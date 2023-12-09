Open thread and pet calendar reminder.

There seems to be some confusion, so hopefully this will help!

If you submitted pet pics for the calendar last year, those pictures are in the 2024 calendar that is for sale now.

If you want to be sure, check the pet calendar spreadsheets that are in the sidebar.

All of your pets will be in the same calendar, either A or B.

2024 Pet Calendars Spreadsheets

All proceeds go directly to Athenspets!

If you want any of your guys featured in the Favorite Dogs & Cats series – like we did last year – send me your pics! (click the link below if you want to be reminded of what that was)

Favorite Dogs & Cats Series

And we can absolutely make your pet photo into a postcard for sale on Cafe Press, if you are interested. We just need a high resolution photo, and an image that works with the shape of a postcard – in either portrait or landscape.

Balloon Juice Pet Postcards can be ordered here. There are some really great ones!

Any questions?