Per the Associated Press, “Heart of Hawaii’s historic Lahaina, scene of deadly wildfire, reopens to residents after 4 months”:

The heart of Lahaina, the historic town on the Hawaiian island of Maui that burned in a deadly wildfire that killed at least 100 people, is reopening to residents and business owners holding day passes. The renewed access on Monday and Tuesday marks an important emotional milestone for victims of the Aug. 8 fire, but much work remains to be done to safely clear properties of burned debris and rebuild. Some residents are concerned about where the fire debris will wind up on the island with a vibrant and delicate ecosystem. The reopened areas include Banyan Tree Park, home to a 150-year-old tree that burned in the fire but is now sprouting new leaves, as well as Lahaina’s public library, an elementary school and popular restaurants. An oceanfront section of Front Street, where the fire ripped through a traffic jam of cars trying to escape town, reopened Friday.

Authorities are continuing to recommend that people entering scorched lots wear protective gear to shield them from hazards. On Sunday, the state Department of Health released test results confirming the ash and dust left by the fire is toxic and that arsenic is the biggest concern. Arsenic is a heavy metal that adheres to wildfire dust and ash, the department said… Residents and business owners have been able to visit their properties after the EPA has finished clearing their lots. In some cases, residents — often wearing white full-body suits, masks and gloves — have found family heirlooms and mementos after sifting through the charred rubble of their homes… The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin hauling away the remaining debris and take it to a landfill after it gets permission from property owners. Officials have said the debris would be put into dumpsters lined with impermeable plastic, then wrapped up and sealed with glue. Another layer of plastic would then cover it before it’s placed in the landfill site, which would be closed and covered with grass to look like a park. The county plans to monitor the area for the next 30 years, the county has said. Officials plan to install groundwater wells between the landfill and the ocean to check for potential contaminant leaks…

From Hawaii News Now, “Maui County reopens all Lahaina burn zones ahead of schedule”:

Four months since the Maui disaster, officials said Tuesday it has reopened all 83 burn zones in Lahaina to residents, marking a significant milestone in recovery efforts. And they’re more than a week ahead of schedule. Re-entry to fire-impacted areas began on Sept. 25. The five-mile, 2,170-acre stretch along Front Street and Honoapiilani Highway has been reopened in phases in past weeks as safety reviews took place. And 11 weeks later, all zones are now accessible to residents. Access is restricted to residents with a vehicle pass or valid ID, and is only allowed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. “Volunteers have spent countless hours assisting our residents in the difficult and emotional process of sifting through the ash and fire debris,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “Their support has made a difference for many of our community members who were affected by this unprecedented disaster, and for that, we are truly grateful.” The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now awaiting “right of entry” approval from property owners to begin clearing debris and hazardous material. Those who participate in the government-sponsored cleanup don’t have to pay any money beyond insurance proceeds designated for debris removal. Right-of-entry applications will also be required for the Army Corps to remove hazards from 173 properties that were deferred by the EPA because physical conditions prevented safe access to the properties. Removal of the hazards must occur before sifting on the properties can take place…

The Star-Advertiser:

Residents affected by the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires who were scheduled to relocate to new Red Cross non-congregate shelter locations between Friday and next Monday will stay in their current hotel shelter locations until after the holidays, the American Red Cross of Hawaii announced Wednesday. In negotiating hotel contract deadline extensions, the Red Cross in a press release said it continues to advocate for residents to “ensure the least amount of disruption to people’s lives as possible.” “We will continue to work to ensure stability, security and a peaceful holiday season for everyone in our NCS care,” the press release read…