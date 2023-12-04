Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Michigan: Nobody ever said rebuilding a major state after decades of doom and gloom would be easy.

by

Go Michigan! (Open Thread)
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows off her mittens featuring Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas during the Michigan Inauguration on Jan. 1, 2023. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance)

How Michigan became the progressive powerhouse of the Midwest

LGBTQ+ equality, abortion rights, climate change policy, voting rights, education investment, gun reforms, unions on the march — the Mitten State has it all.

For years, Michigan was a national laughingstock, as bad news stalked the state like the villain in a bad ‘80s horror film.

There was the one-state recession of the early aughts, thanks to the bruised auto industry that almost collapsed during the Great Recession that followed, and two partial state government shutdowns.

Then came Republicans shoving Right to Work through a decade ago in an attempt to reverse Michigan’s economic fortunes (but really to placate rich donors), despite the vocal protest of over 10,000 union members on the Capitol lawn that made international news.

And then there was the Flint water crisis, the crown jewel of GOP former Gov. Rick Snyder’s dismal, eight-year tenure, as the state’s effort to save a few bucks in a city the administration didn’t care about resulted in Flint residents, particularly children, paying the ultimate price with their health.

It’s easy to forget how exactly the bad old days felt in Michigan.

.

But today, Michigan is known as the anti-Florida (thanks to some savvy marketing from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer), a veritable liberaltopia in the Midwest, which is expected to play a vital role, yet again, in picking the president next year.

This year, Whitmer partnered with the first Democratic legislative majority in roughly 40 years to not only reverse longstanding right-wing policies, but to pass major legislation furthering progressive causes like abortion rights, climate change policy, LGBTQ+ equality, education funding, voting rights, gun reforms and labor rights. All this took place as unions are again on the march thanks to massive victories like the UAW’s “Stand Up Strike” against the domestic automakers headquartered in Michigan.

For too long, it was easy to feel helpless in Michigan.

Efforts to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination started and stalled. Anti-abortion lobbyists successfully kept chipping away at basic health care rights. And a devastating 2021 school shooting in Oxford resulted in thoughts and prayers, but little immediate legislative action.

But as it turns out, it wasn’t that leaders didn’t care about issues deeply important to most Michiganders. It was just that not enough of them were in a position to do anything about it.

.

Michigan is proof that real progressive victories that change the lives of millions are possible in swing states, not just deep-blue California.

So can this success be duplicated?

Like almost anything in politics, the answer is: not exactly. A unique set of circumstances, laws and players made this possible in Michigan. But there are still crucial lessons for leaders and advocates across the country.

Michigan did have some structural advantages that others don’t that helped prime the state for progressive triumphs this year.

The Mitten State’s relatively straightforward process for ballot initiatives and constitutional amendments (which many states lack — and Michigan Republicans have unsuccessfully tried to clamp down on) laid the groundwork, with voters approving an independent redistricting process and voting rights amendments in 2018.

That helped even the playing field after decades of gerrymandering and recent Republican attempts to make it harder to vote. Fairer maps for the 2022 election and policies like same-day voter registration and no-reason absentee voting, definitely helped propel Democratic candidates to victory in key legislative seats last year.

Michigan also had the gift of an eye-popping $9.2 billion budget surplus at the beginning of the year, bolstered by an unexpectedly strong economy for which Biden has yet to get credit and the last GOP-controlled Legislature that sat on billions of federal COVID aid naively hoping that Republican Tudor Dixon would vanquish Whitmer in the election (she lost by 11 points).

But, hands down, the biggest boon to Michigan progress has been having Gretchen Whitmer at the helm.

Voters chose a governor in 2019 who came armed with the most experience since Republichan John Engler was elected in 1990. In her more than 14 years in the Legislature, she endured it all in the minority as the state rotted under austerity. As a minority leader, she did thankless work behind the scenes on issues like Medicaid expansion, as Republicans weren’t eager to boost her stature by passing landmark legislation bearing her name.

And so, when Democrats defied the odds and ran the table in last year’s midterms, Whitmer was exceptionally ready to govern with the majority.

Whitmer was ready on Day 1 to finally deliver on Democratic priorities. Deftly drawing on institutional knowledge, her team had a clear plan of attack. The governor showed her methodical mastery of the legislative process that requires constantly balancing competing interests and resolving maddening intraparty conflicts.

We have all the best people.  We just have to work hard to get them elected.

