Happier holidays for a whole lot of military families!

Senate confirms by voice vote hundreds of military nominees blocked by Tommy Tuberville over his demand that the Pentagon scrap its abortion policies. After Tuberville relented, Schumer says: “Today, hundreds of military families across the country can breathe a sigh of relief.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 5, 2023

Senate confirmed by unanimous consent over 400 senior military promotions, previously blocked by Sen. Tuberville (R-AL) over DoD's abortion policy. Schumer from Senate floor: "While today's confirmations are good news, these holds should never have happened in the first place." pic.twitter.com/Am4K1w3iCn — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) December 5, 2023

Far as I can tell, ‘Coach Tubbs’ just doesn’t like having women in *his* military (and I doubt he’s got much use for military POCs, either, especially at a level where they’re giving orders to white enlisteds). The anti-abortion blat gave him an excuse for bollixing up military readiness, making trouble for a Democratic administration, and most important of all: Media attention for Tommy Tuberville!

Per the Associated Press:

The Senate in a single stroke Tuesday approved about 425 military promotions after Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama ended a monthlong blockade of nominations over his opposition to a Pentagon abortion policy. Tuberville had been under pressure from members of both sides of the political aisle to end his holds as senators complained about the toll it was taking on service members and their families, and on military readiness. “Thank God, these military officers will now get the promotion they so rightfully earned,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. The action came hours after Tuberville said Tuesday he’s “not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer.” He said holds would continue, however, for about 11 of the highest-ranking military officers, those who would be promoted to what he described as the four-star level or above. There were 451 military officers affected by the holds as of Nov. 27. It’s a stance that has left key national security positions unfilled and military families with an uncertain path forward. Tuberville was blocking the nominations in opposition to Pentagon rules that allow travel reimbursement when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care. President Joe Biden’s administration instituted the new rules after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion, and some states have limited or banned the procedure…

For months, many of the military officers directly impacted by Tuberville’s holds declined to speak out, for fear any comments would be seen as political. But as the pressures on their lives and the lives of the officers serving under them increased, they began to speak about how not being able to resettle their families in new communities was impacting not only them, but their military kids and spouses. They talked about how some of their most talented junior officers were going to get out of the military because of the instability they saw around them, and they talked about how having to perform multiple roles because of so many vacancies was putting enormous additional stress on an already overworked military community. The issue came to a head when U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith suffered a heart attack in October, just two days after he’d talked about the stress of the holds at a military conference… In the end, Schumer said Tuberville ended up failing to get anything that he wanted and held it out as a warning to others who might attempt similar efforts in the future to undo policies they oppose. “It’s a risky strategy that will not succeed,” Schumer said. “I hope it doesn’t happen again.”

The Democrats, fortunately, are not in a forgiving mood:



Tuberville: It was pretty much a draw. They didn’t get what they wanted. We didn’t get what I wanted. pic.twitter.com/jTj1KHp6ha — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2023

For 10 months, Senator Tuberville held our servicemembers and national security hostage to restrict reproductive freedom.⁰

Today, he backed down. But the impact on our military won't be forgotten. Republicans have shown they're willing to risk everything to ban abortion. https://t.co/AF59QxdMEu — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) December 5, 2023

For almost a year, Sen. Tuberville has recklessly delayed confirmations of hundreds of U.S. military personnel. The Senate made headway today in confirming the bulk of Tuberville's stalled noms, but I will continue to push for those remaining—some 4-star noms—to be approved. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) December 5, 2023

Tuberville's reckless holds on military promotions hurt military families & national security—all because of his obsession with restricting abortion for servicemembers.

Glad to see him finally stand down on most of his destructive holds, but he’s still blocking 4-star promotions. pic.twitter.com/RXAFUwRnHl — Congressman Chris Deluzio (@RepDeluzio) December 5, 2023

After months of jeopardizing our national security, Sen. Tuberville today dropped many of his holds on military promotions. I’m glad hundreds of our nation’s finest military leaders will finally receive the promotions they’ve earned. Here’s my full statement: pic.twitter.com/PMtXqXvCUz — Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) December 5, 2023

I endorse this message: