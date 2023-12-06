Update: he just quit https://t.co/EtfzudctNz — John Hicks (@JohnHicks00) December 6, 2023

If he was hoping for exclamations of horror and pleas that he recant, well…

Hahahaha RIP BOZO pic.twitter.com/VzCYYdYAZv — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) December 6, 2023

With George Santos, Kevin McCarthy, and Bill Johnson leaving Congress, Republicans will now be down to a 1 seat majority. Hakeem Jeffries could become Speaker solely because of Republicans’ own dysfunction. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) December 6, 2023





Kevin McCarthy resigning could be a huge problem for Republicans. He is one of the party's most prolific fundraisers. Without him, NRCC is going to take a big haircut with donations. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) December 6, 2023

Kevin McCarthy can’t be speaker anymore, so he’s going to stomp upstairs and sulk in his room. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 6, 2023

Kevin McCarthy is leaving the House to "serve America in new"—and surely horrifying—"ways." https://t.co/skGFjTeDeq — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 6, 2023

… The rout of the Kevin McCarthy forces in the House of Representatives is now complete. Rep. Patrick McHenry, who was the interim Speaker between McCarthy’s ouster and the elevation of Congressman Mike Johnson (R-Megiddo), announced that he’s not running again and McCarthy himself announced on Wednesday that he’s out of Dodge immediately. (That he did so with a self-congratulatory video farewell to himself is stupendously hilarious.) From Politico: “I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started,” McCarthy wrote. He’s going to be a lobbyist. Few expected him to stay in the House as a rank-and-file member for long. Still, McCarthy is expected to remain active in party affairs, including exacting revenge against the Republican critics who helped torpedo his short-lived speakership. He confirmed he’d still be politically involved in the op-ed, writing that he plans to help recruit the “country’s best and brightest to run for elected office.” He also noted he is “committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders.” There have been tension points as he remained in the House, with some members suspicious that he had meddled in the nasty, three-week long search for his replacement. Since Speaker Mike Johnson was elected, McCarthy has remained mostly uninvolved in leadership. My cynical heart leads me to wonder if McCarthy decided to bail midterm to make Speaker Johnson’s life miserable, whittling his majority down to two votes. Heh-heh-heh…

Kevin McCarthy saying that the Dems look like American and that congressional republicans look like the most exclusive country club in America should have been covered much more. Listen as he says the quiet part out loud 👇 pic.twitter.com/YeNCh14ga7 — Distill Social (@DistillSocial) December 6, 2023

The Young Guns are officially no more. https://t.co/evhqkelQ9G pic.twitter.com/90PJANs7K7 — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) December 6, 2023

He thinks Putin is paying Trump. Trump nearly got him killed. He supports Trump. Why would anyone not respect Kevin McCarthy? — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) December 6, 2023

Nancy Pelosi is 25 years older than Kevin McCarthy. One continues to be a successful member of Congress. The other is a burnout failure. One defended our nation’s Capitol at 80+. The other sold out our democracy for nothing. Younger does not equate to better. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) December 6, 2023

My dad asked me recently what I thought of Kevin McCarthy. In light of his retirement, I figured I’d share… pic.twitter.com/gTpjLKZObI — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) December 6, 2023

MTG weighs in on the slimming House Republican majority: “Hopefully no one dies.” https://t.co/FtatJp7JET — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 6, 2023

Unkindest cut of all: