Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Tuberville Backs Down (Mostly)

Happier holidays for a whole lot of military families!

Far as I can tell, ‘Coach Tubbs’ just doesn’t like having women in *his* military (and I doubt he’s got much use for military POCs, either, especially at a level where they’re giving orders to white enlisteds). The anti-abortion blat gave him an excuse for bollixing up military readiness, making trouble for a Democratic administration, and most important of all: Media attention for Tommy Tuberville!

Per the Associated Press:

The Senate in a single stroke Tuesday approved about 425 military promotions after Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama ended a monthlong blockade of nominations over his opposition to a Pentagon abortion policy.

Tuberville had been under pressure from members of both sides of the political aisle to end his holds as senators complained about the toll it was taking on service members and their families, and on military readiness.

“Thank God, these military officers will now get the promotion they so rightfully earned,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The action came hours after Tuberville said Tuesday he’s “not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer.” He said holds would continue, however, for about 11 of the highest-ranking military officers, those who would be promoted to what he described as the four-star level or above.

There were 451 military officers affected by the holds as of Nov. 27. It’s a stance that has left key national security positions unfilled and military families with an uncertain path forward.

Tuberville was blocking the nominations in opposition to Pentagon rules that allow travel reimbursement when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care. President Joe Biden’s administration instituted the new rules after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion, and some states have limited or banned the procedure…

For months, many of the military officers directly impacted by Tuberville’s holds declined to speak out, for fear any comments would be seen as political. But as the pressures on their lives and the lives of the officers serving under them increased, they began to speak about how not being able to resettle their families in new communities was impacting not only them, but their military kids and spouses.

They talked about how some of their most talented junior officers were going to get out of the military because of the instability they saw around them, and they talked about how having to perform multiple roles because of so many vacancies was putting enormous additional stress on an already overworked military community.

The issue came to a head when U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith suffered a heart attack in October, just two days after he’d talked about the stress of the holds at a military conference…

In the end, Schumer said Tuberville ended up failing to get anything that he wanted and held it out as a warning to others who might attempt similar efforts in the future to undo policies they oppose.

“It’s a risky strategy that will not succeed,” Schumer said. “I hope it doesn’t happen again.”

The Democrats, fortunately, are not in a forgiving mood:
I endorse this message:

    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      Is the Senate stuck with the rule that allowed Tuberville to pull this stunt?  Do they have to wait for a fresh Senate term, or can they amend the rule(s) in the meantime?

      I am wondering if Tuberville just made himself a one-term Senator.  Which would release him to return to his home.  In Florida.

      I wish we, the people allegedly being represented, could do something about these whack congressional rules.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Trivia Man

      The 4 stars are the ones TFIG needs to have open to implement his plans. But there are few enough they can be done one at a time.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      CaseyL

      The GOP waited 10 months to push back: Fuck ’em all.

      Between their no-abortions-at-all policies and their guns-guns-guns-everywhere policies, the GOP  believes only fetuses have a right to life.  (Well, fetuses… and the very rich who can afford the kind of security that keeps them safe from randomized shootings.)  Once you’re out of the womb, you’ve got no rights at all.  And that’s how the GOP likes it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      Regarding Tuberville’s “pretty much a draw”, I’m curious what he thinks “they” wanted and didn’t get. Blanket approval of all the outstanding promotions, perhaps?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      wjca

      those who would be promoted to what he described as the four-star level or above.

      “or above”

      Wow, it’s only been half a century since anybody was promoted above 4 star rank.  In fact, the rank was formally retired (in the 1980s IIRC).  But doubtless the junior senator from Alabama Florida would be ignorant of that fact.  As he is of so many others.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      Bravo. I wondered if they would follow thru:

      “Today, the State Department is implementing a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals believed to have been involved in undermining peace, security or stability in the West Bank, including through committing acts of violence or taking other actions that unduly restrict civilians’ access to essential services and basic necessities,” Blinken said.
      President Joe Biden and other senior US officials have warned repeatedly that Israel must act to stop violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, which has increased since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
      “We have underscored to the Israeli government the need to do more to hold accountable extremist settlers who have committed violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank,” Blinken said.
      Blinken did not announce individual visa bans, but department spokesman Matthew Miller said the bans would be implemented starting Tuesday and would cover “dozens” of settlers and their families, with more to come. He did not give a number and didn’t identify any of those targeted due to confidentiality reasons.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      @hells littlest angel: At least at the link, it’s fixed:

      The Senate in a single stroke Tuesday approved about 425 military promotions after Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama ended a monthslong blockade of nominations over his opposition to a Pentagon abortion policy.

      “monthslong” is, according to at least some dictionaries, an actual word, though my browser’s spellchecker doesn’t like it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dr. bloor

      It was pretty much a draw.  They didn’t get what they wanted, and we didn’t get what we wanted.

      Fortunately for Coach, he has ample experience spinning humiliating losses.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RSA

      Why do Alabama Republicans hate the U.S. military?

      …is a question I hope gets raised at every possible opportunity.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Feckless

      It’s not senator tuberville it’s traitor tuberville it’s not coach tuberville it’s traitor tuberville.

      He’s a traitor.

      It’s important that you always call him what he is and nothing else.

      Reply

