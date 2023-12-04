Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread

DC Indictment News

All the internet legal eagles seem quite certain that Judge Chutkan’s ruling on Trump’s ridiculous claim of absolute immunity will be shot down quickly by the appeals court and that the even our so-called Supreme Court won’t pick it up.

I know we won’t know the outcome until it happens, but it’s nice to think that some sanity might be introduced back into all of these proceedings.

Your thoughts?

Open thread!

    2. 2.

      cain

      I can’t see SCOTUS saying ” yeah, everyone gets a get of jail free” – I mean, wtf…

      Update on my wife’s meeting with the district. It went horribly – no apologies and basically dared to file the lawsuit. The lawyer is going to talk to the district lawyer and then we are going to see where they going to go with this. But if we decide on such a thing it’s going to be 2-3 years of our lives.

      But part of me wants them to bring them down as justice for people of color so they don’t do that to other people.

      As for all the harm, they basically saying they want her to make nice with the abusive principal. But the fact that they came up with more lies seems like they think they can bully her out of the system.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      smith

      Glenn Kirschner agrees with all the other legal eagles that SCOTUS is unlikely to touch it, or, if they do, will shoot it down immediately. He had an interesting point: SCOTUS is going to be highly motivated by its own future survival. In the dictatorship TFG is dreaming of, they would be booted, or worse, the first time they so much as looked at him even the tiniest bit wrong. Supremes must stay supreme!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JohnC

      I think you meant “Trump’s appeal” will be shot down, not Chutkan’s ruling, which would be upheld? (Omnes got there first)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cain

      @smith: The SCOTUS as an institution would be dead. They’d only be a rubber stamp. Well I suppose Thomas would be happy – he can spend all his time going on trips with Ginny. But likely without a benefactor to pay for it.. oh wait.

      Reply

