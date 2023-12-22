Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Watch Out for Exploding Teslas…

Since a lot of people will be traveling this weekend… Albert Burneko, at Defector“You’re Supposed To Be Glad Your Tesla Is A Brittle Heap Of Junk”:

On Wednesday, Reuters published a big, thorough investigative story documenting a pattern of major parts failures on low-mileage Tesla vehicles—and Tesla’s organized years-long effort to obscure the pattern and offload its costs onto drivers, so as to sustain the illusion that it is a profitable company making cars that are not piece-of-shit death traps. By “major parts failures,” I should specify here that we are not talking about, like, a faulty turn signal, or an unreliable trunk latch. We are talking about stuff like a whole-ass wheel falling off of your Model 3 while it travels at highway speeds, or the suspension collapsing while you make a left turn, causing the body of the car to crunch down onto the road, or an axle half-shaft fucking snapping while you accelerate, or the power steering suddenly failing while you are zooming along at 60 miles per hour.

We are talking, in short, about engineering failures—failures that anyone would find alarming if they encountered them in a soap box derby racer made out of literally a soap box—happening, abruptly and without warning, to Tesla cars that are for all practical purposes brand new. Moreover, they’re happening to lots of them, because of manufacture and assembly problems the company knew about, and hid, and lied about, and blamed on the poor suckers who bought its crappy cars.

The Reuters piece is quite long, and earns its length with an incredible wealth of damning receipts, including internal Tesla communications making clear that the company has known about its own shoddy work for a long time, even as it deceived investors, regulators, and drivers. I urge you to read it for yourself…

… In general I don’t like spoiling the kicker of somebody else’s article, but I’d like to call your attention to the following quote, which ends the Reuters piece and crystallizes, I think, something important. The context is: A Tesla driver has brought his wife’s Model 3 in for servicing because the power steering ceased operating after the car went over a normal speed bump. The service manager (note that Tesla, unlike other car manufacturers, owns and operates all of its dealerships, so the workers there are Tesla employees) identifies the culprit: A system component has become corroded—probably, he says, because the car went through a car wash. The repairs will cost $4,400. The driver observes, reasonably, that he has never heard of a car’s wiring being damaged by simply taking it through a car wash.

Lundeen [the driver] said he was so shocked by the manager’s frank explanation of Tesla’s part failures that he wrote it down: “All I can tell you,” the Tesla manager said, “is we’re not a 100-year-old company like GM and Ford. We haven’t worked all the bugs out yet.”

Imagine offering this as a defense, as you charge a customer $4,400 to fix your own shoddy product. Look, pal, all I can tell you is that I don’t know how to make the thing I sold you at great expense. Contained in this doofus Tesla service manager’s quote is the ethos shared among all Elon Musk’s ventures. It is the defining ethos of Silicon Valley.

The engineers who work at GM and Ford (or at Toyota or Honda or Nissan or Mercedes-Benz or any other company whose cars you can drive through a car wash without corroding their power steering components) are not themselves 100 years old; they are not the original discoverers of how to design and manufacture power steering systems. The reason those companies, and not Tesla, know how to build cars that (in general) can drive from here to there without dropping a wheel or bursting into flames is not that they are staffed by a bunch of centenarian Lore Wizards who learned the secrets of auto manufacture back in nineteen-aught-dickity and now hide this sacred knowledge in a walled mountaintop abbey. What those car companies know about building cars is collective industry knowledge. It is best practice. It is, that is to say, Out There. It can be had by any car company that wants it.

What keeps Tesla from having that knowledge, then, isn’t that the company is too young to have acquired it, or that it simply cannot be had except by learning it from scratch. The knowledge can be had in the person of any number of far-less-than-100-years-old engineers Tesla could hire; moreover it can be had by reverse-engineering a frickin’ Miata. The reason Tesla hasn’t “worked all the bugs out yet” is that the company is run by people who hold established best practice in ideological contempt, and is defined by a tech-industry culture that fetishizes innovation and regards product quality as a third-order concern. There simply isn’t as much investment money and credulous tech-media adulation to suck up in the promise of iterating on what already works. You must reinvent, almost literally in this case, the wheel—this time, apparently on the premise of “…and what if it sucked?”…

    24 Comments

    3. 3.

      Math Guy

      Subaru Outback – love it. Will give the Subaru EVs a few years on the road (to work out the bugs) before I buy one.

    4. 4.

      Kristine

      I recall Kay talking about the substandard work at her area Tesla plant last year or even the year before. Lower pay. Unhappy workers who weren’t well-trained. Even then, the plant didn’t have a good rep.

      So I guess the Reuters report doesn’t surprise me. I’m surprised it took this long for the word to get out.

    6. 6.

