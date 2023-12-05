Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Just be as quiet as a mouse”

ProPublica and the Texas Tribune teamed up on a multimedia report about the May 2022 Uvalde school shooting. Like every report on every school massacre, it’s heartbreaking and enraging, and everyone in this goddamn country should be required to read it.

Here’s the inescapable conclusion: The cops and kids both received active school shooter training. The kids followed their training, and the cops did not. We knew the cops bungled the response almost immediately after the incident. But the report lays out in devastating detail how the fact that the kids followed their training reinforced the cops’ impulse to ignore theirs.

The children hid. They dropped to the floor, crouching under desks and countertops, far from the windows. They lined up against the walls, avoiding the elementary school doors that separated them from a mass shooter about a decade older than them. Some held up the blunted scissors that they often used to cut shapes as they prepared to fight. A few grabbed bloodied phones and dialed 911. And as students across the country have been instructed for years, they remained quiet, impossibly quiet. At times, they hushed classmates who screamed in agony from the bullets that tore through their small bodies.

Then, they waited. Waited for the adults, whom they could hear in the hallway. If they were just patient, those adults would save them.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers descended on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that day in May 2022. They, too, waited. They waited for someone, anyone, to tell them what to do. They waited for the right keys and specialized equipment to open doors. They waited out of fear that the lack of ballistic shields and flash-bangs would leave them vulnerable against the power of an AR-15-style rifle. Most astonishingly, they waited for the children’s cries to confirm that people were still alive inside the classrooms.

The kids had been told repeatedly to be quiet, and they were. The cops had been told repeatedly to immediately confront an active shooter, and they waited instead.

One Uvalde police officer told investigators two kids in his family died in the shooting but he didn’t attend their funerals because “some of his relatives ‘think that we fucking let ’em die.'”

The initial probe by the Texas Rangers, the DPS’ investigative arm, is complete but has not been made public. Of the hundreds of officers who responded that day, less than a handful have been fired, including Arredondo. An attorney representing Arredondo released a statement before he was terminated, saying that his client was being used as a “fall guy.” Several officers from various agencies either resigned, were reassigned or retired.

The relatives’ response is understandable, but I’ve got some sympathy for those cops too. I can tell you from experience that the overwhelming human impulse when someone starts firing a gun in your presence is to run away like a scared fucking bunny. But I’m not a cop whose job it is to confront active shooters.

The thing is, we’re not going to address the root cause of our mass shooting problem in America — that we’re ass-deep in battlefield-grade weapons — anytime soon. So it’s therefore our obligation as a society to develop the capacity to respond in ways that minimize the death and destruction to innocent bystanders.

The kids are doing their part. One girl in Uvalde was telling her classmates “just be as quiet as a mouse,” and they were. Now the grownups in law enforcement need to step up their training too and be fully prepared to hurl themselves at madmen firing 100 rounds a minute. If doing so makes all the participants realize how fucking insane this entire situation is, so much the better.

Open thread.

ETA: Scout211 in comments below shared a link to a trailer for a documentary the PBS series FRONTLINE produced while working with ProPublica and the Texas Tribune on this story. It airs today. Scout also shared a link to statement from the news organizations on why they’re publishing details that haven’t been officially released by the state investigators. Thanks, Scout!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    71Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      They waited out of fear

      Oh, but I’ve been told by so many Big Tough People on the internet that cops are the ultimate Big Tough People and we should always respect their Bigness and Toughness because they are the only ones who can protect us!!!!!

      Here’s an idea: If you are too scared to do the job you chose to do, then you need to stop doing that job because you are incapable. You don’t see my ass in pilot school, do you? No. These cops ought to be doing mall security.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      cain

      @Alison Rose: Absolutely.

      Being armed doesn’t make you fearless. You need training and to be able to deal with a situation. That’s why it’s just dumb when people think everyone should have guns. As you can see, even cops are going to run away from situations.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      And also both news organizations teamed with PBS on the documentary for Frontline 

      Released today, it can be streamed, or check your local listings.  It airs next Tuesday on my local station.

      A message from all three: Why We’re Publishing Never-Reported Details of the Uvalde School Shooting Before State Investigators

      Experiences with other mass shootings have taught us that it can take years for communities to learn what occurred. In October, nearly two years after a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that killed four people, an independent consulting firm issued a report that found multiple failures. In other cases, such as the 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, where a gunman killed 10 people, families are still waiting.

