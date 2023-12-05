Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let there be snark.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

How are Republicans going to find someone with more charisma and personal charm than Jim Jordan?

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tuesday Afternoon Open Thread

Tuesday Afternoon Open Thread

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: 

A Holiday to Remember

This Chevy ad, which commenter marcopolo sent to me, is really more like a short movie, a work of art, about a loved one’s dementia during the holidays.

I wondered how any ad taking on this subject matter could possibly not be tacky, but it wasn’t.

I know we have some BJ peeps who are going through this, and I can’t imagine that it’s not even tougher during the holidays.  You may find this comforting, or it may hit too close to home.

One of my takeaways is that even when it seems like there’s nothing you can do, maybe there’s some small thing you can do.

I just wanted to share this somehow in case others might like to see it, but don’t feel like you have to watch to comment – this is a totally  open thread, so we can talk about anything.

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BretH
  • CaseyL
  • Dan B
  • Guy Incognito
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • jackmac
  • Jay
  • Jeffro
  • karen marie
  • Kay
  • kindness
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Mousebumples
  • Old School
  • Raoul Paste
  • Scott
  • Searcher
  • Soprano2
  • Sparkedcat
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Ten Bears
  • Torrey
  • Trivia Man
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      Why the fuck is Liz Cheney on MSNBC? She just gave some bullshit answer to Wallace about why she voted for and supported Trump throughout this whole fucking term, except for the insurrection. The fucking nerve of that right-wing shitbag to pretend she’s some moral fucking crusader against injustice is as false as anything that comes out of Trump’s mouth.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      BretH

      Saw that from a share on Facebook and it got really dusty in the house when the commercial hit its stride. It’s better in the few minutes it runs than many a full length movie, imo.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      That commercial hit a nerve with me a day or two ago…whew.

      In other news: Tuberville has lifted his 10+ month hold on over 430 military officers’ promotions.  McConnell got to him and said a) you’re about to lose a bipartisan vote to promote them anyway, and b) you’re going to make the party look terrible in a presidential election year.  So…all the best reasons!

      (none of this has been reported on Fox of course, the fuckers)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ten Bears

      Made me cry, durn ya’

      There’s one of those old crummies sittin’ out back of the barn, doesn’t look near that good

      Do not discount Darth’s Daughter …

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      simon_wdc
      3h
      Very encouraging – new gold standard Harvard IOP youth poll of 18-29 year olds finds:
      – Biden over Trump 57-33 (+24), similar to final 2020 vote.
      – Young Dems much more likely to vote in 2024 than young Rs or independents.
      Light all those Nov polls with Biden single digit leads among young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jackie

      A beautiful moving commercial! I held back tears until John Denver’s voice made me cry.

      Thanks for front paging this!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Soprano2

      That ad was posted in my FB spouse support group. It made me cry. People talked about how it’s not that simple, which is for sure true, but it’s good in that it humanizes people with dementia. There are so many comments in that group about how friends never visit anymore, it breaks my heart.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scott

      Man,  I just sat here and cried a bunch.  Brought back bittersweet memories of being with Mom and her dementia.  Just walking the neighborhood holding hands in a complete reversal of roles.  I cherish those memories.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Raoul Paste

      I like the Amazon, commercial of the elderly ladies sledding down a hill,   The Beatles background music of In My Life is what makes the room dusty,

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Dan B

      I couldn’t watch the whole commercial.  Going through my mother’s much milder dementia while AIDS was going full tilt.  She was living in my house.  I went to work and came home to keep her company except when it was time to visit a friend in hospital or on their deathbed.  I did not have a partner until a few years before she died.  I guess there’s still a deep well of grief for a decade and a half.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Sparkedcat

      Definitely a tear jerker. Especially when you are witnessing the slow decline of someone you love. There comes a day when you take the car keys away.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Soprano2

      @Sparkedcat: Or in my case you get the state to say they aren’t allowed to drive anymore. No way he would stop voluntarily. He still asks why he doesn’t have a key to his Blazer. I tell him it’s because he’s not allowed to drive anymore.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jay

      Logo
      Mike Eckel (@mikeeckel.bsky.social)
      @Mike_Eckel
      2h
      This seems to be the reason why Zelenskiy decided to (was advised to) cancel his appearance. 👇
      CSPAN
      Jim Sciutto
      @jimsciutto
      4h
      Breaking: Ukrainian President Zelensky will not attend classified briefing virtually anymore because of a “last-minute” matter, says Sen Schumer. Zelensky also didn’t end up appearing virtually at the House briefing, lawmakers said.
      Dec 5, 2023 · 8:44 PM UTC

      https://nitter.net/Mike_Eckel/status/1732138824006799785#m

      Reply
    22. 22.

      CaseyL

      Holy hell, that commercial is a work of art.  Made me bawl.

      My Mom still has all her marbles at 89, but her body is slowly failing.  During a recent conversation, she said that, over the years, if she had one wish regarding old age, it was that her mind stayed intact.  She has, so far, gotten her wish.

      Regarding Liz Cheney – I don’t know what value she adds to any political conversation.  She has no constituency outside the MSM.  The GOP has disowned her entirely, and Democrats don’t want or need her for anything, because other than her renunciation of all things Trump (which only happened after he sicced a mob on her workplace), her policy positions are simply awful.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Why the fuck is Liz Cheney on MSNBC?

      Like 2001 “it’s full of stars”, MSNBC is full of Republicans or former Republicans or Never Trump Republicans. Like most corporate media, MSNBC is not our friend (h/t Driftglass and Bluegal and they are right as rain).

      I watched Rachel Maddow’s interview last night and not a hardball thrown.  It’s crystal clear that Liz has no answers for her voting record, her reprehensible (former) colleagues whom she not too long ago considered principled and honorable, the misled “patriots” who stormed the Capitol.

      Oh yeah, she’s hawking a book (the shorter answer is usually better).

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mousebumples

      I’ll have to watch and listen later as I’m at my daughter’s YMCA gymnastics lessons right now. Dementia is tough, however, so thank you for highlighting this.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Trivia Man

      @Kay: I have high hopes the youth will save the country and the world. Not just in this country in 2024, but world wide transformative change.

      It starts with turning out to actually vote. They own the world already, through strength of numbers and energy to DO STUFF. And compassion.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Torrey

      Thanks for front-paging this. It is indeed simplistic, but, as Soprano2 pointed out, it humanizes people with dementia at a time of year when that’s important. I’m glad they set it up so the granddaughter takes initiative. The actress playing the grandmother is spectacular.

      As for the use of John Denver, yeah, OK. There was no way they were going to get a non-soppy song for this, although I have a suspicion that what the grandmother really wanted to hear was one of Bette Midler’s raunchier numbers or possibly something with a heavy beat by the Rolling Stones.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Really well done ad. Made me cry.  I really admire the creative people who have the talent to do stuff like this. Music, movies, ads, books whatever.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.