Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

When we show up, we win.

So many bastards, so little time.

… looking like a winsome Bee Gee who has stumbled into teaching geography

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Second rate reporter says what?

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Pet Calendar / If You Submitted a Pet Pic in 2023, Your Pet Is In the 2024 Calendar (Open Thread)

If You Submitted a Pet Pic in 2023, Your Pet Is In the 2024 Calendar (Open Thread)

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: ,

Open thread  and pet calendar reminder.

There seems to be some confusion, so hopefully this will help!

If you submitted pet pics for the calendar last year, those pictures are in the 2024 calendar that is for sale now.

If you want to be sure, check the pet calendar spreadsheets that are in the sidebar.

All of your pets will be in the same calendar, either A or B.

2024 Pet Calendars Spreadsheets

2024 Pet Calendar A (Nyms A-K)
2024 Pet Calendar A (Nyms L-Z)

2024 Pet Calendar B (Nyms A-K)
2024 Pet Calendar B (Nyms L-Z)

 

Final Preview of 2022 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar B! 1

Review the 2023 Pets of Balloon Juice: Calendar A!

All proceeds go directly to Athenspets!

Order calendars here.

If you want any of your guys featured in the Favorite Dogs & Cats series – like we did last year – send me your pics!  (click the link below if you want to be reminded of what that was)

And we can absolutely make your pet photo into a postcard for sale on Cafe Press, if you are interested.  We just need a high resolution photo, and an image that works with the shape of a postcard – in either portrait or landscape.

Balloon Juice Pet Postcards can be ordered here.  There are some really great ones!

Any questions?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 2liberal
  • Alison Rose
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Got my calendar! Looking forward to hanging it. I love that it is spiral bound because that means the bottom half won’t stick out weirdly like some that are stapled together do.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      @Alison Rose: Yes, it’s really a very nice calendar.

      I got mine yesterday — one each for me, one each for the mommy of one of the dogs, and one for another friend.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.