      Many in Uvalde have expressed frustration that they have not had access to more information about the shooting more than a year and a half later.

      ProPublica and the Tribune are part of a coalition of news organizations that sued the Department of Public Safety, the agency investigating the law enforcement response, for records that it has declined to release. Last week, a state district judge ordered DPS to release records related to the shooting. The agency has said it plans to appeal the decision.

      . . .
      The aim was to present enough information to help the public more fully grasp what happened while protecting the privacy of the children and teachers as much as possible. We believe the story and documentary offer a deeper understanding of these tragic events.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Thin Black Duke

      I believe what happened at Uvalde was a transformative event because it illustrated that you can give cops all the military toys they want and it won’t make a damned difference. This tragedy proved that the more guns there are, the less safe everyone else is. If the cops can’t “protect and serve” the public, what good are they?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      taumaturgo

      People have the government they deserve and like, and in this particular case the town voted to reelect pro gun governor Abbott, children massacre notwithstanding.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      The cops had been told repeatedly to immediately confront an active shooter, and they waited instead.

      Yes, the cops failed and there should be punishment and better training.

      But I also think that what upsets some people, many the pro gun crowd, is that these cops failed to live up to the fantasy of the good guys who will magically show up just in time to take out the bad guy.

      As always, the elephant in the room is the need to get rid of guns, not how we can turn every cop into a SWAT Team level super police officer.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Alce _e_ardillo

      Perhaps the police need to realize that when you cosplay as Navy Seals, sometimes we are going to expect you act like one.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      scav

      Other interesting tidbit of cop mentality in there:  “some of his relatives ‘think that we fucking let ’em die.’” It’s the cops that get the we, not his own family.  Granted, on that side also lies his personal benefit of feeling he did everything perfectly, but still, it grates.  Loyalty, allegiance and unquestioning support is always to The Blue, not to those others, even if they’re children, bleeding out on the ground after doing everything they were told.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ol_Froth

      After Columbine, I was trained to not wait for a SWAT team, but to gather three other officers and then go in.  After Sandy Hook, I was trained to not wait at all;  move as quickly as I could and neutralize the threat as fast as possible.  It didn’t matter if I had a long arm, a shotgun, or a pistol, I was told and trained to go in with whatever was immediately available.  And we trained multiple times a year on that very tactic.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      E.

      Blaming the cops won’t help. Those cops are not different from the others. It’s like blaming “inattentiveness” for pedestrian deaths at dangerous intersections. You won’t ever defeat inattentiveness but you can design for it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RaflW

      David Waldman sums it up horribly (I mean sums it up well, but the cynical accuracy is horrifying):

      @kagrox.bsky.social
      Police training: You can’t go in without your full complement of ballistic shields, Kevlar vests, flash bang grenades, etc.

      Teacher training: Fight with a stapler or children’s safety scissors. And buy them yourselves, you groomer perverts.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Old Man Shadow: ​I could see this as evidence used one day to justify deploying U.S. troops on American soil.

       The federal law known as the Posse Comitatus Act (1878, 1956, 2021) is generally held to prohibit most such actions.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cain

      @Alce _e_ardillo:

      Perhaps the police need to realize that when you cosplay as Navy Seals, sometimes we are going to expect you act like one.

      Fixed. We should make sure that we push that expectation on them and if they don’t like it refer to all the things that pro-gun people have been saying. We should hold them accountable for the things they say.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dman

      “but I’ve got some sympathy for those cops too. I can tell you from experience that the overwhelming human impulse when someone starts firing a gun in your presence is to run away like a scared fucking bunny”

       

      No way F that. they chose the job, they knew the risks and they let them die because they wouldn’t do the basics of the job.

      They deserve all that they receive.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ocotillo

      @taumaturgo:  Yes, and Abbott has moved on to his next task, destroying the public schools.

      I would venture to say Uvalde is majority Mexican-American yet Anglos hold the power and is how the county votes.

      Abbott is battling with the Texas House over school ESA (Educational Savings Accounts) which would give vouchers to the Anglos in that community so their kids don’t have to go to the same school as those kids do.

      There has been a real stand off with Abbott, the Texas House is as you would expect GOP controlled but rural Republicans realize their communities will be hurt not just from loss of funding for public schools but, those same schools are major employers in the smaller communities.

