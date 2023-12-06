I read a depressing sentence somewhere earlier to the effect that the war for Ukraine is being lost in the U.S. Congress. Democrats are saying as much during the ongoing negotiations for aid for Ukraine that are currently linked with border security funding: (WaPo)

“I just don’t think there’s any question that we are about to abandon Ukraine,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), one of the key negotiators on the border package. “When Vladimir Putin marches into Kyiv and into Europe, Republicans will have to live with the fact that our sons and daughters will be over fighting when Vladimir Putin marches into a NATO country. They will rue the day that they decided to play politics.”

Maybe the dwindling handful of GOP Russia hawks would rue that day, but the ascendent Trumpists in the House (and some in the Senate) would welcome a right-wing, ethno-Christianist conquest of Europe. They want that for this continent too and would merrily leave NATO allies to their fate, never mind that it would destroy American credibility in international affairs until the heat death of the sun.

Still, as bad as the situation is, I wonder if Republicans are handing Democrats a political opportunity here by insisting on hardline immigration reform. In purely political terms, if Democrats accept some version of a border crackdown in exchange for foreign aid, they could continue support for Ukraine and defang one of the Republicans’ most potent issues against the president at the same time.

I’m not advocating that path, just noting the possibility. Whether it would even be possible depends on what terms the GOP is offering, and I see maddeningly few specifics in the reporting but assume Republican proposals are horrible. I also assume there will be no good options on the table since we’re negotiating with nihilists. But if anyone can get a least-terrible deal in this situation, maybe it’s Biden.

