Problematic (Open Thread)

Skull cookie screaming

I’ve had a hard time getting into the holiday spirit this year for several reasons too boring/stupid to recount. It wouldn’t matter except that I am the official Keeper of the Christmas Spirit™️ in my family. This has always been the case in my immediate family since my husband and kid are bah-humbug types.

Over the past almost-10 years, with the loss of my mom followed by the deaths of my grandmothers, it applies for my extended family too. Dog help us, I am now the family matriarch. Someone has to put up the fucking tree and decorations, plan the gatherings, etc., and that person is now me.

That’s okay because I genuinely love Christmas, but when I do feel grinchy come December, it’s problematic for the aforementioned reasons. So, to address the cheer deficit this year, I’ve been watching my favorite Christmas movies. The movies are also problematic.

One of the problematic movies is “Love Actually,” which I’ve watched every December for about two decades now. It’s an objectively terrible movie. If you don’t believe me, please proceed to this immortal 2013 takedown by Lindy West at Jezebel. Love it, hate it, never seen the movie — go read it. It’s hilarious.

Still, I love that dumb movie regardless of its many, many, many unforgiveable flaws. For one thing, it has an incredible cast, including Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Laura Linney and many other notables.

Also, there’s a reason West’s exhaustive and mostly accurate critique of every problematic “love” scenario in that movie does not include the epiphany experienced by Bill Nighy’s has-been rockstar character, Billy. This occurs when Billy realizes his long-suffering Scottish manager (Joe, played by Gregor Fisher) is actually the love of his life and that their decades-long platonic debauchery has been a lot of fun despite Billy’s constant complaints. So yeah: love, actually. For Billy and Joe, anyway.

My other Christmas movies are the Harry Potter films, which I watch in order. I realize they aren’t strictly holiday-themed, but Christmas figures in several of them, and we generally watch them during the holiday season for whatever reason; it’s a tradition.

The series (books and movies) is problematic mainly due to JK Rowling’s heel turn on trans rights, some legit (IMO) criticism of the use of stereotypes, etc. That said, I’ve personally seen kids who felt like misfits find a tribe — and develop a love of reading — with fellow HP fans.

Also, watching the actors grow up across the eight films is really cool. Especially the transformation of Neville Longbottom! Jesus Christ, who saw that coming? If you’d told me after my first viewing of “Sorcerer’s Stone” that I’d have problematic Mrs. Robinson-type feelings for Neville after “Deathly Hallows 2,” I’d assume someone spiked your butterbeer with Everclear.

Anyhoo, these are my problematic Christmas movies. And since I started watching them earlier this week, I got my tree and decorations done, Drunken Aunties Christmas Cookie night scheduled and family feasts planned. So that’s good.

Open thread.

    101Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Just hearing about the Drunken Aunties cookie night every year brightens my spirits!

      edit: Is there a place where we can apply to be an honorary Drunken Auntie?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Yarrow

      I’m with you on loving Love Actually. It used to be a Christmas tradition to watch it. Now it’s just too hard. So no.

      Is there a Christmas movie where everyone dies at the end? Or maybe one where someone is alone and stays alone and isn’t rescued by a good looking stranger/kind family? Or perhaps one where Christmas is mostly just meh and no, you don’t meet the nice people at the bar and feel festive, nor do you go out to dine alone and get caught up in a group of misfits. You just are alone and other people aren’t. That’s the kind of Christmas movie I need.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      I am not a big movie watcher, but we often turn on the Lord of the Rings movies around holiday time.

      I am also not fucken feeling it this year. Like, I just want the house to be clean. The holidays are so messy.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anoniminous

      Christmas

      The time of the year when people spend money they don’t have – at up to 30% interest – to buy cheap shoddy shit for people they don’t particularly like.  Then the whole clan gathers ’round to open the presents and exclaim just how happy you are to get a Nazi armband and a copy of Mein Kampf from That Uncle.  Then comes the family celebratory stuffing-of-the-face while discussing some celebrity you’ve never heard of and his/her/its various STDs, fungal diseases, and/or drug habit(s.)  During all this one sits, as one does when eduring one’s cretinous relatives smiling in  a vaguely pleasant way when what you’d really like to do is stab them in the chest, eyes, and throat with the carving fork.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Joy in FL

      Florida is a better place because you and your wit live here : )

      I know– it’s a very low bar, but that is no reflection on you.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      Oh, yeah. I saw Love, Actually in the theater many decades ago and it was indeed, awful. I never watched it again.

