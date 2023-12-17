This is cruel & shows a dangerous lack of concern for the welfare & education of kids Florida Republicans push to "make it legal for employers to put older teens to work on overnight shifts, even if they have school the next day" This means more dropouts, more sleeping in class https://t.co/xu2d7tNdhm — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) December 17, 2023

Another quote from the Florida Republican whose proposal to roll back child labor laws passed this week: “In 1938, 60 percent of 16 and 17-year-olds were working. Today that has dropped to 38 percent. They want to work.” — Hannah Dreier (@hannahdreier) December 16, 2023

1938 — that banner year for fans of autocracy. Per the Orlando Weekly, “Florida lawmakers advance bill that would weaken child labor protections for 16- and 17-year-olds”:

… Sponsored by Republican State Rep. Linda Chaney, the bill (HB 49) was advanced during its first of three committee stops by a 10–5 vote along party lines, with Democrats opposed. Six amendments proposed by Democrats, including language requiring businesses that employ 16- and 17-year-olds to maintain a record of workplace sexual harassment incidents and provide that to their parents, were shot down by the subcommittee’s Republican majority. Backed by industry groups representing restaurant and hotel owners, the proposed bill would get rid of state guidelines on when 16- and 17-year-olds can work and would limit local governments’ ability to enact stronger regulations in their communities… Currently, under Florida law, it’s illegal for employers to work minors under 18 more than 30 hours a week during the school year, put them to work during school hours, put them to work overnight (between 11 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.) or schedule older teens to work more than six days in a row.

There are exceptions to this, including students enrolled in public school career and technical education programs, minors who are or have been married, and minors employed in homes (think babysitting) or employed by their parents. Waivers can also be requested. The Republican-backed bill, fed to Rep. Linda Chaney by the right-wing Foundation for Government Accountability — a think tank that wrote the bill — would gut the state’s current restrictions on child labor for older teens, which were originally established to prevent work from interfering with a child’s health, safety and education…

… Chaney and industry groups like the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association — a state affiliate of the anti-union National Restaurant Association, representing industry giants like McDonald’s (a repeat violator of child labor law), Olive Garden, the Walt Disney Co., Universal Orlando and other restaurant and hotel owners that employ a large percentage of the youth workforce — say that current restrictions on allowed work hours for older teens are burdensome and restrict older teens’ “freedom” to work. A spokesperson for the FRLA previously told Orlando Weekly that their support for the bill is also driven by a labor shortage in the hospitality industry, which is predominantly low-wage and therefore not the most enticing option for workers struggling to make ends meet for themselves or their families. State Democrats on the subcommittee weren’t buying it, and strongly criticized the proposed legislation. Some questioned whether it’s appropriate to bring forward at a time when child labor violations in Florida — and nationwide — are on the rise. ..

16 is universally recognized as the age when you are too young to see a picture of your teacher’s same-sex wedding but old enough to get your hand degloved in a meat processing plant. It’s science. https://t.co/JWImIQEVEu — Meg Luger-Nikolai (@MegL) December 17, 2023

Those McDonald’s staffers should probably be grateful they’re not hammering shingles in the tropical heat. Another Orlando Weekly report, “Powerful lobbying groups wrote new Florida bill that would allow teens to work dangerous jobs”:

As Florida’s construction and roofing industries face labor shortages exacerbated by a new state law cracking down on immigrant workers, deep-pocketed industry groups are pushing for a new solution: to add more teenagers into the labor pool. A new bill, filed by Republican Sen. Corey Simon of Tallahassee for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, would lower age requirements for working in roofing and scaffolding — jobs currently deemed too hazardous for children under existing state law. Email communications obtained by Orlando Weekly through a public records request show the bill’s founding advocates are two powerful industry lobbying groups: the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Florida — a top anti-union lobby — and the Florida Home Builders Association, both of which write generous checks to Republican politicians’ campaign funds (and yes, occasionally some Democrats’, too)… Broadly speaking, the bill isn’t just targeting child labor regulations. The proposal, vaguely titled “Career and Technical Education,” aims to expand efforts in schools to recruit students to the trades. But the most notable section would amend a portion of state law to allow 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds to work in roofing, scaffolding, and residential and nonresidential construction. The amendment makes up just a small section of the 18-page proposal — reminiscent of a ban on rent control that was tucked into a 95-page housing bill this spring that was similarly backed by industry groups… But Florida’s influential trade groups aren’t working on this in isolation. The Home Builders Association of Iowa, for instance, was a major industry supporter of a bill signed into law by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds — a backer of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign — that similarly lifts restrictions on hazardous work performed by teens.