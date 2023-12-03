As the winter campaign in Ukraine begins, the strategic failures in DC, Brussels, and the capitols of Europe are becoming a major problem.

NATO General Secretary @jensstoltenberg: we must be ready for bad news, too. This is a war of attrition, battle for effectiveness, battle for logistics. Increasing ammunition production plays a decisive role. The more we support Ukraine, the sooner this war will end. We must understand that the victory of president Putin will become a tragedy for Ukraine but it will be dangerous for us, as well.

This is an estimate based on observation of facts on the ground. But it seems a fair-minded exercise to assume it is accurate and, on that basis, to ask the White House the following questions:

– Why were only ~ 20 missiles transferred?

This is an estimate based on observation of facts on the ground. But it seems a fair-minded exercise to assume it is accurate and, on that basis, to ask the White House the following questions:

– Why were only ~ 20 missiles transferred?

– What is the current reasoning regarding possible further deliveries?

– What about the longer-range, more recent version of the ATACMS? Why has USG not seen fit to transfer those to Ukraine so far?

👍👍👍Ex-head of the CIA Petrius analyzes why there was no breakthrough in the Ukrainian counteroffensive. We have seen our delays in providing military equipment to Ukraine, our tanks have only recently reached them. ➡️Our delay in making decisions about the M1 (Abrams),

➡️delays with the approval of Leopard tanks,

➡️we delayed decisions on cluster munitions, which could have been very useful,

➡️missile systems with a longer radius of action for rocket systems of salvo fire,

➡️and finally, Western-style airplanes Retired General David Petraeus lists these factors as to why this year’s counteroffensive failed. 🟢 “Our military doctrine says that in order to break through the types of defenses that we saw in the south (and I don’t think anyone really realized or appreciated the depth of the minefields, and that Russia did a very good defensive part, several lines of defense, etc. ), our doctrine says that this requires air superiority as well as many other capabilities. And we didn’t give it to the Ukrainians”, – David Petraeus in an interview with “Voice of America” P.S. He is absolutely right.

Error detected – then make it better from now on.

Begin with #ATACMSforUkraine and #TaurusForUkraine

From The Financial Times:

EU leaders risk leaving Ukraine empty-handed at a perilous moment in its war against Russia as divisions over finances threaten a €50bn lifeline for Kyiv and Hungary vows to thwart its EU membership talks. Disputes within the EU over money and Ukraine’s future are endangering crucial pledges to Kyiv made months ago — just when the flow of US financial and military support for Ukraine has abruptly stalled in a politically divided Congress. EU member states are far from reaching a deal over topping up the bloc’s joint budget — including €50bn for Ukraine — ahead of a summit in Brussels on December 14-15, said officials involved in the discussions. EU efforts to reach a compromise are being hampered by the victory of a far-right party in last month’s Dutch election and a recent German court ruling curbing the government’s borrowing. A budget agreement would be “very, very difficult”, a senior official said. Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s proposed $60bn package is struggling to pass through Congress. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday again vowed to veto the start of Ukraine’s EU membership talks, telling public radio it was “contrary to the interests of several member states” and accession might only be possible “many years from now”. “We are in a good enough shape to dare say so, no matter the pressure we come under,” he said. A failure to approve long-term funding, a separate €20bn facility for weapons purchases and the start of accession negotiations would be a hammer blow to Kyiv after the failure of its summer counteroffensive and growing concern about faltering western support. Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, last week described the EU summit as an “existential moment” for her country. “It is crucial that the continued support for Ukraine remains and that we Europeans play our role,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told the Financial Times. Ukraine has warned that the uncertainty over US and European support packages is putting the country’s “macro-financial stability” at risk. The €50bn proposed by the EU is designed to keep Kyiv solvent to 2027. “It is a moment of truth,” said an EU official. “If you say you stand by Ukraine, you have to step up to the plate.” Germany and other states have vowed to give Brussels no additional funds beyond that required for Kyiv, while others are demanding extra cash for domestically sensitive issues such as migration. Orbán also opposes the funding package. EU officials note that he has relented on Ukraine decisions before and are trying to assess whether he has a price for his support, including the release of some of the €22bn in EU funds blocked by Brussels over rule of law concerns. EU officials last week indicated that the European Commission was close to unblocking up to €10bn for Budapest, as reforms enacted earlier this year had strengthened judicial independence. However, Hungarian officials insist there is no link between Ukraine and the funds issue, and EU officials and diplomats say that this time the Hungarian leader seems more implacable. “There’s a lot of fog that needs to be lifted in the next weeks. And today there’s so much fog that I don’t see very far away what’s coming,” said De Croo.