      My preferred Christmas movies are the ones from my childhood, so many decades ago.  I guess the memory of watching them with my sisters makes them extra special to me.  Like White Christmas, Holiday Inn and Miracle on 34th Street, (the black and white one from 1947). None of them are award-winning cinema, but pack a punch when it comes to memories of my childhood.  We all have one or more that trigger special feelings and memories.  That’s what makes them good movies.  At least in our hearts.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      Yes, the Harry Potter films work as Christmas movies. I also like Miracle on 34th Street, even though it is a bit corny.

      And it is very traditional, but I love the 1951 version of A Christmas Carol with Alastair Sim. Also, some years ago I saw Patrick Stewart perform his one-man show of A Christmas Carol. Fantastic.

      I like Love, Actually, despite all its flaws.

      Here’s a “John Lewis” style UK Christmas advert to kick off the holiday season.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      coin operated

      It’s just not Christmas until Hans falls from Nakatomi Tower.

      Campy as hell, but I love that movie

      Redshift got there first….

      Reply
    18. 18.

      zhena gogolia

      @Yarrow:
      I believe you’re looking for Black Christmas, with the great Olivia Hussey.
      I adore Love Actually and will fight anybody on that. I also love Christmas in Connecticut and Remember the Night, although the latter has some problematic scenes, but it was the 1940s.

      ETA: Sterling Holloway is a highlight.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Yarrow

      @Brachiator:

      Here’s a “John Lewis” style UK Christmas advert to kick off the holiday season.

      Nice but if I went to that pub I’d sit by myself and no one would talk to me. Probably some drunk 20-something guy would vomit on my shoes. Happy Christmas.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Craig

      Last year 5 days before flying California to East Coast my mom called and said she was positive for COVID. Had probably gotten it 5 days before. I flew to DC and stayed with a friend for a couple of nights waiting for a negative test from mom. I was indoctrinated into my friend Stephanie’s family tradition of gathering and watching Hallmark Holiday Movies. Incredibly bad, but an incredibly entertaining experience. Last year was the debut of the new Lindsey Lohan one. She’s a hotel heiress. Jack Wagoner from General Hospital is her father. Her big city boyfriend is a douche canoe. After she falls off a mountain and gets amnesia a lovable small mountain town guy with a cute daughter nurses her back to health in the small Inn that he’s struggling to keep afloat. I got drunk with Steph and her husband while Grandma and SIL held down the couch with the kids. I didn’t know all these cliches run through the whole genre. Steph’s youngest had printed out bingo cards of all the cliches and everyone had a grand old time pointing them out. Rollicking good time.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Anoniminous

      “Lion in Winter” with Peter O’Toole and the glorious Katherine Hepburn.  We watch it every year while slogging down the egg nog.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cmorenc

      Especially when I was a child, but continuing through my 30s, Christmas was a HUGE deal across my extended family, and now that I am the family patriarch, I have inherited their HUGE set of a couple hundred really nice Christmas tree ornaments.

      Except as implied by my now-patriarch status, my parents, both grandparents, and favorite aunt and uncle are all gone, and my two daughters are grown adults, one of them moved to a distant state – and for my wife and me, the Christmas spirit has gone flat as a two-liter coke bottle that’s been left open for a week.  We haven’t summoned the mojo to put up a tree for at least 4 years, and before that, the traditional ornament and lights festooned tree shrunk to tabletop size and then kinda dwindled to not bothering with even that.

      The missing element is being surrounded by lots if family who were gung-ho about elaborate Christmas gatherings and all the trimmings.  I’ve gone a long way from being so excited Christmas eve the last year I still believed in Santa Claus that my wonderful Uncle sat up for two hours reading me stories because I was too wound up with anticipation to sleep or be counted to stay in my bedroom until morning.

