Open Border, Open Thread

by | 62 Comments

This post is in: 

I read a depressing sentence somewhere earlier to the effect that the war for Ukraine is being lost in the U.S. Congress. Democrats are saying as much during the ongoing negotiations for aid for Ukraine that are currently linked with border security funding: (WaPo)

“I just don’t think there’s any question that we are about to abandon Ukraine,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), one of the key negotiators on the border package. “When Vladimir Putin marches into Kyiv and into Europe, Republicans will have to live with the fact that our sons and daughters will be over fighting when Vladimir Putin marches into a NATO country. They will rue the day that they decided to play politics.”

Maybe the dwindling handful of GOP Russia hawks would rue that day, but the ascendent Trumpists in the House (and some in the Senate) would welcome a right-wing, ethno-Christianist conquest of Europe. They want that for this continent too and would merrily leave NATO allies to their fate, never mind that it would destroy American credibility in international affairs until the heat death of the sun.

Still, as bad as the situation is, I wonder if Republicans are handing Democrats a political opportunity here by insisting on hardline immigration reform. In purely political terms, if Democrats accept some version of a border crackdown in exchange for foreign aid, they could continue support for Ukraine and defang one of the Republicans’ most potent issues against the president at the same time.

I’m not advocating that path, just noting the possibility. Whether it would even be possible depends on what terms the GOP is offering, and I see maddeningly few specifics in the reporting but assume Republican proposals are horrible. I also assume there will be no good options on the table since we’re negotiating with nihilists. But if anyone can get a least-terrible deal in this situation, maybe it’s Biden.

Open thread.

    62Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      We’ve seen in the past that nothing is done (or not done) until it’s done.  Everything up to that point is just talk.

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      I wish there were a plausible way to explain this to Republican voters. “putin will not stop with Ukraine if we stop supporting Ukraine, and he will eventually move to other European countries, some of which are NATO countries, which means the US would get involved, which means your children or siblings or spouses would be sent off to war to fight the russians because Republicans in Congress didn’t care about stopping him.” But too many of them are either normies who probably barely even understand the war at all, or gullible morons who think Ukraine is run by Nazis and putin is saving them and would never go after any other country.

    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      In purely political terms, if Democrats accept some version of a border crackdown in exchange for foreign aid, they could continue support for Ukraine and defang one of the Republicans’ most potent issues against the president at the same time.

      Dems should absolutely take this “deal” if it means huge amounts of support over a long time horizon for Ukraine.

      Take the $$$ and slow-walk the border shit, no matter what it is.  What are Republicans going to do, complain about government inefficiency and run on “making government better”?  LOL

    5. 5.

      JMG

      the politics of “the border” (funny how there’s only one) dictate that there is no proposal the Republicans can accept from Biden, even their own, as it is meant to be a problem with no solution except Republicans in power. Since “the border” is shorthand for “too many nonwhite people in ths country” there can be no solution except visible cruelty to those seeking to enter the US. That makes the racists feel better and that alone.

    7. 7.

      Soprano2

      On NPR this morning Chris Murphy said what the Republicans are asking for is completely closed borders. That’s why it’s so problematic – they’re trying to force all of TFG’s border policies onto the Biden administration.

    10. 10.

      Alison Rose

      @cain: True. I’d ask those people why they support a man who has caused hundreds (thousands?) of children and babies to be kidnapped from their families and brainwashed into thinking they’re someone else. But I’m sure they’d find a way to excuse that, too. Amoral sacks of fetid garbage, the lot of them.

    11. 11.

      Soprano2

      @Alison Rose: I have a co-worker who is an ex-cop and military reservist who told me last week that we need to stop sending money to Ukraine. I asked him if he knew most of that money was actually being spent to restore the stockpiles of older stuff we were sending to Ukraine, and asked him if it was a good idea for Putin to be able to invade Poland. He scoffed and said that would never happen, and I told him yes it will if he gets Ukraine he won’t stop there, he wants Poland and Georgia and all the Baltics too. If he attacks a NATO state we’ll have to fight them, I wish people understood that!

    12. 12.

      New Deal democrat

      @Jeffro: The risks are vastly asymmetric. Any damage done from accepting border or asylum restrictions will be far easier to undo than the damage of Putin marching through Ukraine.

    14. 14.

      Surly Duff

      The risks are vastly asymmetric. Any damage done from accepting border or asylum restrictions will be far easier to undo than the damage of Putin marching through Ukraine.

      This! It’s not like there is a single person in this country who is satisfied with current border policy anyway. Negotiate, compromise, get it done, live to fight another day.

