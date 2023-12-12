Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Heads Need to Fucking Roll For This

This is obscene:

The nation’s largest pharmacy chains have handed over Americans’ prescription records to police and government investigators without a warrant, a congressional investigation found, raising concerns about threats to medical privacy.

Though some of the chains require their lawyers to review law enforcement requests, three of the largest — CVS Health, Kroger and Rite Aid, with a combined 60,000 locations nationwide — said they allow pharmacy staff members to hand over customers’ medical records in the store.

I find this to be absolutely flabbergasting. There is literally no fucking upside for them to release these records without a warrant and they may have violated who knows how many codes and laws. I need to know which pharmacy chain, if there is one, who will fight this shit.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Rite Aid is one of those companies shuttering locations left and right. A year from now could be they’re but a memory.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      The only way this gets fixed is if the complete pharmacy records of GOP politicians and their families get released.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Evap

      So glad we have a local independent pharmacy in my ‘hood.  The pharmacist is awesome and has saved many lives with narcsn

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Yarrow

      So someone could claim to be a cop and get all the pharmacy records they want. I know the claiming to be a cop is illegal but it doesn’t sound like those pharmacies check much.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Martin

      There is literally no fucking upside for them to release these records

      You say that like it was a deliberate act. It wasn’t. This outcome is due to administrative structure, I guarantee it.

      I was one of those people who would be contacted by law enforcement, etc. Shit, after 9/11 I practically had an FBI agent in my office every minute I was there for a month. But I was well trained in terms of what my role and responsibility was for a warrant, a subpoena, and so on. That training was renewed regularly – at least once a year, usually twice a year. I knew a wide variety of institutional policies, state laws, and federal laws related to individual privacy. We had laws on information retention we followed to the letter. I had a team of lawyers I could consult (and in many cases was required to consult) before I did anything. And I had the authority to say ‘no’ when I was uncertain and wouldn’t be punished if that meant a task would take 5x longer as a result.

      Institutionally we had breakdowns of this system and every single time it was because someone backed off, to save money, to save time, because they thought it was annoying, because giving an employee authority to say no meant we had to pay them more (raises job classification) and so on. Every time. Without exception. Not once was it deliberate on the part of the employee, it was always a consequence of an administrative decision made elsewhere.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      rikyrah

       I find this to be absolutely flabbergasting. There is literally no fucking upside for them to release these records without a warrant and they may have violated who knows how many codes and laws. I need to know which pharmacy chain, if there is one, who will fight this shit.

       

      Without.a.phucking.warrant.

      I could have put on a police uniform that I rented at a costume store.

      And, went and got people’s PRIVATE MEDICAL RECORDS.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      When HIPPA started, I waded through the fine print. My very uninformed impression then was that the promised privacy mainly extended to people in the patient’s family and social circles. There were all sorts of exceptions for various government and law enforcement agencies.

      But as the saying goes, IANAL, someone who is may have a more accurate reading.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Rusty

      What the hell were their legal departments doing?  Every large corporate legal department has a privacy specialist, which would be especially important for any company that touches medical records.   If the report is true, there needs to be some major housecleaning and serious oversight.   I hope they all have the shit sued out of them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sab

      My husband uses CVS. I go to the local pharmacy in our local grocery store chain. I do not understand his loyalty. My guys are good and helpful. CVS prices high. Pharmacist too busy to talk to customers. Every couple of months a fuckup. I realize his old pharmacist from when CVS took over was great, but that guy retired and they closed his store.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      smith

      One of the most dangerous aspects of this is the ease with which law enforcement in uterus-slave states can get information about prescriptions for abortion medication from pharmacy branches in free states.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      pacem appellant

      @Brachiator: The WaPo article doesn’t say. I hope investigative journalists follow-up to learn how we got here. Up until reading the article, I assumed that HIPAA meant my medical data were safe-ish. This is apparently—and legally—not the case.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      @Evap: narcsn

      I read that as a portmanteau of Narcan and sarcasm, proving one again that medication and sardonic humor are important weapons in healthcare.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      Same thing happened recently with Verizon, btw.