      I do miss that – but it’s gone, except vicariously through my grandkids the two times we spent christmas with my daughter in colorado.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Miss Bianca

      So, I’ve never watched Love, Actually, which is kind of weird considering how many of my favorite actors are in it. But now that I’ve read a couple reviews (including that Jezebel one, thanks, BC!), I think it’s probably safe to say that I’ll *never* watch it!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Suzanne

      @Yarrow: Usually, I try to leave them up until January 2. In 2020, I was really fucken not feeling Christmas (I bet you know why!) and I took them down on Boxing Day.

      I hate clutter — hate it — and I enjoy the holiday decorations. And then all of a sudden, I don’t.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      sheila in nc

      We just got a beautiful new floor in the living room so I’m damned if I’m going to mess it up with a cut tree.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      gwangung

      @sheila in nc: That’s the closest I have to a holiday tradition, although with a twist. It’s a stage play put on by a local theatre company, where NOBODY knows who the cast is…not even the other cast members…all cast members rehearse by themselves with the director.

      The first time they get to know who they’re performing with is the night of the show.

      Great fun, and a favorite of the local theatre community–always filled with favorites on the local scene.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Miss Bianca

      @Anoniminous: Or in other woids:

      Merry Christmas! Out with Merry Christmas! What’s Christmas to you but a time for paying bills without money; a time for finding yourself a year older but not an hour richer. If I could work my will, every idiot who goes about with “Merry Christmas” on his lips should be boiled with his own pudding and buried with a stake of holly through his heart. – Ebenezer Scrooge

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Nelle

      I wrestled my 17 month grandson down for a nap and promptly took an 11 minute sleep myself.  He has RSV and so this is my third day of caring for him (bad work week for his parents) and third trip to Dr coming up.  They are monitoring his oxygen levels, lungs, and now he’s getting antibiotic shots for recurrent ear infection.  He’s mostly cheerful but wired from the albuturol treatments.  So glad I’ve been going to the gym as giving the bucking screaming toddler a treatment involves wrapping my legs around his, pinning his arms and head down.  Thank goodness for Daniel Tiger to help calm him during tge nebulizer treatments.

      Meanwhile, my husband (age 79) is sick.  We’re both vaccinated, though.  My unvaccinated sister (age 75) is staying in our basement  and avoiding people.  She’s paused here for a month, enroute to join her Congolese husband in Kinshasa, where they are retiring.  He asked her to wait until after the election as there are rumors and portents of possible violence connected with the upcoming national election.  We have room so, since she had packed up to go in November, she’s sort of camping out here.

      Haven’t really thought about Christmas.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      I love questionable holiday viewing traditions!

      As a kid, I loved some real crap, and a few things that hold up today (guess which ones!)

      A Chipmunk Christmas (1981)
      A Garfield Christmas (1987)
      A Claymation Christmas Celebration (1987)
      White Christmas (1954)
      Various Christmas-related Disney shorts with Chip & Dale from the 40s and 50s
      Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983)

       

      Now that my kids are nutty teens, we have some new questionable favs:

      The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978)
      Christmas Mail (2010)

       

      And as an adult, I’ve really come to appreciate:

      It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Miss Bianca

      @gwangung: Whoa, that’s…a weird/wild approach to directing. Wonder what the rationale is?

      Not saying I would never use it, just…mind kind of blown.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      @Yarrow: I did — fixed! Thank you.

      @WaterGirl: It is a ☠️ cookie. We’ve collected just about every cookie cutter there is over the years, including a Millennium Falcon and Starship Enterprise, sharks, palm trees, etc.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Raoul Paste

      Neville Longbottom!!    Who saves them all

      I also like the movie Scrooged with Bill Murray, just to watch Bobcat Goldthwait chew the scenery

      Reply
    44. 44.

      StringOnAStick

      It’s just another day to my husband and I.  Then again we got married via county clerk on Halloween because we hoped that date would help us remember it; romantics we are not.  I had some evergreen trimmings from a pruning project so I spent 5 minutes making them into a pleasing pile on the front porch, and that’s as much as I’ll bother.