      Abbot is now refusing to raise teacher pay unless he gets the vouchers.  Democrats are hopeless in Texas and we need to get our you know what together and organize to defeat these facists.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      @Dman:

      No way F that. they chose the job, they knew the risks and they let them die because they wouldn’t do the basics of the job.

      The basics of the job is not to be part of a SWAT Team.

      We supposedly harden schools. We supposedly train cops.

      We do everything except the obvious and get rid of guns.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      wjca

      @H.E.Wolf: The federal law known as the Posse Comitatus Act (1878, 1956, 2021) is generally held to prohibit most such actions.

      It will be interesting to see how (not if) the current Supreme Court majority manages to find that act unconstitutional.**  Depending on which party the President ignoring it belongs to, of course.

      ** Doubtless they will manage to cite President Eisenhower sending the 82nd Airborne to Little Rock to enforce the Supreme Court’s school integration order.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Paul in KY

      @Alison Rose: There are certainly times in war where a unit’s commander has to order his/her troops into action. Even though they have all been trained & know the scrore, etc., it is the commander who sends them to battle & for some of them certain death. I expect the same is true in these situations. Who was commanding there?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Geminid

      The one year anniversary of the Moore County, North Carolina substation attacks came and went with no apparent progress in solving the case. The attacks Saturday evening, December 3rd of last year disabled two electrical substations and left scores of thousands without power for 5 days.

      I learned from a WRAL-TV (Raleigh) report that one death was attributed to the outage. An 87 year-old woman with heart trouble was found dead in her home; her oxygen concentrator lost power that Saturday night. This could lead to enhancement of federal charges, and possibly a state charge for murder.

      But they have to find the guy first. My theory is that he was a very careful lone wolf, but that is just speculation.

      The December 3rd, 2022 attack was one of a series of power station attacks including at least six in the Pacific Northwest. I have not read of attacks recently. Maybe companies have equipped substations with alarms and cameras and potential saboteurs are deterred now.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      piratedan

      while the mentality of the Cops in a “we vs them” is problematic in and of itself, it would be welcome to see more cops get onboard with limiting the types of guns available to the public.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      wjca

      @Dman: they chose the job, they knew the risks and they let them die because they wouldn’t do the basics of the job.

      Many of them chose the job for reasons other than the opportunity to play at Rambo.  Believe it or not, they actually mean that “Protect and serve.”

      Also, getting in a firefight isn’t a basic of that job.  Witness the fact that, even today, most cops will go their whole career without firing their weapon except on the practice range.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Hungry Joe

      The horror from military assault-weapon carnage obscures the fact that most American firearm deaths come from handguns. We could vaporize every AR-15 in the country — and if I could make that happen, I would — and the problem would remain largely unaddressed.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Paul in KY

      @WaterGirl: If they were decorating the precinct house for the big Christmas Party, there’d be a ‘commander’. Not for this though. I want to scream & curse for all the beautiful young lives snuffed out that day!!!!! Arrrgggghhhh!!!! Fuckity fuck fuck fucking cops! & the scumbag murdering piece of shit loser!!!!!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Chris

      The relatives’ response is understandable, but I’ve got some sympathy for those cops too. I can tell you from experience that the overwhelming human impulse when someone starts firing a gun in your presence is to run away like a scared fucking bunny. But I’m not a cop whose job it is to confront active shooters.

      What’s really insulting is that we’ve all been told all our lives, every time we have any questions about something a cop did, “how dare you insult these people, don’t you know that they’re true heroes who risk their lives for you every day, when you’re threatened, they’re the people who’ll save you.”  We’re told this every time we see a video of a cop performing such a dangerous activity as shooting a kid with a water pistol, kneeling on a guy’s neck for five minutes, or shooting someone in the back whose only grave and immediate threat to society was selling weed.

      Well, we finally got a situation like the one we’re told cops deal with all the time, an actual murderer killing his way through a classroom full of kids.  And the cops were called, sure enough.  And an entire army of them sat around in front of the school with their thumbs up their asses wailing “we’re police officers!  We’re not trained for this kind of violence!”

      Where, exactly, are the fucking heroes that all these people, their PR shills, and their groupies have been telling us every day that all cops are?  Oh right.  Nowhere.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Chris

      @E.:

      Those cops are not different from the others.

