When you lost the culture war so hard that you cannot comprehend mainstream culture without resorting to conspiracy theories pic.twitter.com/1IaChFMVLl — vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) December 7, 2023

Taylor Swift, proud Democrat!

She had a tour so large it was cited by the chairman of the Federal Reserve as meaningfully impacting GDP. Of the United States of America. But yeah sure I guess she's just desperately hustling for some Christmas cd sales or something https://t.co/5N6nfQ77Zk — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) December 8, 2023

Racist can’t believe that rich white person isn’t aligned with MAGAts — David Jenkins (@TechDavid45) December 7, 2023

Weirdo Conservatism is a real problem for a GOP trying to paint itself as a bastion of normalcy against woke craziness. Like, good luck doing that if a conventionally attractive white woman who sings well and dates a football star being popular is incomprehensible to you. https://t.co/tEf1VPt1Fj — Open Source Stupidity (OSSTU) Starfish (@IRHotTakes) December 7, 2023

you really have to hand it to her: she may be the most uncool person to ever be this famous https://t.co/u90k6gNwLw — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) December 6, 2023





Of course, no way the other leg of the horseshoe is letting the right wing out-crazy them…

We've gone from "Joe Biden could force a ceasefire with the stroke of a pen" to "Taylor Swift could force a ceasefire with the stroke of an Instagram post". https://t.co/smBtNpb3tC — That Unhinged Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) December 6, 2023

these people have no principles only enemies — Dr. Samantha Hancox-Li (@perdricof) December 7, 2023

I was totally buying into Stephen Miller’s Taylor Swift conspiracy. Now I’m getting confronted with the fact that it could be an even more complex psyop to dupe people like Miller to produce the desired reaction to trigger the Swifties. Either one works for me really. pic.twitter.com/UUIcj7eyoH — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 7, 2023

If the rights to Taylor's old music was owned by Sorrrossssss, shouldn't she be a Republican hero for rerecording all her old music to screw the owners of her masters out of royalty money? https://t.co/rSM33zjN32 — That Unhinged Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) December 6, 2023

The funny part about their paranoia is that they are in part correct that Taylor Swift will go all out for Biden because she is a Democrat who has been publicly supporting Democrats for years. Not sure how this is an "Op" in the world of Jack Probosiec and Charlie Kirk https://t.co/EvGkFqW19t — Patrick (@QuadCityPat) December 9, 2023