      What I don’t enjoy about the holiday is the way it turns my drama queen younger sister into a ball of regret and emotional desperation, and always has since she was a pre-teen.  Then again, she’s a drama queen and emotionally smothering 24/7/365 so the holidays just put it into hyperdrive.  That’s why I would rather not deal with Christmas.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      HinTN

      @WaterGirl: Since it’s an OT, my calendars came today. The paper and photographs are wonderful but in surprised how bare bones the calendar part is. No dates (holidays or otherwise) are marked. Previous calendars had Eid and far more traditional days identified. Can we ask them to fix this going forward?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Paul in KY

      My 6 year old son has taken a liking to the live action Grinch movie. He has watched it 8 times recently. Please kill me now…

      I need to let him watch the original cartoon version.  Will work on that.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      gvg

      @Nelle: Oh my. I hope you last, and then take a vacation, or maybe sleep a week. Good luck

       

      I don’t really do Christmas movies. Sometimes I watch the childhood ones if I’m in the mood. You may have noticed I rarely comment on movies or TV. It’s because I don’t watch that much and when I do I don’t have much to say except it was good or bad.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      delphinium

      Yeah, watched Love Actually once which was enough-thought too many of the characters were annoying or whiny and some of the stories verged into creepy rather than romantic. A far better Hugh Grant movie with some Christmas scenes is About a Boy.

      I still enjoy watching some of the older animated Christmas fare such as Charlie Brown Christmas, but my favorite is The Nightmare Before Christmas.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jeffro

      I am now the family matriarch. Someone has to put up the fucking tree and decorations

      ya slayed me right there, Betty!   =)

      Our house is looking pretty good inside and out this year, but we probably need to upgrade some of the cheaper, cheesier stuff next year.  Well, I say that…but we’ll probably just end up adding more cheap, cheesy stuff.  Gotta be true to our roots!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      gwangung

      @WaterGirl:

       

      @Miss Bianca:

      Definitely fun (and a bit self indulgent on the theatre stunt side). It’s put on by the same folks who do 24 hour play festivals (our distinguishing feature is to do two sets of seven short plays back to back).

       

      @sheila in nc: Are you kidding? I can never remember lines (and I’m better loved as a writer/producer than as an actor)(though I’ve participated in the 24 hour play festival…..)

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jeffro

      @Suzanne:

      I do enjoy watching Hans Gruber fall from Nakatomi Plaza every year.

      My kids LOVE that tradition!  Die Hard + Chinese food on Christmas Day, can’t be topped.  =)

      Reply
    53. 53.

      mrmoshpotato

      So, to address the cheer deficit this year, I’ve been watching my favorite Christmas movies. The movies are also problematic.

      Have you considered running the cartoon version of How The Grinch Stole Christmas?

      One of the problematic movies is “Love Actually,” which I’ve watched every December for about two decades now. It’s an objectively terrible movie.

      BWHAHAHAHAHA!!!

      For a couple Christmases in a row, my BiL would put this on.  Thankfully, that didn’t become a tradition.  I fucking hate this movie.  Just no.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      WaterGirl

      @Nelle: I really hope the parents appreciate you for everything you do for them and for the kids.  I know you don’t do it for the thanks, but you are sacrificing a lot.

      Of course, bonds with little ones last their whole lifetime, so that’s a big plus in the other column!

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      The last 2 years I’ve watched a terrible and problematic movie I enjoy anyway, Holidate. Go ahead and judge me. To be fair, one of my favorite Thanksgiving films is Pieces of April, so clearly I favor sad and cynical female characters.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Jeffro

      @coin operated:

      It’s just not Christmas until Hans falls from Nakatomi Tower.  Campy as hell, but I love that movie

      It is WELL plotted and has humor at all the right spots!

      I think I saw an ad for a Die Hard-themed Nativity calendar…each day, Hans falls a little further until on the 25th, when he goes SPLAT!!!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Eric S.

      I’m pretty meh on Christmas but that’s a big improvement from my previous bah humbug.

