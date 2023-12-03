“He was a man, take him for all in all,

I shall not look upon his like again.”

― Wm. Shakespeare , Hamlet

George Santos movie is in the works at HBO Films from ‘VEEP’ EP Frank Rich. (Source: https://t.co/oTmjqy8uzw) pic.twitter.com/X0LEWmDNxw — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 3, 2023

… Because this, after all, is Your Modern Republican Party: A still very prosperous political entity, probably doomed by the authoritarian cultists currently exemplified by TFG, whose weakened immune status permits opportunistic grifters like George Santos to flourish magnificently, if briefly. Per Deadline:

EXCLUSIVE: The meteoric political rise of George Santos and the web of fabulist tales it was built on are getting a movie treatment. HBO Films has optioned the rights to Mark Chiusano’s new book The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, which was published on November 28, 2023. The news comes on the heels of Santos’ Washington D.C. career coming to a dramatic end yesterday when he was expelled from Congress for alleged ethics violations, including donor funds spent on racy subscription website OnlyFans and Botox treatments. He has denied the charges and has vowed to fight back…

A thing you want in a press conference is a good visual backdrop and this garbage truck behind George Santos is one of the best I've seen https://t.co/UVTtK0HzAd — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) November 30, 2023





George Santos speaks as an expulsion vote looms. Santos says he has “been convicted of no crimes” and alleges a "smear campaign." The House Ethics Committee found “substantial evidence” of crimes, spending campaign money on Botox, designer clothes and an OnlyFans subscription. pic.twitter.com/h4fKKEQHFo — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 30, 2023



George Santos / Madison Cawthorne 2028!…

"Why are y'all covering my crimes when you could be chasing this salacious gossip?" https://t.co/NZAhzWnlG9 — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) November 25, 2023

Could also be said of Trump but the cognitive dissonance in the modern GOP is stronger than the gravitational pull of a black hole. https://t.co/McjzndueXo — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) December 1, 2023





But the Republican ‘leadership’ has concerns!

House Republican leadership — Mike Johnson, Steve Scalise, and Elise Stefanik — all voted to save George Santos. https://t.co/VJN06DTJOd — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 1, 2023

“I personally have real reservations about doing this. I’m concerned about a precedent that may be set for that.” ~ @SpeakerJohnson on the pending expulsion of George Santos. Tomorrow will be the 3rd vote to expel Santos. Why even have an Ethics Committee & ethics rules if you… pic.twitter.com/g9kM106SWb — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) November 30, 2023



“If you expel *one* Repub for stealing from his unwitting constituents, what’s gonna happen to all us *other* less flamboyant grifters?… “

Perhaps the tipping point was that Santos stole from *other Republican politicians*, which is just — rude:

Rep. David Joyce (R-OH), a member of the Ethics Committee, tells CNN that Max Miller's last-minute email detailing how George Santos personally ripped him and his mother off convinced dozens of Republicans to vote to remove Santos today. pic.twitter.com/XQKNcNNWtK — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 1, 2023

Political reporting is beyond parody at this point. Idiocracy at work.

PS: @Olivia_Beavers it's "chutzpah" not "hutzpah" pic.twitter.com/L4wBbWLYqZ — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) November 30, 2023

the boy needs $ plus he’s a fabulist, we should take bets on how fast a book comes out — Jack Smith groupie (@bronx_jojo) December 2, 2023



… And he’ll probably get some offers, if only from the likes of Regnery Publishing, as a quasi-blackmail payoff to delay unfortunate revelations during the height of the 2024 campaign. As long as he’s willing to have his memoirs sold as quasi-fiction — the sad-trombone coda to If I Did It…