others. And it was reported yesterday that Hamas traded some. That Hamas only ever had about 40 or so of the women and children was always one of the primary failure points of the truce.

    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      HCR’s Letter today:

      In the final exchange of hostages taken by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel under the current truce, Hamas released 16 people—10 Israelis and four Thai nationals, along with two Russian-Israeli women in a separate release—while Israel released 30 people from its jails.

      Negotiators from Qatar, Egypt, Israel, and the U.S. are rushing to try to get another truce in place, even as far-right Israeli leaders are pressuring Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to restart the assault on Hamas. Far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir warned today that unless he does, Ben-Gvir’s faction will leave the government coalition Netanyahu leads. “Stopping the war = breaking apart the government,” Ben-Gvir said.

      Losing that faction would not overturn the government, but it would weaken Netanyahu enough that he could have to call elections. Netanyahu, who remains under indictment for bribery and fraud, is eager to stay in power, but recent polls show his popularity is perilously low: only 27% of Israelis in one recent poll said they would vote for him. Two members of his staff told Sheera Frenkel of the New York Times he wants to avoid an election at all costs.

      […]

      It’s always been about Bibi protecting his political future and staying out of prison.

      Peace and comfort to the innocents.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    10. 10.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Another Scott: Actually, in this case it’s Hamas doesn’t have the hostages to trade. I’ve only been explaining this for the better part of a week that whenever they ran out, the war was going to resume. Is Bibi a self serving asshole? Without a doubt. But as soon as the last hostage that would be released was released no one in the war cabinet – not Bibi, not Ganz, not Gallant – was going to just stop fighting. Remember Gallant is more extreme than Bibi and Ganz is more hawkish and in favor of using force

      Hamas has agency too. As does the PIJ and the Gazan criminal gangs. Sinwar gambled. He repeatedly tried to demonstrate and display dominance. That he was in control, not Bibi, not Biden, not the Emir of Qatar. His gamble has failed. Unfortunately it is not his time that has run out as a result. It is the Gazans.