    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      @Soprano2: It’s just amazing to me how easily people live within their fantasy worlds where bad things don’t happen. Like, what about putin’s entire life makes anyone think the dude ever makes a good decision? He is entropy incarnate.

    23. 23.

      eversor

      @zhena gogolia:

      They want NATO fall.  NATO is made up of and controlled by socially liberal nations and that is not compatible with Christianity and the nations are losing their religion rapidly.

      They want NATO to fall and the old authoritarian and nationalistic Christendom to return.  And they will stop at nothing to do that even if it means selling out everyone and everything.

      In the end either Christianity is going away or they are getting what they want.  And since we won’t tackle Christianity we might as well get this over with now and give it to them and load ourselves into the trains!

    26. 26.

      CaseyL

      The GOP increasingly seem like they’re ALL Russian assets.

      The Christofascists want Russia to wage war on Europe, not only because they hate Europe, but also because they are absolutely focused on the End Times, and absolutely determined to bring the End Times about.

      The oligarch-funded GOP want Russia to win because they want the US to be an oligarchy.

      It’s simply stupid to think the GOP has any vestigial concern for freedom and democracy – here or abroad – when their every action for the past 7 years shows the opposite.

      It’s not that “they don’t care.”  They do care.  They care about destroying liberal democracy wherever it is.

    29. 29.

      cain

      @sdhays: If Trump wins he will move to get out of NATO, but I think that requires congressional approval and if we hold any of them it won’t happen – but he will definitely be putting in low energy if any NATO countries get attacked.

    30. 30.

      jimmiraybob

      @Alison Rose: “I wish there were a plausible way to explain this to Republican voters. “putin will not stop with Ukraine if we stop supporting Ukraine, and he will eventually move to other European countries,…”

      Alaska.  Also too.

    32. 32.

      Eduardo

      I’m not advocating that path, just noting the possibility

      Let me advocate that path, screaming and yelling.

      Immigration is great for this country:  legal high skilled immigration, but also low, medium and high skilled immigration from people who take that kind of risks and hardship to improve their lives. Not to talk about the human angle of this.  And much more.

      But “the border” is a super salient issue and we fucking need to prevent a fascist government.  That takes precedence over most anything.  Does the Biden people have gotten a sudden critical case of Ben Rodhesism and think this time Maduro will allow free elections? I certainly hope not, but let Maduro pump all the oil he can before 11/2024.   I would personally resuscitate, then fellate Fidel Castro if that assures Biden takes NE-02.

      And also:  the troubles at the border are not uniquely but partially an attack on the US by the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and most likely Mexico, too.

      Plus: Ukraine and Europe alone are important enough to “DO SOMETHING” about the border.

    33. 33.

      Hoodie

      @Alison Rose: Some of them may think (1) Russia has had so much trouble trying to conquer Ukraine that he wouldn’t be able to take on other European states, (2) even if he does, it will just be a few small states that they don’t give a shit about, and (3) Putin will be dead soon enough.  What that fails to take into account is that Putin has used to war to change the nature of the Russian state, namely, to turn it back into an imperialist state in which armament production and expansion is prioritized over everything else, and silencing anyone internally who questions that program.  Those are institutional changes that will likely outlive Putin unless he is discredited by defeat.    In that sense, it may be counterproductive to just reference this in terms of Putin.

    35. 35.

      Soprano2

      @Alison Rose: I think about half of it is “they were bad to TFG, we shouldn’t help them” and half is misguided worries about the budget. That’s why I pointed out that the money is mostly being spent here at home to replenish our stockpiles with newer, better stuff. You’d think some one like that would be in favor of it.

    36. 36.

      cain

      I see Kevin McCarthy is retiring after this year – that means congress is going to be even more shitty with razor thin majority.

    37. 37.

      Tony Jay

      @Miss Bianca:

      What the hell is a “completely closed border”? No legal immigration at all?

      There was a conversation in the Late Night Thread on this topic in the context of Trumpy’s “Dictator for a Day” admission to a horrified Hannity. I said that basically a “completely closed border” is code for the extreme legal powers they’d have to give themselves to achieve anything close to what they say they want, and it’s those open-ended Emergency Act style powers they really want so they can do ‘other stuff’.

