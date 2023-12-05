A Holiday to Remember

This Chevy ad, which commenter marcopolo sent to me, is really more like a short movie, a work of art, about a loved one’s dementia during the holidays.

I wondered how any ad taking on this subject matter could possibly not be tacky, but it wasn’t.

I know we have some BJ peeps who are going through this, and I can’t imagine that it’s not even tougher during the holidays. You may find this comforting, or it may hit too close to home.

One of my takeaways is that even when it seems like there’s nothing you can do, maybe there’s some small thing you can do.

I just wanted to share this somehow in case others might like to see it, but don’t feel like you have to watch to comment – this is a totally open thread, so we can talk about anything.

Open thread.