      In 2020 I started a new tradition. I started hosting a Christmas Eve meal. At first just a couple people that we knew were vaccinated. Last year I was up to 8 or 10 people. Last year I put up a 🌲 for the first time in my adult life.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Paul in KY

      @Anoniminous: Great movie! Tho, since I’ve read up alot on Henry II, I get a tad put-off by Mr. O’Toole’s complete difference in appearance from what the actual Henry II was supposed to have looked like. Guess you can’t have everything…

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Yarrow

      @Brachiator: That is not a UK advert. The steering wheel in the car is on the left side. Wikipedia says DocMorris is an online pharmacy operating in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France and Switzerland. Must be from one of those countries.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Chris

      The series (books and movies) is problematic mainly due to JK Rowling’s heel turn on trans rights, some legit (IMO) criticism of the use of stereotypes, etc. That said, I’ve personally seen kids who felt like misfits find a tribe — and develop a love of reading — with fellow HP fans.

      The thing with J. K. Rowling is that her books have enough liberal stuff in them that really spoke to various people that it made them that much more pissed when she turned out to be, basically, a pureblood supremacist.  Like, being a werewolf is may or may not have been intended as a metaphor for being gay (possible) or trans (definitely not), but there were gay and trans kids growing up at the height of Harry Potter fandom who have said that they saw it that way.  And those people would have grown up looking forward to one day introducing their kids to those books which had meant a lot to them in their childhoods because they seemed to be speaking to their situation.

      … Imagine the reaction when it now turns out that the writer of the book is, basically, the real-life Dolores Umbridge.  That’s going to shade your opinion at least a little, even if you subscribe to Death Of The Author and are able to still focus on how much you enjoyed the books.  And if you do pass the book on to your kids, there’s now a very unpleasant asterisk you have to add.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Emily B.

      The Bishop’s Wife has edged out It’s a Wonderful Life for Best Classic Hollywood Picture in my personal canon of holiday movies. Cary Grant for Christmas, yum.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jeffro

      The other must-watch besides Die Hard is The Year Without A Santa Claus.

      Because it’s fun as hell to sing the “I’m Mr. Heat Miser” song, that’s why!

      Reply
    71. 71.

      evap

      I have always loved Christmas, especially when the kids were small. But this year, neither of them are coming, so we said fuck it and booked a trip to Paris and Ireland. We are landing in Paris on Christmas Day and apparently Paris is a great place to spend Christmas. Both spouse and I are having some medical issues right now and I really really hope we don’t have to cancel the trip.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jeffro: We’ve got the most godawful fake tree with fiber optic lighting that aggressively blinks multiple colors in an obnoxious pattern. I hope no one develops a seizure disorder.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      pthomas745

      I would like to remind you that Xmas is more than 17 days away. There is plenty of time.
      Getting all excited for Xmas when Halloween drops is about as exhausting as waiting with over excited expectations for the Super Bowl.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Geminid

      I think Billy Wilder’s The Apartment is a good Holiday movie. Some Christmas, some more New Year’s, and maybe a little bit of Festivus mixed in too.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker: I have a couple of my grandparents’ ornament sets. They are now-vintage, peak midcentury, bright colors, reflectors, etc. So I bought a silver mini-tree last year (and some Shiny-Brites), and I put it up in my dining room window. I LOVE IT, IT’S EPIC.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Chris

      Anyhoo, these are my problematic Christmas movies.

      Lethal Weapon (the other big eighties Christmas time action movie, along with Die Hard) is probably my biggest problematic Christmas fave.  For the extremely obvious reason.

      As with Harry Potter, the fact that there’s plenty of stuff I like in the actual story is part of the annoyance; all four movies in the franchise basically pick a controversial headline topic (Vietnam, apartheid, gun control, and illegal immigration respectively) and proceed to take the most in-your-face liberal stance on it that they can.  The movies still have their “problematic” parts even before you get to the lead actor, but they still often have me going “man, I’m not sure any big budget action movie today would have the stones to do this.”

      I still rewatch it from time to time (and its sequels), but I know plenty of people who basically refuse to because of Mel Gibson, and I definitely can’t fault them for that.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Tony Jay

      Harry Potter, the early ones at least, are very much Christmas films. Magic and owls and terrible, terrible jumpers.

