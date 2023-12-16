Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

This week, 104 out of 112 Shahed drones used by Russia destroyed – address by the President of Ukraine I wish good health to all Ukrainian men and women! I held a Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting. Various issues and diverse defense aspects. It lasted almost three hours. The topics ranged from military concerns, veteran issues, brigade matters, fortifications, to weapon production. We are working to implement all our arrangements with partners regarding new weapon production – joint production facilities and a shared repair base. The goal is to maximize Ukraine’s strength, with each month adding power to our defense. I want to commend our sky defenders: in just one night, they destroyed 30 Shahed drones. A potent result. Overall, 104 Shahed drones out of the 112 used by Russia have been destroyed this week – most of them. Each destroyed drone means saved lives and preserved infrastructure. I express gratitude to all the warriors in our mobile fire groups, pilots, engineers of the Air Force, and all our anti-aircraft gunners. Well done! This week also witnessed missile interceptions, including ballistic ones. Systems like Patriot, NASAMS, Gepard, and other provided by our partners are working excellently. I thank everyone worldwide who helps! We are preparing for further strengthening air defense – we have already reached agreements on this. The theme of air defense arises in almost every meeting and talk with world leaders. There will be more systems, more protection for the sky. And one more thing. Christmas is approaching, and while political activity may relax in many countries, we continue to work rigorously with all partners who can help now and provide support in the future. We are preparing important foreign policy contacts until the end of the year. The entire team – our team, the team of our diplomats – is working 24/7. I express gratitude to everyone in the country who maintains the same pace, who tirelessly defends, works, and helps. Glory to all who fight for Ukraine! Glory to all who contribute to the necessary outcome in every area where strength is so crucial for us! Glory to our people! Glory to Ukraine!

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 16 Today, we want to highlight the NASAMS air defense system and thank our Norwegian (@Forsvarsdep), Canadian (@NationalDefence), Lithuanian (@Lithuanian_MoD), and American (@DeptofDefense) friends for considerable aid that secured the Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/TQb5AmUshJ — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 16, 2023

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 16 Today, we want to highlight the NASAMS air defense system and thank our Norwegian (@Forsvarsdep), Canadian (@NationalDefence), Lithuanian (@Lithuanian_MoD), and American (@DeptofDefense) friends for considerable aid that secured the Ukrainian sky. NASAMS systems significantly strengthened the #UAarmy and made our skies safer. More Weapons of Victory are coming soon! Stay tuned. #StandWithUkraine #UAMoDAdvent

So, now even Vladimir Putin himself said it loud and clear that there can't be any "peace" until his 'special military operation' against Ukraine, which is about to enter the third year, finally meets its 'initial goals.' Yes, it's the same vague 'de-Nazification,'… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 16, 2023

So, now even Vladimir Putin himself said it loud and clear that there can’t be any “peace” until his ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine, which is about to enter the third year, finally meets its ‘initial goals.’ Yes, it’s the same vague ‘de-Nazification,’ ‘demilitarization,’ and ‘the ‘neutral status’ of Ukraine. Let me translate this from the Kremlin newspeak into the language of human beings for you: – An unconditional surrender of Ukraine. Complete cessation of all forms of armed resistance to Russia’s occupational forces.

– Complete disarmament dismissal of Ukrainian armed forces as ‘illegal formations.’ Termination of all Western defense and economic aid. The removal of all Western-provided weapons (or even their acquisition by Russia as a sort of ‘contribution’ for the ‘Western aggression against Russia in Ukraine,’ along with Ukraine’s Soviet-made weaponry.

– Russian occupation of at least most of Ukraine’s territory (possibly except for western oblasts, but not necessarily – Putin’s appetite may be fully encouraged to seize Lviv as well). And in light of the laughable sham ‘referendums’ of 2022 and the formal Anschluss of Ukrainian regions that the Kremlin does not even fully control – nothing stops Putin from not only demanding that Ukraine gives up to “the new territorial reality” but simply annexing the entire the rest of Ukraine via new ‘referendums’ with 99% of ‘yes’ votes. Who needs just a ‘pro-Russian puppet regime’ in Kyiv when the insanity has gone beyond all limits imaginable?