The Ukrainians are not going to stop fighting, but if they lose this war, if Putin’s genocidal ambitions are achieved, leading to the rest of Europe being threatened, that loss will lay at the feet of the Biden administration and the US Congress, the European Union, and the EU member states. The Ukrainians are not going to give up, but until or unless the senior people in DC, Brussels, and the capitols of the EU member states get their heads in the game, not giving up is not going to be enough.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Everyone should remember that the battle for the fate of Ukraine continues – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Fellow Ukrainians! Today, the Russian occupiers struck at Kherson once again. Brutal strikes. Straight at the city… Houses. Streets. Our hospitals. As of now, two people have been reported dead. My condolences to the families and friends. All the wounded have been provided with the necessary assistance. Altogether, on this day alone, and only in Kherson region, there were more than 20 Russian shelling occasions – similar to those in Kherson, purely terrorist in nature. In the city of Beryslav and in the villages of the region. I extend my gratitude to all the rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, to all the National Police personnel working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. I am grateful to all the doctors and nurses who are providing assistance. I am grateful to the local authorities and volunteers who do not abandon their cities and communities to their fate. Intense battles are ongoing in dozens of areas along the entire frontline. The most severe are the Maryinka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut areas. However, it is also difficult in the south and in Kharkiv region. And every city in Ukraine, where today was a relatively quiet day… Everyone who is now in the rear. Everyone who can afford to spend time at home. Everyone should remember that the battle for the fate of Ukraine continues. It’s not on social media, not in arguments over political matters, not in squabbling. This battle is where Ukrainians need support every day. Specific things that strengthen Ukraine. Things that add strength to our positions, to our state. Things that allow us to respond to the enemy’s attacks with our actions. Active actions. Bold actions. I thank everyone who does not forget that the frontline requires support every day. I thank everyone who is working for the sake of unwavering, constant, real support. I thank everyone who understands how important it is for our people in the frontline areas and the temporarily occupied territories to feel that Ukraine remembers them. That Ukraine remembers and will not abandon them to the enemy’s destruction. I thank everyone who does not get discouraged and does not waste their precious energy on arguments. Those who work for the national interests. Those who heal and save lives. Those who educate children and genuinely care for their communities’ interests. Those who manufacture weapons and ammunition for our warriors. Those who organize volunteer fundraisers and, against all odds, provide assistance to specific units. I am grateful to everyone who trains our soldiers, both here in Ukraine and in partner countries. Each such training mission is a tangible contribution to the victory that will come. Inevitably. If you do not just believe in it, do not just expect victory from the warriors, but do everything in your power every day so that Ukraine becomes stronger and our collective capabilities increase. We are already preparing for the next week, and we will definitely expand the capabilities of our state. In particular, our defense industry. We are preparing new military support packages from our partners. Strengthening our air defense, which is a constant priority, is also in progress. We will definitely retaliate for the occupiers’ terror against our people. We always do. Glory to Ukraine!

Here's more on what the US's, the EU's, and NATO's failure will mean:

An unpopular opinion, if Ukraine is not provided with means to expel russians from our territory, Ukraine will have to do something different, open borders, evacuate as much people as possible, dismiss the AFU and have govt in exhile as already happened to us 100 years ago.

with an army refreshed with Ukrainians and NATO weapons russia will already be in 0 km from Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. What do you think about such a perspective? PS: I don’t mention Moldova because russian troops are already there. 3/3 — Mariia Kramarenko (@KramarenkoMari3) December 3, 2023

Zelenskyy will resign at some point- that’s obvious he won’t be here forever. Yes, 10s of millions more refugees to EU.

Budanov won’t do that.

I am tired of all these illusions.