      The email’s attached document contained a fake affidavit written by “Detective Steven Cooper” of the Cary, North Carolina Police Department. The Cary Police Department confirmed that no officer named Steven Cooper is employed by their agency, Neylon wrote.

      VSAT received a phone call the same day from a man identifying himself as Cooper, who stated that he needed information on a suspect in a homicide case. “The caller stated that the person involved changed her phone number,” Neylon wrote.

      The fake affidavit asked for the new phone number as well as “call records both outgoing and incoming” and “locations and text messages incoming and outgoing.” The affidavit for a search warrant was supposedly approved by Superior Court Judge Gale Adams.

      Adams is a real judge and she later confirmed to authorities “that the signature displayed on the document was not hers,” Neylon wrote. Neylon’s affidavit also said the “search warrant” was “not in the proper format and does not have form AOC-CR-119, as required for State of North Carolina search warrants.”

      Now, this one falls on a few parties. For one, these legal requests are all over the damn place in terms of format and structure, so it’s not like there’s any way to validate these on receipt unless you’re really familiar with them. Microsoft has better document security on the Windows license that comes with your computer than a warrant does. But courts make it difficult to verify that one of these documents is valid, mostly due to budget cuts, but also due to antiquated methods.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ohio Mom

      I am thinking there’s no profit in refusing to turn records over, only potential expense. Turning them over in contrast, hardly costs anything, just a little staff time.

      Pharmacy chains are like every other part of the medical industrial complex, completely greedy.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      lowtechcyclist

      We had an independent pharmacy here, but the people who owned it wanted to retire, and sold it to CVS, which is where our prescriptions have been in the fifteen years or so since.

      I can’t imagine any way that law enforcement would gain anything by access to our prescription info, but still, that sucks.

      And as smith points out, that could be downright dangerous for women of childbearing age in a lot of red states.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Bill Arnold

      @smith:

      he ease with which law enforcement in uterus-slave states can get information about prescriptions for abortion medication from pharmacy branches in free states.

      If they’re doing it for law enforcement without a warrant, they’re doing it for anyone who asks that they feel like cooperating with, maybe in return for a $100 bill, or sexual favors, or because they suggest that a lack of cooperation might result in trouble (and your kids go to school X), or otherwise harm them.

      And it’s not just abortion medication, though that may be among the worst potential abuses. Proof of many medical conditions can be used to destroy the reputations of people for other reasons.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Brachiator

      @Ohio Mom:

      I am thinking there’s no profit in refusing to turn records over, only potential expense. Turning them over in contrast, hardly costs anything, just a little staff time.

      But I guess I presumed that there was already some specific law covering this.

      Can law enforcement go to a hospital and get your treatment records?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      @pacem appellant: So, part of our challenge was that different parts of a persons record are covered under different laws. This creates a real problem. If you get a warrant from agency A that covers certain things, you have to redact the parts of the record that aren’t covered. One way to handle this is to segregate different parts of the record, so that CVS clinic data doesn’t get passed along with CVS pharmacy records. As these businesses expand into new areas, they quite often fuck up that part.

      I should note, when I was dealing with a potential shooter in my job, this segregation of records was a big part of the problem because people didn’t want to do the work to release their records to people with other authorization in order to put a complete picture together. It happened at a time of year when everyone was busy and didn’t feel they could drop everything for a few hours to pull the lawyers in.

      This showed up a lot under Covid as well. There are HIPAA carveouts for public health, to allow for things like contact tracing. But that’s not a part of the law that we exercise often, so everyone who we needed to be involved in that effort just instinctively said ‘no’ and again, we needed to haul in a small army of lawyers (who themselves were unfamiliar with this and had to take time and do some research) and carefully walk us through stuff. If you have a student record, and they tell student health something vs telling our hospital something – different laws, different disclosures. If they tell it to disability services – different. A campus therapist – different. An academic advisor – different. A professor – different.