– Sweeping ‘filtration procedures’ regarding the entire Ukrainian population (yes, just like what happened at Russian filtration camps in occupied Donbas). The manhunt for all pro-Ukrainian citizens (a.k.a. ‘Nazis’), including activists, civilian volunteers, those who ever sent or collected donations for the Ukrainian military, non-defecting officials, just ordinary people who want to be a Ukrainian in an independent free Ukrainian country, non-surrendering Ukrainan soldiers and officers (a.k.a. ‘Nazi war criminals’) etc etc etc. Naturally, also a widespread crackdown on the Ukrainian identity and civil liberties (a.k.a ‘re-education’), concentration camps, a harsh occupational regime, anti-guerilla warfare, etc etc etc.

– All sanctions and limitations lifted immediately (of course).

Russia getting full access to Ukraine’s resources (especially food production), its geographic position in Europe, infrastructure etc.

– In case of no formal annexation taking place, a puppet ‘Ukraine’ joining ‘the union state’ of Russia & Belarus, as well as the ‘customs union’ and, in the long run, also the CSTO (‘Russia’s NATO’) if it manages to create a form of a collaborationist ‘military’ on the model of ‘people’s militias’ of the ‘DNR’ and the ‘LNR’. How do you like such ‘peace’? Would you accept that for your loved ones behind your back who have already seen Russian-made mass graves and cities leveled to ashes? In the shorter run, Putin might demand that Ukraine ‘accept the status quo’ (i.e., recognize the annexation of Kherson, Crimea, Zaporizhia, and Donbas) and then leave itself totally defenseless and broke without Western aid – in exchange for Putin giving Jack’s shit. Guess what happens next if today’s masters of escalation management force Ukraine into such a ‘peace for our time’ under Putin’s terms. It’s a complete mystery why those silly Ukrainians just don’t see that as a possible option. It’s not a fucking soccer championship (‘well, you will lose, but it’s not the end of the word, really…’). It’s about a 40-million European nation and a democracy that does not deserve to die in a pit with a bullet in the back of its head because the wealthiest and the most powerful community of nations in the history of mankind was too obsessed with petty politics and phobias. The elimination and subjugation of Ukraine is Vladimir Putin’s lifetime project, which he has pursued in various forms since the very beginning of his rule in the early 2000s. It is especially personal now that Putin’s easy-cheezy triumphal march to Kyiv turned into a 2-year-long bloodbath with a long list of insanely humiliating defeats and blows upon Russia’s imperial pride. He will not leave Ukraine be unless he is made to. Or unless he loses power or dies. Oh, by the way, do I have to say that the fall of Ukraine means the Russian military being empowered with Ukrainian resources and standing at the gates of Central Europe? Putin can formally stay in power until at least 2036. And before and after that, he and his successors in the Kremlin will be knowing that war, territorial grabs, and nuclear intimidation do work. That the West will do little to nothing in response. And that war works perfectly well to keep their power over Russia consolidated as long as the ‘besieged fortress’ combats ‘the entire NATO’ in a new ‘global confrontation of superpowers.’ THEY NEED WARS. AGAIN and AGAIN. So, really, the ONLY way to put this to an end in Ukraine is to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defeat the biggest European war of aggression since Adolf Hitler. To render the Russian war in Ukraine so critically costly and failing that it will make Putin seek a way out of it, with Ukraine & the West speaking from the position of power in negotiations. And (which is also extremely important) to keep Ukraine, its eastern European allies, and NATO itself strong and resilient enough to keep Russia deterred and contained. Putin will stop where and when he’s made to. Not by begging, not by giving him a chance to save face, or by appealing to his common sense or ethics, or by trying to please him into not siding with China in a future confrontation with the United States. The free world’s obsession with escalation management, lack of leadership, half-hearted measures, and reluctance to go beyond its comfort zone do not work. Giving Ukraine a handful of missiles and tanks for such a large-scale war against Russia and then hoping for a miracle to happen at a low price also doesn’t work. The free world has already given Putin TWO YEARS to unfold Russia’s military production and adapt itself to sanctions. We all know how many tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have died as the West keeps waiting for heaven knows what, making the solution increasingly costly.

The BBC has the details on a long running Russian Information Warfare campaign that was partially responsible for bringing down former Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov.

