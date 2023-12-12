Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Night Open Thread: Ron DeSaster Is Not A Happy Man

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Morton’s neuroma — no wonder the man can’t smile like a human!


Also, too:


Already attempting to erase the evidence…

As we first reported what would happen, Governor Ron DeSantis’s go-to and propped-up blog, The Florida Standard, has finally closed its doors.

Our sources told us that on or around December 13 the blog will close down after it recently fired entire staff.

The sources, who spoke to us on the condition of anonymity, said that the Governor’s office propped up the website and was giving it direction through several members of DeSantis’s presidential campaign and official office.

We called it.

As if it never existed, The Standard was completely scrubbed from the internet his past weekend…

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      In that first photo, did Mrs. Ron DeSaster also put in a rider that anyone standing near her beloved husband has to wear super-flat shoes? Because that guy definitely is.

      I mean, like my Hoka trail shoes are pretty common now, and are a good inch thicker than the soles of that guys, uhh, desert boots?

    2. 2.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I bust a gut when I first saw that DeSantis. Literal clown shoes! lol

      Also, I love when people say, “who cares”. You cared enough to reply.

    3. 3.

      HinTN

      Words fail! How much agony must be endured to support the combined weight of personal ego and spousal submission ambition?

    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @RaflW:

      Do you like your Hoka’s? I’ve been needing new work shoes. My Sketchers Work didn’t really hold up all that well after about 6-7 months of regular wear

    5. 5.

      The Moar You Know

      Morton’s Neuroma, as I can tell you from sad experience, is from shoes (or in my case, socks) that are too tight/narrow for the foot.

      What ol’ Ron has going on there looks more like a wide-open invite for some stress fractures.

      And is utterly pathetic, but we already all knew that.

    6. 6.

      MazeDancer

      When I saw the turned up toes pic, yesterday, I was flabbergasted.

      You don’t stuff the toes?  Why not just scream “Lifts! I’m wearing lifts!”. Padding at the toes would even make wearing the lifts more comfortable.

    7. 7.

      Raoul Paste

      I’m half expecting those shoes to start curling up, like those of the Wicked Witch of the East.
      Now if somebody will  just drop a house on him.

    10. 10.

      Harrison Wesley

      Lifts in his shoes, pudding on his hands – cuts quite a different figure than your usual ambitious POTUS candidate.

    13. 13.

      MattF

      So, despite all the whispered campaign leaks to the contrary, Casey DeSantis is not Ron’s secret weapon. It’s the clown shoes.

    16. 16.

      Alison Rose

      @MattF: Now you got me thinking. Maybe she’s the one encouraging the shoes, hoping it’ll tank his chances on the national stage, and then once he terms out as governor he’ll slink off to a think tank and she’ll run for president instead and she’ll win because everyone would be afraid to upset someone who would do that to their own eyebrows.

    17. 17.

      M31

      lookin’ like a fool with lifts in his shoes

      (and is a fascist piece of shit with the charisma of wet lint)

      (100% guarantee he endorses Trump in the vain hope Trump makes him the VP)

      (That’s now Casey’s last chance, wonder when she’ll start ‘suggesting’ it)

      (she’s also a fascist piece of shit)

    18. 18.

      brendancalling

      Are those supposed to be cowboy boots? Because, for real, those would look like elf shoes if they were red. Or something a court jester would wear.

      I still contend that Ron is Casey’s sub, and he has more than a passing acquaintance with the taste of ball-gag. The man has a humiliation fetish.

    19. 19.

      brendancalling

      Reading previous comments, I see we’re all seeing the same thing—jester shoes. And a hey-nonny-nonny-Ronnie hey Ronnie-nonny no.

    26. 26.

      HumboldtBlue

      @RaflW: ​ 

      and the most shocking thing is that the minute he opened his mouth to speak, decent people everywhere knew instantly he was a shit human and an even shittier candidate.

      That shit works in Florida where the game is rigged, but the moment he stepped out of that comfort zone with all his dumbass awkwardness, oozing creepiness and smelling of old cheese, decent people were rightfully repelled.

      The media, on the other hand, saw the “Governor of Florida” and ran with it. I don’t think we’ve seen a more poorly run campaign from a notable political figure on the national stage.

    28. 28.

      RSA

      @RaflW:  In that first photo, did Mrs. Ron DeSaster also put in a rider that anyone standing near her beloved husband has to wear super-flat shoes?

      I’m guessing that there’s also a requirement to use forced perspective, such that Ron is visually larger than everyone else nearby.

      I’m a fan of Hoka trail shoes! Good cushion, wide toe box, and (from a non-trail-running perspective) they go better with street clothes than regular running shoes do.

    29. 29.

      Harrison Wesley

      I could deal with his peculiarities if he were a decent governor, but he isn’t.  He’s fucking terrible: destroyed education (his first higher-ed target, New College,has lost 40% of its faculty), screwed up the economy (not only picking a fight with Disney – the state’s largest employer – but killing the convention business and drawing the wrath of the big real estate companies for messing up their ability to get foreign loans), driving migrants out of the state (just great for the agriculture and construction sectors), etc., etc.  And I’m not even one of his targets; I’m an old white guy.

      Reply

