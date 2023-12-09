Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Music / Saturday Evening Open Thread: Time‘s Person of the Year Has All the Right Enemies

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Time‘s Person of the Year Has All the Right Enemies

Taylor Swift, proud Democrat!



Of course, no way the other leg of the horseshoe is letting the right wing out-crazy them…

      Tony G

      Jesus, these right-wing operatives are dumb.  There are millions of swifties out there, and this is a good way to convince many of them to register to vote and then vote for that old Grandpa Joe guy so that Trump won’t win.

      Brachiator

      Taylor Swift on re-recording her old albums: “I’m collecting horcruxes. I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now”

      Okay, now I am impressed. Taylor Swift could kick Thanos in his butt and make him yield.

      I didn’t realize her net worth was $1.1 billion. Doubly impressive for someone who had her early music stolen from her.

      And I respect how she helped rescue some movie theaters by bringing her movie out.

      Hungry Joe

      One MAGA dude ranted online about how sad it is that a “hyper-promiscuous, childless, aging woman who is alone with a cat” is Time’s Person of the Year. Translation::

      Hyper-promiscuous: Has sex, but not with me

      Childless: Only parents deserve this recognition

      Aging: Not in her teens or 20s

      Woman: Not a man

      Alone: Hunky NFL superstars don’t count

      Cat: Not a dog

      geg6

      The sexual desperation and incel vibes are strong among these MAGAs.  They sooooo wanted her to be the Aryan, blonde tradwife of their dreams, but no such luck for them!

      I only really got into TS this year through my younger niece, Caitlin.  Caitie has been a huge Swiftie since she was 8 or 9 years old (she’s now 22).  We’ve spent a lot of time together this year and she plays a lot of TS music when we do.  I am quite taken with her Folklore album.  Really great songwriting.  I liked a few TS songs over the years, but I have grown to really appreciate her talents the more I am exposed to her.  Gotta say, the Eras Tour movie was truly spectacular and you can see why her fans feel so connected with her.  She shows that she is connected to them in return.  It’s quite impressive and feels very genuine.

      And it’s a great bonus that she triggers these assholes so hard.

      WaterGirl

      The red lipstick in the Time cover, and her hairstyle, makes her look like a 1030s or 1940s movie star.  (The Lana Turner era, whenever that was.)

      In all these years of hearing about Soros, I am finally unhappy with something he has done.  Well, besides not sending me my monthly checks.  EVER.

      Jeffro

      @Tony G:Jesus, these right-wing operatives are dumb.  There are millions of swifties out there, and this is a good way to convince many of them to register to vote and then vote for that old Grandpa Joe guy so that Trump won’t win.

      yup!

      She could literally negate the whole stupid “Biden is old” thing (and all that money and all those hours spent pushing that ‘narrative’) with a tweet.  But please proceed, MAGAts…

      Ken

      I’ve noticed this before: There are some very witty people writing those “readers added context” comments. They find clever ways of saying “you are a moron and here’s why” but keep it entirely in the subtext.

      Ken

      @Frankensteinbeck: women have cats to fill the emotional void left by not having a husband

      Ignores you except when it wants to be fed or petted, crawls all over you at night when you’re trying to sleep, misses the litter box half the time… Yes, I can see the similarities.

      sdhays

      I’m amazed that anyone in 2023 even pretends to give a shit who Time thinks is the “person of the year”.

      Bravo, Time, for generating another spark of relevance. Personally, I’ve treated them as a not very funny “The Onion” ever since they declared all of us were the “person of the year”.

      bbleh

      So how do we know it isn’t a DOUBLE double false-flag, with the Soros-Biden Junta just pretending they’re pushing MAGA influencers to attack her to make her go full Democrat, while all along they’re REALLY targeting the MAGA influencers themselves, so MAGA Americans lose confidence in them?

      Ohhh, those Demon-rats are sneaky!  It’s wheels within wheels here, people!!!