A Russian propaganda campaign involving thousands of fake accounts on TikTok spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine has been uncovered by the BBC. The fake TikTok videos played a part in the dismissal last September of Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, according to his daughter Anastasiya Shteinhauz. The BBC has uncovered nearly 800 fake accounts since July. TikTok says it was already investigating the issue and says it has taken down more than 12,000 fake accounts originating in Russia. ‘Villa in Madrid’ Ms Shteinhauz told the BBC she found out about the Russian disinformation campaign when she received a surprising call from her husband while on holiday. OK, so now you’ve got a villa in Madrid,” he told her, before sending a link to a TikTok video narrated by an AI-generated voice that claimed she had bought a home in the Spanish capital. Ms Shteinhauz initially dismissed the video as a one-off, but the following morning she was sent a similar TikTok clip alleging she had bought a villa on the French Riviera. The videos had been circulating among her friends before finally reaching her husband. Ms Shteinhauz says she does not own property in Spain or France or “anywhere else outside Ukraine”. BBC Verify also traced the pictures of the houses in Madrid and Cannes to two local property websites and they were both still for sale. Other videos directly targeted her father. Co-ordinated effort The videos sent to Ms Shteinhauz belong to a vast Russia-based network of fake TikTok accounts posing as real users from Germany, France, Poland, Israel and Ukraine. Using a combination of hashtag searches and TikTok’s own recommendations, BBC Verify was able to trace hundreds of similar videos targeting dozens of Ukrainian officials. The accounts that posted them used stolen profile pictures, including those of celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson and Colin Farrell. With only a handful of exceptions, they posted just one video each – a tactic TikTok says is new and aimed at evading detection and manipulating the platform’s system for recommending videos to users. The effort appeared to have been co-ordinated: sometimes videos were released by different accounts on the same day and featured identical, or very similar scripts. During the investigation, BBC Verify found consistent, circumstantial evidence pointing to a possible Russian origin of the network. This included linguistic mistakes typical of Russian speakers, including some Russian phrases that are not used in other languages. Also, many of the videos contained links to a website previously exposed by Meta as part of a Russian-linked network impersonating legitimate Western news websites. Many of the videos analysed by BBC Verify targeted Mr Reznikov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials, portraying them as obsessed with money and uncaring about ordinary Ukrainians or the war effort. They avoided direct allegations of wrongdoing, but implied politicians had bought luxury property or goods during a time of war – claims that, when checked, always turned out to be false. Ms Shteinhauz believes this steady drip of innuendo played a role in her father’s dismissal: “It affected the life of my dad and his career.” Previously praised as a key figure in Ukraine’s efforts to lobby Western countries for arms supplies, Mr Reznikov was sacked from his job as defence minister in September. One video on its own may not have had any effect, Ms Shteinhauz said, but “when it goes like five times from different parts of the world and from inside the country, it starts to work”. Mr Reznikov lost his job amid an anti-corruption drive and a number of scandals at the defence ministry involving the procurement of goods and equipment for the army at inflated prices. However, he was not personally accused of corruption. Announcing the decision to replace Mr Reznikov, President Zelensky said “the ministry needs new approaches”. Although he made no mention of corruption in his statement, some in Ukraine welcomed the resignation that followed multiple accusations of corruption which involved Mr Reznikov’s subordinates. Roman Osadchuk from the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, who investigated the network in collaboration with the BBC, said that the fake accounts targeting Ukrainians were trying to undermine their trust in the country’s leadership. “They’re trying to make Ukraine less resilient in a way and [make] Ukrainian society stop fighting the Russians,” he said. Renee DiResta, technical research manager at Stanford Internet Observatory, says the videos’ focus on corruption in Ukraine’s war effort was particularly aimed at the West. “All of these different things they’re alleging [about Ukrainian officials] as the forms in which the corruption becomes grift, it would be to undermine continued support, particularly by European countries for the Ukrainian war effort.” When we reported our findings to TikTok, a spokesperson said: “We constantly and relentlessly pursue those that seek to influence our community through deceptive behaviours, and we have removed a covert influence operation originating from Russia, as part of an investigation initiated by TikTok and to which the BBC has contributed.” TikTok said it was still investigating who was behind the network and had found fake videos in two additional languages – Italian and English.

Despite TikTok’s efforts to shut down the network, in the weeks since BBC Verify reported the accounts, the app has recommended us dozens more videos that appear to be part of the same network. Some of them were posted as recently as late November and covered recent events.

