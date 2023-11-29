Reporting from Barak Ravid:

Hamas says Israel refused to extend the pause in fighting by another day in return for the release of 7 women and children and 3 bodies. Hamas said Israel rejected the offer even though Hamas made clear thst these are all the women and children it was able to locate — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 30, 2023

Hamas' military wing issues a statement calling on its members to go on high alert and prepare for resumption of hostilities and to maintain high alert until a statement about the extension of the cease fire is released — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 30, 2023

Israeli officials say Hamas proposed via mediators to release less than 10 hostages or to release hostages that are not women & children. The Israeli officials said that if Hamas doesn't produce a list that includes 10 women & children by 7am local time, the fighting will resume — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 30, 2023

As I’ve written numerous times over the past week, eventually Sinwar was going to run out of time because his forces do not have control of all the hostages, let alone all the women and children hostages. It appears that reckoning is now imminent.

Now we wait to see what Israel does in a little over an hour.