      “‘Close The Border’ in the sense MAGAworld mean it would require granting wide-ranging extra-constitutional powers to deny anyone they like exit from or entry to the USA, which would include powers of search and seizure, powers to backtrack actual or potential violations of border security down the line to groups, organisations or individuals suspected of enabling, assisting or supporting efforts to ‘open the border’, powers to access private data records in pursuit of actual or potential border violations, as well as a massive increase in staffing for the bodies who would physically close the border, investigate actual or potential violations of border security and run the centres required to house border security violators…. So, yeah. On Day Two a President Trump would wake up with a couple of national paramilitary militias and the right to arrest, investigate, detain, intern, impound, annex, confiscate, and requisition anyone, anything or anywhere he wants within the USA’s borders. Technically he wouldn’t need to claim dictatorial powers, he’d already have them. How. Very. Clever.”

      Shorter – It’s not about the Border. It’s about setting an unobtainable goal to justify unrestricted power to hurt the right people.

    38. 38.

      Soprano2

      @Miss Bianca: That’s what it sounded like to me. Here’s the nut of what he said they want:

      MURPHY: I certainly have been reluctant to negotiate in public as the lead Democratic negotiator on this question of border policy changes, but I think I can characterize it this way. I and Democrats acknowledge right now there are far too many people crossing the border and being released into the country. Many of them don’t have a legitimate claim of asylum. So we want to change the laws and surge resources to the border so that far fewer people are crossing and far fewer people are released into the country that don’t have a legitimate claim of asylum.

      Republicans want to close the border, just close it so that even people who are legitimately fleeing terror and torture have no opportunity to present their case. Now, that’s a demand that sounds familiar because it’s what Donald Trump ran on. But I don’t think it’s in the best traditions of this country to deny people with legitimate claims of asylum access to the United States. And I don’t think that that’s what the American people support. So that’s where we are stuck, is the Democrats are willing to make significant progress changing the law, resources to reduce the number of people being led into the interior. Republicans are making much more hard-line demands.

    40. 40.

      wjca

      @Alison Rose: I’d ask those people why they support a man who has caused hundreds (thousands?) of white, Christian children and babies to be kidnapped from their families

      Fixed that for you.  Because that’s how you show them that Putin isn’t just doing what they want to do at our border.

    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      Early (really early) chatter about a McCarthy replacement, with one comedy farmer floated among the many “who?”s.

      Two Republicans, David Giglio, a Madera Ranchos business owner, and Matthew Piatt, an Oregon consultant, already entered the field. Democrat Marisa Wood, a Bakersfield school teacher who fell to McCarthy by more than 34 percentage points in the 2022 election, said she is running again. [tell me you didn’t read that as gigolo]

      Democrats John Burrows, a Fresno public affairs entrepreneur, and Andy Morales of Bakersfield, a recent college graduate working in private security, are also running. Ben Dewell, who ran as a Democrat in the primary for California’s 20th last year, is campaigning in 2024 as an Independent.

      Several Republicans from the southern San Joaquin Valley could mount campaigns: State Sen. Shannon Grove of Bakersfield; retiring Assemblyman Devon Mathis of Porterville; Assemblyman Vince Fong; and Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig. They were all mentioned as potential candidates during conversations with consultants this week. None have announced.

      Another question on the special election will be if someone decides to hold the seat for only that short period of time, as happened after former Rep. Devin Nunes, a Tulare Republican, left Congress to run former President Donald Trump’s media venture. Former Republican Rep. Connie Conway decided to hold the seat for just six months.

      Now Nunes’ name has been tossed around by political experts to succeed McCarthy. He had $11.4 million remaining in his campaign account at the end of September. [This will be very tempting for little Devin and Devin’s Cow and Devin’s Mom. After all, we managed to cough up Darrell Issa 2.0, evidently without obvious embarrassment.]

      Whomever runs, a McCarthy endorsement would definitely be a plus. “He’s highly popular in his district,” said David Wasserman, senior editor and elections analyst for the Cook Political Report.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/election/california-elections/article282747508.html#storylink=cpy

    42. 42.

      JWR

      Last night’s Amanpour & Co was quite good on both the threat posed by The Former Guy (& goons), and the systematic destruction of Gaza, which is only beginning to see widespread disease. The first interview was with Tim Alberta, (CNN Videos link), whose latest book is The Kingdom, The Power, And The Glory, the next was with some journalist on the border with Gaza. Didn’t get his name, but powerful stuff.

    43. 43.

      evodevo

      @Miss Bianca:  Yes…and Trumpy has made that clear…MAGA only wants Scandinavian white people…
      As Durbin explained how deal would impact ppl from Haiti, Trump said, “Haiti? Why do we want people from Haiti here?” Then they got Africa. ‘Why do we want these people from all these shithole countries here? We should have more people from places like Norway.”  — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) January 11, 2018
      https://www.reuters.com/world/us/how-trump-would-crack-down-immigration-second-term-2023-11-14/

    44. 44.

