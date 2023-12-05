ProPublica and the Texas Tribune teamed up on a multimedia report about the May 2022 Uvalde school shooting. Like every report on every school massacre, it’s heartbreaking and enraging, and everyone in this goddamn country should be required to read it.

Here’s the inescapable conclusion: The cops and kids both received active school shooter training. The kids followed their training, and the cops did not. We knew the cops bungled the response almost immediately after the incident. But the report lays out in devastating detail how the fact that the kids followed their training reinforced the cops’ impulse to ignore theirs.

The children hid. They dropped to the floor, crouching under desks and countertops, far from the windows. They lined up against the walls, avoiding the elementary school doors that separated them from a mass shooter about a decade older than them. Some held up the blunted scissors that they often used to cut shapes as they prepared to fight. A few grabbed bloodied phones and dialed 911. And as students across the country have been instructed for years, they remained quiet, impossibly quiet. At times, they hushed classmates who screamed in agony from the bullets that tore through their small bodies. Then, they waited. Waited for the adults, whom they could hear in the hallway. If they were just patient, those adults would save them. Hundreds of law enforcement officers descended on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that day in May 2022. They, too, waited. They waited for someone, anyone, to tell them what to do. They waited for the right keys and specialized equipment to open doors. They waited out of fear that the lack of ballistic shields and flash-bangs would leave them vulnerable against the power of an AR-15-style rifle. Most astonishingly, they waited for the children’s cries to confirm that people were still alive inside the classrooms.

The kids had been told repeatedly to be quiet, and they were. The cops had been told repeatedly to immediately confront an active shooter, and they waited instead.

One Uvalde police officer told investigators two kids in his family died in the shooting but he didn’t attend their funerals because “some of his relatives ‘think that we fucking let ’em die.'”

The initial probe by the Texas Rangers, the DPS’ investigative arm, is complete but has not been made public. Of the hundreds of officers who responded that day, less than a handful have been fired, including Arredondo. An attorney representing Arredondo released a statement before he was terminated, saying that his client was being used as a “fall guy.” Several officers from various agencies either resigned, were reassigned or retired.

The relatives’ response is understandable, but I’ve got some sympathy for those cops too. I can tell you from experience that the overwhelming human impulse when someone starts firing a gun in your presence is to run away like a scared fucking bunny. But I’m not a cop whose job it is to confront active shooters.

The thing is, we’re not going to address the root cause of our mass shooting problem in America — that we’re ass-deep in battlefield-grade weapons — anytime soon. So it’s therefore our obligation as a society to develop the capacity to respond in ways that minimize the death and destruction to innocent bystanders.

The kids are doing their part. One girl in Uvalde was telling her classmates “just be as quiet as a mouse,” and they were. Now the grownups in law enforcement need to step up their training too and be fully prepared to hurl themselves at madmen firing 100 rounds a minute. If doing so makes all the participants realize how fucking insane this entire situation is, so much the better.

Open thread.

ETA: Scout211 in comments below shared a link to a trailer for a documentary the PBS series FRONTLINE produced while working with ProPublica and the Texas Tribune on this story. It airs today. Scout also shared a link to statement from the news organizations on why they’re publishing details that haven’t been officially released by the state investigators. Thanks, Scout!