Everyone is going to key into the wrong thing in the BBC reporting: TikTok! I’m not suggesting there are not problems with the fact that a major social media platform is ultimately controlled by the PRC’s government. That’s a major problem. But rather than deal with the actual issues between the US and the PRC, senior American officials begin during the Trump administration have decided that the real issue is TikTok or other Chinese companies regardless of whether they are directly owned by the PRC or just controlled. The real issue here is that over decade into Russia’s Information Warfare campaign, which is just one part of Russia’s world war, against the US, the EU, NATO, our other allies and partners, and any state, organization, and/or group that Putin thinks either should be Russian/Russian controlled or is in his way, we DO NOT HAVE ANY ACTUAL EFFECTIVE SOLUTIONS TO THIS PROBLEM SET!!!

The Pentagon wrote a 23-page report about a single meme it created, which took 22 days to make and was ultimately RTed 190 times.https://t.co/uG9qsS2ZVr — Katie Drummond (@katiedrumm) March 23, 2021

The Pentagon is bad at making memes, but it still tries. On October 29, 2020, U.S. Cyber Command’s Cyber National Mission Force—a DoD team that “ensures commanders can maintain the freedom to operate in the cyber domain”— posted a picture of a Soviet bear dropping a Halloween candy bucket full of malware. Candy labeled with words like “X-Agent,” “XTunnel,” and “ComRat” flew from the poor bear’s candy basket. The tweet got 364 likes and was retweeted 190 times. Thanks to a Freedom of Information Act Request filed by Runa Sandvik, a senior advisor for Norway’s Armed Force Cyber Defense, we have a 23 page report detailing Cyber Command’s creation of the image. The Pentagon doesn’t meme like you or I. Before the DoD’s cyber warriors can shitpost, images must be approved, tweets drafted and redrafted, and everything has to go through the chain of command. From conception to deployment, the picture of the Soviet bear dropping malware candy took 22 days. The first email to mention the image comes from a redacted email sent on October 7, 2020 at 11:24 A.M. “Intended date of disclosure is 29 OCT,” the heavily redacted email said. The message contains the rough sketch of an idea—to tell the public about specific kinds of malware. The next email is more explicit and comes on October 20, 2020. Both the sender and receiver are redacted. “Good morning, graphic team extraordinaire,” the email started. “[Bottom line up front]: Requesting a quick turn of three graphics, as described below. We are requesting the graphics [no later than] two days before the final request date, so we have time for commander review.” The first requested meme is completely redacted, but the second and third are detailed. “Graphic concept: Cartoon bear in soviet uniform costume holding Halloween candy basket with malware names,” the email said. For the second picture, it wanted “image of the same bear in soviet uniform costume holding Halloween candy basket, now tripping with ‘treats’ (malware names) spilling out of candy basket.” In advance of the images going live on October 29, members of Cyber Command met on October 28 to workshop the tweet that would accompany it. The FOIA contains several emails detailing the drafting of the tweet. The bumbling bear is part of an effort by U.S. Cyber Command to make Russian hackers look uncool online. “We don’t want something they can put on T-shirts, we want something that’s in a PowerPoint their boss sees and he loses his shit on them,” an anonymous U.S. official told CyberScoop in November, 2020. The FOIA’d report on the creation of the bear mentions the CyberScoop article. “The article, while a bit tongue in cheek, is mostly accurate and does highlight the core purposes for the malware disclosures.” Cyber Command’s response to the report contained a detailed explanation of why it’s making bad memes. According to Cyber Command, they “impose costs on adversaries by disclosing their malware,” and the graphics “are used and included to increase engagement and resonate with the Cybersecurity industry.” Though it did admit that “the graphics may not be shaping adversary behavior.”

Here’s the link to the FOIAed After Action Report.

Last summer, after he was killed, one of Prigozhin’s key agents in undertaking Wagner’s part of Russia’s Information Warfare campaign stated in an interview that they actually started in 2009. Prior to that the earliest dating was sometime in either late 2011 or early 2012. This has been going on for over fourteen years and we are no better at responding to it now than we were in 2009! There is a war, we have been in it for over fourteen years, we refuse to admit this reality exists, which is WHY WE ARE LOSING!!!!