      Motivated Seller

      Maybe I’m mis-remembering, but Obama negotiated with Congressional Republicans, for ages, over “Improved Border Security” in exchange for other legislative priorities.  It never worked.  I believe Obama eventually realized that Republicans were negotiating in bad faith; because their true purpose was to make him a one-term President.  No amount of accommodation to Republican “concerns” got him anything.

      I do not expect appeasing Republican demands over “Improved Border Security” this time will produce anything different.

      Perhaps Republicans’ true purpose is to rule. And which is why they are increasingly unwilling to help the democracy of Ukraine defend itself against Russian authoritarian takeover.

    46. 46.

      wjca

      @Miss Bianca: What the hell is a “completely closed border”? No legal immigration at all?

      Immigration restricted to those who are a) (white) northern European, b) Christian (preferably Protestant), and c) state that they are coming to get away from their country’s socialist government.

    47. 47.

      Tony Jay

      @eversor:

      And you know the worst thing? You’ll be squashed on that train with all those silly Libs who just wouldn’t listen to your warnings, not even when you proved your seriousness by voting straight Republican (so serious), and you know what they’ll probably be singing?

      Hymns.

      God Above, won’t that just be awful… for you?

    51. 51.

      wjca

      @Alison Rose: Well…not all of those kids are Christians, and some may not be white. Putting it that way would make it sound like those kids were the ones we should care about.

      I don’t think so.  We aren’t trying to change how these people see the world — desirable as that would be.  Just to leverage their existing beliefs, however noxious, in service of getting the right thing done.

      It’s like accepting stupid and repulsive demands about the border in order to get the Ukraine funding done.  Unpleasant, but unfortunately probably necessary.

    56. 56.

      trollhattan

      @Motivated Seller:

      Remember this?

      The Comprehensive Immigration Reform Act of 2007 (full name: Secure Borders, Economic Opportunity and Immigration Reform Act of 2007 (S. 1348)) was a bill discussed in the 110th United States Congress that would have provided legal status and a path to citizenship for the approximately 12 million undocumented immigrants residing in the United States. The bill was portrayed as a compromise between providing a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and increased border enforcement: it included funding for 300 miles (480 km) of vehicle barriers, 105 camera and radar towers, and 20,000 more Border Patrol agents, while simultaneously restructuring visa criteria around high-skilled workers. The bill also received heated criticism from both sides of the immigration debate.

      The bill was introduced in the United States Senate on May 9, 2007, but was never voted on, though a series of votes on amendments and cloture took place. The last vote on cloture, on June 7, 2007, 11:59 AM, failed 34–61 effectively ending the bill’s chances. A related bill S. 1639, on June 28, 2007, 11:04 AM, also failed 46–53.

      Republicans have been “hay-ull no!” about immigration reform for a LONG time.

    59. 59.

      Almost Retired

      @trollhattan:   Do you think there’s ANY hope for Democrats in McCarthy’s district?  You’re more in touch with the Central Valley than probably almost all of us here.

      Everyone says its “Bakersfield,” but it looks like most of the city itself is in another district.  So this District gets the oil suburbs and the rural Sierra areas.

      The Democrat whose name sounds like Gigolo was trounced by McCarthy last year.  Wonder if that’s a name recognition/leadership thing, or if it reflects the district’s mix?  Would love to pick this one up — but probably our best bet is for Newsom to drag his feet on setting the date for the special election ( I think he has 70 days).

    60. 60.

      marklar

      Miles Finch :  You feeling strong, my friend? Call me elf one more time.

      Buddy : [after a pause] He’s an angry elf.

      [Miles promptly attacks him]

      I’d like to thank eversor for reminding me of that scene. Thanks, buddy!

    61. 61.

      Another Scott

      @Almost Retired:

      A lot has happened since that election. Yeah, R+eleventy-seven, but who knows – maybe the people there don’t want another lying clown representing them going forward??

      Aaron Fritschner
      @Fritschner
      3h

      From humiliating himself to become leader, to bargaining away all his power to get a gavel he kept for less than a year, to saying “bring it on” right before he was voted out, to quitting months after berating reporters with the slogan “I never quit,” it’s been really real Kevin

      Kevin McCarthy
      @SpeakerMcCarthy
      Sep 19

      I never quit.

      [video]

      Dec 6, 2023 · 4:43 PM UTC

      Cheers,
      Scott.