It’s easy to give up before we even start.   It’s a good thing Michigan didn’t, and it’s a good thing that Wisconsin isn’t. We have to believe that we can win, we have to make plans for what we want to accomplish, and we have to set things in motion so we can hit the ground running when we do win.

Should we all be thinking about the role we want to have in setting the stage to make it all happen?

Open thread!

 

    3. 3.

      Old School

      There’s value in experience?  But I thought governor was an entry-level position for whatever billionaire wanted to do something other than run their company.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jerry

      I grew up in Northern Michigan (kinda betwen Traverse and Petoskey) and would love to move back for my daughter’s sake, but my born ‘n raised Tar Heel wife will have none of that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      “the trees are the right height [in Michigan]” ~ Willard Mittens Romney VII

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      There were only two things stopping us from having revolutionary success at the federal level after Biden was elected: Manchinema and the filibuster.

      Even with that, we had maybe the most productive couple of years since the 1970s (followed closely by the first two years of Obama).

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MagdaInBlack

      This makes me happy for the folks in Michigan and also makes me happy because my dream home is somewhere (yet undetermined) near Marquette, MI

      Yet undetermined = I haven’t won Lotto yet.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Beagleowned

      I’ve lived in mid Michigan for 13 years, having moved from Indiana.  Upon arrival I engaged in local politics, in part,  because I sensed a possibility for meaningful change. I cannot begin to express how good it feels.
      My town, in the mid of the mitt, is still predominantly conservative but the political environment has morphed.  Most local conservatives have either dialed it down OR ramped it up (MAGA Trumpists). They fight each other more than they fight the progressives. This summer post from MLive is indicative.

      “It began with a rattling door at a Republican convention at a Clare hotel. Moments later, a county GOP chairman and a Republican activist took off their glasses in preparation for a fight. What commenced involved a kicked groin, a wrestling-style tackle and broken dentures.“

      I still wear my Mona Lisa smile every time I read this.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      @Baud: Also, too, WaterGirl must be on the doomers’ enemies’ list.

      Oh yeah.  I saw this post with Governor Whitmer’s smiling photo and all those great things being said about her and I just had to comment here and tell you all about her sordid past and all the bad choices she made when she was younger and stupider . . .

      However, I found NOTHING and would not care a lick if I did.

      She’s a wonderful governor and the Democrats in the state of Michigan are doing wonderful things.

      Thanks, WaterGirl!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JML

      Big Gretch is awesome. (her embracing that nickname is part of what makes her great, you know?) She’s done a pretty fantastic job in MI and she’ll absolutely be someone to look at in ’28 as a presidential contender.

      Michigan is actually a decent representative of the country as a whole: when you put the dems in charge it does well and things get fixed. When you let the GOP run the show, things go to crap in a big hurry.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @JML:

      when you put the dems in charge it does well and things get fixed. When you let the GOP run the show, things go to crap in a big hurry.

      Too long for a bumper sticker or a rotating tag!  Dammit!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Omnes Omnibus

      With a number of statewide elections culninating last year’s state supreme court election, Wisconsin is in the process of getting itself on the same path.  FWIW I think there are a lot of states were it can be done.  As we are seeing though, it is a process, and it can take several elections to reach a tipping point.  We all just need to do the work and not give up.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Yeppers.

      I was watching the recording of the Four Directions zoom this morning so I could make a few short clips to share with folks who weren’t able to attend.

      Somewhere toward the end, OJ was saying that the Native vote tends to go toward Democrats, like 96 or 97%.  I said “one group want to help you, the other group wants to kill you, it’s not hard to decide.”

      *unless you’re a Republican voter, I guess.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Tony Jay

      Doomers shroomers. You’ve got a progressive Government, a host of ambitious young Democratic leaders and a legion of highly motivated activists ready to bleed fire and sweat nitroglycerine to roll-back the hordes of  MAGAstan from She to Seething She. That’s not nothing, that’s a lot.

      You want doom and gloom. You get your arses over to Britain and smell the misery. It’s mould and old cow piss for Christmas over here, me old chums. Count your blessings and all that.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      @JML: ​
      Knew nothing of her, then the armed invasion of their capitol and her response, which had Trump calling her “That woman in Michigan.” She doesn’t back down and instead leans in, including wearing a tee emblazoned with “That Woman in Michigan.” Instant fan. If she decides to run I’ll give her a serious look.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Old School:

      I thought governor was an entry-level position for whatever billionaire wanted to do something other than run their company.