      You can navigate it, it’s not THAT bad, but you have to take the time and effort to navigate it. That 9/11 period was fucking awful, because the FBI were NOT patient, and were people I knew well from doing background check interviews for security clearances, but I had to navigate this properly. Sometimes the police make it harder than necessary to comply.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cain

      @smith: Yeah, which means that law enforcement in RED states can do a verify check maybe while pulling over someone going through their state.

      That’s some dangerous shit – it will make driving more dangerous. Shit, I’ll just go on a bus instead or by train.

      (assumption is that they can just ask electronically – but once they pull you over they have your name and could charge you afterwards or create an alert of some sort  and if you’re texas – hey, some folks sue you)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Anoniminous

      @Brachiator:

      Source:  “Guidelines for Releasing Patient Information to Law Enforcement”  American Hospital Association

      A hospital may release patient information in response to a
      warrant or subpoena issued or ordered by a court or a summons issued by a judicial officer. The hospital may disclose only that information specifically described in the subpoena, warrant, or summons.

      Grand Jury Subpoenas.

      A hospital also may disclose patient information in response
      to a subpoena issued by a grand jury. Only information specifically described in the subpoena may be disclosed.

      Administrative Requests, Subpoenas, or Summonses.

      An administrative request, subpoena, or summons is one that is issued by a federal or state agency or law  enforcement official, rather than a court of law (for example, a subpoena issued by the attorney general). If a hospital receives an administrative request, subpoena, or summons, a civil or authorized investigative demand, or other similar process authorized by law, patient information may be disclosed only if each of the following requirements in this “three-part test” are met:

      Relevance. The information requested must be relevant
      and material to a legitimate law enforcement inquiry;

      Specificity. The request must be specific and limited in
      scope to the extent possible in light of the law enforcement
      purpose for which the information is requested;

      Identifiable Information Necessary.

      De-identified information could not reasonably be used.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Martin

      @Ohio Mom:

      I am thinking there’s no profit in refusing to turn records over, only potential expense. Turning them over in contrast, hardly costs anything, just a little staff time.

      Pharmacy chains are like every other part of the medical industrial complex, completely greedy.

      There’s a lot of potential cost in turning them over. These kinds of lawsuits tend to be VERY expensive.

      But I suspect that profit is not a factor, at least not directly. You have some overworked employee processing these requests just trying to hold onto their job, or leave for the day. CVS is doing everything they can to streamline this process, and if I’m being generous to them and suggesting they *don’t* want to break a law, they’re still going to remove safeguards not realizing how important those safeguards are. I had so many fights around that – even with database developers about how a record should be structured and protected, or how user logging should be done to protect who can see what parts of a record.

      There are plenty of cases where an employee is authorized to release x and y, but they have database access to z so they release z because they think their access and authorization map 1:1. Shit like that is constant. And you can eliminate that by slowing the whole process down, having training and procedures that draw attention to them not being 1:1. Sometimes giving employees MORE agency to interpret prevents this, because if they job is ‘reply to these’ and not ‘determine if we should reply to these’, then they’re just doing their job.

      The cheapest long term solution for a company is to let the lawyers handle it completely and avoid the lawsuits. But it’s rare that administrative decisions are made with that kind of holistic view, because I’m trying to balance my budget, not CVSs budget, and if cutting this step out balances it but exposes CVS to a lawsuit, well, that cost isn’t out of my budget – that’s not my problem. I can only be responsible for the things I’m authorized to be.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      artem1s

      From The Record article, not paywalled …

      HIPAA rules on pharmacy records are currently under review by HHS’s Office of Civil Rights, which has said it is focusing on better protecting reproductive health care information. 

      Amazon, the only other of the eight companies to comment, said it is committed to protecting its customers’ privacy and noted that records’ requests from law enforcement are very rare.

      “When required by law, we cooperate with law enforcement officials and comply with court orders,” the statement said. “Amazon Pharmacy notifies a customer prior to disclosing health information to law enforcement as long as there is no legal prohibition to doing so.”

