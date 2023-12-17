Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Genius Directors!

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Tonight let’s talk about film directors!

Genius directions who can do no wrong.  Once-genius directors, how the mighty have fallen.  Genius directors that you can’t bear to watch anymore.  Genius directors who screwed the pooch on a particular film, in an otherwise long line of wonderful films.  Greatest directors of all time.

Who directed the films that have stayed with you for decades?  The films that you just can’t shake, indelibly etched.  The Birds, Charade, and Wait Until Dark are some of those movies for me.

Love ’em, hate ’em, or have a love-hate relationship with them, let’s talk all things film directors.

Update:  Show your work.   Tell us why!

    3. 3.

      piratedan

      I’ll start off with Sidney Lumet, who took excellent story material from Reginald Rose and crafted the original 12 Angry Men.  He allowed the setting and the story and the actors to tell their story, the actors inherit their characters, but his timely close-ups and shot selection never feel forced as each piece of the ensemble has their part to play.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      piratedan

      @funlady75: I’ve always considered that John Ford’s love-letter to Ireland as the scenery shots and staging of his actors with those backdrops were a huge boost to a Hallmark Movie of its time.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      schrodingers_cat

      @JoyceH: I  have found some of his movies a tad orientalist. Lawrence of Arabia, Bridge on the River Kwai come to mind. I didn’t see them in the theaters though.

      I like his Dr. Zhivago but truth be told that I enjoyed it better as a book.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      john (not mccain)

      John Huston had the oddest career of any of the big time directors.  Unlike Hitchcock or Kubrick, he has no signature style. You can only tell Treasure of the Sierra Madre and the Misfits and Reflections in a Golden Eye are by the same director if you read the credits.

      Also, IIRC Annie is the only one of his not based on a novel. Even though he himself wrote screenplays, he always had source material. Hitchcock did a lot of those, too, but with Hitch you’re getting his movie. Huston was trying to bring the books to life.

      He’s also responsible for the most overrated classic in cinema history. The African Queen was an impressive technical achievement filmed in grueling conditions. But the story’s a bore, there’s no chemistry between Hepburn and Bogart, and Bogie was just awful. Rob Schneider could have given that same performance.

      If you want to try him, I’d start with the Misfits. Marilyn Monroe is amazing, and it’s incredibly moving. Reflections in a Golden Eye is pretty good, too, especially if you’re in the mood to see repressed gay man Marlon Brando get slapped around by Elizabeth Taylor. Also there’s naked Robert Forster so ya got no complaints.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Almost Retired

      Great topic!  You mentioned Charade, which brings to mind one of my favorite classic Directors, Stanley Donen.

      So many of his classic musicals and romantic films still hold up (On the Town, Singing in the Rain, etc).  Plus his personal life was soap-worthy (beautiful wives including Yvette Mineaux; feuds with Gene Kelly, etc.).

      In 1984 – when I was waiting tables with a bunch of aspiring actors and directors in Marina del Rey – a Donen-obsessed colleague got three passes to a premiere of his latest film.  I was thrilled to be included.  Unfortunately, it was Blame it on Rio, which was execrable.  People mostly laughed in the wrong places.  So even the greats have duds, although maybe this film would look better on a fresh viewing?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Memory Pallas

      Stanley Kubrick: Clockwork Orange, Dr. Stangelove, 2001 A Space Odyssey (throw in Barry Lyndon and The Shining)
      but also Terry Jones: Monty Python and the Holy Grail, The Life of Brian​​​​​

      Reply
    18. 18.

      geg6

      Rob Reiner.  So many of my favorite, forever rewatchable movies!  Two of my top five movies, (This Is) Spinal Tap and The Princess Bride.  But also MiseryWhen Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men, Stand By Me and The American President are all just wonderful.  He’s my favorite director.  I’ll take a chance on anything he makes.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mike in NC

      The other night we watched High Anxiety, the 1977 Mel Brooks tribute to Alfred Hitchcock. Lots of amusing scenes spoofing his work.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Almost Retired

      Another more current (i.e not dead) is Pedro Almovodar (I don’t know how to insert the accent mark on my phone).  His films are funny, edgy, often complex and have enormous cross-cultural appeal.  Plus he casts Penelope Cruz in many of them.  He’s reasonably prolific so hopefully there’s great films yet to come.

      And Greta Gerwig is going to be studied in film school in 10-15 years.

      Reply

