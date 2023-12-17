Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sunday Evening Open Thread: Florida Men ‘Youth Workers’

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Florida Men ‘Youth Workers’

1938 — that banner year for fans of autocracy. Per the Orlando Weekly, “Florida lawmakers advance bill that would weaken child labor protections for 16- and 17-year-olds”:

Sponsored by Republican State Rep. Linda Chaney, the bill (HB 49) was advanced during its first of three committee stops by a 10–5 vote along party lines, with Democrats opposed.

Six amendments proposed by Democrats, including language requiring businesses that employ 16- and 17-year-olds to maintain a record of workplace sexual harassment incidents and provide that to their parents, were shot down by the subcommittee’s Republican majority.

Backed by industry groups representing restaurant and hotel owners, the proposed bill would get rid of state guidelines on when 16- and 17-year-olds can work and would limit local governments’ ability to enact stronger regulations in their communities…

Currently, under Florida law, it’s illegal for employers to work minors under 18 more than 30 hours a week during the school year, put them to work during school hours, put them to work overnight (between 11 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.) or schedule older teens to work more than six days in a row.
There are exceptions to this, including students enrolled in public school career and technical education programs, minors who are or have been married, and minors employed in homes (think babysitting) or employed by their parents. Waivers can also be requested.

The Republican-backed bill, fed to Rep. Linda Chaney by the right-wing Foundation for Government Accountability — a think tank that wrote the bill — would gut the state’s current restrictions on child labor for older teens, which were originally established to prevent work from interfering with a child’s health, safety and education…

… Chaney and industry groups like the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association — a state affiliate of the anti-union National Restaurant Association, representing industry giants like McDonald’s (a repeat violator of child labor law), Olive Garden, the Walt Disney Co., Universal Orlando and other restaurant and hotel owners that employ a large percentage of the youth workforce — say that current restrictions on allowed work hours for older teens are burdensome and restrict older teens’ “freedom” to work.

A spokesperson for the FRLA previously told Orlando Weekly that their support for the bill is also driven by a labor shortage in the hospitality industry, which is predominantly low-wage and therefore not the most enticing option for workers struggling to make ends meet for themselves or their families.

State Democrats on the subcommittee weren’t buying it, and strongly criticized the proposed legislation. Some questioned whether it’s appropriate to bring forward at a time when child labor violations in Florida — and nationwide — are on the rise. ..

Those McDonald’s staffers should probably be grateful they’re not hammering shingles in the tropical heat. Another Orlando Weekly report, “Powerful lobbying groups wrote new Florida bill that would allow teens to work dangerous jobs”:

As Florida’s construction and roofing industries face labor shortages exacerbated by a new state law cracking down on immigrant workers, deep-pocketed industry groups are pushing for a new solution: to add more teenagers into the labor pool.

A new bill, filed by Republican Sen. Corey Simon of Tallahassee for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, would lower age requirements for working in roofing and scaffolding — jobs currently deemed too hazardous for children under existing state law.

Email communications obtained by Orlando Weekly through a public records request show the bill’s founding advocates are two powerful industry lobbying groups: the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Florida — a top anti-union lobby — and the Florida Home Builders Association, both of which write generous checks to Republican politicians’ campaign funds (and yes, occasionally some Democrats’, too)…

Broadly speaking, the bill isn’t just targeting child labor regulations. The proposal, vaguely titled “Career and Technical Education,” aims to expand efforts in schools to recruit students to the trades. But the most notable section would amend a portion of state law to allow 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds to work in roofing, scaffolding, and residential and nonresidential construction.

The amendment makes up just a small section of the 18-page proposal — reminiscent of a ban on rent control that was tucked into a 95-page housing bill this spring that was similarly backed by industry groups…

But Florida’s influential trade groups aren’t working on this in isolation. The Home Builders Association of Iowa, for instance, was a major industry supporter of a bill signed into law by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds — a backer of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign — that similarly lifts restrictions on hazardous work performed by teens.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      cain

      @Alison Rose:

      Kids are now the new cheap labor. Not sure how that is going to work because population is falling and there are less kids.

      So they have to create more impoverished families willing to sell their kids out.

      Let’s see if that is popular with their base.

      ETA #2!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      And I presume they’re going to change the law and allow those 16- and 17-year-olds to vote, yes?

      BWAAAAAAHAHAHAHA I made a funny.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      My view is all such bills should be allowed if and only if the children and/or grandchildren of all sponsoring legislators and lobbyists be required to work such jobs.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chetan Murthy

      I think we’re all getting het up over nothing here.  I worked 40+ hr/wk when I was 15-16 in fast food, no problemo.  I slept in high school classes all the time, and it didn’t affect my grades none.  Then again, my high school was so shitty I didn’t learn a damn thing from my teachers.  Which suggests the solution to the problem: strip all public funding from public high schools!  Then the kids won’t need to feel badly about sleeping in classes, or skipping classes, b/c they wouldn’t have learned anything anyway!

      Problem solved!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      I assume the minimum wage for 16 year olds being $4.25/h has nothing to do with the desire to ram this law through.

      Hey, they are only working for the fun of it and for candy money, right?? They’re happy to be gaining valuable experience!!

      :-/

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Wileybud

      @FelonyGovt: Well, on the bright side debtor’s prison would be a wonderful place to permanently store the Vulgar Talking Yam (h/t Charles Pierce), Rudy Guiliani, Alex Jones…..

      Reply
    12. 12.

      wjca

      …their support for the bill is also driven by a labor shortage in the hospitality industry, which is predominantly low-wage and therefore not the most enticing option for workers struggling to make ends meet for themselves or their families.

      Well, they’re making Florida exceptionally unattractive for immigrants (legal or illegal). But those low wage jobs still need to get done.  So the only options are a) child labor, or b) elderly labor.  The kids aren’t eligible to vote, so they’re obviously going to be the preferred option.  At least until someone can figure out how to reinstitute the poll tax, to keep the working class elderly from voting.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gvg

      @Another Scott: i doubt it. Thats a federal rule not state that new hires under 20 may be paid a training wage og 4.25 for 90 days only. That won’t help much.

      I don’t think this is going to supply enough workers to make a difference and i hope the blowback is mean. Disney is in this trade group.

      Another group wants 16 year olds allowed to do roofing and other dangerous construction jobs. That is really sick.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Adam L Silverman

      This will be used to lower Florida’s age of consent from 18 to 16. The argument will be that if you’re old enough to work full time, you’re old enough to consent. It will be called the Gaetz Act,

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      For years, right wingers have said that minimum wage jobs are supposed to be for teens, not a career for adults. I’ve responded with, ‘Then who is supposed to work the fast food window at lunch when those teens are in school?’ They’ve grumbled with no real response. I guess this is the response.

      Reply