      Among the changes being considered by HHS’s Office of Civil Rights are new protections banning the use or sharing of protected health data to identify, investigate or prosecute providers and “others involved in the provision of legal reproductive health care, including abortion,” according to the HHS website.

      This shit has been around at least since the Bush era War on Drugs. FFS, Dense tried to force Indiana women to report on their menstrual cycles. BTW, didn’t we just have a whole post about how the MSM whipped up the wingnuts with a bunch of poorly interpreted statistics on inventory loss? This congressional investigation is shedding light on these practices and will probably result in real changes that will help keep private info private. And protect pharmacies when they are pressured into handing over their customers records. I’m sure Walgreens feels completely justified today in deciding to never dispense plan B drugs again.  Rolling heads won’t be particularly helpful if the result of all the outrage is pharmacies just refuse to dispense controversial meds. You know like hormone therapies.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Martin

      @Brachiator:

      Can law enforcement go to a hospital and get your treatment records?

      It depends. It depends on what they want to know, it depends on what court order they have.  And HIPAA isn’t the only law that covers this stuff.

      And retention of these documents is also important. If you are required to retain them for 5 years, and you don’t purge them after 5, they can still be requested. You can’t say ‘oh, my bad, I should have shredded those, you can’t have them’. So if the patient thought they were free and clear because they hadn’t been treated in that period of time, but the provider didn’t clear out their records, then those records can still be requested.

      So we were diligent about purging because you can’t turn over a record that doesn’t exist. This is also why you don’t document what doesn’t need to be documented. This is why you document in the correct place. Do you put the patients conditions in the admittance record which is covered by different laws than the patient record? And so on and so forth.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Martin

      @artem1s: I will say that tech companies tend to be pretty good at this stuff. Not because they are noble, but because they are organized. They are more likely to have well organized centralized records and can centralize compliance with people that are better experts at this. I had a friend that worked an IT job that implemented the compliance part and described how it worked there (Facebook), and it was actually really, really good. They may leak your data to anyone that hands them cash, but their subpoena compliance seems to be quite well handled. My guess is that Amazon is comparably centralized and capable.

      But if the pharmacies handle these requests locally or regionally, they aren’t going to do it well. There’s also the problem of a CA agency avoiding CA health laws by contacting a CVS in Texas with different laws, but still with access to that same database. That has to be part of the process as well – does CVS have to comply with Texas law for a request in Texas for a CA patient who has never been to Texas?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      sab

      John Cole: whose heads roll? The minimum wage pharmacy workers who released it per gov request, or the higher’ups who gave them no guidance, knowing this was likely.?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ben Vernia

      Just as outrageous (and kind of related) was the Supreme Court’s decision in Sorrell v. IMS Health, Inc. (2011). Pharmacies make side money by selling prescribing data of doctors. While this doesn’t disclose patient information (i.e., who got the prescription), it is a key data point in pharma sales and marketing.

      So, you’re a pharma rep (and former HS cheerleader), and you ask Dr. Brown if he/she will prescribe, say, Oxycontin. He/she assures you they will, and you invite them to a fancy dinner for “continuing medical education” at the nicest restaurant in town. At the end of the month, you get Dr. Brown’s prescribing data from IMS, and you find out that Dr. Brown didn’t increase Oxycontin prescriptions at all. So you can call them out on it and suspend their dining privileges until you see the numbers rise.

      Vermont quite reasonably outlawed this. SCOTUS ruled that it violated IMS’s first amendment rights.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      eversor

      This is not obscene or wrong.  This is Christian.  If we have Christian this must be the norm.  You have rights or Christianity.  You don’t get both.  So anyone who doesn’t want to get rid of Christianity owns this.  Each, single, fucking one.  There is your fucking Christianity.  Now own it.  Or be a bigger liar than Trump.  You defend the bible you put the rest of us as second rate humans.

      Many people here own it, and will own it to their graves.  Are you not against Christianity?  If not, you got what you defended.  And you own all of it.

      Reply