      @Leto:

      you’re thinking Supreme Court justice, as well as Senator

      No, no.  It’s President that the billionaires try to leap straight to, because government should be run like a business.  Supreme Court Justice positions are handed to lawyers just far enough up the economic scale to be noticed and treated as lovable puppies by their betters.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      cain

      Wish my wife luck – she’s heading to her meet with the assistant superintendent and HR – now that she’s been vindicated on basically everything that they accused her of – she’s heading back to negotiate her return to work after being put on administrative leave.

      She ain’t going alone.

      HR has done fucked up, and they are not to be trusted – neither is the distrct. She’s coming with her lawyer present (a fact they don’t know until she shows up) She’s got herself a list of demands including removing everything from her file, an apology, and she’s planning on making sure her reputation is intact and she can find another job in education.

      Meanwhile in her absence, the school has fallen completely apart – without her there – the kids are screaming that they want her (this is the assistant principal they are crying for!) the teachers are needing help, the para educators and counselors are directionless. She got pictures of her office plastered with cards, notes, flowers and pictures from the kids. Just imagine how nutty the principal is feeling right now knowing nobody gives a shit about her and will likely be gone by March.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Butch

      @MagdaInBlack: The area from about Houghton to Munising has become a high tech hub, believe it or not (one company in Houghton is involved in “electrospray propulsion technology for nanosatellites;”  I don’t know what it means but it compels me to believe it).  Housing up here is increasing but still affordable; we bought our UP farmhouse back in 2010 for $34,000, and it’s actually a pretty nice place.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      cain

      @Tony Jay: It’s funny how all the parties currently suck there. I can’t believe that this silly island has lost so much stature. I hope Good job Tony Blair for starting the whole Brexit thing.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Butch: I had read something about that, now that you mention it. I’m glad to hear it, altho I have been watching housing prices go up too.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      cain

      @Baud: They’ve stepped in it so badly. You can smell their panic. Imagine, pulling the racism card.

      She’s considered a protective class.

      Will update later on what happened. :)

      Reply
    52. 52.

      jimmiraybob

      @Beagleowned: ​
       

      “Most local conservatives have either dialed it down OR ramped it up (MAGA Trumpists).”

      I think that it’s past time that we should be making the distinction between “conservative” and “regressive reactionary fascist*.”

      Also too, I have been beagle owned since the ’60s.

      *insert authoritarian placeholder name as desired.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Scout211

      @cain:Wish my wife luck – she’s heading to her meet with the assistant superintendent and HR – now that she’s been vindicated on basically everything that they accused her of – she’s heading back to negotiate her return to work after being put on administrative leave.

      Oh wow, cain.  I missed the chapter of her being vindicated.  What good news!

      Reply
    56. 56.

      WaterGirl

      @cain: Can I remove a couple of the details from that particular comment?  I am not a lawyer, but I think your wife’s case is more likely to be successful if you are not sharing any identifiable details in public, even on our blog.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Ken

      @Baud: I need something to vote for.

      Anyone think there’d be a market for Dark Brandon T-shirts with the slogan “Vote for me if you want to live”?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Tony Jay: There’s a thread on LGM *right now* in which most of the discussion is about how the Trump dictatorship is probably inevitable, a boot stamping on a human face forever.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      SuzieC

      Ohio is following in Michigan’s footsteps by putting an independent redistricting commission on the ballot in 2024.  Our successful pro-choice constitutional amendment by citizen initiative was modeled after Michigan’s.  If Ohio successfully emulates That State Up North, I won’t care if the Buckeyes lose the next 10 games to the Wolverines.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      cmorenc

      @WaterGirl:

      “…maybe even north carolina”

      nc’s tantalizing potential to transform red=>purple=>blue is like soccer in the us: “the spirt of the future since 1972”.  Problem is that the gop has been able to maintain a durable 1 to 3% demographic electoral advantage over the last 20 years because migration/growth  into the blue more urban areas has been counterbalanced by red-leaning migration from other regions into both suburban and exurban areas – eg the explosive growth in se coastal brunswick county is being fueled by the same sort of folks who move to myrtle beach sc or the villages in florida.  The blue crescent running from charlotte to raleigh-durham isn’t quite as dominant a demmographic phenomenon as the effect Atlanta is having in slowly transforming georgia , or that NOVA already has in Virginia.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Betty Cracker

      @JML: One thing I like about Whitmer is that she approaches highly contentious issues as a pragmatist, not an ideologue. It seems more genuine and effective. I could see her approach working in a presidential campaign someday, but possibly she’s not interested. I think she really means it when she says she loves living in Michigan.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      cain

      @cmorenc: We were close before and somehow the GOP got the reins back. It’s not going to last for them – we’re going to take it back. Colorado was also a purple state now it’s firmly blue.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Old School

      After being ousted from the House of Representatives last week, ex-congressperson George Santos has officially joined Cameo, the platform famous for custom messages from celebrities and influencers.