      Ruckus

      You know, when the news media can report on something that is being built with pompous arrogance because those building the whatever want to reinvent the wheel without failure experience, and that pompous arrogance can easily get people killed, those are humans that can not see beyond their bank accounts. They should be relieved of said bank accounts completely and strung up by their parts that are not intended to be used to hang people up to dry. Fair is fair after all.

    8. 8.

      TF79

      Looks like Tesla has adopted the “throw up a cloud of bullshit” approach of insurance companies to frustrate you until you give up.

      Though I have to say I find the framing in that Defector piece of US automakers as paragons of customer support and quality engineering to be hi-fucking-larious given some of the cars I’ve had over the years.

    10. 10.

      MattF

      A few years ago I watched a video where a professional ‘car quality’ person gave his considered opinion about the vehicles Tesla manufactured. It was not pretty. At the time, I was still at the “It’s not impossible that he’s not an asshole” stage in my opinion of Musk. It feels like long ago.

    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      I saw a headline about the Reuters report, but hadn’t read it yet. E.g.

      BI – A Tesla owner says he got a $14,000 repair bill one day after buying a Model Y. A new report suggests it’s part of a much bigger problem.

      24 hours and 115 miles on the car and a $14,000 bill for suspension failure??

      Yeah, there’s a problem there.

      There’s also a report about problems with a Chevy Blazer EV that a magazine was testing, but these seem to be electrical display gremlins rather than the car catastrophically failing. And I don’t think that Chevy is going to bill Edmunds $14,000…

      (No problems with my Kia Niro PHEV. [knock wood])

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    14. 14.

      New Deal democrat

      Well, if this as widespread a problem as the article says, it is about to be massively discovered, because the Tesla Model Y had the 2nd highest number of sales in all of 2023 through September, at 2.5% of all vehicles sold, right behind the the Ford F-150 and ahead of the Toyota RAV4.

    15. 15.

      RSA

      Speaking of Tesla, this has lately been making the rounds: lendingtree.com did an analysis of insurance quote data (2022-2023) for 30 car brands. Highlights:

      Across 30 car brands analyzed, Ram has the worst drivers. Nationally, Ram drivers had 32.90 driving incidents (accidents, DUIs, speeding and citations) per 1,000 drivers from Nov. 14, 2022, through Nov. 14, 2023. Tesla (31.13) and Subaru (30.09) were the only other brands whose drivers had incident rates above 30.00.

      Tesla drivers have the highest accident rate. From Nov. 14, 2022, through Nov. 14, 2023, Tesla drivers had 23.54 accidents per 1,000 drivers. Ram (22.76) and Subaru (20.90) were the only other brands with more than 20.00 accidents per 1,000 drivers. Meanwhile, Pontiac (8.41), Mercury (8.96) and Saturn (9.13) were the only brands with fewer than 10.00 accidents per 1,000 drivers.

      BMW drivers have the highest DUI rate by a wide margin. BMW drivers had 3.13 DUIs per 1,000 drivers — nearly twice the rate of DUIs among Ram drivers (1.72), the next-highest ranking auto brand. On the other end, Mitsubishi (0.89), Volvo (0.92), and Mercury and Kia drivers (both 0.93) had the lowest DUI rates. Just nine of the 30 brands analyzed had DUI rates below 1.00 among their drivers.

      This is about drivers rather than cars, but I thought it was informative and funny.

    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      The reason those companies, and not Tesla, know how to build cars that (in general) can drive from here to there without dropping a wheel or bursting into flames is not that they are staffed by a bunch of centenarian Lore Wizards who learned the secrets of auto manufacture back in nineteen-aught-dickity and now hide this sacred knowledge in a walled mountaintop abbey.

      I had to see that again.

      [ insert Joe Biden joke here ]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    18. 18.

      BethanyAnne

      @RSA: Damn, Subaru? I rode a motorcycle in Berkeley for 5 years, and it was Volvo 240s that were my nemesis. Inattentive death bricks

    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      @New Deal democrat: I’m sure catastrophic failures are fairly rare.

      But when I was looking around a year or two ago at the start of my new(er) car search to replace my 2004 Jetta TDI, I looked at Carvana and wondered why they had so many Teslas with low mileage – 4+ pages of cars with less than 10,000 miles (out of 718 total Teslas). It just seems like there’s more to the story…

      A retired neighbor down the street had a Model S for years and apparently just replaced it with a 3. I don’t think they drove it a lot – it was very often in their driveway at any time of day.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      @RSA: I wonder if they controlled for car color?

      “Arrest Me Red”

      I can easily see a BMW getting more attention from a cop than a Forrester, especially if there’s an age difference favoring the Forrester.  Driver age is probably the biggest factor in these comparisons…  ;-)

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

