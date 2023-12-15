(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Two quick housekeeping items. First, it’s been a very long day, so just a brief(er) post today.

Second, just a reminder that the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is not the defense appropriations bill. The former establishes the DOD’s budget, as well as some budgetary matters for other agencies and departments. It also delineates what will be funded within that budget and establishes priorities. No actual money was appropriated with the FY 2024 NDAA’s passage yesterday. It is wonderful that back pay for uniformed personnel whose lives were upended by Tubberville’s idiot hold was included. As well as the large budget for Ukraine. However, there isn’t actually any money appropriated for either of these things, as well as anything else in the NDAA, yet. That’s a separate bill. It is unclear when, or perhaps if, the GOP majority House will actually finish drafting, let alone vote on, the FY 2024 defense appropriations bill. All we do know is it won’t be until sometime in January as the House went home for the holidays yesterday.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Taking care of our warriors, of all our people is a must at all levels of government – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today I am in Lviv. In the morning, I visited the Field of Mars at the Lychakiv Cemetery to honor our fallen warriors. Our heroes, whom Ukraine will always remember – every next generation of a free Ukraine. Now I am at Lviv Polytechnic. I held a Congress, a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. Together with government officials – the Prime Minister, ministers. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada. The Head of the Office. Many issues were discussed – various aspects of interaction between the central government and communities. It is very important for the government to be in constant communication with local governments and for community leaders to understand the current situation, what our entire country is living through, and how important it is to be fully focused on defense and helping people. Taking care of our soldiers, taking care of all our people is a must at all levels of government. This includes local authorities as well. Today I want to thank all the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine who have been saving lives and helping people after Russian shelling throughout this week, just as they have been doing throughout all the weeks of the war. Odesa… Sergeant Artem Keiha, Sergeant Ruslan Kuruch, Captain Orest Pavlovskyi. Kherson region… Sergeant Anatoliy Skotenyants, Sergeant Volodymyr Kushniruk, Captain Vladyslav Pylypenko. Kyiv… Work at the sites where missile fragments fell. Chief Master Sergeant Serhiy Savenko, Captain Dmytro Halytskyi, Major Liubov Kirnos. I thank you and all your colleagues! At the Congress today, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine reported on the detention of collaborators in Odesa, Kherson region, and Dnipro. He also reported on other operations of the Service. The Minister of Internal Affairs reported on the tragedy in Zakarpattia. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. The head of the regional administration shared details. And one more thing. We continue our work with partners to preserve unity in the defense of Ukraine. In Europe, with America, and with everyone else in the world who supports us, supports the state and international law. The coming weeks will also be active in our foreign policy, and we have already begun planning activities for January. We will do our best to make sure that Ukraine is strong and that next year we can all be confident – confident in defense support, macro-financial support, and political support. I am grateful to everyone who helps! And please take care of people. Take care of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

For those of you counting Advent on your calendars this season.

15th Day of Ukrainian Advent Calendar Today, we express our gratitude to our American (@DeptofDefense), Canadian (@NationalDefence), and Australian (@DefenceAust) partners for their unwavering support. We especially thank you for the M777 howitzers provided for #UAarmy. The… pic.twitter.com/LksAlnnQBj — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 15, 2023

The Lithuanians have sent more aid to Ukraine:

Thank you, friends, for this important military aid package.

We appreciate your support!

Some repaired Leopards are heading back to Ukraine.

Leopard 2 are returning to Ukraine! Tanks were repaired by a German company in Lithuania. We are grateful to @Lithuanian_MoD and the German defense industry for their strong support.

Thank you, friends!

The Ukrainians – from President Zelenskyy to the staffers running the Ministry of Defense’s social media feeds – are continuing to make very public thanks even as things are fraught behind the scenes.

“Ukraine has liquidity through January, but it gets a little tight after that. We need to move quickly. Ukraine is right to be nervous. It’s not a comfortable situation at all.”

Here are more details from The Financial Times: (emphasis mine)