      Though Santos has not yet posted anything to his Cameo profile, it advertises a selection of personally recorded pep talks, “gossip,” roasts, and advice messages from Santos himself. These video messages, all promised to be delivered within 24 hours of an order, were initially priced at $75, but the cost has since increased to $200.

      A former Santos staffer confirmed to WIRED today that the profile was real, and it is now linked on the former representative’s personal X account. Cameo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Suzanne

      @Johnny C. Lately: I like that she wore a big fluffy pink coat, too. Women always get criticized for what they wear, and wearing a bold, pink jacket to look nice but also be highly functional is exactly right.

      I wish Sinema could take a clue that she could have some fun with her clothes without being weird about it.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Matt McIrvin

      @schrodingers_cat: Apparently it’s a territorial dispute that goes back to Spain vs. the Netherlands squabbling over colonial possessions centuries ago. It’s demagogue fodder in Venezuela made newly relevant by those offshore oil discoveries.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Geminid

      @cmorenc: North Carolina is the likeliest new pickup for Democrats next year. In 2020, Joe Biden came up only 74,000 votes short out of 5.4 million votes cast.

      That year, the Biden campaign was short of money until mid-August. Then they had to play catchup in more critical states. This time Joe Biden was already investing organizing and advertising resources in North Carolina a year before the election. If this was a betting site, I’d put my Jackal Bucks down on a Biden win in the Tar Heel State.

      Ed. I would add that the same demographic trends that helped turn Virginia from red to light blue in the last 3 decades are at work in North Carolina. I think North Carolina will also turn blue and its more a matter of when and not if.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      gvg

      @schrodingers_cat: I have no knowledge of the region, but I think the answer was at the end of the article. The current President is going to lose reelection because the economy has sucked under him as well as other things, so he is waving the flag and trying to distract the voters. Also appealing to their greed. No idea if it will mean actual actions.

      Also, I noted that the indigenous population in the area is on edge. I wonder how much the actual residents in the area care either way except they don’t want a war.  The British seem to have divided it up. Only reason to not change is to avoid a nasty war.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      divF

      @Tony Jay: Part of the problem I have in trying to understand UK politics is WTF is going on with Labor. The Tories have considerable intersection with the GOP, with a gang of plutocrats manipulating a larger population of xenophobes (plus we both have Rupert Murdoch stirring the pot), so I kind of get them. But Labor doesn’t seem to match up anything that is familiar to me here in the US.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      cain

      @trollhattan: oil and gas is a curse. Unless you got nuclear weapons – you’re a sitting duck for colonizers.

      It said at the end that the referendum is not going to change anything. I don’t think people want a war.

      But Guyana is still in danger since a lot of companies will offer to do extraction – it’s also heavily forested. I hope that they’ll keep the place pristine but I suspect pressure is going to be overwhelming.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Johnny C. Lately

      @Suzanne: I too like the big fluffy coat.  As a parent of teenagers I appreciate being able to say “Wear your parka!  The governor of Michigan wears hers and you should too! And she’s presidential material!”

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Tony Jay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Yeah, but I’ve heard that the sadsacks over there also wear horsehair thongs and  scarify their buttocks before sitting on salt. They lurve a bit of miserywank.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Betty Cracker

      @cmorenc: Florida has a similar problem — the cities are growing, but so are developments that attract wingnut retirees. 20 years ago, I thought maybe that factor would peter out as fewer people had pensions, but the onslaught continues. Also, we have a growing concentration of right-leaning Latino groups, so Dems are losing ground on that front too. It sucks, but with time, money and effort, I don’t think it’s hopeless in the long term.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      narya

      @SuzieC@Omnes Omnibus: Ohio and Wisconsin are on my wishlist. I know there are factors making both difficult, but I think they’re similar enough to each other and to Michigan that there may be some learning opportunities. And both have shown that forced birth policies get people out to vote.

      Reply

