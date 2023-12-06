Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: ‘Squeaker’ McCarthy Has Given His Notice

by

This post is in: , , , ,

If he was hoping for exclamations of horror and pleas that he recant, well…


… The rout of the Kevin McCarthy forces in the House of Representatives is now complete. Rep. Patrick McHenry, who was the interim Speaker between McCarthy’s ouster and the elevation of Congressman Mike Johnson (R-Megiddo), announced that he’s not running again and McCarthy himself announced on Wednesday that he’s out of Dodge immediately. (That he did so with a self-congratulatory video farewell to himself is stupendously hilarious.) From Politico:

I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started,” McCarthy wrote.

He’s going to be a lobbyist.

Few expected him to stay in the House as a rank-and-file member for long. Still, McCarthy is expected to remain active in party affairs, including exacting revenge against the Republican critics who helped torpedo his short-lived speakership. He confirmed he’d still be politically involved in the op-ed, writing that he plans to help recruit the “country’s best and brightest to run for elected office.” He also noted he is “committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders.” There have been tension points as he remained in the House, with some members suspicious that he had meddled in the nasty, three-week long search for his replacement. Since Speaker Mike Johnson was elected, McCarthy has remained mostly uninvolved in leadership.

My cynical heart leads me to wonder if McCarthy decided to bail midterm to make Speaker Johnson’s life miserable, whittling his majority down to two votes. Heh-heh-heh…

Unkindest cut of all:

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Moving this up from downstairs. FYI.

      The U.S. has filed war crime charges against four Russian soldiers accused of torturing an American during the Ukraine war. This is the first U.S. prosecution related to the ongoing war, as well as the first ever charges brought under the 30-year-old U.S. war crimes statute.

      The four Russians, including two senior officers, were charged with the torture, mistreatment, and unlawful confinement of an American citizen who was not fighting in the war, and therefore considered a “protected person.” Source

      Reply
    5. 5.

      wjca

      Even if the death that MTG worries about doesn’t happen, somebody else could quit in a sulk.  Seems to be a lot of that going around.  At least in their caucus.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      hrprogressive

      If I’m the Democrats, I file that Motion to Vacate tomorrow.

      Fuck Mike Johnson, and Fuck the Republican Party. Let them cobble together enough votes to keep him, or let them sort out another mess.

      Maybe Jeffries would pull it out, finally.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      kindness

      Nancy Pelosi should put up some sort of honorary motion/statement for Kevin McCarthy just to see all the Republicans vote against it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Percysowner

       

      Well, MTG made me laugh out loud. “hope no one dies!” Is quite the sentiment.

      Actually, if I remember all the voting shenanigans if 1) One or more Republicans suddenly get COVID or so ill they can’t attend. and 2) All the Democrats are healthy and available to attend a House session then 3) The Democrats can call to vacate the Speakership, elect Jefferies and change the rules to state that it will take a bipartisan effort to remove the Speaker.

      It won’t happen, but IIR much of the voting depended on Representatives in attendance. It would be lovely if that “one person can call to vacate” rule came to bite the Republicans in the ass.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      @Elizabelle:

      Ah yes, the Young Gones.

      I am, of course, aware that not all British TV comedy of the ‘80s crossed the Atlantic. Not to mention the music of Cliff Richard, who was only the artist Elvis could have been.

      I think the general take-away from this is, yeah, those Young Guns were useless arseholes.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RaflW

      McCarthy is expected to remain active in party affairs, including exacting revenge against Republican critics”

      A rare bit of good news on this crappy day.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Balconesfault

      When can New York hold an election to replace Santos.. and what’s the odds that the Dems could capture the seat?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      McCarthy has been teasing this to the media ever since he was ousted as speaker.  I was skeptical that he would really do it and assumed he was trolling for something from the current leadership.

      If my assumption was accurate, he clearly got nuthin’.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RaflW

      @NotMax: The GOP voted this evening to go soft and easy on Putin. The guy who made these war crimes against an American possible.

      That’s Republicans. In a very nasty nutshell.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sdhays

      Is BTC’s math right? The Democrats have something like 212/213 seats and the Republicans had something like 221/222. The Republicans are losing seats (and the Santos district will hopefully be a pickup), but they’ll have to lose a lot more to have fewer Republicans than Democrats.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Tony Jay

      Just out of interest, has any previous House majority rake-stepped itself into potential minority status?

      With a one vote margin surely there are a few GOP Reps in Bluestate seats who can see the oncoming storm and would prefer to go down punching their MAGA wreckers in the nuts? Speaker For The Dead Johnson is probably on borrowed time.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RaflW

      @sdhays: Do floor votes require 218 out of 425 at all times? Or is it occupied seats/2, plus 1 for a majority motion

      (Dems are at 213 at the moment. Hopefully stable, and then up one after the Feb. 13 special for the ex-Santos seat.)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lamh36

      good evening BJ.

      It’s official.  As my mother said to me today, “if the Lord says the same and the creek don’t rise…” moving to the bay area next February!

      I’ve accepted an offer for a fed job with a duty station of SF!

      I’m excited about the opportunity.

      Going to be saving up more money and starting some scouting missions for sure!!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      wjca

      @Tony Jay: With a one vote margin surely there are a few GOP Reps in Bluestate seats who can see the oncoming storm and would prefer to go down punching their MAGA wreckers in the nuts?

      There would certainly seem to be an opportunity for one or two pro-Ukraine House Republicans to tell Johnson: “Bring a clean bill to the floor, or we’ll vacate the chair and make Jefferies Speaker long enough to get it done.”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jinchi

      @Tony Jay: With a one vote margin ….

      Where do people keep coming up with a “one-vote margin”?

      Other than Santos and McCarthy in the near future, who is gone that would have trimmed a 222-213 Congress down to a one-vote margin?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      sdhays

      @Jinchi: There’s a lunatic from Ohio heading for a lucrative gig as a public university president, but yeah. Still not cutting it down to a one vote majority.

      Reply

