So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice. pic.twitter.com/y8iX55EyNi

I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems.

It’s gloriously real, per Business Insider:

Former Rep. George Santos finally made history last week when he was expelled from Congress. Now he’s made history again, as the first former congressperson to be used by Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania to troll Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey via Cameo.

“I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems,” Fetterman wrote on X. “So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice.”

An attached video shows Santos giving advice to “Bobby from Jersey” about how to stay strong…

A Fetterman spokesman told Business Insider that Santos posted the Cameo just 16 minutes after it was requested. The spokesman said that with taxes, fees, and an extra charge to deliver it within 24 hours, the Cameo cost Fetterman $343.20.

“We did not expect to get it back so fast,” the spokesman said.

Menendez has been accused by federal prosecutors of taking bribes, including over $480,000 in cash, in exchange for secretly aiding the Egyption government.

Menendez has denied the allegations…