Don't Let Anyone Tell You That One Vote Doesn't Count. Or a Handful of Postcards. Or a Targeted Donation. Or Political Action.

Coming into the November election the Republicans held a narrow majority in the Virginia House of Delegates.

You’ll remember that we supported 2 candidates in Virginia.  We chose the closest of the close races. The ones that weren’t drawing the same money and attention as other races in the wealthier Northern Virginia DC suburbs.  Our candidates challenged two first-term white Republican forced-birth-loving incumbents in the House of Delegates.

One candidate was Michael Feggans, who won the 51st seat – literally! – in the 100-member House of Delegates that gave Democrats the majority.

 As a local television station put it: “With Feggans win, Democrats officially flipped [the House].”

We also supported “Good Kim” in HD-82.  (aka Kimberly Pope Adams)  When all the votes were counted, Bad Kim was ahead by 78 votes, and she declared victory on election night.  But Good Kim was only down by 1/4 of one percent of the vote, so she requested a recount.

I will allow the process to take the full time and effort necessary to ensure that every valid vote is counted.  While I am hopeful of the outcome, I will respect the results.” (Blue Virginia)

Tuesday was the Official Recount in the Virginia House of Delegates Race for HD-82 – the closest election in this year’s Virginia Legislative election cycle!

Good Kim – our Kim – gained ground in the recount, but in the end lost by 53 votes, out of 29,000 votes cast.  So the gun-loving, abortion-denying woman who ran a fake abortion clinic won, and our Kim lost. Heartbreaking!

These races were right up our (targeted fundraising) alley on balloon Juice!  I think we chose well, and we made a difference.  And Good Kim nearly won!  If we are winning all the races we support, all the time, then we aren’t choosing very well.

The message here isn’t woe is us, our great candidate lost, and the shitty forced-birth candidate won. 

Instead, this is a reminder that every vote counts.  That our work matters.  A reminder that we chose well, and that we made a difference. 

And Dems now have a slim majority in both chambers in Virginia, and that is a big Joe Biden deal.  Well done, BJ peeps!

After the holidays, we’ll get back to work.  The races won’t all go our way, but our actions can, and do, make a difference.  So get ready, we’re gonna need to work our butts off in 2024.

How do you eat an elephant?  One bite at a time.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    3. 3.

      Bill Arnold

      Got email from bluesky saying that they are opening up a bit. Some profiles can be viewed without logging in. (There is said to be an opt-out process, or similar.)
      eg. https://bsky.app/profile/tomlevenson.bsky.social

      Still no embed, though there are separate pulldown options for copying post text and copying post url

      ETA haven’t been using bsky (have an account, wcarnold.bsky.social), but may start shifting now.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Almost Retired

      That’s a heartbreaker, especially since she was such a superior candidate!  Makes me wish I’d boarded a plane to Richmond and dragged 53 non-voting Democrats out of their easy chairs on election day!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Almost Retired

      For some reason, this statement from Bad Kim’s premature victory speech in November, cracks me up:

      “I am proud of my record in Richmond, fighting to rebuild Petersburg, expand rural broadband, combat human trafficking, secure millions of dollars for our communities, and tear down the ugly Ramada Inn.”

      I assume the ugly Ramada Inn was being used by sex traffickers.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @Juju: Yes!  No more coin flips for who has the majority in VA.  Didn’t that happen in one election?  Stupidest thing I have ever seen.

      *Probably not a factual statement, now that I think about it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      japa21

      Thanks to an election in Wisconsin earlier this year, the GOP gerrymandered district map was tossed by the state Supreme Court.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      H.E.Wolf

      Three cheers for Good Kim – maybe we’ll be able to support her in a future campaign! I think she has a bright path ahead of her, regardless. And congratulations again to Michael Feggans.

      The smallest of efforts can make a difference. Thank you to WaterGirl for the timely reminder, right as we’ve passed the winter solstice and the return of the light begins.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      FastEdD

      You can’t win ’em all, and sometimes it takes years and years and several election cycles. When you finally do win, it sure is sweet, but it doesn’t happen overnight. I remember one victory party on election night for a candidate who won for the House. We wore campaign T shirts for the other candidates who ran for that seat in the past and didn’t make it. They did the groundwork for the winner to succeed.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Juju

      @WaterGirl: Yes, they did have a coin flip decision one year, after Republicans were pulling out random ballots for reconsideration after they had been rejected for whatever reason. The reconsidered ballots were accepted until there was a tie, then the coin flip. That’s what I recall. I live in NC so it was sort of local news here.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      H.E.Wolf

      I saw two items this week:

      1. Florida is purging its voter rolls and seems to be purging a disproportionately high number of Democratic voters.

      2. PostcardsToVoters.org is continuing to write to FL Democrats to remind them to sign up (or renew) for Vote By Mail in 2024.

      Item 1 has convinced me to get going on Item 2, early in January. Gonna do it for all our FL jackals. :)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Uncle Jeffy

      You eat an elephant one bite at a time, true. But I think it needs to be dead first. And that’s still not happened.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Almost Retired

      @twbrandt:   Exactly!  Which is why narrowing the margin is a worthy goal for candidate recruitment and voter enthusiasm in the next cycle.  I’m surprised at how many races in the South go uncontested by the Democrats (I know…futility and all that.  But still!)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mousebumples

      Not sure if anyone’s heard the news, but Justice Protasewicz and her fellow liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justices have issued a decision that Wisconsin will have new (state only?) legislative maps for the 2024 elections! (possibly also for the gerrymandered House districts, though the reporting I’ve read so far has been unclear)

      Thank you to everyone for donating, volunteering, and postcarding for Wisconsin! 🧀

      Eta – don’t have an NYT sub but here’s a link – https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/22/us/wisconsin-redistricting-maps-gerrymander.html

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Nelle

      It’s a mild day in Iowa and we just walked around the block.  We ran into the son of the neighbor who had a very serious stroke 14 months ago.  He won’t ever get out of long-term care, but his son says he is still following politics avidly.  So, since every vote counts, I’m going to make sure that he is re-registered where he lives now in care and see what I can do to see how he can vote in 2024.

      The rightwing pastor who hates public schools (all his kids are homeschooled or in private schools) lost his race to be on the school board of the small town next to us by 12 votes (my neighbor and I worked against him – her son goes to that school district).  In 2020, one of the Congresswomen from Iowa “won” by six votes – there were at least 25 unexamined votes.  But she went to Congress on the strength of six votes.  So, I use that as a pitch – you go vote and take five or six friends.

      Reply