Again, if you won’t believe me, maybe you’ll believe Fiona Hill:

“This is the tipping point where the United States and Ukraine and everybody loses.” Russia expert and fmr US National Security Council official Fiona Hill says delayed aid for Ukraine is a “winning ticket” for Putin. pic.twitter.com/amf7Y0De6X — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) December 16, 2023

The Ukrainians are not going to stop defending themselves:

Just back from the front line. The mood: The war will drag on for much longer. Russian troops attacking daily. Ammo running low. US military aid is stalled. EU's money blocked. But Ukrainian soldiers say they'll continue to defend their land no matter what https://t.co/Y2SFO6lGRE — Abdujalil A (@abdujalil) December 16, 2023

Kyiv:

Sixth air attack on Kyiv this month. Following three days of ballistic threats, Russia launched Shahed drones, echoing mixed tactics used in May 2023. Now, it’s drone strikes, missiles from strategic bombers, Iskanders, Kinzhals – all targeting Kyiv one after another. pic.twitter.com/xJ3L252RwM — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 16, 2023

Avdiivka:

Today, Russians attempted another attack on Avdiivka front.

Deepstate about today’sattack: “Today, Russians again marched in a column in the area of ​​the Avdiivka Terekon. About 15 AFVs with infantry drove through Krasnohorivka to the south to Terekon, dropped the infantry… pic.twitter.com/eKWwjcV9ld — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 16, 2023

Today, Russians attempted another attack on Avdiivka front.

Deepstate about today’sattack: “Today, Russians again marched in a column in the area of ​​the Avdiivka Terekon. About 15 AFVs with infantry drove through Krasnohorivka to the south to Terekon, dropped the infantry and drove back. Thanks to the combined efforts of all the brigades on the site more than half of the equipment was destroyed. The infantry is now concentrated in the windbreaks, its destruction continues. Expect a video of Russian equipment destruction from the Ukrainian brigades in the coming days. Tactics generally do not change. Regular column attacks in the hope of a quick operation. Again, we are talking about the important role of observing the frontline from drones and other UAVs, which reduce to zero the possibility of any blitzkrieg on an operational-tactical level.” https://t.me/DeepStateUA/18342

Avdiivka.

Russian fields of death for nothing. pic.twitter.com/brTdkBMtnn — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 16, 2023

Bakhmut:

I wrote a lot in my book about living and working in Bakhmut before the war and returning to the city during the heaviest fighting. If you want to know more about Bakhmut and the Donbas before 2022 — but also since — I recommend reading The War Came To Us. https://t.co/aVAkG18QsO — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 16, 2023

Newly published archive video. Rare footage of a tank battle: a Ukrainian T-64BV fires at a Russian T-72B3. Bakhmut Front. pic.twitter.com/PGsi50AFiG — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 16, 2023

Krynky, left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson Oblast:

Dnipro:

Dnipro street art gallery: here Russian propagandists are already jailed pic.twitter.com/xm7NIJJbGb — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 16, 2023

Somewhere in the Russian occupied Donbas:

Brief review of a Ukrainian artillery position that uses a British-supplied L119 light towed howitzer. Eastern direction. 80th Air Assault Brigade. Source: https://t.co/Xi06G4UIEE pic.twitter.com/29jmMAkQDA — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) December 16, 2023

Here’s the full video from the Ukrainian Army YouTube channel:

And a machine translation from the videos description posted below the video:

Lightweight, rapid-fire and accurate – that’s what Ukrainian paratroopers from the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of Galician Galician have to say about the L119. This 105-mm howitzer entered service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the summer of 2022 and has been demonstrating good performance in destroying the enemy since then. According to the artillerymen, the advantage of the British gun is its active-reactive projectiles, which increase the range to 19 km, as opposed to 15 km for the Soviet D-30 gun. Other advantages include a wider firing angle, mobility, and ease of deployment. We are Army TV. Our team consists of career soldiers, volunteers and mobilized soldiers who have been fighting since the first days of the war in different areas and in different units. Most of us have combat experience. Before the Russian invasion, we worked as directors, cameramen, presenters, and editors. Now we combine our military service with our media work. We are constantly on the contact line. The channel’s studio, from which we also broadcast online streams, is also located near the frontline.

Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast:

Recent days, Russians have been carrying out attacks involving a large number of AFVs and infantry in the Synkivka area, Kharkiv region. There is still little information about the results of the attacks.https://t.co/JazX7BTxzmhttps://t.co/T756q4ZQ4r pic.twitter.com/YXY2vWtUrZ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 16, 2023

For you drone enthusiasts:

/2. Short video with a bit more view on the AQ 400 Scythe UAV pic.twitter.com/UohSNyqwh0 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 16, 2023

There are no new Patron tweets, so here’s an adjacent one from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

My mood when Mikhail doesn’t take me to work with him 🤨🤨 #песпатрон