      Yes they are.  It’s their fucking job.  They certainly tell us about it often enough.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Elizabelle

      Haven’t read the report, and I will, but something that I don’t think gets mentioned enough in considering Uvalde police (non) response:

      Do not forget that a mass shooting occurred at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, NY on May 14, 2022,  ten days before Uvalde.  A racist shot 10 Black people dead,  among them the armed security guard/retired police officer who stepped up to engage the killer.

      Wiki: ” At some point, an armed security guard, former Buffalo Police Department officer Aaron Salter Jr., shot at him. Due to Gendron’s body armor, Salter’s bullet did not stop him. Gendron returned fire at Salter, who died at the scene.”

      Those Uvalde cops had ten days thinking about that.  Did they want to be that hero?  Apparently not. (Uvalde happened on May 24.)

      Mr. Salter, the Buffalo security guard with police training, did his job, and got killed for doing so.

      The shooter, who is now imprisoned for life, was wearing tactical gear and armed with a Bushmaster with a high capacity magazine.

      The ammosexuals, legislators, and cops should be honest. Once a military grade assault rifle is on the scene, it is very hard to stop the killing.

      Get rid of the assault rifles.  All guns are lethal, but we are not safe with military grade weapons in the wrong hands.

      The cops used to understand that.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Marmot

      @taumaturgo: With 45.5% of registered voters voting.

      In this state, voter suppression is the biggest impediment to change. Your eagerness to wash your hands of the whole state (>25 million people, in several distinct cultural areas)  because the old power structure still holds power—it’s not a defensible moral stance.

      “Reprehensible,” maybe?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Suzanne

      @RaflW:

      @kagrox.bsky.social
      Police training: You can’t go in without your full complement of ballistic shields, Kevlar vests, flash bang grenades, etc.

      Teacher training: Fight with a stapler or children’s safety scissors. And buy them yourselves, you groomer perverts.

      A reminder that there is a not-small amount of misogyny at play here: teachers are (majority) women and therefore hated. Cops are (majority) men and therefore respected.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Geminid

      @Paul in KY: He (and I assume it was a he) just blasted away at electrical equipment with a rifle. Various militias had been calling for power station attacks for some time and instructions were widely available. So this person did not neccesarily need familiarity with the equpment beyond knowing what to shoot at from a safe distance. He evidently hit the right pieces because Duke Power had to hunt up replacements. That’s why the outage lasted 5 days

      Ed. A Homeland Security memo was sent to law enforcement and utility agencies before the attack. It detailed methods used in previous attacks including flinging a chain onto exposed electrical terminals. Rifle attacks are noisier but probably safer.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Marmot

      @cain: How certain are you of your answer here? Do you think there are maybe some factors you haven’t considered, and which could benefit from your assistance?

      Of all people, I’d expect you to express some empathy, some interest in what’s actually happening.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Salty Sam .

      @Marmot: Your eagerness to wash your hands of the whole state (>25 million people, in several distinct cultural areas)  because the old power structure still holds power—it’s not a defensible moral stance.

      Thank you Marmot.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Hungry Joe

      @Eyeroller: Correct. Still, according to the Pew Research Center, of the approximately 22,000 murders in the U.S. in 2021, only (!) about 700 were from mass shootings — four or more people shot. And of those 700, more than half were from handguns.

      So — and I expect people to recoil from this — mass shootings perpetrated by lunatics with assault weapons aren’t the big problem. It’s almost (I said, ALMOST) like watching your kids go for a swim in the ocean and keeping a lookout for sharks instead of watching to make sure they don’t drown.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Marmot:@taumaturgo: With 45.5% of registered voters voting.In this state, voter suppression is the biggest impediment to change. Your eagerness to wash your hands of the whole state (>25 million people, in several distinct cultural areas)  because the old power structure still holds power—it’s not a defensible moral stance.“Reprehensible,” maybe?
      ****** quote rectangle not working for me today *****
      “Deplorable”.

