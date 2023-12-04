Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

Not all heroes wear capes.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

… looking like a winsome Bee Gee who has stumbled into teaching geography

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

A consequence of cucumbers

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Monday Night Open Thread: Proud to Be A Democrat, And Also Snarky

Monday Night Open Thread: Proud to Be A Democrat, And Also Snarky

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

It’s gloriously real, per Business Insider:

Former Rep. George Santos finally made history last week when he was expelled from Congress. Now he’s made history again, as the first former congressperson to be used by Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania to troll Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey via Cameo.

“I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems,” Fetterman wrote on X. “So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice.”

An attached video shows Santos giving advice to “Bobby from Jersey” about how to stay strong…

A Fetterman spokesman told Business Insider that Santos posted the Cameo just 16 minutes after it was requested. The spokesman said that with taxes, fees, and an extra charge to deliver it within 24 hours, the Cameo cost Fetterman $343.20.

“We did not expect to get it back so fast,” the spokesman said.

Menendez has been accused by federal prosecutors of taking bribes, including over $480,000 in cash, in exchange for secretly aiding the Egyption government.

Menendez has denied the allegations…

I was aware that Philly and Jersey pols did not always play nice with each other, but this is top-tier snark.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • cain
  • CliosFanBoy
  • Jess
  • Raoul Paste
  • rikyrah
  • smith
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara
  • trollhattan
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      I was aware that Philly and Jersey pols did not always play nice with each other, but this is top-tier snark.

      Fetterman lives in western PA, just outside Pittsburgh. Not Philly.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      smith

      @WaterGirl: If it were a fake, the fake guy would look more like Santos — he would have the trademark glasses at least

      ETA: I’m wondering if Santos is trying to look different because he’s embarrassed to be doing this kind of job after being a Congressman? On the other hand, it’s not very  plausible that Santos could be embarrassed.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      wjca

      @Baud: Credit where it’s due. That’s amazing.

      Also, maybe the first honest buck George Santos has ever made.

      Are you sure it wasn’t made by an AI?  With Santos just pocketing the dough while never doing the work.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.