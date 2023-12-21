Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

House Speaker candidate unfamiliar with how to win non-gerrymandered election.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

The willow is too close to the house.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Not all heroes wear capes.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

White supremacy is terrorism.

No one could have predicted…

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

We’re not going back!

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Grifters Gonna Grift Open Thread: No Ethics Labels & Other Third-Party Schemers

Grifters Gonna Grift Open Thread: No Ethics Labels & Other Third-Party Schemers

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Because ‘Incumbent busy presidenting, outcumbent swiftly unravelling’ scores few clicks, it’s time for another round of Third Party Proposals. NBC has a truly premium example — “No Labels floats the possibility of a coalition government or Congress selecting the president in 2024”:

No Labels, the organization attempting to assemble a third-party presidential unity ticket, is openly floating the prospect of a “coalition government” forming after the 2024 election if no candidate reaches the 270 Electoral College votes necessary to win the White House.

Officials with the group are mapping out an unlikely and largely unprecedented scenario where they could be in a position to cut deals on policy, Cabinet posts or even the vice presidency if their still-unformed ticket manages to win electoral votes and blocks a major-party nominee from winning the presidency outright.

“It’s possible that if you got to the Electoral College and no candidate had 270 [electoral votes], that there could be negotiation to create a coalition government where electors get traded between different candidates to get somebody over 270,” Ryan Clancy, the chief strategist for No Labels, told reporters on Wednesday. Clancy added: “There are quite a number of states that have what are called ‘unbound electors,’ which is to say: Those electors are not statutorily required to vote for the candidate that won their state at the Electoral College.”…

To quote an old proverb: And if my aunt had wheels, she could’ve been a tea cart!

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Davis, a co-founder of No Labels, expanded on the group’s view of this potential scenario in an interview with NBC News on Thursday, suggesting the No Labels ticket could “cut a deal” with one of the major parties’ tickets.

“It could be Cabinet posts. It could be a policy concession. That’s the kind of thing it could be,” Davis said, adding the vice presidential position could also be part of the discussions…

Davis also said that the group is looking at another potential, if far-fetched, outcome: A contingent election in which the president is selected by the U.S. House…

The last third-party presidential candidate to win Electoral College votes was George Wallace, who ran on the American Independent Party ticket in 1968.

Elsewhere, Dean Phillips, moderately moderate for moderation:

ICYMI:


(That poor bird is blinking Get me outta here in Morse code.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Ken
  • mvr
  • NotMax
  • Scout211

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    3. 3.

      Ken

      Was No Labels the one with the mentally deranged unlikely electoral map that showed how their candidate would win 400+ electoral votes?  They included California, Ohio, Illinois, Texas, Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania in their total. I think the Democrats held Connecticut and DC, and the Republicans had Idaho and one of the Dakotas.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      From the NYT via BlueSky:  Breaking News: The U.S. said it was ready to back a UN resolution calling for more desperately needed aid to the Gaza Strip, after a week of delays and negotiations. The timing of a vote was unclear.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Le sigh. Is simple research a totally lost art?

      …A majority of states and the District of Columbia have laws on the books that require electors to pledge to cast their votes for their parties’ nominees for President and Vice President. Fifteen states have laws that impose sanctions on electors for breaking their pledge to cast their vote for their party’s nominee. In July 2020, the United States Supreme Court held that a State may “penalize an elector for breaking his pledge and voting for someone other than the presidential candidate who won his State’s popular vote.” (Chiafalo v. Washington, No. 19–465, slip op. at 1-2 (July 6, 2020).) Source

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mvr

      Proving that they are misnamed – “NoPrinciples” would be a better name.  They are displaying their willingness to do anything to seem to stay in the game (which they hope the public will think is the game of winning actual power in an election) whereas the game they are staying in is promoting a Trump presidency.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      Interest new poll results:

      Young Voters Overwhelmingly Support Biden Over Trump, Finds Economist/YouGov Poll

      A new Economist/YouGov poll shows young voters overwhelmingly support President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical rematch.
      The poll, released Wednesday, found that 53% of registered voters below the age of 30 throwing their support for Biden, and 24% backing Trump.

      Funny  how a web-based poll might show more young voters supporting Joe Biden.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.