      Doctor Who Christmas Special. Any of them. They all do the job.

      I confess I don’t mind bits of Love Actually. Yes, it’s a terribly twee sugar dummy covered in caramel and jelly beans film celebrating a fictional version of that very particular slice of oh so very, very comfortable north London Curtis lives in, but it’s well constructed and gave us Bill Nighy the movie star, so okay. 

      Christmas Eve, got to be Arthur Christmas. I’ll let people mess around with Elf and Polar Express during the afternoon, but after The Snowman (and sequel) and a bunch of Julia Donaldson animations (Gruffalo, Stickman, you should know the drill) it’s time to settle down before bed with Arthur and his dysfunctional family and the little girl who absolutely will not be waking up the next morning without the present she’s asked for. Love it.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      CaseyL

      The things I really like about Christmas are:

      The decorations (lights, particularly) to go look at, not to put up myself, tyvm

      The subversive takes, like “Die Hard is a Christmas movie.”  And Betty Cracker’s idea of what is a Christmas cookie.

      The enormous bag of historical and anthropological antecedents that led to the creation of Christmas as a Christian holiday.   I can amuse myself for hours listing the rituals, symbols, holidays, and liturgies looted from other religions, cultures, and societies to come up with this one.  One of these days I should do the same for Easter (“even the name is pagan, for gods’ sake!”).

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Love Actually can’t be nearly as bad as The Happiest Season, which got of press for being the first lesbian holiday romcom. Straight people loved it, but the vast majority of queer women hated it because Harper’s behavior towards Abby was appalling. Starting with surprising Harper spontaneously inviting Abby to join her family — and then mid-drive mentions that she’s not out to her parents, and wants Abby to pretend to be her “friend.”

      I realize the director was trying to shoe-horn a coming out story into conventions of the holiday rom-com genre, but happy ending was exceedingly rush and unearned, which could’ve easily been fixed with a few more minutes of running time. Not to mention not doing the alternate happy ending we were really rooting for, and would’ve made for a far more interesting movie.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Brachiator

      @Yarrow:

      Yep. The advert is Doc Morris. The song playing is apparently by a UK group.

      The YouTube channel is all about similar style Christmas adverts.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      WaterGirl

      @HinTN: Huh.  Do you have a calendar from a previous year?  If so, can you take a pick of one particular month (hopefully with multiple holidays that would normally be marked?

      Let’s say you pick July – can you take a pic of July from the previous year and a pic of July from this year?  And then send me both photos?

      thanks.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Suzanne

      @Chris: So my undergraduate degree is in visual arts, and of course, I had to take many semesters of art history.

      I think 90% of the artists we studied were terrible people. Degas was a pedophile. Caravaggio was a murderer. Carl Andre probably pushed Ana Mendieta out of a window. On and on that goes. And that’s to say nothing of people with problematic opinions or who treated their wives badly, etc etc etc.

      So I usually can separate art from artist. There’s a few exceptions, like seeing Bill Cosby’s face now grosses me right TF out. So I get that not everyone makes the same judgment calls that I do.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      VFX Lurker

      I try to watch Sky One’s 2006 live-action adaptation of The Hogfather every winter solstice. Someone puts a hit out on the jolly fat man, so Death adorns the red suit and fake beard to deliver gifts and keep children’s belief alive.

      I try to watch the rest of the Sky One Discworld adaptations after that. The newest addition this year will be Sky Cinema’s lovely adaptation of The Amazing Maurice.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      arrieve

      I am having the perfect 2023 crapfest situation with regard to Christmas this year, even though I realize it’s very first world problems.

      I am scheduled to be on a cruise in the Middle East, beginning in Athens and ending in Aqaba, Jordan, including a transit of the Suez Canal. I haven’t been on a cruise ship in many years, and really wasn’t interested in doing it again, but after my (mostly) wonderful trip to Peru in June, I was thinking that now was the time for a splurge, to use up all of the credits and points and refunds from the four trips that got cancelled in 2020. And I happened to see a reference somewhere to the scene in Lawrence of Arabia where he sees what appears to be a ship sailing through sand dunes and realizes it’s the Suez Canal. So I looked for Christmas cruises that transit the canal and found one that included an overnight stay in the Valley of the Kings plus a few stops in Saudi Arabia. And I could spend a few days in Jerusalem, where I’ve never been, after the cruise was over.

