This is obscene:
The nation’s largest pharmacy chains have handed over Americans’ prescription records to police and government investigators without a warrant, a congressional investigation found, raising concerns about threats to medical privacy.
Though some of the chains require their lawyers to review law enforcement requests, three of the largest — CVS Health, Kroger and Rite Aid, with a combined 60,000 locations nationwide — said they allow pharmacy staff members to hand over customers’ medical records in the store.
I find this to be absolutely flabbergasting. There is literally no fucking upside for them to release these records without a warrant and they may have violated who knows how many codes and laws. I need to know which pharmacy chain, if there is one, who will fight this shit.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings