Trump Crime Cartel Open Thread: Where's the *Binder*, Mark?

Per CNN, “The mystery of the missing binder: How a collection of raw Russian intelligence disappeared under Trump”:

A binder containing highly classified information related to Russian election interference went missing at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, raising alarms among intelligence officials that some of the most closely guarded national security secrets from the US and its allies could be exposed, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Its disappearance, which has not been previously reported, was so concerning that intelligence officials briefed Senate Intelligence Committee leaders last year about the missing materials and the government’s efforts to retrieve them, the sources said.

In the two-plus years since Trump left office, the missing intelligence does not appear to have been found.

The binder contained raw intelligence the US and its NATO allies collected on Russians and Russian agents, including sources and methods that informed the US government’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to help Trump win the 2016 election, sources tell CNN…

The binder was last seen at the White House during Trump’s final days in office. The former president had ordered it brought there so he could declassify a host of documents related to the FBI’s Russia investigation. Under the care of then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, the binder was scoured by Republican aides working to redact the most sensitive information so it could be declassified and released publicly.

The Russian intelligence was just a small part of the collection of documents in the binder, described as being 10 inches thick and containing reams of information about the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. But the raw intelligence on Russia was among its most sensitive classified materials, and top Trump administration officials repeatedly tried to block the former president from releasing the documents.

The day before leaving office, Trump issued an order declassifying most of the binder’s contents, setting off a flurry of activity in the final 48 hours of his presidency. Multiple copies of the redacted binder were created inside the White House, with plans to distribute them across Washington to Republicans in Congress and right-wing journalists.

Instead, copies initially sent out were frantically retrieved at the direction of White House lawyers demanding additional redactions…

Click the link for a whole lot of interactive information on the Who, Where, What of this intelligence heist.

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Thinking about that story after I read it yesterday, was there really any new information in it? Most of the facts seem to come from Cassidy Hutchinson’s book or testimony. Did somebody from the J6 Committee reach out to CNN and walk them through it?  Really does seem like somebody’s giving Meadows a shove

    3. 3.

      Misamericanthrope

      When are stories like this going to transform into questions about Lumpy’s intent with stealing documents? I hear little discussion about the distinct possibility that he sold our secrets. Jared’s 2B from the Saudis is certainly a red flag.

    4. 4.

      Scout211

      John Solomon is one of the reporters who was supposed to publish all the top secret (declassified) evidence that proved Trump’s innocence. He and his staff saw the first version that had to be called back for further redaction.  I don’t like thinking about what Solomon could do with what he saw in that binder.    From the CNN report.

      Solomon claims that on the night of January 19, Meadows invited him to the White House to review several hundred pages of the declassified binder. One of Solomon’s staffers was even allowed to leave the White House with the declassified records in a paper bag.

      “Mr. Solomon’s staff began setting up a scanning operation for the complete set of documents to be released the next morning,” Solomon’s attorneys wrote in a court filing last month. “But as they set up the equipment, they received a call from the White House asking that the documents — still under embargo — be returned because the White House wished to make some additional redactions to unclassified information under the Privacy Act.”

      Hutchinson writes in her book that Cipollone told her after 10:30 p.m. on January 19 to have Meadows retrieve the binders that had been given to Solomon and a right-wing columnist. “The Crossfire Hurricane binders are a complete disaster. They’re still full of classified information,” Hutchinson writes that Cipollone told her. “Those binders need to come back to the White House. Like, now.”

      The documents were returned the next morning, on January 20, after they were picked up by a Secret Service agent in a Whole Foods grocery bag, according to Hutchinson.

    6. 6.

      Mike in NC

      We should assume that all copies of this incriminating, highly-classified document went up in smoke in various White House fireplaces, though Meadows might have stashed one in a home safe in order to cut a deal with the feds.

    7. 7.

      Baud

      I can’t believe someone who would take boxes of  classified documents from the White House and store them in a bathroom in a Florida resort would do this.

    9. 9.

      Mike in NC

      @dc:  It’s nuts that the entire Trump crime family were able to get instant security clearances, whereas us normal people had to undergo months of scrutiny, tedious paperwork, and extensive  background investigations. Often a grueling polygraph examination was also a requirement (unless you enjoyed a close personal relationship with Vladimir Putin).

    10. 10.

      Tony Jay

      What this should mean, minus any hyperbole whatsoever, is the US News Media spending every single day between now and when it’s found asking every single Republican they put a microphone in front of “Where Is The Secret Dossier?”

      This is exactly the kind of easy to understand political scandal with a simple hook that they love. They should be able to coast through the whole pre-election season covering nothing else. They did something like that to Hillary Clinton based on next to nothing, they should do it to Trump over this much more obvious and sinister example of, at the very least, dangerously criminal negligence.

      If they don’t. If they try to memory hole this under “Wasn’t the last Trump White House a whacky Place where crazy stuff just happened?” then feel free to burn the whole industry down.

    13. 13.

      Splitting Image

      I met a Ricardian from an ancient land who said the fact that the binder was last seen during the Trump administration proves that it was still there when Biden took over. Therefore Henry Tudor Joe Biden must be the real culprit.

    15. 15.

      wmd

      Trump likes dictators.
      Trump demands loyalty and retribution against rats that hold him accountable.
      Methods used in Crossfire Hurricane reveal some rats in Putin’s clandestine services.
      Revealing them is punishing rats. Nevermind that it makes it harder to know what Putin is doing, Vlad’s a friend you admire and he’s always stroking your ego.
      You can blame someone else and skate if anyone points out you’re hurting national security.

    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      @wmd:

      Vlad’s a friend you admire and he’s always stroking your ego.
      You can blame someone else and skate if anyone points out you’re hurting national security.

      “America’s national security is best served by dividing up the world between us and Russia [ed: China goes unmentioned, b/c today’s bogeyman]; how’m I gonna do that if I treat Vlad (who respects me, he really does) like an enemy?  He’s a man I can do deals with — read about it in my great book _The Art of the Deal_ — which by the way is really underrated!  It’s a masterpiece!”

    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      Jo @JoJoFromJerz
      6h

      Republicans on the Senate Intel committee have known for 2 years that a 10-inch thick binder of raw Russian intelligence went “missing” in the final hours of Trump’s term and they support his 2024 candidacy for President anyway.

      @SenMarcoRubio got anything to say or nah?
      Dec 16, 2023 · 4:23 PM UTC

      “Call my press office for a comment,” – Marco, probably [/TedCruz]

      Isn’t it about time for the periodic panic about CARAVANS from – I forget, Tierra Del Fuego?? – to start up again??

      Grr…,
      Scott.

    18. 18.

      Peke Daddy

      Also, the bipartisan report from the Senate Intelligence Committee documenting many contacts between Trump campaign and Russia, not “what went wrong.”

    20. 20.

      Baud

      @Another Scott:

      Whatever may have been my political opinions before, I have but one sentiment now: that is, we have a government, and laws, and a flag, and they must all be sustained. There are but two parties now: traitors and patriots. And I want hereafter to be ranked with the latter.
      Ulysses S. Grant

    21. 21.

      kalakal

      I reckon a big, manly man* with tears in his eyes took it.

      *10 inches thick, you probably would have to be pretty strong to walk off with it

    24. 24.

      Josie

      @Tony Jay: ​
       I just went to WaPo’s front page online and could find nothing on this item. I am so angry that they are totally ignoring it at this point. I hope Democratic leaders and the few responsible Republicans left will make noise about this and force the news people to cover it as it deserves.

    29. 29.

      John Revolta

      @Mike in NC: TBF, I remember Jared having to be vetted 2 or 3 times before he got his security clearance. Oh and he never got cleared through official channels………. in the end, Trump just said “He’s cleared”. BUT- it took awhile!

      So there’s that.

    33. 33.

      Scout211

      Hey, when Meadows flew down to Mar-a-Lago after J6 to make nice with Trump again (alternate reason reported recently: to cheer him up because Trump was so sad that he wasn’t even eating), did anyone see Meadows carry a Whole Foods grocery bag in with him?

    37. 37.

      wjca

      @Mike in NC: We should assume that all copies of this incriminating, highly-classified document went up in smoke in various White House fireplaces, though Meadows might have stashed one in a home safe in order to cut a deal with the feds.

      I would love to believe they all went up in flames!  That’s definitely the best case scenario.

      But with these bozos, I have trouble believing they managed to do anything effectively and completely.  Unless matbe by accident….?