      So obviously the cruise is now cancelled, right? Wrong. They’ve changed the itinerary–no Sinai, no Valley of the Kings, probably no Saudi Arabia though that’s not official yet. But the ship apparently has to get to Asia for the winter cruise season, so it’s going through the Suez Canal and Red Sea no matter what. And for the passengers, our only recourse is to go anyway, stopping at whatever ports the cruise line decides to visit if any, or stay home and lose all of our money. (I have insurance of course, but it turns out that cancelling a trip because of war is not covered. Seriously.)

      I am supposed to leave in ten days. Apart from not really wanting to spend any time floating around in a giant target in a war zone, it feels more than a little obscene to be going on a vacation under these circumstances.

      I honestly wish I could get Covid again.

      /end of first world problem rant

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Ealbert

      Two of my favorite “Christmas” films are While You Were Sleeping (with Sandra Bullock) and The Ref (with Dennis Leary). Watch for the grandma in these movies (Glynis Johns in both). In While You Were Sleeping she is this  lovely ditsy lady and in The Ref she is the grandmother from hell.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Suzanne: I have a 3ft white on I decorate with green fairy lights, little flamingo lights and gaudy exotic not found in nature bird ornaments

      Right now its not feeling to hopeful it will make it up, but there’s time. 🎄

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Chris

      @Suzanne:

      Yeah, it’s kind of like boycotting a controversial company: I generally embrace the view of “there is no ethical consumption under capitalism,” so who we choose to boycott is pretty much arbitrary.  But that doesn’t mean I have any problem with it: sometimes it’s just that visceral reaction, like you said with Cosby.

      (Personally the only movie I’ve ever boycotted was Ender’s Game, and it was sheer contrarianism on my part – I could ignore the writer’s nauseating politics, but right around the time the movie came out I saw him losing his shit about how boycotts of the movie were an attack on his free speech, which triggered my petulant pigheaded inner child right away.  Because fuck you, Orson, the founding fathers may have done some stupid things, but they sure as hell didn’t put anything in the Bill of Rights that says you’re entitled to my eleven dollars, and now you’re not getting them ever.  I freely admit that this is in no way mature or rational, but God damn, it felt good).

      Reply
    98. 98.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      I live “The Holiday” with Jude Law, Kate Winslow, and a wonderful Eli Wallach, but then I read an analysis of the plot, timeline etc. and it all fell apart.  Sigh. I still love the movie (guilty pleasure), but don’t try to have it make sense.

      And have you noticed how many “Christmas” movies don’t actually have Christmas morning in them? Miracle on 34th St (another vote as a favorite movie) is an exception.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      JoyceH

      Love Actually – not a fan. I first saw it on disk from Netflix when it was already an iconic feel-good romantic movie, and I was frankly baffled. I don’t mind multi-plot ensemble-cast movies, but… I described it as going to the multi-plex and darting in and out of the various theaters, all showing movies in different genres.

      Die Hard – LOVE it! Not just a great movie, but I’ve always been impressed by the sheer guts of the movie makers. Remember who were the action stars of that era – Schwarzenegger and Stallone. And they make this huge budget action movie and the only Name they have on the cast was famous for being a snarky TV rom-com star. I saw a trailer for Die Hard on television before the movie opened, and I still remember my reaction verbatim – “Bruce Willis? REALLY?” And the villain was a British stage actor that no one in America had ever heard of. So basically – brass balls!

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Marc

      I’ll admit that I used to force my wife and daughter to sit through A Christmas Story every Christmas until the latter left for a high school year in Japan.  I used to listen to Jean Shepherd late at night on the radio, and had the honor of driving him from my college in Worcester to Logan Airport once when he came to speak.  What a trip that was.

      Reply

