Late Saturday Night Open Thread: George Santos — We Shall, Unfortunately, Look Upon His Like Again

“He was a man, take him for all in all,
I shall not look upon his like again.”
― Wm. Shakespeare , Hamlet

 

… Because this, after all, is Your Modern Republican Party: A still very prosperous political entity, probably doomed by the authoritarian cultists currently exemplified by TFG, whose weakened immune status permits opportunistic grifters like George Santos to flourish magnificently, if briefly. Per Deadline:

EXCLUSIVE: The meteoric political rise of George Santos and the web of fabulist tales it was built on are getting a movie treatment. HBO Films has optioned the rights to Mark Chiusano’s new book The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, which was published on November 28, 2023.

The news comes on the heels of Santos’ Washington D.C. career coming to a dramatic end yesterday when he was expelled from Congress for alleged ethics violations, including donor funds spent on racy subscription website OnlyFans and Botox treatments. He has denied the charges and has vowed to fight back…



George Santos / Madison Cawthorne 2028!…

Late Saturday Night Open Thread: George Santos -- We Shall Certainly Look Upon His Like Again
 
But the Republican ‘leadership’ has concerns!


“If you expel *one* Repub for stealing from his unwitting constituents, what’s gonna happen to all us *other* less flamboyant grifters?… “

Perhaps the tipping point was that Santos stole from *other Republican politicians*, which is just — rude:


… And he’ll probably get some offers, if only from the likes of Regnery Publishing, as a quasi-blackmail payoff to delay unfortunate revelations during the height of the 2024 campaign. As long as he’s willing to have his memoirs sold as quasi-fiction — the sad-trombone coda to If I Did It