It will be a problem of NATO and EU, not Ukraine anymore. We are done. Figure it out for yourself. — Mariia Kramarenko (@KramarenkoMari3) December 3, 2023

Precisely. If the US + Europe together are incapable of holding off an army of convicts and pardoned cannibals, whilst having all the means to do so, then they deserve what's coming. Enjoy Netflix and Disney+ while you can. https://t.co/md9SccYsqP — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 3, 2023

The Ukrainians are willing to spend their blood and treasure, all they’re asking is for us to provide the necessary material and equipment. Material and equipment that is overwhelmingly made in the US or in the EU member states, which creates jobs and economic growth in the US and the EU member states. And we CANNOT even be bothered to do much despite doing so resulting in a major victory that would actually stabilize the global system, benefit our own economy, and cost pennies on the dollars.

For those keeping Advent calendars this season:

3rd Day of Ukrainian Advent Calendar Today, we want to thank our British partners @DefenceHQ. The UK was the first European country to send weapons to the Ukrainian army to repel russian aggression. And we are also grateful for one of the best modern tanks Challenger 2. The Challenger 2 became an effective weapon in professional hands of Ukrainian warriors. The spectacular combination of 🇬🇧 technology and 🇺🇦 talent helps lo liberate our land from occupiers. More Weapons of Victory to came tomorrow. You can guess an option in comments. #StandWithUkraine #UAMoDAdvent

More on the blockade of military equipment being transshipped through Poland:

Looks ridiculous how panicky they're trying to make the case and find at least a few proofs that Ukrainians harm the market. Like, so far – zero real evidence that it's a massive issue — Paul Shapoval (@Frialum) December 2, 2023

From EuroIntegration: (machine translation)

Activist of the NGO “Europe without Barriers” Pavlo Kravchuk said that blockers on the Polish border detained the patrol boat SAFE Boats International, which is part of a program of assistance from the US government. As “European Truth” writes, he reported this on Facebook. He said blockers representing the anti-Ukrainian party “Confederation” said they had detained and sent a truck with a boat from SAFE Boats at the end of the queue, claiming it was a “yacht road”, designed as humanitarian aid. Kravchuk said he received a comment from SAFE Boats stating that she had provided 27-foot patrol boats such as the “Cabin with the possibility of bypassing” (Walk Around Cabin) for Ukraine. “It’s part of a US government assistance program. The vessels provided by SAFE Boats are intended for use as government patrol vessels and are not intended for use as private yachts, – quoted the company’s statement. The activist noted that he could not claim for sure that under the cover of one of these boats. “But I consider it very likely that this is the case, and the Confederacy not only causes insane damage to Ukraine’s economy and delays vital supplies indirectly, but also directly blocks military cargo”, – summed up Kravchuk. Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian drivers of scales waiting for the crossing of the checkpoint “Krakowiec-Korchova” due to the blockade of Polish carriers, decided to suspend the hunger strike after negotiations. The day before, representatives of the infrastructure authorities of Ukraine and Poland met in Warsaw, discussing measures to lift the blockade of Polish carriers at the border, and already agreed on several points. It will be recalled that Polish truckers began protest On November 6, demanding that the EU, among other things, restore the licensing system for Ukrainian drivers entering the European Union. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported, that as of Friday morning, there are a total of about 2,100 trucks on the Ukrainian-Polish border in line to enter Ukraine.

Abomination is the least strong word to describe what happens now along Ukraine’s borders with Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary. Historians of the future will be genuinely shocked to see how petty, delusional, and irresponsible their ancestors were in the darkest hour – and how they brought grief upon themselves AGAIN and AGAIN by being stunningly blind.

Bakhmut:

Christmas trees know no boundaries. This was set up around Bakhmut 📷 Roman Docent

Avdiivka:

In reference to the murder of the two Ukrainian POWs by Russian militants the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, Vitaliy Barabash, said: “Our fighters surrendered because they ran out of ammunition, but Russian b*stards shot unarmed soldiers. Later, the… pic.twitter.com/NtYDDt98MG — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 3, 2023

In reference to the murder of the two Ukrainian POWs by Russian militants the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, Vitaliy Barabash, said: “Our fighters surrendered because they ran out of ammunition, but Russian b*stards shot unarmed soldiers. Later, the positions of the Russians were covered and all were eliminated.” #Ukraine #Donetsk #Avdiivka

Krynky, left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Magyar's Birds are hunting!