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy began this week hopeful that his two biggest allies in the face of Russia’s invasion would finally approve financial aid packages worth a total of $115bn. He ended it with little to show for it. Fraying support for Kyiv in Washington and Brussels coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin vowing to attack Ukraine until his goals of “denazifying” and “demilitarising” the country were achieved. The US Congress on Wednesday once again failed to approve a $60bn support package despite Zelenskyy travelling to Washington to lobby lawmakers in person. Two days later, a summit of EU leaders ended without agreement on their own €50bn four-year funding for Ukraine — although they did agree to start membership talks with Kyiv. “This was the moment for the EU leaders to take the stage,” said one western diplomat. “And they missed their mark.” While some outstanding funding has been promised by both Brussels and Washington in the next few weeks, their failure to secure Kyiv’s long-term financial stability comes at a particularly sensitive moment in the conflict. Ukraine’s counteroffensive this year has failed to free significant swaths of land from Russian occupation and Kyiv’s firepower is running low just as Moscow is renewing its aerial attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure at the onset of winter. “Ukraine has liquidity through January, but it gets a little tight after that. We need to move quickly,” said an EU official. “Ukraine is right to be nervous. It’s not a comfortable situation at all.” Zelenskyy received plenty of plaudits from top US defence officials, some lawmakers from both parties, and US President Joe Biden, but flew back relatively empty-handed. At the White House, Biden was forced to downgrade the US’s pledge from supporting Kyiv “for as long as it takes” to supplying the country with weapons “as long as we can”. The Ukrainian leader did secure a new disbursement of US military aid, but it is probably one of the last ones, given that American funding will run out at the end of the year. “We’re rapidly coming to an end of our ability to help Ukraine respond to the urgent operational demands that it has,” said Biden. In Moscow, Putin gloated. “Ukraine produces almost nothing today, everything is coming from the west, but the free stuff is going to run out some day, and it seems it already is,” the Russian president told a nationally broadcast press conference on Thursday. The EU summit marked “a bittersweet moment in EU’s relations with Ukraine,” said Michal Baranowski of the German Marshall Fund think-tank in Warsaw. “The EU’s decision to open the negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova is truly historic, even if it’s just a beginning of a long road. The bitterness comes from Hungary’s decision to veto the €50bn financial package, critical for the financial health of the Ukrainian state.” Officials familiar with the talks said that Zelenskyy privately told leaders it was more important for him to get the agreement on EU membership talks than on funding. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian president declined to comment. Mark Rutte, Dutch prime minister, said that opening EU membership talks with Ukraine “was a ‘plus’”, but that “the minus in this European Council was that we did not agree on the money now”. Rutte denied it was a win for Putin. “He knows that we will find a way somehow to resolve the financial question.” “The veto on the €50bn tells you less about faltering western resolve than it does about Viktor Orbán,” said Ian Bond, deputy director at the Centre for European Reform, in reference to the Hungarian premier. “Ukraine will get the [EU] money in the end. But there is a real problem in the US.” In Washington, Democrats said they emerged from meetings with Zelenskyy convinced of the urgency of reaching a deal on funding. “The time to act is now. We must honour our commitments and pass a security package before the year ends,” said Mark Warner, the Virginia senator and chair of the Senate intelligence committee. Talks in the upper chamber to try to find a compromise solution on measures to curb immigration at the southern border with Mexico, which Republicans have set as a condition for any additional Ukraine aid, revved up and White House officials have gotten more involved since. But reaching an agreement before the winter holidays seems unlikely, and some Republicans said it was simply time for Zelenskyy to negotiate a settlement with Putin. “This is a bloody stalemate,” Ron Johnson, a Republican senator from Wisconsin, told Fox News after Zelenskyy’s visit. “This war should be brought to an end, the sooner the better.”

These words, penned by a veteran and survivor of the trenches of World War I, seem fitting:

When winter first begins to bite

and stones crack in the frosty night,

when pools are black and trees are bare,

’tis evil in the Wild to fare.

Avdiivka:

Tatarigami and his team have done a deep dive into the Russian losses in Avdiivka. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

Frontelligence Insight team, upon a thorough examination of multiple satellite shots spanning from October 10th to November 28th, has identified over 211 destroyed or damaged and abandoned Russian vehicles in the vicinity of Avdiivka. 🧵Thread: pic.twitter.com/ZiNyzVhiaR — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) December 15, 2023

2/ Our initial report included over 109 vehicles between October 10th and October 20th, excluding the area west of Vodyane. This time, we expanded our coverage to include the entire area until November 28th, 2023, bringing the total number to 211. Our initial report included over 109 vehicles between October 10th and October 20th, excluding the area west of Vodyane. This time, we expanded our coverage to include the entire area until November 28th, 2023, bringing the total number to 211. 3/ Losses identified in Part 1 or occurring before October 10th—the start of the assault—are marked with white squares. Ukrainian losses are excluded from this report, focusing on Russian losses, though we couldn’t identify more than 7. Losses identified in Part 1 or occurring before October 10th—the start of the assault—are marked with white squares. Ukrainian losses are excluded from this report, focusing on Russian losses, though we couldn’t identify more than 7. 4/ This number surpasses Russian losses in any other single battle, including Vuhledar, marking it the most devastating battle for Russian forces in terms of vehicle losses. The primary categories of losses include tanks, BMPs, BTRs, MTLB, some IMVs, a couple of trucks, and MLRS This number surpasses Russian losses in any other single battle, including Vuhledar, marking it the most devastating battle for Russian forces in terms of vehicle losses. The primary categories of losses include tanks, BMPs, BTRs, MTLB, some IMVs, a couple of trucks, and MLRS 5/ Notably, not all confirmed FPV drone hits led to observable destroyed vehicles in satellite imagery. Some vehicles may remain operational or get evacuated for repairs. An FPV drone hit doesn’t always indicate a vehicle loss. Notably, not all confirmed FPV drone hits led to observable destroyed vehicles in satellite imagery. Some vehicles may remain operational or get evacuated for repairs. An FPV drone hit doesn’t always indicate a vehicle loss. 6/ Around 50% of these losses occurred in the first three weeks of the offensive, with occasional peaks in the October-December period. This aligns with our earlier reports about a shift towards infantry assaults instead of massive mechanized troops. Around 50% of these losses occurred in the first three weeks of the offensive, with occasional peaks in the October-December period. This aligns with our earlier reports about a shift towards infantry assaults instead of massive mechanized troops. 7/ We excluded several locations recorded on videos where Russian vehicles were destroyed due to the extensive explosions. However, on the imagery, there was nothing left to identify as a vehicle, other than a scorch mark and crater. We excluded several locations recorded on videos where Russian vehicles were destroyed due to the extensive explosions. However, on the imagery, there was nothing left to identify as a vehicle, other than a scorch mark and crater. 8/ To enhance accuracy, we compared imagery from September and October to exclude vehicles destroyed before October 10th and those included in the previous report. Errors and misidentifications might still exist, but they are estimated to be no more than 12.75% To enhance accuracy, we compared imagery from September and October to exclude vehicles destroyed before October 10th and those included in the previous report. Errors and misidentifications might still exist, but they are estimated to be no more than 12.75% 9/ The total number of losses would amount to approximately slightly over the complete annihilation of 5 battalions. This represents significant losses in both equipment and personnel, considering the achieved results. The total number of losses would amount to approximately slightly over the complete annihilation of 5 battalions. This represents significant losses in both equipment and personnel, considering the achieved results. 10/ The complete list of losses with images can be found on the website linked in my bio. (I am not including the link in the thread as it significantly degrades the visibility of this thread and doesn’t show up in the timeline.) The complete list of losses with images can be found on the website linked in my bio. (I am not including the link in the thread as it significantly degrades the visibility of this thread and doesn’t show up in the timeline.) 11/ Our team is working on multiple projects, including tracking the expansion of Russian military infrastructure. Considering that we do not have stable financing, please consider the BuyMeaCoffee option linked in my bio to support us, given the very limited resources we have. Our team is working on multiple projects, including tracking the expansion of Russian military infrastructure. Considering that we do not have stable financing, please consider the BuyMeaCoffee option linked in my bio to support us, given the very limited resources we have. 12/ Our teams utilized geolocated data to visually map Russian vehicle losses between October 10th and November 28th, aiding in visualizing the battle for Avdiivka and identifying locations with the highest concentration and number of vehicle losses. Our teams utilized geolocated data to visually map Russian vehicle losses between October 10th and November 28th, aiding in visualizing the battle for Avdiivka and identifying locations with the highest concentration and number of vehicle losses. 13/ These materials were prepared by the Frontelligence Insight team, with assistance from volunteers and with OSINT geolocated materials: @naalsio26 , @Danspiun , @AndrewPerpetua , and @GeoConfirmed

Stepove, Avdiivka front:

Bradley IFV fires at Russian BMP from close range. Near the village of Stepove, Avdiivka fronthttps://t.co/kKdTyj43EH pic.twitter.com/6GpLHtptez — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 15, 2023

Russian occupied Crimea and Henichesk, Kherson Oblast:

A drone attack on Crimea is reported. Plus air defence activity is also reported in Henichesk area, Kherson regio. pic.twitter.com/FZk1290ETV — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 15, 2023

Russian occupied Donetsk:

Strike on Russian oil depot in Donetsk pic.twitter.com/Tpr7kfG9nK — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 15, 2023

For you drone and shotgun enthusiasts:

A Ukrainian serviceman takes down a Russian FPV/loitering drone using a shotgun. Being under the roof and using such a weapon most likely increased his chances of successfully shooting down the drone.https://t.co/GpKzbbr7Jq pic.twitter.com/vjyzv4HJpf — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 15, 2023

And for those of you who are wondering how Russian barrels are holding up:

The barrels of those Russian D-30 artillery pieces have been torn apart from the inside out. Probably faulty ammunition from North Korean or Russian production. Source: https://t.co/UZ0tbOIRkK#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/dM94UD6F0k — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 15, 2023

If you were wondering what the Russian pilots were thinking when the Russian MLRS tried to shoot them down the other day, Dmitri has you covered.

And here's the apparent recording of the Russian pilots who were almost taken down by a Russian MLRS. I might have gotten some bits wrong due to recording quality and jargon but the agitation of a pilot at the end is palpable. https://t.co/Uz4ehuWhER pic.twitter.com/ScaCWHrash — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 15, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos. Here’s some adjacent material from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

How do you properly end a work week?

You should do it with a cheerful vibe, and Ukrainian combat cats can help you with that! pic.twitter.com/OZav6uoqBu — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 15, 2023