      And thank you for the valuable reminder – which, alas, we do need from time to time – that there are Voter Suppression states, rather than Red states.​​​

      Reply
    54. 54.

      scav

      And, as for the supposedly macho habit of rounding the wagons and going into immediate justify any and all actions taken routine, even athletes, big he-men revered football guys after a bad game stand back up and (publicly even! on the record! befire the fans have left the stadium sometimes) analyze and admit what they did and what they could have done better.  They, at least, try to improve their game.  Cops, not so much: shut up and admire us.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Baud

      @Hungry Joe:

      Conventional arms kill more people than weapons of mass destruction.

      Crime kills more people than terrorism.

      Heart disease kills more people than guns.

      Not everything about how to respond to threats involves summing up numbers on a spreadsheet.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      H.E.Wolf

      @wjca: ​
       Might could be. But I think the weirdo right-wingers on the Supreme Court are suckers for a catchy Latin slogan, so we’re probably okay. :)

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Tony G

      Yes, the cops were cowardly and incompetently led and, ideally, the entire police force should have been fired and replaced.  (In reality, I suspect that none of them were fired.).   However, the real issue — the elephant in the room — is the power of a weapon like an AR-15 (the semi-automatic prototype of the M-16s that were used in Vietnam and wars).  One lunatic with an AR-15 has about as much lethal firepower as six or eight people with bolt action rifles.  I suspect that many of these cops — and, indeed, many of the residents of Uvalde — are in favor of Texas’s flimsy gun-control laws that enabled the killer to get his hands on an AR-15 in the first place.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Citizen Alan

      @Ocotillo: Crap like this is why I still think the endgame for the Federalist Society Justices is to overturn Brown v Board of Education. I am certain there are at least five votes to bring back separate but equal and reinstate Jim Crow. And Clarence Thomas is one of them.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      MomSense

      @Ol_Froth:

      The resource/police officer who was at Parkland FL also did not go in right away if at all.  I can’t remember the details but I think there may have been charges filed against him.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Ohio Mom

      It’s probably wrong to paint every one of the thousands (maybe hundred of thousands?) police forces across the country with the same brush but I’m going to, anyway: police, ugh.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Tony G

      @scav: That’s an excellent point.  Throughout my “career” in I.T. it was always standard practice to review each step of a project (successful or unsuccessful) after the fact to summarize the lessons learned and to make preparations to do things better next time.  Somehow I can’t picture rank-and-file cops — or their “leaders” — doing something like that.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Brachiator

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      Thing is, the police should be one of the strongest advocates for a rational gun policy in this country, but they refuse to do so.

      We passed the “should be one of the strongest advocates” point with respect to the police and many elected officials a long time ago.

      The opposition to gun control has hardened into “nothing can be done” and “the Second Amendment is sacred.”

      It doesn’t even matter anymore that children are slaughtered.

      Still, we have to keep fighting for a sane gun policy and try to convince more people that things can get better.

      ETA. It’s sad that even police departments go for more weapons and armor and play down gun control.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      trollhattan

      @H.E.Wolf: Too many caper movies led to that mess.

      “Let’s go do crimes.”
      “Great, but I don’t want to get caught.”
      “I have a foolproof idea, we cut off the power first, then break in.”
      “How do we do that?”
      “Have any guns?”
      Narrator: “Two weeks later.”

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Citizen Alan

      @wjca:

      Believe it or not, they actually mean that “Protect and serve.”

      Many of them start that way. Most of them don’t stay that way. I have seen 3 very dear friends go into the police academy as moderate to liberal people, all 3 of them college educated and compassionate individuals who wanted to become cops to make a difference in their communities. And within five years, they all reached the point thinking BLM is a terrorist organization, that the Democratic Party was the enemy of all police officers, and that all police shootings are justifiable under any circumstances short of a cop on the take literally assassinating somebody to conceal a crime.  I call it Cop’s Disease.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Geminid

      @Paul in KY: There are a lot of internet resources for people who want to know how to disable components of the electrical grid. The same sites probably gave a heads up about efforts after the Moore County attacks to harden substations with alarms and cameras. Now it’s a higher risk proposition, and with a low “reward” because the power outages are usually short in duration.

      Authorities did catch two men who knocked out an Oregon substation, but they turned out to be common criminals. The two guys wanted to burgle some local businesses and thought knocking out power in the area would help. I think they may have overthought the project.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      trollhattan

      @Citizen Alan:

      Marketing Dept. has determined that “Separate, but equal” was an inadequate slogan and therefore, they’re going forward with “Separate, and darned awesome!”

      Reply

