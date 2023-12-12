Morton’s neuroma — no wonder the man can’t smile like a human!

One good thing about this. You know his feet are killing him.

Also, too:

With the closure of one of the main sites that was essentially created to support him, it’s clear that the strategy failed. https://t.co/d95wUpdyet https://t.co/zaPUqBvN6w

Last year, I wrote about how Ron DeSantis was creating his own media ecosystem to support his governorship/presidential campaign.



Already attempting to erase the evidence…

As we first reported what would happen, Governor Ron DeSantis’s go-to and propped-up blog, The Florida Standard, has finally closed its doors.

Our sources told us that on or around December 13 the blog will close down after it recently fired entire staff.

The sources, who spoke to us on the condition of anonymity, said that the Governor’s office propped up the website and was giving it direction through several members of DeSantis’s presidential campaign and official office.

We called it.

As if it never existed, The Standard was completely scrubbed from the internet his past weekend…