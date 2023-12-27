Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

In after Baud. Damn.

Second rate reporter says what?

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Andre Braugher: a man who found his place and made the most of it.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Excellent Read: ‘A Timeline of Wolf-Crying’

Excellent Read: ‘A Timeline of Wolf-Crying’

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

In the Washington Post, the dogged and fact-armored Philip Bump on “The year of Republicans throwing accusations against Biden at the wall”:

In the interregnum between Democrats losing control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections and Republicans taking control in January, senior members of the chamber’s Republican conference began discussing their wide-ranging attack on President Biden.

Speaking to The Washington Post a year ago, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), then the top Republican of House Oversight, pledged to use the power he would gain when assuming control of that committee to “determine if this president and this White House are compromised because of the millions of dollars that his family has received from our adversaries in China, Russia and Ukraine.” He would begin with “probes,” he said, and, if necessary, move on to “investigations.” The desired outcome wasn’t political, Comer suggested, but aimed at developing “a legislative fix” to address influence-peddling.

This is not how Comer’s first year running Oversight worked out. Instead of using his majority to methodically flesh out the existing allegations against the president, Comer and his allies — including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee — found themselves offering up baseless or debunked allegations to a conservative media ravenous for them. Throughout 2023, Comer, Jordan and their allies made little progress toward Comer’s stated target — but did manage to significantly erode their credibility.

This is most easily demonstrated by considering the slew of allegations and insinuations that Comer in particular offered as 2023 unfolded…

Read — and save for future reference — the whole month-by-month timeline!

<em>'A Timeline of Wolf-Crying'</em> - STOCKPILE

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Brachiator
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Steeplejack

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Brachiator

      He would begin with “probes,” he said, and, if necessary, move on to “investigations.”

      And after “investigations” would come lies, innuendo and conspiracies.

      And their secret weapon and key witness would be, no, not the Spanish Inquisition (which no one expects) but Hunter Biden’s laptop, a treasure trove of nothing which could be spun into evidence of anything, from Bigfoot to “proof” that the moon landing had been faked by Stanley Kubrick.

      The desired outcome wasn’t political, Comer suggested, but aimed at developing “a legislative fix” to address influence-peddling.

      Also to deflect attention from the righteous prosecutions of Donald Trump and to keep the GOP rabble roused.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      HumboldtBlue

      OK, I’ll come clean, I did it, I did it all, laundered the money, made the connections with all the bad countries, left the toilet seat up, ate all the muffin tops and left the rest of the muffins, all of it is on me, it was me the whole time.

      Now come and try and catch me ya bastids!​

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.