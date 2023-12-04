All the internet legal eagles seem quite certain that Judge Chutkan’s ruling on Trump’s ridiculous claim of absolute immunity will be shot down quickly by the appeals court and that the even our so-called Supreme Court won’t pick it up.

The Chutkan opinion rejecting Trump’s extravagant claim to absolute immunity “is meticulously crafted with the Supreme Court in mind.” As @DennisAftergut carefully shows, her ruling is totally bulletproof. https://t.co/yfjw0OTlCB — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) December 4, 2023

I know we won’t know the outcome until it happens, but it’s nice to think that some sanity might be introduced back into all of these proceedings.

Your thoughts?

Open thread!