First two documented losses of China provided Desertcrosses in Oleshki forest, Kherson region.

Moscow:

A factory for specialized cars in Moscow is on fire. Around 1,000 square meters are already compromised and the fire is spreading.
#Russia #Moscow

Mikhail Khodorkovsky has posted a thread where he assesses Putin's weaknesses.

Putin’s war against Ukraine is a catalyst for his regime’s eventual fall. It’s a question of when, not if. This war has triggered forces that will lead to the regime’s collapse. The key challenge now is ensuring a democratic transition post-Putin. 2/11 Peaceful protests alone can’t topple Putin’s regime. We face the hard truth: his removal won’t happen through elections or peaceful means. This necessitates a different approach for change. 3/11 Prigozhin’s coup attempt was a turning point. Despite no sympathy for him, this event highlighted the regime’s vulnerabilities. It’s a crack in Putin’s armor that we must acknowledge and exploit. 4/11 The assassination of Prigozhin and his circle signals deep military dissatisfaction and the regime’s fragility. These internal rifts within the power structure are our opportunities for change. 5/11 Future regime splits are also inevitable. ‘National patriots’ like Prigozhin won’t bring democratization. We, as a democratic opposition, must be ready to dismantle autocracy and uphold democratic values. 6/11 Overthrowing Putin is crucial, but the aftermath is vital. I am convinced, dissolution of Russia would lead to unstable, nuclear-armed states. We need a balanced, democratic future, not fragmentation. 7/11 Replacing Putin with another ‘good tsar’ isn’t the answer either. Another strongman would continue corruption and repression. Our aim is a federal, democratic Russia, not centralized autocracy. 8/11 I envision a Russia where power comes from its people and regions, not just Moscow. A federal parliamentary republic could offer inclusive governance, ensuring diverse voices are represented and heard. 9/11 The exodus of Russia’s brightest is a loss but also a reservoir of potential leaders for a democratic future. We must harness this intellectual capital to build a free, progressive Russia. 10/11 This is a shorter adaptation from my piece for @KoerberIP, read in full here : 11/11

I have read your thread and while I agree with many points you bring up, I disagree with your outlook of a post-imperial Russia where you see danger of the dissolution of Russia. Let me elaborate: You say that the dissolution of Russia would lead to unstable, nuclear-armed… https://t.co/tAG8HzZh1i — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 3, 2023

I have read your thread and while I agree with many points you bring up, I disagree with your outlook of a post-imperial Russia where you see danger of the dissolution of Russia. Let me elaborate: You say that the dissolution of Russia would lead to unstable, nuclear-armed states. From my perspective I currently see only an unstable and nuclear-armed Russia, which is frantically fighting to win another year to be an empire. That implies to neighbor-countries such as Ukraine, Georgia and even Belarus as well as the republics which are currently inside the so-called Russian Federation. Denying them self-determination is the continuation of the flawed and eventually untenable state of imperial grandism which brought us this very problem in the first place. Putin is only the symptom of the decease. The problem is that this and all previous Russian states were by design empires and the peoples/minorities primarily cannon fodder for the expansionist aims of Moscow. We see it right now in Ukraine, where disproportionately minorities are sent to die for a lost cause while their lands are getting scarred by mining as well as oil and gas exploitation, without much wealth being left in the regions and instead being transferred to bank accounts all around the world. I can hardly believe that they will return to the status quo, especially knowing how little the word of Moscow can be trusted. The dissolution or continuation of the Russian state will depend entirely on the peoples’ will. Each region and republic must have a referendum whether to stay or leave the Russian state. Everything else will bring us back to square one, with the results we have been witness over and over again. One might ask how Russia would survive without all its colonies which are currently stripped. The answer lies in the people which decide to stay inside Russia. It will be daunting task which will last generations, but unlike what Moscow is doing right now it might have a chance of success, if it is done in good faith. Imperial Russia is dead. There is no going back. The earlier this is accepted, with all the consequences, the earlier you can rebuild a new world.

That's enough for tonight.

